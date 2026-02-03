Marius Borg Høiby was arrested again just before his trial, which starts today

Marius Borg Hoiby’s trial starts today in Oslo. Hoiby is the eldest son of Norway’s Princess Mette-Marit, and Hoiby is Crown Prince Haakon’s stepson. Haakon raised Hoiby since Marius was a young child. Just two days before Hoiby’s trial began, he was rearrested and taken into custody for the length of his trial. Alongside the latest revelations about Mette-Marit’s longtime friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, this situation has now consumed Norwegian media and spread across European and North American media too.

The Norwegian royal family is under increasing pressure after Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s eldest son was arrested for an alleged assault on the eve of his trial on four charges of rape and 34 other offences. Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, will spend the next four weeks in custody after he allegedly assaulted a former girlfriend over the weekend. Police in Oslo confirmed they had arrested Hoiby on suspicion of assault, threatening a woman with a knife and breaching a restraining order. Local media suggested the victim was the same former partner he has admitted attacking at her flat in the upmarket district of Frogner in 2024, smashing the chandelier and sticking a knife into a wall. By his own account, he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time. Judges at Oslo district court ruled he should be kept in detention until March 2 because there was a significant risk he would reoffend. Hoiby was arrested hours after the latest batch of Epstein files was released, containing references to his mother as well as a former prime minister, an ex-foreign minister and two of Norway’s most famous diplomats. The monarchy now faces a fight for its reputation: on Tuesday, Hoiby’s prosecution will be broadcast live on television as MPs discuss proposals to replace King Harald V with an elected president. A vote on abolishing the monarchy has been held in almost every Norwegian parliament since 1968, and each time it has been defeated. For now, the Hoiby case appears likely to do more damage than the entanglement with Epstein even though, as Mette-Marit’s son from an relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon, he is not technically a member of the royal household. Hoiby faces 38 charges, including four of rape, two of bodily harm, six of sexual molestation, and conspiring to transport 3.5kg of cannabis with a street value of more than £50,000.

[From The Times]

“The Hoiby case appears likely to do more damage than the entanglement with Epstein even though…” The thing is, they’re arguably connected. People can and are make the argument that Mette Marit’s poor character has been revealed completely – she’s the kind of woman who sent extremely friendly emails to a convicted p3do for years AND she raised and enabled this monster of a son. While I don’t think anyone will argue that Mette-Marit is “the reason” why Marius is the way he is, it definitely looks like Mette-Marit and Haakon had a lot of knowledge about his violent abuse of multiple women. People should know the extent to which they enabled Marius and covered up his crimes.

The New York Times also had a major piece about how the Epstein Files are bringing terrible headlines and republican sentiments across the UK and Norway. Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Store said: “Crown Princess Mette-Marit has herself acknowledged that she has exercised poor judgment, and I agree with her.” One of Norway’s largest newspapers Aftenposten publicly asked, “Can Mette-Marit become queen after this?” One of Norway’s top royal commentators spoke out on TV2: “It is not just the Crown Princess who has shown exceptionally poor judgment, but an entire state apparatus that has played bankrupt with Norway’s international reputation.”