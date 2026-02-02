Norway’s Princess Mette-Marit constantly emailed Jeffrey Epstein in the 2010s

Norway’s Princess Mette-Marit is married to Crown Prince Haakon. Before they married, she had a child, her son Marius Borg Høiby, who will stand trial for multiple rape charges this week in Oslo. That alone is being called the biggest scandal to ever hit the Norwegian royal family, the fact that the future king’s stepson has been charged with a long list of major crimes, including assault and rape. But Mette-Marit has a lot of other problems – she’s in really poor health and she will likely receive a lung transplant soon. And she was good friends with Jeffrey Epstein, and a bunch of their old emails were released in the latest batch of Epstein documents.

Emails sent by Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway are among the 3 million files to have been released by the US Department of Justice relating to the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. A newly leaked file that dates back to October 2012 reveals an email exchange between the wife of Crown Prince Haakon and the disgraced paedophile financier, in which Epstein asks Mette-Marit: “Weather was too bad, I returned to NY..how was your wedding.” In an email dated 21 October 2012, the Norwegian royal, 52, penned in response: “Boring wedding. Was like some kind of old movie. Where you know the characters are not hanging around for much long[er].” The email, sent from a redacted email address under the name “HKH Kronprinsessen, was dated just days after the wedding of Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg, who tied the knot in a two-day celebration on 19 and 20 October 2012. Both Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit were in attendance, as were King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, as well as King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden. The Crown Princess’ name featured in several of the Epstein files in regard to email exchanges with the sex offender, who died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in 2019. On Friday, the royal issued a statement addressing their interactions, which included discussion of her family life, her meeting him at his Florida home, and Jeffrey’s attempts at “wife hunting”. Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Mette-Marit disavowed her friendship with Epstein, and spoke of her “regret” for not looking into his background and not “understanding” who he was. “Jeffrey Epstein is responsible for his actions. I must take responsibility for not checking Epstein’s background better and for not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was,” she said in a statement given to the broadcaster. Mette-Marit continued: “I deeply regret that, and this is a responsibility I must take. I showed poor judgment and regret ever having any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing.” The royal had first been linked with the disgraced financier back in 2019, following his death in a prison cell. In a statement issued at the time, she said: “I would never have had anything to do with Epstein if I had been aware of the seriousness of his criminal acts. I should have investigated Epstein’s past and regret that I did not.”

[From Hello]

It was already known that Mette-Marit and Epstein were friends from 2011-14, years after everyone knew that Epstein was a convicted p3do. But seeing how often they emailed during that time is just… extremely odd. While there are tons of documents in the Epstein Files which have shocked me and sickened me, I’m continuously astonished by how many so-called elites – royals, journalists, captains of industry, politicians – were all in regular contact with Epstein for years. They were emailing him about mundane things at times, often just sharing gossip or trying to find out Epstein’s gossip. It’s so odd. I’m including some of the emails between Epstein and Mette-Marit below.

The BBC had a comprehensive story piece about Marius Borg Høiby’s trial, which starts this week – go here to read. It’s being called Norway’s biggest trial in a century and the biggest scandal in the history of Norway’s royal family. He’s facing 38 charges, “including the rape of four women, assaulting and threatening a girlfriend and damaging her flat, as well as drugs charges and driving offences. If found guilty he could face more than 10 years in jail.”

Incidentally, Norway’s prime minister has now weighed in on Mette-Marit’s lengthy history with Epstein, and there seems to be a growing conversation that something major needs to shift for both her and Haakon. As in, divorce?

Crown-princesess Mette Marit of Norway took her kids to Epstein pic.twitter.com/ZDdFOOBrpk — Ᏼarƙ🪵 (@stammebark) January 31, 2026

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit to Epstein: “You always make me smile… Because you tickle my brain.” Her name appears several hundred times in the Epstein files. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/7ybQoByWND — AF Post (@AFpost) January 31, 2026