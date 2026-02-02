“Lola Young won her first Grammy & promptly cursed on stage” links
  • February 02, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lola Young won her first Grammy & cursed up a storm on stage. [Just Jared]
Miley Cyrus wore Celine at the Grammys. [RCFA]
The biggest looks of the Grammys (it was a bad night for fashion). [Go Fug Yourself]
Alexander Skarsgard was a great SNL host? His dad Stellan Skarsgard made appearances in two sketches too, which is so funny. [Pajiba]
I watched the first half of Bridgerton’s S4 and I was so bored. [LaineyGossip]
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters won a Grammy. [Socialite Life]
Kathy Griffin promotes encrypted organizing. [OMG Blog]
Steven Spielberg is now part of EGOT club. [Seriously OMG]
Why did Rachel Zoe file for divorce? [Starcasm]
Grammys best & worst dressed. [Hollywood Life]
I’m glad Trevor Noah is retiring as Grammys host. [Buzzfeed]

  1. bisynaptic says:
    February 2, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    Something tells me Amber Rose doesn’t know what “free country“ means.

  2. Truthiness says:
    February 2, 2026 at 5:22 pm

    Skarsgard was a very good SNL host. The cold open was Pete Davidson as Tom Homan coaching Minneapolis agents, no Trump. Skarsgard was in many sendups of various Scandinavian types and his father was perfect. We have a low bar right now for comedy, everything sucks @** Oh and the promo shows Chloe Fineman mentioned being tossed and carried like a bag of flour. Alex asks her if that’s what she wants, she does, so he tossed her on his ex-Swedish Navy-Seal shoulder and walked out like she was a 10 pound bag of flour. Cardi B brandished a chancleta in a sketch and that was fine.

  3. Isabella says:
    February 2, 2026 at 7:31 pm

    You guys, I was bored by the new Bridgerton too! And I was so looking forward to it. I don’t care who Benedict marries. The new love interest is a good actress but written bland. I missed the exciting couples from the earlier seasons. I’m tired of the marry off a Bridgerton each season idea.

