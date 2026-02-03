Lady Gaga killed it in her performance of ‘Abracadabra’ at the Grammys

Embed from Getty Images

Going into this year’s Grammys, I saw so many prognosticators saying that the top prizes — Album, Record, and Song of the Year — were Lady Gaga’s to lose. Y’all know I love m’Lady, but even I thought… really? As we now know, those predictions were all wrong anyway, with Album going to Bad Bunny for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Record to Kendrick Lamar for “Luther,” and Song to Billie Eilish for “Wildflower.” I actually really liked that the Grammys shared the love across the categories, and the two Gaga did win were well-earned: Pop Vocal Album for Mayhem and Dance Pop Recording for “Abracadabra” (plus Gesaffelstein also won for his remix of the song). Those are classic Gaga categories!

Also classic, were Gaga’s avant garde looks throughout the evening. Evidently the category was feathers, as she walked the red carpet in head-to-toe black feathers. The gown was custom Matières Fécales and I thought it was stunning! If impossible to sit/move in, which is likely why she changed into a red-and-black feather top with a skirt for her live performance of “Abracadabra.” And to top it all off she added a wicker headpiece that resembled an upside-down basket, because of course.

Grammys queen Lady Gaga just graced the stage to deliver a performance of her hit song “Abracadabra”. And—as is always the case with Gaga—she brought something new once again. This time, it involved what is best described as an upside down wicker basket on her head. Gaga performed the single from her 2025 album Mayhem alongside a rock band with Gaga herself playing a synthesizer. The camera stayed closeup on the pop star throughout while she did her signature twitchy dance moves along to the music. (Twitchy dance moves really are her signature, ya know!) In addition to the red and black woven basket-like headpiece she donned, Gaga also wore a red and black feather top and a shiny black skirt. An intricate cane was also involved in the performance. Gaga loves a prop. The 14-Grammy winner (who he also performed at the Grammys more than half a dozen times!) is up for seven awards this year, three of which are in the major categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Dance Pop Recording, and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Following her win at last year’s ceremony (where she took home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her powerhouse ballad, “Die With a Smile,” with Bruno Mars), Gaga took to Instagram to thank her fans, writing, “My 14th Grammy award is a very special one. Being a songwriter, all I want to do is tell stories that touch people’s hearts. Telling this story with Bruno about love is truly a piece of my soul—love is what we all need right now.” She went on to add, “Thank you little monsters—wherever you go that’s where I’ll follow.”

This article must’ve been published mid-broadcast, because Gaga is now a 16-time Grammy winner, thankyouverymuch. As for the performance, SO good. Gaga first dropped the “Abracadabra” music video as a surprise during the Grammys last year; I loved it then and I still love it now. That being said, it was such a treat to see her perform the song in a new way. Whereas the music video revels in Gaga dancing for her life to the pop beat with an army of dancers around her, the live performance saw Gaga and just a few bandmates reinterpreting the song through a rock n roll edge. I dug it! Also, I think it’s fair to say that no music artist thinks about the camera more than Lady Gaga — in a positive way! Watching “Abracadabra” at the Grammys, it’s obvious that Gaga and the camera person have mapped out very intentional shots together, a choreography of its own, in a way that’s compelling for those of us watching on our screens at home. (Her performance of “Killah” on SNL last year comes to mind.) I actually squealed about halfway in when the camera pivoted to capturing her from the reflection on the floor, it was so surprising and perfect. Gaga doesn’t miss a beat.

