Seward: King Charles ‘has done everything he possibly could’ to his brother Andrew

Here are some photos of King Charles on Saturday, in Norfolk. He stopped by the Sandringham Parkrun, a 5K run through the woods of the king’s private estate. This year’s Parkrun was for a cancer charity – Move Against Cancer. Charles happily waved to and chatted with runners and he seemed delighted with them. A nice little piece of PR, given the massive Epstein Files document dump less than 24 hours beforehand.

While Charles doesn’t appear in the Epstein Files, his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) continues to be all over them. For years and years, Andrew was constantly partying with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, constantly inviting them to royal estates and constantly visiting Epstein’s homes and his island. Epstein and Maxwell were constantly providing trafficked women and girls for Andrew. During that whole time, Andrew had full royal protection and he was working as a British trade ambassador too. Meaning, everyone in the royal system and everyone in the British government is absolutely lying when they say that they didn’t know what Andrew was up to. Buckingham Palace was furiously trying to do damage control all weekend and push a narrative that King Charles acted boldly and quickly last fall when he “unroyaled” Andrew. Royalist commentators dutifully recited variations of “Charles cannot do anything else, he’s already taken away everything from Andrew!” Ingrid Seward was given that task in the Sun:

King Charles now has a new dilemma on his hands — what to do with the “Andrew problem” after the latest revelations from the Epstein files. While the monarch has done everything in his power to deal with his errant brother, the clamours from across the pond only grow ever louder. The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has voiced the opinion that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor not going to the US to give evidence will effectively be a slap in the face to victims — adding to the almost unbearable pressure piling on the former prince. And it’s simply not going away. On the one hand, King Charles may wonder whether he has a moral imperative to tell his brother to do the right thing and reveal everything he knows. But, in reality, he already has done everything he possibly could. He stripped his brother of his titles, banished him from Royal Lodge and consigned him to shame and obscurity in the history books. One wonders if Andrew can possibly sink any lower than his already meteoric fall from grace. Yet all the indicators suggest that he might. The latest three million documents released have unveiled the tawdry images of Andrew on his hands and knees, the arranging for Andrew to have dinner with a “beautiful, trustworthy” 26-year-old Russian woman and the invitation for Epstein to come to “BP” — the common ­shorthand for Buckingham Palace. That invitation came just one month after the paedophile financier was released. All the documents reveal that Epstein was not merely an acquaintance of Andrew’s. There’s intense speculation about yet more revelations to come, too. One wonders just how deep and murky the vile swamp the former Prince once swum in with seeming impunity can get — as every time it seemingly can’t get any worse, ­somehow it does. What must be of grave concern to King Charles is that we already have an indication of how Andrew will perform when — or more likely if — he ever agrees to appear before the US Congress. The Windsors must have no desire to see what could be the most ­disastrous PR moment in royal ­history with a Newsnight 2.0 playing out globally. From the revelation of a bizarre medical condition that means he could not sweat, to an alibi of ­visiting a PizzaExpress in Woking, Surrey, his original interview with Emily Maitlis was catastrophic. Andrew’s lawyers must be at pains to dissuade him from giving ­evidence. Because they, and the rest of us, have already seen what a disastrous interviewee he is. They know he comes across as completely entitled.

C-word goes on and on about how Andrew simply cannot testify before Congress and how horrible he is, and she edges up on saying the other thing: that Andrew cannot testify because he’ll blow up the decades of lies and protection around him. Queen Elizabeth II *had* to have known a lot about what Andrew was up to. I would argue that Charles probably knew even more than their mother, given that Charles had similarly degenerate contacts and friends, and given that Charles likely kept tabs on Andrew’s comings and goings. Charles had a good idea about Andrew’s depravity and Charles still spent years covering for him and trying to “bring in from the cold.” Even when Charles “unroyaled” Andrew last year, it was a day late and a dollar short – Charles’s hand was forced because of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir and the parliamentary outcry about Royal Lodge. I guess what I’m saying is that Charles could do A LOT more but he’s choosing not to, because he knows it’s his ass too.