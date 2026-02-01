Andrew Windsor is all over newly-released documents from the Epstein Files

Inevitably, whenever there’s a big document dump from the FBI’s massive files on Jeffrey Epstein, the conversation quickly turns to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew. At this point, that feels like one of the purposes of the Epstein Files – to draw attention to the biggest names, and to ensure that Andrew in particular pulls attention away from all of the depraved, disgusting old men who associated and partied with Jeffrey Epstein. In this latest cache of documents, there are dozens of emails between Epstein and Andrew, all of which are very chatty, if not gossipy. Epstein is openly facilitating young women for Andrew, providing introductions to a 20-something Russian woman in several emails, and promising to find Andrew someone if he wanted to have more children. There are emails about planned visits back and forth, and promises made to Epstein about spending time at Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor Castle and more. And there is a bizarre set of photos of Andrew looming over what appears to be a preteen or teen girl, who is prone on a floor. The Telegraph is trying to frame all of this as “thank god King Charles already unroyaled Andrew!”

This is what the Palace had feared all along. The wholesale dump of three million documents, without warning, laying bare the emails, photographs, text messages, financial records and legal paperwork of Jeffrey Epstein, with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at the heart of it. There are photographs of the then Prince Andrew on all fours and smiling, looming over the body of a woman lying on the floor, his hand on her torso. There is an invitation to Buckingham Palace from Andrew to Epstein, timed after the financier’s jail sentence for procuring a girl aged under 18 for prostitution. Also released is an enthusiastic reply to an offer of entertaining a 26-year-old “beautiful, trustworthy” Russian woman, signed – excruciatingly – “HRH The Duke of York KG”. The latest files released by the US department of justice contain references to business deals, introductions to the wealthy, and arrangements made around the world to make the then Prince’s life a little easier and more – to use one of Epstein’s favourite words – “fun”. They are still being trawled through, but there are 2,549 mentions of “Prince Andrew”, 798 of the “Duke of York” and 107 of the “Invisible Man”, the alias Andrew used to exchange warm, flirtatious, and occasionally painfully insightful, emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now in jail in the US for procuring young girls for Epstein. For Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, packing up at Royal Lodge to move into a new home he does not want, the headlines will make unpleasant reading. At Buckingham Palace, courtiers and King alike will be braced for more – and relieved that they have already taken action. Aides have moved, privately, to protect Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to some extent. “There is a duty of care here too,” several sources said, despite an acknowledgement that the former Prince has made “seriously bad decisions”. The King will fund a smaller home for his younger brother on his private Sandringham estate, making sure Andrew does not fall again into the trap of relying on the money of rich, influential friends and acquaintances who expect something in return. Perhaps most strikingly, the files reveal the extent to which both Epstein and Maxwell were enmeshed in Andrew’s life. They organised accommodation, dinners, meetings and the company of women. Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in return offered access to palaces and castles, discussing whether Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their daughters, would meet friends of friends passing through London. “Love you,” Andrew told Maxwell regularly, signing “A xxx”. She called him “sweat pea” – a spelling mistake rather than a reference to his alleged sweating disorder, presumably – and he confided in her about the death of the valet who had been with him since he was two: “My whole life is in turmoil as I have no one to look after me.” There is no mistaking how the King’s brother was used by Epstein: “Prince Andrew is at my house all week,” went the emails, along with an invitation to his high-powered contacts to call or pop in. Epstein and Maxwell are revealed as conduits, passing messages and contact details to those considered worthy of Andrew’s time. “Prince Andrew has been emailing you, with no response?” Epstein writes to a contact in 2010.

It’s so typically British and typically royalist to write these words with a straight face: “There is no mistaking how the King’s brother was used by Epstein.” Oh, poor Andrew, he was USED by two human traffickers, you guys! He was used because of his titles and his access, boohoo! Gee, I wonder what Andrew got in exchange for all of those palace visits and Balmoral hunting trips? Was it “unlimited access to trafficked women and children?” One more thing: the new batch of files prove that Andrew was still in contact with Epstein well after Epstein’s arrest/conviction. But we all knew that, certainly.

A piece of late-breaking news: Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke out following the latest Epstein File document dump. Starmer was once again asked if Andrew should apologize to all of his victims and Epstein’s victims. Starmer said: “I have always approached this question with the victims of Epstein in mind. Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority. As for whether there should be an apology, that’s a matter for Andrew. But, yes, in terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that. You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that.” As in, Starmer is saying pretty bluntly that if it’s up to him, he would send Andrew to Washington to testify before the congressional inquiry into Epstein and his associates.

