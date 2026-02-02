Jury Duty 2: Company Retreat is coming to Prime Video on March 20

I had a blast watching the first season of Jury Duty when it came out in spring 2023 on Prime video. It reminded me of American Vandal, the 2017 spoof of Serial and Making a Murderer, only with a reality TV twist. To refresh, Jury Duty was a mockumentary that followed a Los Angeles trial, particularly the antics of its sequestered jurors, who included actor James Marsden and the jury’s elected foreman, Ronald ​​Gladden. Everyone on the series was an actor loosely following a script except for Gladden. Up until the verdict was read, he believed that they were all being filmed for a documentary about the jury deliberation process.

The first season worked because Gladden was a decent person who was genuinely perplexed by some of the ridiculous scenarios that he found himself in, and continually attempted to be helpful and kind to his fellow jurors. It would not have been as enjoyable if the lay person being “punk’d” was an a-hole without a sense of humor. I think most of us wondered if this same premise could realistically work again, and on Friday, March 20, we will start to find out when the first three episodes come out. We’ll get two more episodes a week later, on March 27 and the three-episode finale will drop on April 3. A teaser for season two, Jury Duty: Company Retreat dropped on Thursday. This time, it takes place at – wait for it- a company retreat.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat has actually been in the can for quite a while. It was filmed a year or so ago in the Agoura Hills suburb of Los Angeles. Jury Duty (season one) was originally a Freevee show. Freevee, a play on the words "free TV," no longer exists — the service was originally called IMDb TV. The first Jury Duty followed the unsuspecting Ronald Gladden, who turned out to be the best sport in the world. James Marsden (playing himself) and a bunch of unknown actors pulled off quite the ruse from a fictional jury box and beyond. Only Gladden was not in on the elaborate prank. Marsden executive produces Company Retreat, but is not a member of its cast.

According to a press release that accompanied the trailer, Anthony is a temp worker for a “family-owned hot sauce company.” He’s thrown into a situation in which the founder is about to step down, which turns the retreat into “a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.” I think this scenario has a lot of promise. I like that they changed it up because doing another court case could tip the unknowing subject off. And, really, how could they top the first one? A corporate retreat setting is ripe with potential for all sorts of hilarious shenanigans.

There’s no word as to who this season’s celebrity will be or if they’re even going to have one. If they do, Mr. Rosie and I were debating who it could be. He thinks it’s going to be someone with an improv comedy background that’s at the retreat as a motivation or keynote speaker. I think it’s an outside possibility that we get some actor or even a well-known CEO that’s acting as a corporate investor. Either way, I really loved the first season and am looking forward to the second one.