Margot Robbie wore a custom Chanel to the Paris ‘Wuthering’ premiere: yikes??

A consistent criticism of many current actresses is that they simply look too “modern” for any kind of period drama. That’s especially true of many American actresses, and I would argue that British actresses tend to look more period-piece ready (think Kiera Knightley, Mia Goth, Anya Taylor Joy, Olivia Colman, Helen Mirren, etc). There’s always a social media discourse about “Instagram Face,” as in… if you look like a filtered Instagram influencer, you’re probably not going to get cast in a Jane Austen adaptation. I often think this discourse is unfair to actresses because people are projecting their own bullsh-t unto who can and cannot “pull off” a period role or period costume.
Well, all that being said, I think the “too modern for period drama” discourse is completely fair in Margot Robbie’s case. She looks like what she is: a modern woman, a 21st century blonde who grew up on an Australian beach. Every clip or glimpse I’ve seen from Wuthering Heights just shows that Margot was badly miscast as Cathy. I would even argue that Jacob Elordi comes close to pulling off Heathcliff (minus the whitewashing controversy), and that Jacob actually has that thing where he looks convincing in period pieces and period costume. But not Margot.
I bring this up because of these photos from the Paris premiere of Wuthering Heights. Margot has been trying to wear Wuthering-themed dresses and style herself with a mid-19th-century vibe for the premieres and it’s not working!! My God, it’s really not working. Margot’s dress here is a custom Chanel, and I assume it was customized to have a 19th century feel. She also wore a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace with over 100 carats. Sigh.
It looks like real reviews of WH have been embargoed until closer to the release, but I keep seeing tweets from people who have seen some early screenings and they’re mostly disappointed rather than shocked and turned on.
I actually love the dress but it doesn’t suit Margot at all. It would look great on someone with more high contrast coloring. Also, the makeup is making her face look skeletal here—which doesn’t work at all with the period-style dress.
Like I keep saying, Margot is the worst model for any outfit. She simply cannot pull anything off. No idea why. There is like a stiffness to her modeling, any outfit is just dead when she wears it, she can’t give it any vibe or life, unfortunately. Margot is the best example of a beautiful woman who cannot model sht.
It’s a glorious dress, but it says more about what Blazy is doing at Chanel than anything about Margot and WH.
Oh, my first impression is that I think Margot’s dress is beautiful. It’s very romantic which is how they are trying to promote their film. Emerald’s and the gentleman to Margot’s left patterns are making me a little seasick though.
Thank you! I felt the same way! Those patterns are overwhelmingly busy
I love the dress, but I wish her hair was styled differently.
I’m over Margot, Jacob, Emerald and this project.
In terms of looking anything like a period piece, this definitely flops in tone, affect, and overall effect.
As a fantasy look, unrelated to WH or any historical period, I think it’s gorgeous.
This dress could have been stunning if it was all the same color. The white part is jarring and doesn’t work. I also think Margot could have pulled this off if her styling wasn’t so bad. The hair and makeup are off and I don’t think the choker works with this. Margot could use a new stylist tbh because her styling is usually off. There have been so many almosts but nine times out of ten, the look isn’t cohesive because of hair, make-up and accessories. This is just another example of that.
💯 I couldn’t agree more. People are going Gaga over each appearance just because her stylist has put some thought and consideration into the looks. I do love that if you put all the press tour looks together you can see there’s some sort of theme but none of them work well. I wonder if thematic dressing has made press tour fashion critic proof?
I see no one gave Jacob my note about the dirt lip. 🙄
Is Margot’s hair supposed to look sexy and free? Why does she have a 60s/70s head styling paired with a period(ish) dress?
What is going ON?!
I don’t find him attractive AT ALL.
“I don’t find him attractive AT ALL.”
Thank you for saying it first. I thought I was the only one.
Robbie had this exact same hair problem in Babylon. The director wanted something different than the usual 20s flapper bob–and drew on historical pix of women with loose hair–but Robbie looked 60s all the way.
Margot always looks wooden on the red carpet. Barbie promo worked because she was supposed to look dolllike.
That said, the haterade on this film has gotten completely out of hand. “Female director must direct the film I imagine in my head. Jail for woman director! Jail for one thousand years!” The fact that you are wrapping it up in not period accurate affectations doesn’t make it any less horrible.
She white washed the Heathcliff character, in this day and age… she deserves the side eye for that.
I think when someone looks too modern it’s because they are too “generically” beautiful, the earliest example of this for me was Elle McPherson in Jane Eyre (interestingly, another Australian raised in the sun). If you look at old photos and paintings from western countries people had interesting faces that didn’t all blend together, not everyone had plumped lips, straight noses and buccal fat removal in their cheeks.
Oh yes! I didn’t realize that was her until now. She is not a main character however. Plus Jane Ingram was supposed to be very pretty, which Elle MacPherson was. At any rate, not that this is the topic here but I don’t care for that version of Jane Eyre, neither do I like the one from 2011. I do not like the Rochester character in either one.
I’m all for anachronistic styling–certainly the film is embracing that–and flowing, tousled hair is romantic and sexy, but my god, couldn’t the stylists have given her a little (or a lot) a volume around her face?! That is some lank hair, even Gwynnie has more bounce in her locks.
I was trying to articulate this myself. I fiendishly adore that dress but her styling really undersells it. I would loved to have seen a kind of Grey Gardens- esque treatment of an over the top, glam, structured piece with a deliberate, artistic concept of sorrow and dissociation represented as the decay of beauty.
She’s gorgeous and everything they put her in for this press tour is dreadful. It reads cheap saloon girl/ brothel and the shoes … looking at her feet made me wince in pain. Her stylist did her dirty and she deserves better.
This! It looks like when you go to a historic site tourist trap where the whole fam can dress up in 19th century costumes for a an “old time” black and white photo
Sorry, but my velvet loving heart loves this dress, even the choker with it. But that’s just me. I love costumey. And I actually think all this discourse will have the movie doing well at the box office. The Housemaid or whatever was predicted to be a flop and it made mad money. Not sure what the budget of this was but I think it’ll do fine. Now, will it be any good or will it get panned, that’s TBD.
This dress would be incredible on, say, the Irish actor Caitriona Balfe. On Margot, it looks like a Halloween costume.
That’s exactly how I feel. It’s a costume on Margot. Anya Taylor Joy would look spectacular in this, but she has that ethereal look you need to pull off something like this without making it look like you’re forcing it.
I barely recognized Shazad Latif under that mountain of fabric.
My pet peeve about this movie, which I do not plan on seeing, besides the whitewashing, is that Margot Robbie looks like a mature woman in her late thirties, not a teen by any stretch of the imagination. It’s hard to believe she was the best person to play the role of this character.
There’s some fan theories that rather than being a direct adaptation it’s instead about a woman, Robbie, reading the novel and imagining herself into it, which could account for all the casting issues people are unhappy about it. I think it looks sumptuous and hot, I’m looking forward to it (thankfully it’s not one with any special meaning for me so I don’t have my own head cannon to fight against!)
I know taste is subjective, and I’m definitely in the minority… but I keep waiting for confirmation that “Jacob Elordi = heartthrob” was a prank on the whole world. Surely it was a joke that just went too far…??
He was compelling in Frankenstein (because his character was not supposed to be handsome, quite the contrary), but I have never been so utterly and completely confused by a supposed “hot guy” celebrity. His face looks like it was arranged incorrectly. I cannot be the only one.
But I think that’s the case for so many male celebs and actors. There are men that people go feral for that others are like meh. Confession. I’ve only seen him in the first Kissing Booth movie and he felt fresh and was hot in it. I’m not a fan of the mustache and tbh I’m mostly meh on him too. He doesn’t super do it for me. However, I do think he’s objectively attractive though even if I’m not wow over him. Butthink debates over wow is this guy hot or not is kind of interesting. Obviously, they are and yet they aren’t. Like you said, subjective. Idk if that makes sense.
I love this dress, especially the color. I think she looks lovely, but not at all like the character she is portraying. There will never be a version of this movie better than the Lawrence Olivier, Merle Oberon version. It is heartbreakingly perfect. I am not looking forward to this one and I really like her as an actress. She just does not have the right vibe for this. This is such a great book/story as it is, why mess with it. Write something new. Just my opinion of course.
ITA! Write a new story, play a new song. Wow me with something I have never heard of or seen before, tell me something I have never considered. Seems like so many of the movies and music out today are just remakes of remakes.
WH is one of my favorite old reads from high school, but its been done, move on. No disrespect, she is lovely, but Margot Robbie was perfectly cast as a Malibu Barbie. That should tell you all you need to know about why she seems off in a period drama. Jacob Elordi is a handsome young guy, seems very down to earth when interviewed. He was good in Frankenstein but that is all I know of him.
I love the dress, I think it’s lovely. She looks beautiful in red. Maybe she could’ve done more with her hair?
Oh I love this dress and the choker! I think she looks gorgeous
I like it. I love that it brings to mind window treatment. No, that isn’t sarcasm. I really love it. Even though they don’t look alike, it brings to mind this –>
https://www.facebook.com/groups/DoYouRememberThe90sand00sFanClub/posts/6979894142089452/
The other outfits, except for the Burgundy suit, look like upholstery. Those I don’t like.
What I think doesn’t matter at all.
The buccal fat removal makes everything look wrong.
Anya Taylor Joy is from Argentina, let’s be clear on that.
I think the dress could be lovely on another person with a more dramatic romantic vibe, but it’s not working on petite, angular Margot. The color palette is clashing with her complexion and it’s too froufrou for her petite frame. Chanel’s last decade plus has been horrible and I feel for their brand ambassadors every time they show up on the carpet.
She was perfect as Barbie and the fashion showcase was great in part because like many people have mentioned above she is so stiff on the red carpet. She and Chanel have never been a winning combination. Funny how Kristen Stewart can pull it off and still be edgy but Margot always looks so blah. Also the dark makeup never looks good on her
OMG People, get a grip! Margot looks INCREDIBLE in the gowns she has worn so far in the press tour. No, the press tour gowns are not historically accurate re-creations of gowns of the time. The gowns are meant to emulate Cathy’s wardrobe in the film. And if you have read about or seen the videos about the costuming, you would know that the costumes are not historically accurate at all. Inspired by the era, rather than slavishly accurate. In the movie, Cathy only wears black, white, or red, no other colours. The only reason I would see this film is because of the costumes and Margot in them. Read the novel years ago and didn’t like it, so no particular interest in the film.
In the trailer, Cathy’s costumes were the second sign that this flick was miscalculated. What is with her dressing like a Swiss Miss in the middle of the English moors? 😳😳😳 As for this gown, it’s more Gilded Age than early Victorian, no?😉
Margot is a stunning woman, and a good actress, made a perfect Barbie.
Jacob is a stunning man, and turned in a sympathetic and excellent performance in Frankenstein.
I want to see this movie, as these are two current, compelling actors. But I don’t think I ever read the book! The Bronte sisters were not required reading when I was in school.
And the other point I meant to make, as lovely as she is, does Margot have depth as an actress?