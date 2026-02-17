Princess Kate ‘felt deeply let down’ when Duchess Meghan exposed her lies to Oprah

Russell Myers’ big, splashy royal biography, William & Catherine, is being widely excerpted by the Daily Mirror and other British outlets. It’s not going well. It’s clear that Myers took the noncritical position that the Prince and Princess of Wales can do no wrong, and that they are merely trying to exile almost everyone in the Windsor clan for “reasons.” Even better, Myers reheats some years-old narratives about why Prince William and Kate hated Prince Harry and Meghan. It’s a trip to watch royalists like Myers twist themselves in knots to justify Kate’s lengthy Mean Girl history too – the coded, racist language, Meghan exposing Kate’s racist lies, Meghan’s work ethic overshadowing Kate’s laziness and buttons, all of that is reimagined so that Kate becomes the heroine of the story.

Writing in an extract from his upcoming book William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, the Daily Mirror’s Royal Editor, Russell Myers, explains that Prince William and Princess Catherine had been left “wounded” by Harry and Meghan’s assertions made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, specifically their claims of being “trapped” in the Royal Family and the disclosure of a private text exchange. Myers writes: “In the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, the Sussexes’ version of how the family and the institution had conspired against them, had created a siege mentality in the palace. Harry’s presence at the funeral just ensured these feelings stayed fresh in everyone’s minds. William and Catherine were both wounded by the numerous accusations and the presentation of Harry and Meghan’s ‘truth’.” “William was most aggrieved by Harry’s assertion that he was “trapped” in the system, while Catherine felt deeply let down over Meghan’s disclosure of a private exchange, which sparked claim and counterclaim regarding the fitting of dresses before the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding. “It compounded, in Catherine’s mind, a key difference between her and Meghan, who she no longer believed she could trust. A source said: ‘She (Catherine) was very clear that any engagement with Harry or Meghan should be with the utmost of caution because it was obvious that they weren’t to be trusted.’”

[From The Daily Express]

“Catherine felt deeply let down over Meghan’s disclosure of a private exchange…” A private exchange which Kate had been lying about for years? A private exchange which Kate and Kate’s staff had ensured would be twisted and promoted across British media, that “Meghan made Kate cry?” Meghan corrected the record on Kate’s lying, white-woman tears and that was unforgivable in Kate’s book. But Kate didn’t trust Meghan after the Oprah interview! Oh no, the lying white woman didn’t trust the Black woman? Kate will always be the Duchess of Karens, my god. Also – the funeral being referenced here is Prince Philip’s 2021 funeral. You know, the one where Kate posed like Funeral Barbie for photographers and then made eyes at Harry throughout the service.