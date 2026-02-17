Princess Kate ‘felt deeply let down’ when Duchess Meghan exposed her lies to Oprah

Russell Myers’ big, splashy royal biography, William & Catherine, is being widely excerpted by the Daily Mirror and other British outlets. It’s not going well. It’s clear that Myers took the noncritical position that the Prince and Princess of Wales can do no wrong, and that they are merely trying to exile almost everyone in the Windsor clan for “reasons.” Even better, Myers reheats some years-old narratives about why Prince William and Kate hated Prince Harry and Meghan. It’s a trip to watch royalists like Myers twist themselves in knots to justify Kate’s lengthy Mean Girl history too – the coded, racist language, Meghan exposing Kate’s racist lies, Meghan’s work ethic overshadowing Kate’s laziness and buttons, all of that is reimagined so that Kate becomes the heroine of the story.
Writing in an extract from his upcoming book William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, the Daily Mirror’s Royal Editor, Russell Myers, explains that Prince William and Princess Catherine had been left “wounded” by Harry and Meghan’s assertions made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, specifically their claims of being “trapped” in the Royal Family and the disclosure of a private text exchange.
Myers writes: “In the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, the Sussexes’ version of how the family and the institution had conspired against them, had created a siege mentality in the palace. Harry’s presence at the funeral just ensured these feelings stayed fresh in everyone’s minds. William and Catherine were both wounded by the numerous accusations and the presentation of Harry and Meghan’s ‘truth’.”
“William was most aggrieved by Harry’s assertion that he was “trapped” in the system, while Catherine felt deeply let down over Meghan’s disclosure of a private exchange, which sparked claim and counterclaim regarding the fitting of dresses before the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding.
“It compounded, in Catherine’s mind, a key difference between her and Meghan, who she no longer believed she could trust. A source said: ‘She (Catherine) was very clear that any engagement with Harry or Meghan should be with the utmost of caution because it was obvious that they weren’t to be trusted.’”
[From The Daily Express]
“Catherine felt deeply let down over Meghan’s disclosure of a private exchange…” A private exchange which Kate had been lying about for years? A private exchange which Kate and Kate’s staff had ensured would be twisted and promoted across British media, that “Meghan made Kate cry?” Meghan corrected the record on Kate’s lying, white-woman tears and that was unforgivable in Kate’s book. But Kate didn’t trust Meghan after the Oprah interview! Oh no, the lying white woman didn’t trust the Black woman? Kate will always be the Duchess of Karens, my god. Also – the funeral being referenced here is Prince Philip’s 2021 funeral. You know, the one where Kate posed like Funeral Barbie for photographers and then made eyes at Harry throughout the service.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 17/4/21. Windsor. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex at the funeral of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle.
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20210417-Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh Funeral at Windsor Castle
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Apr 2021
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20210417-Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh Funeral at Windsor Castle
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Apr 2021
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge seen at Wimbledon's Center Court today to watch the semi final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic defeated Nadal in five sets.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2018
Amanda Gorman recites poetry after United States President Joe Biden took the Oath of Office as the 46th President of the US at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Kate felt “let down” by the fact that Meghan corrected the record about the story about her making Kate cry during the Oprah interview. And as a result, Kate felt Harry and Meghan couldn’t be trusted. Are you There’s an unhealthy pattern among rich & aristocratic parents, displaying power through control. Obedience is seen as a symbol of status, legacy, & dominance. When that control is challenged, it exposes the fragility beneath the power. An adult asserting independence is betrayal kidding me? I wouldn’t trust somebody like Kate, who was perfectly comfortable throwing me under the bus to make herself look better. Meghan had every right to defend herself and correct the record.
It would have been an easy thing to correct in the media.
“Kate and Meghan have a warm and supportive relationship. There is no truth to the stories that Meghan made Kate cry. It never happened. As two women married into the royal institution, they uniquely understand the challenges the other faces. Both are committed to their royal duties and to supporting each other as they grow in their roles.”
In spare, Harry said it couldn’t be corrected because then people would ask what happened, and the future Queen can’t be seen as having made Meghan cry. They didn’t need to address that to correct it. Just say – Meghan did not make Kate cry. They respect eachother and have a supportive relationship.
Silly Goose, you are forgetting that everyone who works for the RF is a moron.
But that statement would be a lie. Kate behaved like an entitled b*tch and made Meghan cry & never supported Her
It would have been SO EASY to correct. Exactly as you said. The bigger issue is what they won’t admit. Despite acting like maybe Camilla leaked the lie, it was Kate and her mom who planted that lie to Camilla Tominey. So correcting it would have been awkward.
@Silly Goose:
Re: “It would have been an easy thing to correct in the media.” — Hello? It was corrected in the media – by Meghan during the Oprah interview.
Re: “In spare, Harry said it couldn’t be corrected…” — Well, ACTUALLY WHAT HARRY said in Spare (46) was:
“[Kate] Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home, Kate said
[Meghan] Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since eight a.m. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other moms are doing?”
[Kate] No, all the dresses need to be remade. Her own wedding dress designer agreed, Kate added.
Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father.
Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!
[Meghan] Yes, Kate I know…
And Kate had other problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys?
[Meghan} The page boys? Half the kids in the wedding are from North America. They haven’t even arrived yet.
It went back and forth.
[Meghan] I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.
[Kate] Fine.
A short time later I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing.
I was horrified to see her so upset, but I didn’t think it was a catastrophe. Emotions were running high, of course, after the stress of the last week, the last month, the last day. It was intolerable – but temporary. Kate hadn’t meant any harm, I told her.
Indeed the next morning Kate came by with flowers and a card that said she was sorry. Meg’s best friend, Lindsay, was in the kitchen when she turned up. Simple misunderstanding, I told myself.” [end Spare (46) quote]
@Silly Goose – The only reason Willy and Kitty were “wounded by…Harry and Meghan’s ‘truth’” is because they knew Meghan had receipts, ie “MEG’S BEST FRIEND, LINDSAY, WAS IN THE KITCHEN when [Kitty] turned up.”
As for your ridiculous fictional “warm and supportive relationship,” Kitty wouldn’t know warm and supportive if it bit her in her emaciated patootie.
@Jais — IIRC Cameltoe happily reported on multiple TV talk shows that ‘P Kate’ had shared her personal phone # with her during this grueling ordeal of hers, which helped Cameltoe to understand she was Kitty’s friend, ergo…
Really, “sparked claim and counterclaim”? C’mon Russell. By now, the world knows that Kate/Carole’s “claim” was actually a “lie” about Meghan, for no other obvious purpose than to smear the competition (for public adoration, maybe also for Harry) with racist tropes. And that Meghan’s “counterclaim” was actually setting the record straight, plus Meghan brought receipts.
Poor Katie for feeling “let down” because her lies were exposed. Boohoo.
Right? Boo freaking hoo. The vagueness and tip toeing around the facts. The claim was Megan made Kate cry. It was a lie that went on for years that smeared Megan’s reputation. The counterclaim: it was a lie and Kate made meghan cry and had to write an apology note bc it was so bad. Gee, wonder why Meyers resorted to vagueness in this part of the book. Can’t spell out how much of a mean girl bully the future queen is.
Truth punctures their soul and wounds them in ways that are unimaginable to them. William and Kate are accustomed to lying and covering up to protect their lies. Lack of accountability will lead to the Windsor family’s downfall. 🧐 Nostradamus’ prophecy about the monarchy is creepy into my thoughts these days.
Spare has revealed the unwavering truth about Windsor royals and it will continue to be the most referenced historical text about the Windsor royals for generations to come. I consider it the tome of the Windsor family, reinforced by Princess Diana’s biography (in her own words). Combined Prince Harry and Princess Diana have documented life inside the Windsor family and royal institution with unmatched depth of experience and emotion. Conclusion: The Windsors are a toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. 🤷🏽♀️
The Windsor brand has collapsed and each new royal reporter propaganda book adds another wound to the brand as it reinforces the contradictions the public has now become accustomed to expect from the brand (inauthentic, fake, untruthful, corrupt, immoral, dysfunctional, toxic) and shun in disgust or ignore as apathy has taken hold in some demographics.
*creeping into my thoughts
Well of course Can’t felt let down and that is because Can’t is a habitual liar who doesn’t like hearing the truth because it exposes her for the lazy mean girl she is and always will be!!! Now we can’t have that now can we.
I’m sorry, “I” can’t be trusted for correcting a lie about myself, one that you already apologized for being the perpetrator of and refused to correct yourself? And I, am the one that can’t be trusted??
This is a nonsensical argument and can only be justified if you approach all interactions with others as heads I win, tails you lose.
The Wales’ entire image is built on shifting sand, and I really don’t know how long they think they’ll keep being able to present themselves as these down to earth, college sweetheart’s, who are such kind people and hard workers. It’s becoming laughable the ridiculousness of these arguments. Even if you aren’t a fan of Harry and Meghan. You’re untrustworthy for not letting me lie about you, and you’re wrong to complain about me coming to your house to beat you up is ridiculous as an argument, when you have a literal trafficker in your midst.
Agreed, their PR for the last couple of days has been nothing short of shambolic. The Wales have announced that they hate everyone, trust no one, take no accountability for any of their actions, and will continue to not do their jobs, to the tune of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ pounds. It doesn’t matter anyway, they have their acres of land they confiscated from you, and their endless luxury vacations. But Harry and Meghan. And Beatrice and Eugenie.
Meanwhile, Andrew is living it up with a private chef and assorted servants on their private land. Well done, Wales, the monarchy truly is in the very safest hands.
Umm, haven’t we heard that Kate was wary of Meghan’s agenda from the start? Before the wedding even? So how can she all of the sudden not trust her after the Oprah interview. It’s clear she never did. And you know why? Bc the second Kate was a nasty mean girl to Megan about the bridesmaids dresses, Meghan called her out on it and Kate had to apologize. Of course, Kate’s not going to trust someone she can’t bully without repercussions.
That author has been twisting his lies in interviews and articles for years so the fact that he is contradicting himself in his own book isn’t surprising but it is rather ridiculous that anyone would believe what he is writing.
Yes! I mentioned that below! They recently mentioned Kate didn’t trust Meghan from the get-go because Meghan had an ‘agenda’ (never actually defined)! Same with B&E, she didn’t trust them from the beginning! They truly cannot keep track of their lies; the reality is Kate doesn’t like other women, period. And she will mean-girl the hell out of everyone with impunity because of her much-vaunted place in their hierarchy. Unless/until she’s cast aside, of course.
That is exactly who Kate is, a woman hating mean girl to her core.
I’m sure they did feel that way, after years of beating down and manipulating the British press and having mean spirited but not actionable pieces like the infamous Tatler piece removed. This was something they couldn’t just memory hole. That makes them horrible, manipulative, controlling people.
Kate read Spare for any mention of herself and was totally furious with Harry and Meg for being called out for her mean girl bitchiness. Thoroughly hacked off that Harry loves Meg and worships the ground she walks on whilst Wilbur pays her dust. She enjoys flirting with other men to gee Wilbur up and make him jealous but that dog won’t hunt! She’s PoW and is going to be Queen but has settled for very little in my opinion. No amount of tiaras, wealth, houses, press glorification and Wimbledon ovations once a year make up for having a disapproving iceberg for a husband who ignores her in public.
@Lady Digby
Completely agree.
I think Can’t thought she was getting the fairytale, and BillyIdle thought he was getting someone who would go along to get along.
They were both wrong.
Keen should have come forward right away to deny the crying story. What did she expect? To let an untruth stay in the media.What a fake person Keen is.
Keen also demanded new bridal attendant outfits and took her time to bring Charlotte for a new fitting that was arranged by Meghan.
I just don’t even get why these people write these books. She lied about something that was weaponized against her SIL for years. She could have made a statement and clarified and did not. She can kick rocks.
She couldn’t be trusted because the relationship was moving so fast, she couldn’t be trusted because she allegedly was taking a photo of Kate’s kids, she couldn’t be trusted… and meanwhile, have we ever had one leak from H&M’s camp? Nope, guess who can’t be trusted.
That’s so true. We’ve heard Kate & William were suspicious of Meghan from the start & timeline of when the mistrust started keeps shifting. Even after the docuseries Rebecca this admitted that Kate & William hadn’t been welcoming of Meghan but apparently that was justified because of the Oprah interview- guess they were psychic & knew in 2016 that Meghan would do an interview in 2021 🤪
Myers is pretty shameless writing that Kate felt betrayed because Meghan told the truth on Oprah- she said that lie was the start of a character assassination and it used a really racist trope. Kate told the lie in 2018 and then allowed the lie to stand in a tatler profile we know KP had edited in 2020. If Kate didn’t want the story out there she shouldn’t have lied in the first place. I think the people magazine story Meghan’s friends did to defend her in 2019 downplayed any drama between Kate & Meghan. Kate could have done the same.
Seeing these Epstein files show that Andrew shamelessly lied on national tv really indicates that royals think they can lie to the public with impunity. With the faked Mother’s Day photo that nobody has bothered to explain & the contradictions around Kate’s disappearance & then pre cancerous cells story- Kate clearly feels the same. Apparently Kate and Williams engagement interview was full of holes too- I’ve never watched it.
Good for Meghan for correcting Kate’s damaging lie & Kate and her sycophants should stop crying about it . If you don’t want your bad behaviour to be outed- behave better
The photo thing was entirely made up by the deranged; I have never seen it in even a tabloid newspaper. They probably got the idea from the fact that it was rumored that the nanny hired for Archie that came highly recommended and vetted by Jason Knauf took photos of Archie and that was one of the reasons for her departure.
I seem to remember Kate being promoted by the press as the peacemaker in the run up to Philip’s funeral and she even approached Harry in front of the cameras. Anyway, Meghan was not the one who ensured that their private encounter was in the tabloids and she was within her rights to deny that story. Kate is a racist Karen and a mean girl.
Scooter quickly told Keen to back off soon after she approached Harry.
Meghan also made sure to say in the interview that Kate was a good person. I can see how that may have stung.
To me this reads as a very class-coded critique: she didn’t know how to keep her business private, behind closed doors. And this strikes me as a very British hangup on some level because, for ages, every class kept their business behind closed doors. Everyone kept up appearances, they just did it in a different way. Aristocrats had a code of silence, but everyone in their circle knew who was sleeping with who, who owed money to whom, who was drinking too much, etc…. Working class people knew who beat their wives, whose kids were really clever and apt to get on with the 11+, who was drinking too much, etc… middle class people knew who was in debt, who was social-climbing, whose children were taking drugs, etc…. Everyone close enough to the problem knew what the problem was, but there was no point airing your dirty laundry, it would only make it worse. Everyone respected each other’s way of coping and didn’t presume to meddle or judge. At least, that’s what was true until the advent of Murdoch and the tabloids in general. Now the UK has a ferocious culture of voyeurism, and its co-efficient, exhibitionism. They tend to be two sides of the same coin. Diana was accused of both, with some truth, but her real story is genuinely more than that, she had real stuff to cope with. The Middletons ?…… not so much.
But this doesn’t really make sense to me (unless the royals have a category all their own, aside from aristocracy). The royal family is one big leaking, gossiping mess.
With the exception of the Sussexes who put their name to statements, the rest of the royals are CONSTANTLY talking about each other through “royal sources,” unnamed staffers, friends of xyz royal. And this goes from the queen and what she thought about things — although (eyeroll) she never complained and never explained and Phillip, to Chuckles and his mistress bride, to William and Kate, to Andrew, even all the way down to Sofiesta (the leaks about being the queen’s favorite, etc). They ALL leak to the press. They ALL tell their – and other family members’ – business to the world.
Kate made the crying story the public’s business. So getting called out on Oprah to a global audience is really the nicest thing Meghan did.
If they are going to made a class coded critique then Myers needs to also say kate broke that code in the first place by leaking the false story.
The quote that struck me about Kate in these latest excerpts from this latest pile of garbage Windsor propaganda, is the throwaway line I saw yesterday, that Can’t was initially willing to “give Meghan a chance.”
I’m sorry, what?? Give her a chance to do what? Toe your line? Meet your standards? Fulfill the role you have automatically assigned her as the wife of the Spare, to do the work you don’t want to do, but do it quietly, never overshadow your hierarchical superiors, and function as a meat shield for the entire Windsor cabal?
No, you absolute horror of a woman. You don’t give the woman your brother-in-law has fallen in love with, at long last found happiness with, A CHANCE. You WELCOME her with open arms. You give her friendship and support as she joins an institution completely out of her experience.
You act with minimal kindness and politeness, for Harry’s sake, even if you can’t stand the newcomer personally (because she’s a breathing threat to your position as the most beloved Windsor, and you wanted her beloved’s attention all for yourself.)
You were willing to give her a chance? Guess what, you had a chance, Kate. You had a chance to make a loyal friend and a valuable ally. And you threw it away because you’re a miserable, horrible person.
💯
Several people have said that Kate seemed like a mean girl, was mean to Meghan and had no friends all based on the constant BM articles and royal reporters getting on US TV to talk about Meghan . And they still feel this way. So nope the carnival of so called experts and “sources” cannot change that.
If k can’t trust Meghan, why does she keep copying her and trying to steal her personality? Since 2016, there have been more than 100 counts of K stealing an aspect/replicating looks from M. Just the other day she wore the same shirt from With Nothing Underneath, a very Meghan brand. Or why do w&k always steal and copy ideas and initiatives (even down to wording) from them? As Oscar Wilde once said, Imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness but it also seems to be the tax mediocrity pays for dwelling in the light of someone else’s originality, which is ironic given the royals income half rests on the tax they take from others
Kate is such a hateful jealous B . She has been mad from day one that Harry loves his wife and that he took no notice of her outside being his brothers wife . Kate needs to get over herself. She been lying for years about all kinds of shit. That she did her own makeup for her wedding, that Meghan made her cry . That she didn’t photoshop that Mother’s Day picture. That she didn’t change university to stalk wank . That all that wigglet is her natural hair . That she has a work ethic . That she can cook, that she likes spicy food. That she gives a crap about the early years . And the list goes on about Kate and her bed of lies .
I, too, felt deeply let down by Meghan during the Oprah interview when she lied and called Kate a good person.
Snort.
Your comment is funny as hell because it’s the truth!
I recall thinking that it must have been a bad post partum thing and that’s why she cried over nothing. Even I didn’t expect that kate would totally lie about who made who cry. And I already had low expectations for Kate prior to this.
H & M’s actual only role as working royals was to serve as scapegoats for W & K – what a gross, pointless, thankless, purposeless role in life. So glad they left.
Kate is just a basic b*tch who fundamentally misunderstood the function of the monarchy. It’s not to be glamorous or fashionable. It’s to set a standard for engagement with civil society — with local initiatives, advocacy, philanthropy, the place where the welfare state & the big society overlap — in order to give a platform to people who have no other reward. Because it’s an attempt to answer the question, what is it all *for* — what is the point of power, political or military — that is not anchored to a set of ethical principles. It’s not about being popular, it’s about being anchored to the collective moral compass.
This woman needs help. Her sense of entitlement is crazy. You lie and then expect your lie to be accepted as truth, and the person you lied on is supposed to protect you? Get out of here with this nonsense.
Meghan’s “disclosure of a private exchange” in ,2021 during the Oprah interview, was in response to correct Kate’s “disclosure of a private exchange” where she lied and used a racist trope through the media from 2018 up until after the Oprah interview. Correcting lies that were told about you for years by publicly setting the record straight is not a sign that Meghan isn’t the one to be trusted but that Kate isn’t the one to be trusted. Them rewriting this all of these years later to make Meghan wrong for defending herself from racist Kate’s white woman tears is only proving that these people don’t have an issue with Kate using a racist trope to abuse a black/biracial woman for years. Their issue isn’t with not being able to trust Meghan but with not being able to be racist bigots who use their tears and victimhood to abuse the black/biracial woman with their lies.
No matter how long they try and push the narrative that Meghan betrayed them, the truth will always be on Meghan side because the lies that Kate leaked to the media were three years before the Oprah interview and yet when Kate had the opportunity to do the right thing she allowed the lie to be used to abuse a pregnant woman to the point that she contemplated suicide during one pregnancy and lost a child during a second pregnancy. This book is only going to make it more obvious that Kate is a racist liar who is okay with racists and rapist white men but can’t stand a black/biracial woman who refuses to allow lies and racist tropes to be used against her.
The nerve of Kate to have expected Meghan to prop up a lie … I’m so glad Meghan told the truth and was true to herself.
And Meghan did it in the nicest, most gracious way possible, insisting that Kate — who’s actually a racist Karen — was a good person and just going through some stuff.
I’m guessing Meghan’s allusion to Kate’s troubles is what really sent Kate around the bend, because it punctured the fantasy Kate promotes of her sad marriage and her pathetic life.
I would bet that Meghan’s kindness and obvious pity for Kate would be even harder to swallow.
Whew, absolutely. “How dare you be magnanimous and make any public reference to me/my life not being perfect!”
I do think, Kate’s actions must have been horrific for her to 1) write an apology note, 2) get flowers, and 3) walk them over personally for Meghan. She never seems to have any self awareness, but she did for this?! No wonder Meghan was sobbing. And then the audacity to lie and let the opposite be told and fester. Vile.
So… emphatically not a denial that it ever happened then? It’s clear that Meghan told Oprah was true and Kate made her cry, not the opposite. Kate is “let down” by the fact that Meghan told the truth about her and what she did.
I think Myers has (perhaps unwittingly) revived a story that KP probably wishes had stayed buried, because it certainly doesn’t make Kate look good. In fact, I would call it a de facto confirmation that the story is true.
I thank the excerpt from Spare that reminds us that Meghan’s friend Lindsay was a witness to Kate arriving with flowers to apologize. Harry is amazing for confirming there was a witness. Kate can’t spin this away at all.
Kate can’t count on or trust Meghan? It’s disgusting that the author is trying to rewrite history. Kate is the one who couldn’t be counted on or trusted. She’s a big fake and has tried to reverse roles so that she appears to be the victim. We see who you are Kate. Your big fake smiles don’t fool us.
Kate pulled the same bs as the white women in the south who lied about what black Americans did and it often got them killed.
This does make keen look bad. She is playing victim after her nastiness to meghan
She deserves to be heckled in public about her racism like C & W are over Andrew.
Catherine, why were you concerned about how dark your future nephew would be?
Catherine, why did you not correct the media lie about Meghan making you cry?
Catherine, why did you yank your hand away from a woman in Jamaica?
Catherine, why do you drag children of color out into the rain for your event and not even attempt to protect them with your umbrella?
Catherine, how long does a friend need to know you in order to say something about your hormones?
Catherine why don’t you put your white hood back on to cover up that horrid wig?
Has Kathy apologized to Meghan for the way she deliberately went for her in that group of the four of them walking together after the late Queen’s death? Or the way she slammed a car door in her face?
I don’t think she has. I wish the sycophants would remember that before they want her elevated to sainthood
Or the evil looks she gave Meghan in a church service?
Didn’t they tell us the other day that Kate ‘knew’ Meghan had an agenda from the beginning? They really do need a lie spreadsheet to keep track of everything.
I still can’t get over the meet and greet at the sports event when Meghan brought Archie and Kate didn’t hold him or seem the least bit friendly with Meghan. I know these people don’t owe me anything but I would be very interested to know all the details of that day. Who planned it, what went down etc…
I haven’t read any of these excerpts because im bored by reheated stale nachos but by the headlines Kate always thought Meghan was difficult and she didn’t care to stop Harry from leaving so why on earth would she wounded by this?? You can’t spend years hating someone, and leaking about it, and then cry about how wounded you are that they exposed only a fraction of the BS that you put them through. This is insane narcissistic behavior.