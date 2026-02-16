Surprise, Princess Kate thought ‘difficult’ Duchess Meghan ‘had an agenda’

Russell Myers’ biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, just seems like a collection of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s greatest hits, all of the lies they’ve told over the years, with some new spin and backtracking. Well, Myers’ book has been widely excerpted in recent days, and wouldn’t you know, there are “new” details about how much Kate hated Meghan Markle. Royal biographers are still talking about sh-t that happened (or didn’t happen, in many such cases) eight to ten years ago. They’re still trying and failing to massage recent royal history into “and that’s why William & Kate had every right to be horrible to Harry & Meghan!” From the Mirror & People:
The Princess of Wales had less interest than Prince William in trying to stop the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from walking away from royal life, believing Prince Harry quitting his role was “inevitable”. Despite the Prince of Wales being intensely saddened at his younger brother’s decision to leave the royal family, the princess was less interested in attempting to persuade Harry and Meghan to stay, it can be revealed.
In the third part of our exclusive serialisation of the new tell-all biography William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, by The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers, we reveal how Kate bore witness to the deterioration of William and Harry’s relationship and later believed the Sussexes were “not to be trusted” in the wake of their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.
In an excerpt of Myers’ book published by The Mirror, the author detailed why “Catherine had less interest than her husband in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role.”
Myers explained, “She believed William and Harry’s fundamental differences as the ‘heir and the spare’ had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player.” On the other hand, the excerpt noted that “William was intensely saddened at his brother’s decision to quit.”
“He and Harry had been drifting apart for years, but now he knew deep down that there would be no turning back,” Myers wrote. “Fond memories of their childhood, from helping each other through the tragedy of their mother’s death, to growing up in the public eye, were now tarnished by the division at the heart of the family.”
In further revelations,Kate eventually realised she “could do no more to bring the brothers together” – despite previously being a “voice of reason” throughout the disintegration of their relationship.
The first joint biography in more than a decade also reveals how at first, Kate had been willing to give Harry’s wife Meghan a chance when she was first introduced to her. But following Harry and Meghan’s wedding, she and William felt the Sussexes “had an agenda”, with their behaviour more than just being “difficult”.
[From The Daily Mirror & People]
There’s actually some dispute among both the Deranger camp and the Sussex Squad about what Prince William actually wanted circa 2019-20. As in, did he really want to see Harry and Meghan pushed out completely, or would William have preferred to have the Sussexes stay in the UK as his scapegoats? You could make arguments either way, and I think that probably reflects William’s mixed emotions as well. William thought Harry would always be around to take the blame and distract from William’s bullsh-t. But William was also instrumental in pushing out the Sussexes. And now they’re giving credit to Kate as well, making sure everyone knows that Kate wanted the Sussexes out of her sight. And sister-in-law Meghan is supposedly the “difficult” one, huh? The not-so-subtly coded racism never stops with Kate. This is, after all, the same woman who bullied a bride to tears and then lied about it for years.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images. Book cover courtesy of Amazon.
-
-
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Westminster Abbey 2020 Mirror News Photo Phil Harris,Image: 563901013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women’s Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, UK – 20180610-British Royals Attend 2018 Trooping the Colour Ceremony
-PICTURED: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Scoop/ACE/INSTARimages.com
-060918_RoyalFamily_SP67
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, UK, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jun 2018
Credit: Scoop/ACE/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
-
Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old.
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge stands with the Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
-
-
09-03-2020 Commonwealth day Celebrations Westminster Abbey 2020
They’re still going to be talking about all this twenty years from now aren’t they?
I hope this book is found in the fiction section of the bookstore because that’s what it is!!! Pure fiction!!!
Harry and Meghan’s love story broke William and KKKhate. They’ve been hate-scrambling ever since. And the dog whistle racism is off the charts! History won’t be kind to these two fools.
They were both fundamentally threatened by H&M. Their shared hatred united them back then for a few yeqrs which Kate probably enjoyed the most. A brief reunification after Peg had already established a separate life. He even agreed to another baby. Then it all crashed and burned for Kate when the Rose story was made public and the Sussexes left. Things were back to their normal, separate lives where Peg doesn’t even want to look at her for appearance’s sake.
Kate is so hideously second rate. Re-tread, re-tried, re-fried. Get a life. Get a hobby. Maybe get a new hobby: like a life. JFC.
She needs something in her bitter life to fill her up inside because this all looks and sounds like she is an absolutely vile person and it does nothing to distract from Andy and Epstein because we all remember how she rather live close to the man who rapes trafficked children and women than her SIL.. and she has no problem with her kids being photographed with AMW we’ve seen the evidence.
William’s PR guru and the force around them have been lame for a while. This weekend they brought up Kate’ cancer, how William had a hard time dealing with it, the alleged rivarly between Meghan and Kate, etc. All old news, quite boring, and of course deflection over the Andrew allegations. The Palace are a bunch of bungling fools and ppl are wise to their game.
The more they talk, the worse it is. Keep telling us more about these mean, selfish, harmful people.
Who believe that they’re above the law.
Meghan was difficult because she expected as an adult woman to have some say in her life, and to not work at a complete dumpster fire professionally. She also expected probably as a ” family” business they would look out for each other, or at the bare minimum wouldn’t purposely undercut each other.
They always try to say that Meghan just didn’t understand the hierarchy, but there’s hierarchies at every job. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t expectations of behavior, professionalism, and a lack of internal espionage.
How long are they going to write these books relitigiating 24 months? Because they clearly did everything they could to not treat Meghan seriously until November ’17 and the Sussexes had clearly checked out by November ’19. We’re months away from Harry seeing Meghan on Instagram a decade ago, and they’re still complaining and explaining.
Right?! Yes, Meghan had an agenda. Her agenda was: marrying the man she loves, starting a family, putting her head down and working for the family business, trying to get along with her in-laws. That’s it. That’s the whole agenda.
These people (W&K, their sycophants, the British press) sound absolutely insane that they cannot shut up about Meghan and things that happened years ago. It’s like a mass psychosis or something. She’s gone. You wanted her gone and she’s gone. So, STFU now.
Photos from that era are so jarring. Meghan holding herself back. Wearing subdued colors and standing behind Kate. I know she really wanted that life to work, but it’s like she time traveled back to the modern era where she belongs.
Trying to be kind but the way Kate wears those hats with them over her forehead is just a NO for me, not terribly flattering as the hat throws shadows in all the wrong places on her face. As for William wanting the Sussex gone? Imo Kate was having a very hard time with this beautiful intelligent lady her brother in law had brought into the family and Kate did not want to share the spotlight with her.
6 years since H&M left and they are still moaning about how they were the victims all along. Imagine this being your legacy? I would much rather be living peacefully underneath a tree.
Russell Myers’ paper also put out a video clip where he talked about concerns the Royal Family had about how Harry and Meghan treated the staff in the run up to the wedding. He said that they wanted certain things and they wanted them done quickly. Very vague once again. It’s clear to me that some of the staff didn’t want to work for Meghan and that they were not accustomed to working on a regular basis. As for William and Kate, the allegations that they’re racist are true and they also didn’t like Meghan didn’t show them deference. Hence the accusations of her being difficult. This book does nothing but confirm that the problem was William and Kate not Meghan. I feel for her because it must have been hell being around these people.
So ic true H&M wanted the staff to be professional?
Its not bullying if you expect people to do their job
Well, if anyone knows about having an agenda, it would be Waity…
Well God was definitely was looking out for Harry and Meghan. The left behinds are fully embroiled in the Epstein saga. Thank goodness Meghan and Harry are no longer involved with the daily shenanigans of the unroyal family. Just to think they spent so much of their capital protecting Andrew instead of protecting Harry and Meghan.
So after the wedding, Kate thought Meghan had an “agenda,” supposedly. What agenda was that, pray tell? It doesn’t look like the book clarifies this in any way? The articles just put that slur out there, like every other nasty but unsubstantiated drive-by.
But we can guess. Meghan had an agenda to finish organizing a massive public wedding with her sanity intact, despite being bullied by her future sister-in-law over bridesmaids’ dresses. Also, Meghan and Harry clearly had an agenda fueled by their actual interest in performing public service, unlike the Waleses.
They never say what agenda.
Right?! Yes, Meghan had an agenda. Her agenda was: marrying the man she loves, starting a family, putting her head down and working for the family business, trying to get along with her in-laws. That’s it. That’s the whole agenda.
These people (W&K, their sycophants, the British press) sound absolutely insane that they cannot shut up about Meghan and things that happened years ago. It’s like a mass psychosis or something. She’s gone. You wanted her gone and she’s gone. So, STFU now.
The way they frame this issue is just an updated brand of Whataboutism, etc.: the clash of personalities between Kate & Meghan was clearly a clash of work ethics. Hierarchy has nothing to do with it. Meghan was doing her job, fulfilling her role, serving a purpose, not wasting her time waiting for Kate to pick up her cues and get in gear. Effectively what WanK’s strategy amounts to is: no one else is allowed to do anything, unless we do something. And we never do anything. Of course, like any BS line of logic, “hierarchy” contains wrinkles: Harry was allowed to carry the can for William for years, whilst William was “raising his family.” If this were logic, and not BS, the same would have applied in reverse: when Harry wanted to start a family, William would have been there for him, to return the favour. But William couldn’t even be asked to have dinner with his brother the night before his wedding, according to Spare. I mean. JFC.
This reeks of jealousy and racism. Jealousy because of the endearing bond the Sussexes had early on and racism because this is who this woman is. A wannabe snob with a family history like she has. From all the photos of her pre royal life she lived the sort of life that would be unbecoming for most women. And then along comes Meghan who worked, acquired her own wealth and was an activist in between
Make it make sense. Kate knew right after the wedding that Megan was going to be difficult and have an agenda? You mean right after Kate demanded Meghan remake all the bridesmaids dresses days before the wedding and initially refused to show up for the alterations? That’s when she knew that Meghan would be the difficult one? Sorry, no. Kate is a nasty racist witch. Basically she knew that Meghan’s agenda was that she wasn’t going to let Kate just be a nasty mean girl to her. And let’s be real. She and her mom hand delivered the lie that Meghan made her cry to the papers. They gave that story to Tominey. Kate is a mean girl racist and a bully. Period.
100% correct
“Catherine had less interest” having the Sussexes around? Don’t you say! The british press pitched the two women against each other early on. Kate knew exactly how she looked against a beautiful, confident, independent, well-read and well-spoken woman with a fierce work ethic, an own carreer and a decent bank account!
I’ve always felt that Kate was the classic “mean girl” and was intensely jealous of Meghan, from the moment she started dating Harry and subsequently joining the Royal Family. Every negative comment about Meghan was a deflection, leaked by Kate (and her hateful, sycophantic followers) to the tabloids. For example, that whole story that “Meghan made Kate cry” was a malicious lie concocted to protect Kate and deflect from the real story which Harry confirmed – that the reverse was true and Kate was disgustingly unkind to bride-to-be Meghan and brought a ton of stress down on her during a very difficult time (the royal wedding was about to take place and Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was leaking stories to the British tabloids for cash sums).
It is obvious that jealous Kate wanted Meghan (and by association, Harry) pushed out because Meghan was everything Kate was not: intelligent, articulate, talented, passionate about women’s issues, and very willing to publicly support her causes. Besides, the public loved her wherever Meghan and Harry went, and I’m sure Kate saw that as a huge threat (consider the disaster that was Kate and William’s Caribbean tour as opposed to Harry and Meghan’s highly successful Australia tour).
I agree and would add these thoughts.
I think part of it was that Meghan was happy to leave the royal family. In that country – and certainly for Kate (who was the one with the actual agenda) and her family – joining that family is the pinnacle of success. But Meghan took one look at it and said, no thanks. No to the sashes and chocolate medals. No to the tiara moments. No to the pomp and purple robes. And they still can’t understand that or believe it.
I also think another part of it was that Harry loved and supported Meghan (and their marriage) without equivocation. I don’t think any of them were ready for Harry to make Meghan and their family unit his priority. I think they all (including the press) believed they would still be able to dictate to him and that he would put his birth family first.
Harry was the star and workhorse of the royal family and they all knew it (on some level). I think the fact that he chose Meghan and their family broke their brains and they still haven’t recovered.
Kate’s filthy laundry has been aired for all the world to see, by her own brother in law. She was underhanded, sanctimonious, passive aggressive, entitled, and incredibly rude. Far from being a jolly hockey sticks, or a sensible middle class girl, she’s a nightmare spoiled brat who plays pity me games. No wonder William can’t stand her.
@yankeedoodle – I agree with your description and I would add prissy, uptight, stuck up and insecure.
I think I’m going to believe the couple that said what they said with their names and faces attached to it, not the couple that has “sources” speak on behalf of them.
Kate is really upset that Meghan stands up for herself, it definitely rattles her.
Mmhmm. Kate tried to dictate that she remake all the dresses and was so mean about it that she left Meghan in tears. And Meghan called her out and said that wasn’t okay. Well, Harry probably relayed that part. But the fact that Meghan wasn’t going to lie down and let Kate speak to her or treat her that way probably had Kate shook. Right then, she knew that Meghan wasn’t going to be steamrolled or allowed herself to be treated like to her face, even by Kate. Meghan wanted to be treated with decency. That was the agenda that Kate couldn’t handle. That was what made Meghan difficult. She wasn’t there to be their mistreated chattel.
Happy Harry wrote his book Spare because the rest of the nonsense being published is just noise. Prince Harry’s book is now a part of historical records and the others will be seen as what they are, cash grabs, regurgiating gutter rats talking points to excuse the Wales behavior.
So much for the keen peacemaker narrative, I guess? These folks just cannot pick a lie…I mean, a lane. They’re constantly throwing crap at the wall to see what sticks and don’t care if it completely contradicts what they said before.
It’s crazy that the Sussexes have been gone for longer than Meghan lived in the UK and they still can’t keep her name out of their mouths. She still sells more than the stale, Leftover Royals. Even in a biography about W&K, Meghan gets the most attention. Lol.
Does the book have anything interesting to say about W&K themselves, anything that doesn’t have something to do with H&M? It’s too funny that, in trying to get rid of Harry, William will never be able to get rid of Harry.
Keen is not the voice of reason. Keen had an agenda along with her mother to pursue scooter. Keen told an out and out lie aboit about Meghan . Meghan publicly said that Kate made her cry and had proof. Keen is a,mean girl.
Yet waity never had these feelings about wanting Randy out saids a lot about her lack of moral character and crap ability of reading the room
How many more times does Kate feel she needs to express to us her dislike of Meghan? This new book is the latest of several stating her dislike. She hates that Harry loves Meghan, a beautiful biracial American woman, and from inception treated her within the institution and publicly with more care than she received from William at any point during their relationship.
Kate seems to have an unhealthy fixation with Meghan’s identity – concerns about the color of Meghan’s unborn baby (racist), Meghan’s fashion, Meghan’s hugging & other mannerisms, Meghan’s projects – possibly bordering derangement because she has been copying Meghan incessantly despite disliking Meghan. The fact that she is willing to have her aides/sources brief the author about her feelings towards Meghan for another book (now 6 years since the Sussexes left the institution) demonstrates her deranged fixation with Meghan’s life. 🤔
Kate should be looking forward to being the future Queen of her Kingdom, her children’s future, the future of her causes, her own health and well-being, yet she is still fixated on Meghan who has been living in a different continent for six years. 🤷🏽♀️
I wish Kate would direct some energy and effort towards truth and accountability for the victims of Prince Andrew. She is complicit in the cover up and protection of Prince Andrew. She has participated in the rehabilitation of him after the £12m payment to Virginia Giuffre imo. Her palace sources briefed reporters as recently as 2023 that she and William preferred Andrew as a neighbor over Harry and Meghan after the Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage. 🤨
“She believed William and Harry’s fundamental differences as the ‘heir and the spare’ had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player.”Kate should be careful about the roles of the heir and spare, their roles and their differences because the future could bring such kind of differences among her own children. I’d be more careful because history has a tendency of repeating itself.. and, yes Kate was definitely jealous of Meghan that’s why she wanted her gone.
Bit part player? The problem for Will and Kate is that both want to barely work whilst being heralded as SUPER STARS and endlessly applauded. So rarely work but entitled to 💯 glorification all the time as befits their status as FK and FQ. Harry and Meghan were supposed to be Ed and Sophie: work more at mundane stuff and be as dull as ditchwater. Sort of wallpaper.
Yeah, her agenda was “Do SOMETHING”, shocking I know Kate.
These stories are so boring & they will be trying to rewrite history forever. Unfortunately for the palace their keenness to pile on Meghan & drive the “degree wife” out meant there was loads of evidence of their smearing & bullying of Meghan from 2018 onwards. All those stories about how William warned Harry against Meghan, how he & Kate were instantly suspicious of Meghan & her motives, how Philip said you don’t marry actresses etc doesn’t support the idea that the family was welcoming of Meghan until she was allegedly difficult over wedding planning & with staff. And btw there’s all these claims about Meghan being difficult with staff but if the royals cared so much about this issue what actions did they take to protect the staff? why is there just that one very convenient email from Knauf to Simon case in October 2018?
Plus the family that has harboured a credibly accused rapist really has no room to pretend they had issues over someone allegedly being “abrasive & difficult”. So on social media Russell Myers is being dragged for his stale tea
I love that he is being dragged on social media, thank you for including that🤗🤭
Cressida was an actress . She was on stage and was in a horror movie. But her being an actress was never said to be an obstacle if harry wanted to marry her. Such hypocrisy.
Harry always had an agenda. He wanted to get out way before he met Meghan. He also wanted a family of his own. He made both things clear. It is William’s tragedy that he failed to understand that and how it was in his interest to make it possible for Harry to stay. There is an interview of William and Harry when they’re in their twenties. Harry is talking about wanting to have a normal family and William is sitting beside him laughing. I believe that William also failed to understand that Charles and Camilla had their own agenda and were not to be trusted. As nasty as Kate’s behaviour was and is. She holds no real power.
Another book by a member of carnival of so called experts and as usual to get attention he mentions Meghan.
Another book to ignore
Are we going to get an excerpt explaining why Kate during the mournography lunged at Meghan in public? How was that acceptable? How was that dignified or classy in any way? But, but, but she provoked me by making me cry during the wedding prep and then not getting me an Easter gift? Kate was going to shove/ assault her in public and yet somehow Meghan is the villain here?!
Where is Kate’s accountability for her own behaviour? She lunged at Meghan in public and Will shoved Harry in his own kitchen but somehow Kate and Will are the poor, put upon victims who’ve never put a foot wrong??!
It’s really quite amazing how they don’t seem to mind how awful all of this makes them look.
what’s so hard about saying “I love my brother, our private relationship is not something I am going to discuss any further”?
They come across as mean, petty and uncaring. Hardly the “dignity and grace” that supposedly makes them so much better than all the peasants they rule.
Funny enough, this excerpt actually confirms what Harry wrote in Spare and what Harry and Meghan told in the Oprah interview. Not only that, it also confirms Willnot and Kant understood clearly what the root cause of the Sussexes unhappiness was. Still, with all the power a rota rat has to spin the facts and whitewash his favorites, R. Myers only ends up highlighting their horrible behavior more. All they have as a justification is the power of hierarchy and that’s it. And that hierarchy included the courtiers being higher in status that Meghan. That is what Myers is arguing. When Willnot and Kant wouldn’t or couldn’t deliver, Harry and Meghan had to be 50 % less, play a two bit part.
I’m shocked but not at all surprised, that Myers and the rest of the rota actually believe that this makes Kate look good. That the instances of dog whistle racism, and mean girl behavior are signs of polite, royal behavior. It just boggles the mind.
Will ‘s view endorsed by his coterie has always been I was born first so I won and I am going to be King. I deserve the absolute best and everybody else exists to serve me and my best interests. Very cheeky of brother and his wife to want to be anything more than in my shadow and eventually damned disloyal so I banished them and have them bashed in the press (take that Harold!). Who do these ingrates imagine they’d be without titles, well they will soon find out when I’m King and only invite them to my Coronation to serve behind the bar upon their betters after I’ve yanked their titles!! It is titles and support of a supine BM that make you important, successful and accomplished. Okay so me and her indoors look like we’ve been dragged through a hedge backwards and Harold and that woman are still madly in love (argh) but I am definitely winning!! And mummy loved me longer than Harold cos I was born first!!!