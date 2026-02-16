Surprise, Princess Kate thought ‘difficult’ Duchess Meghan ‘had an agenda’

Russell Myers’ biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, just seems like a collection of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s greatest hits, all of the lies they’ve told over the years, with some new spin and backtracking. Well, Myers’ book has been widely excerpted in recent days, and wouldn’t you know, there are “new” details about how much Kate hated Meghan Markle. Royal biographers are still talking about sh-t that happened (or didn’t happen, in many such cases) eight to ten years ago. They’re still trying and failing to massage recent royal history into “and that’s why William & Kate had every right to be horrible to Harry & Meghan!” From the Mirror & People:

The Princess of Wales had less interest than Prince William in trying to stop the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from walking away from royal life, believing Prince Harry quitting his role was “inevitable”. Despite the Prince of Wales being intensely saddened at his younger brother’s decision to leave the royal family, the princess was less interested in attempting to persuade Harry and Meghan to stay, it can be revealed.

In the third part of our exclusive serialisation of the new tell-all biography William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, by The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers, we reveal how Kate bore witness to the deterioration of William and Harry’s relationship and later believed the Sussexes were “not to be trusted” in the wake of their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.

In an excerpt of Myers’ book published by The Mirror, the author detailed why “Catherine had less interest than her husband in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role.”

Myers explained, “She believed William and Harry’s fundamental differences as the ‘heir and the spare’ had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player.” On the other hand, the excerpt noted that “William was intensely saddened at his brother’s decision to quit.”

“He and Harry had been drifting apart for years, but now he knew deep down that there would be no turning back,” Myers wrote. “Fond memories of their childhood, from helping each other through the tragedy of their mother’s death, to growing up in the public eye, were now tarnished by the division at the heart of the family.”

In further revelations,Kate eventually realised she “could do no more to bring the brothers together” – despite previously being a “voice of reason” throughout the disintegration of their relationship.

The first joint biography in more than a decade also reveals how at first, Kate had been willing to give Harry’s wife Meghan a chance when she was first introduced to her. But following Harry and Meghan’s wedding, she and William felt the Sussexes “had an agenda”, with their behaviour more than just being “difficult”.