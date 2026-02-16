Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” is a box office success, surprise?

My 2026 has been pretty awful, but there’s one thing that’s given me a lot of joy in recent days: everyone slamming Emerald Fennell and her bullsh-t adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The actual reviews of WH have been hilarious and the tweets and skeets from people who watched it opening weekend have been a joy to behold. People are really mad that Fennell screwed up a classic story and turned this tortured gothic novel into a cheesy vibes-only “romance.” Now, all that being said, all of the box-office prognosticators said that because of the studio’s marketing to the female audience, the film would end up being a pretty big hit overall. They were right. Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” got to #1 in North America and had a tidy opening weekend here and in Europe.
Emerald Fennell’s bold reimagining of “Wuthering Heights” brought crowds of women to movie theaters this weekend. The Warner Bros. release topped the box office charts and nabbed the title for the year’s biggest opening with $34.8 million in ticket sales in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
According to PostTrak polling, an estimated 76% of those ticket buyers were women. By the end of Monday’s Presidents Day holiday, the total could rise to $40 million from its 3,682 locations.
“Wuthering Heights” was also No. 1 at the global box office with $82 million, ranking as the top worldwide debut of the year.
Those ticket sales include a better-than-expected $42 million internationally from 76 territories as well as $40 million over the four-day domestic debut. (Rival studios believe the North American tally will be closer to $35 million through the President’s Day holiday on Monday.) Warner Bros. is backing the $80 million production. Directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the bold and steamy remake of Emily Brontë’s classic novel follows a toxic relationship between star-crossed lovers Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff in 18th century England.
Since reviews and word-of-mouth have been mixed and domestic ticket sales were slightly softer than expected, “Wuthering Heights” may rely on international audiences to offset its budget. (That’s because movie theater owners keep roughly half of theatrical revenues.) Top overseas markets were the United Kingdom with $10.3 million, Italy with $4.4 million and Australia with $4.3 million. Warner Bros. didn’t report any grosses from Asian territories, though the film has yet to open in two key markets, China and Japan.
It apparently cost around $80 million to make Wuthering Heights, so the worst thing that will happen is that the film completely breaks even. It’s far more likely that the film continues to have a successful theatrical run and that everyone makes money on this. So, this is a success for women directors, a success for Margot Robbie (she not only starred, but produced it through her LuckyChap shingle), and a success for anyone willing to make and market films for a primarily female audience. It can be all of those things and still be a terrible movie though! This honestly reminds me of the Fifty Shades of Grey phenomenon, where the films were unquestionably major successes, the audiences were primarily horny women, and afterwards, the actual film industry simply ignored that market and FSOG’s success and acted like it was all a one-off which would never be duplicated. I think the real lesson here should be: women are willing to go to the actual movie theater if they’re given a fun, dumb, sexy option which is marketed directly to them. They said that about The Housemaid’s recent box office success too – that women just want a fun, dumb option, something they can see with their girlfriends.
Photos courtesy of “Wuthering Heights” and Backgrid, Cover Images.
I’m not surprised it did well. There seems to be little competition when films open these days as only seems to be one major release each week. Also it’s a period film from world loved book so easy to attract a decent audience if marketed right even if the film is not good.
Not surprised…one thing the Director & her team knows how to do is promote TF outta their movies & use the HELL outta social media…HOWEVA…after “Saltburn”…I’ve had my fill of Fennell…and can wait for it to come to streaming…
LOL, I mean yeah. I was one that thought it would earn money. No surprise there. The casting of heathcliff has always been my issue. I wana see some POC as the main characters and not the side characters. This was an adaptation that could’ve done that bc it fit the source material. But nope. Will Emerald Fennel ever do that in one of her films, cast a POC as a main character and not a supporting one? Idk. And surely she wouldn’t be the only director not to do so. Sigh. I’m tired.
I think that actual marketing for the film upped that 80 mil budget significantly. Marketing was relentless and everywhere, I actively avoided this movie and it was still in my face
So much marketing. I was waiting to board a delayed Eurostar in Paris a couple of weeks back and all the ad screens were playing a short clip/ad on a loop endlessly.
Turner classic movies featured the 1939 wuthering heights with Laurence Olivier and Merle oberon. It is now available on demand. And copies of the book are included with best sellers in bookstores
The 1939 version is STILL my fave due to how GLORIOUS Olivier & Oberon are💚…along with Fitzgerald…the 1992 version with Binoche & Fiennes is the one that I think is most faithful to the novel…
And ANYONE who reads the novel would KNOW that…THIS…is NOT a love story!🫨
But that’s the thing. I don’t think many people have actually read the novel! Sure they may buy it and keep it on their bookshelf but did they actually read it? I doubt it. To most people it’s a love story, a sad love story that does not end well. C’est tout. That’s it.
Not surprised at all that it’s a hit and that most people aren’t going to care if it’s faithful to its source.
Full disclosure: I hated that book and as far as I’m concerned any changes would only benefit it!
I wouldn’t be surprised something Emerald Fennell worked on was successful.
Racist white women prevail, yay.
The film industry is always surprised that women go to the movies. They were blindsided back in 1996 that First Wives Club was a hit. There was about 30 minutes of navel gazing about women being a possible demographic – and then they decided this was a one-off that would never be repeated.
Yeah they also seemed surprised that Bridesmaids did well (LOVE that movie) – same with the all female Ghostbusters (Leslie Jones was my fave).
Same with Barbie. If ‘the menz’ don’t go it can’t succeed. Maybe now they’ll finally figure out that women go to movies and want to see movies about other women once in awhile!
I’m not surprised. There was a lot of hype put out there about this film. There was a ton of discourse on socials.
I saw it on Valentine’s Day and enjoyed it. It’s not perfect. (The ending is chaotic.) but there are so many parts that were amazing. Every moment of Isabella on screen was an absolute unhinged joy. I also thought Margot Robbie was great as a petty, feral Cathy. I enjoyed Emerald Fennell movies in general, though. I think you wouldn’t like this if she isn’t your cup of tea.
All the controversy makes me want to do two things. Re-read the novel since it’s been sixty years. And see this movie. The 1939 William Wyler version is worth a rewatch too. I’m not sure I have seen it in its entirety.