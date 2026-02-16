Neil Patrick Harris: As an artist, ‘I’m always interested in doing things that are apolitical’

Neil Patrick Harris went to the Berlin Film Festival to promote Sunny Dancer, directed by George Jaques. The film stars Bella Ramsey, the non-binary British actor, and Neil has a supporting role. The film is about a teenager who beats cancer and doesn’t want to become a Make-a-Wish kid, but her parents send her to a summer camp for kids dealing with cancer. Neil plays the camp counselor. Well, Berlin was Neil’s first time in front of the international entertainment press in a while. Apparently, he faced a barrage of questions about what it’s like in fascist-occupied America these days. Neil wasn’t even half as courageous as the Woke Winter Olympians, surprise.
Bella Ramsey, George Jaques, and Neil Patrick Harris were soon asked about whether films should be political and if cinema can fight fascism. “I think we live in a strangely algorithmic and divided world right now, and so as artists, I’m always interested in doing things that are apolitical,” answered Harris. “Because we’re all, as humans, wanting to connect in some way.”
“That’s why we experience things together,” he continued. “And so when you get to go to a film where you’re caring about the people, you’re caring about the heart of what’s happening, you’re watching this film of these young adults growing up under the umbrella of a world where some of them won’t, and I think that is so touching and also kind of exciting and rebellious and horny, and then it’s fun to be able to witness that without having to process it through a contemporary lens. Right?”
British filmmaker Jaques responded: “Sometimes the most rebellious thing you can do is be optimistic. And we wanted to make a film about joy. There’s so much going on in the world right now, and I wanted to make something that really takes you somewhere else… Yes, it’s a cancer movie. Yes, all of that happens. But actually, it’s about this young girl who starts falling in love with the world again.”
Later, after a journalist told the cast and crew that it’s “embarrassing” to say the film isn’t political after having had access to healthcare to fight cancer themselves, Harris was asked by another: “Do you dare to criticize your government and do you think democracy in the U.S. is in danger?”
“Wow,” Harris began. “While I have my own political opinions, I think as a performer, especially in this kind of movie, [I’m] trying to be as inclusive [as possible.] I never read this script as a political statement. It was much more about a human growing up and having realizations about themselves, singularly and [about] friendship.”
Just terrible answer after terrible answer from NPH, my god. How f–king difficult is it to say something like “actually, things in America are really awful right now and my prayers are with everyone dealing with all of this insane bullsh-t, but I’m trying to just stay focused on promoting this movie?” It would have come across as a bit out-of-touch, but to hem and haw about “I’m always interested in doing things that are apolitical” is completely tone-deaf. It’s a form of MAGA Karen-ness as well, to complain about how “things are too political” or “take the politics out of this!” Politics infect every part of life. Art is inherently political. The subject matter of this particular film is political. Making a film in America, during the fascist occupation, is a political act. A wealthy Hollywood actor – a white LGBTQ man – answering mild political questions about America during an international film festival should not be some bold political Rubicon.
I asked actor Neil Patrick Harris about political art at #Berlinale today. He didn't want to engage and said: "I'm always interested in doing things that are apolitical". pic.twitter.com/9yBn3fTCn4
— Tilo Jung (@TiloJung) February 13, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Notwithstanding his privilege as a white man, his existence as a gay man is political. MAGA wants to ban gay marriage and IVF. But maybe we shouldn’t be asking celebrities to speak out on issues and more pressure should be put on the politicians instead. Trump used his celebrity to win the White House and the whole world has been paying for it ever since.
No I think we should they have a huge platform.
Mark Ruffalo ea made headlines worldwide with his pin, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Pedro Pascal etc etc etc are speaking out and I respect them for it. Plus they give hope in these crazy times
@Inge: Wearing a pin is the same as the blue bracelets white women started wearing after the 2024 elections. It does nothing to change the situation and it’s too late for those who are marginalised.
@Amy disagree it keeps attention on things that happened hopefully to make them stop
He is a married gay man with two children born via scientific means to a surrogate. The literal existence of his family is political in the current USA. He could have done much better…or the bare minimum. He is allowed not to speak and I am allowed to think that response was very cowardly.
Kudos to the journalist.
And shame on him for not speaking out. History will renember those who did.
Funny, I’ve never heard nice things about NPH as a person. And look here, him acting like an asshole and a coward. Shocking.
The cake he made that looked like Amy Winehouse’s corpse for a party solidified my NPH is a bad person. I’ve never heard good things about him either, but that incidence made it plain.
Yeah, there are better answers. Yikes. Sigh.
NPH’s very existence as an LGBTQ+ man with a family is inherently political, and this film’s themes are apparently inherently political as well, even if he’s too rich and privileged to see that. He should absolutely have expected these questions and had a thoughtful response, and he’s an asshole for being so oblivious.
That being said, in general, I am kind of rolling my eyes at the demand that every single American celebrity must say something about the current political climate. I totally understand WHY people want to hear them speak up, and obviously it’s wonderful when they do so of their own volition, but if they have to be prodded, it’s essentially meaningless. Anything they say is just going to come across as basically reciting lines.
If the reciting line is f*ck ice, protect immigrants, lgbtqia+, f+ck racism etc I’m all for it.
Remember the ‘First they came for’ poem? THIS is the time to speak up.
WTAF. What a steaming load of 💩.
Awful responses. Starting to think he is Republican himself.
What a shame. And if you are having difficulty reconciling artists with speaking up, this is a great article that might provide some clarity. It’s on Refinery29 I hope this is okay to post here. I saw this article either on this site or LaineyGossip.
https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2026/02/11958540/celebrity-political-statements-grammys-super-bowl?ref=laineygossip.com
NPH…has been a non mofo factor to me since he left “Doogie Howser”😠..but for Wim Wenders…one of my FAVORITE Directors for DECADES…who ALWAYS made thought provoking cinema…to have that SAME weak ass BS COWARDICE stance in 2026 with democracy ALL OVA THE 🌐 on 🔥…and to say THAT at the same festival…
Kinda…💔
To consider yourself an artist and not understand and acknowledge that art is, as you said, inherently political, means you’re not the artist you think you are. It’s especially sad coming from a prominent member of the LGBTQ community. He’s completely ignoring his privilege.
What a total ass. Starship Troopers was explicitly about the aesthetics of fascism. So was Cabaret. Maybe he’s not artist enough to be aware of the deeply political works he’s been employed in as a performer.
I think the journalist might have put him automatically on the defensive by using the word “embarrassing.” I’m wondering if a different phrasing of the question might have elicited a different response.
Mind you, I’m not saying his answer makes any sense. I just think I probably would have put forth the question in a different way as I think any time you criticize someone while putting forward a question at the same, you’re going to get a response where the person probably doesn’t want to engage. Or a response that attempts to diffuse whatever might have been asked in that specific way.
I have zero idea how NPH actually voted. But I can’t tell if the response he provided was said more on the defense than anything else. I just think if you tell someone they’re embarrassing (I’m going by what the article quote), they’re likely not going to take too kindly to it. Even the journalist himself seems to admit the actor didn’t want to “engage” which I would take to be less worse than him insulting the journalist back or asking “how dare you ask me this question.”
To add: I guess maybe I think the politicians are bad, and the journalists could push harder on them instead. But that doesn’t seem to be happening…
I’m wondering if the actors are being asked to censor themselves. We’re living in a very strange time.