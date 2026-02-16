James Van Der Beek bought the home his family rented a month before he passed

When James Van Der Beek passed away on February 11, family friends set up a GoFundMe to help his wife and children. Many celebrities, including Steven Spielberg and Zoe Saldana, contributed to it. James was vocal during the last months of his life about just how much his cancer treatments had drained his finances. His medical insurance would have most likely been under SAG-AFTRA’s, but it’s not known if he worked enough hours in 2025 to qualify for it. As of February 16, the GoFundMe is well over $2.6 million dollars.
James and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek had been renting a 36-acre property just outside of Austin, TX since 2020. They’ve been raising their six children there and the GFM mentioned that they wanted their children to stay in their current home. Within a day of the GFM launch, however, TMZ broke the news that James had actually bought the property through an LLC in an off-market sale on January 9, a month before his death. People then got a statement from his rep that he was able to do so by setting up a trust with the help of friends.
Prior to his death, James Van Der Beek secured a down payment for the Texas ranch that he and his family had previously been renting.
His representative tells PEOPLE that before the actor died at age 48 on Feb. 11 following a journey with stage 3 colorectal cancer, the Dawson’s Creek alum secured a down payment on the Austin ranch where he had been residing with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children.
“James secured down payment for the Texas ranch for the family with the help of friends through a trust so they could shift from rent to mortgage,” the rep tells PEOPLE.
In 2020, James and Kimberly permanently left Beverly Hills, Calif., and relocated to Austin with their kids: daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, and Gwendolyn, 7, and sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, 4, the latter of whom was not yet born.
Speaking to PEOPLE in November 2022, the late actor said that living in Texas has been a “centering” experience for him and his family. And “for the kids,” he said, “it’s been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom.”
Since moving, he explained at the time, the family was able to slow down and connect more with both nature and each other. His kids “jump around,” he said. “They sing, ‘rain, rain come today,’ and they run out in it, because we need it.”
“It’s just connected us, not just to nature, but to the natural life cycles all around us,” added the father of six.
In the wake of James’ death on Feb. 11, friends of the Van Der Beek family organized a GoFundMe page to collect donations after James’ medical care left the family “out of funds.”
The fundraiser, which states it will “help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education,” received over $2.2 million in the first 48 hours.
I’ve read that there may be provisions under Texas law that prevents a family from losing their home due to medical debt, especially if it’s considered a homestead. I’m not a Texas trust and estate attorney, though, so I’m not sure which boxes (if any) the VDB family checks off. It does seem that before he passed, James was trying to set his family up as best he could, and buying the ranch could make it harder for them to lose it than if they were still renting it. It was very generous of his friends to step up and help cover the down payment. It was also incredibly generous of everyone who has donated to the GoFundMe over the last several days.
That said, at this point, the GFM goal has been raised a few times. The family is so fortunate to have raised so much money. Sadly, a family going into medical debt and becoming at risk of losing their home is universally understood to be a uniquely American experience. Their GoFundMe has raised more than so many other families with so much less will ever see. I think it’s time to close the VDB one and redirect future donors to other charities that help support cancer patients and their families.
Thank you for following up on this story. However I feel like there is a lot more to this and it’s confusing. Do they still own the house in LA that they rent out for 12K a month? Is it a working ranch in TX that can generate the funds needed to keep it or they need donations to keep acerage for fun? I’ve read that she homeschools the kids, so by donations for education they mean college? I don’t think I’m entitled to that information because he was a celebrity, but if I donated I’d like to know what for. It’s not fair to insinuate that they are destitute when in fact they are not and the donations are taken for a mortgage they don’t need.
there’s been a lot of push back about the donations on SM, He was bound to get huge donation pot due to the popularity of Dawsons Creek. i suppose people are just wary since they keep upping the ante
This is what’s bothered me—the organizer kept upping the goal of the fund. It’s beginning to smack of greed. It is time to close the fund.
There’s no way it’s an income generating ranch. For one thing the area is in a decade long drought, so even running a few cattle wouldn’t be possible without paying for feed, etc. It’s a ranchita that can probably support chickens and maybe some very small livestock, but I wouldn’t want to be doing that and homeschooling six kids, although I’m sure their “schooling” is suspect.
I’m cynical about this, I live in a neighborhood where half the kids go to the great little elementary school down the street, and half are in large homeschooling families that go to cult vibe churches.
Those kids play outside all day, don’t interact with anyone outside the bubble, and are very entitled. Some kids across the street had play bows and arrows, and they kept shooting kids and adults they didn’t know in the face. No apologies, no acknowledgement, just shoot someone on a walk in the face, grab the arrow and run off laughing. The parents aren’t visible at any point. Some kids that went to our school then went to being homeschooled, I heard about the mom not believing teachers when they brought up behavior issues with her kids. She’d say, I know my kids heart and they’d never do that.
He was also a Trumper and anti-vaxxer. It is definitely more appropriate too redirect funds too families who didn’t vote for ppl to be priced out of health insurance and who are protecting their children and communities by getting vaxed.
this right here. Also, his cancer was diagnosed at Stage III, meaning that he could have been successfully treated and given him YEARS. Instead he decided to “treat” it with “alternative remedies” ixe quackery, thereby condemning himself to death and his kids to grow up fatherless.
I was biting my tongue, but yup. Everything he says sounds MAGA, right down to moving to Texas, of all places. And the many kids (replacement theory).
I have a lot of questions. But I still wish them all the best. I agree it might be a good time to close the GFM and ask people to donate to other families.
I have no issue with wealthy friends and business contacts donating at this difficult time, but soliciting donations from regular fans? I’m sorry, it doesn’t sit right with me.
This is a very sad situation but this is also a family that appears to have been living beyond its means. And being a stay at home, homeschooling mom on a big ranch may not be something she can continue. Close the GoFundMe, get a good financial counsellor, and move towards a lifestyle you can sustain. Otherwise I just have a sinking feeling this won’t be the last time a request for money goes out.
My guess is they got negative attention from this and an inquiry into their finances, so this may stop. However, it highlights how one can lose perspective in a materialistic society like America. I agree this is a sad situation, but she may need to regroup with a financial planner and shift to a new way of life. I hope it shines a light on healthcare costs in this country, how chronic illness can bankrupt you, and individuals who don’t have these funds or connections. I also feel bad that James may have assets (we aren’t clear), but not much in liquid assets. His financial picture could be more complicated than I understand. It is also crazy that he was young and got little from Dawson’s. It shows the plight of working actors who get stereotyped and keep getting paid less. I remember when they made a big deal about Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joe’s, but you have to respect his work ethic. I’ve also seen him in more things since. It actually gave him positive publicity, which he parlayed into more roles. Anyway, for James, it’s still a tragic situation. I hope his wife, who seemed to have a business career before meeting him, has support and figures out the common sense next moves.
I’m confused because the title of the post says he bought the property, when in fact he just arranged a downpayment for a mortgage? So he set the family up with a pile of debt and no solution to finance it. If there actually is a solution in place to finance the mortgage, then they really shouldn’t take money from fans by implying that they are ruined by the treament costs.
I can’t be totally objective about this because I have family who lost everything in a fire last month and their GFM is definitely not pulling in that amount of money. But, it is nice that his friends set up that trust for his family. Six kids are expensive, no matter what the circumstances are.
I agree- thanks for following up on this. Although I feel badly about JVDB’s death, something about the GFM has left me really irritated for some reason. The maths weren’t mathing, as others here have pointed out. As I see it, based on the info I’ve seen, the GFM is a money-grab to ensure the family can continue to live in what by all means is a lux lifestyle, and one a family who is at the very least anti-vaxx (and very tradwifey), but also potentially pro-Tr**p (which to me reads ok with the devastation of the healthcare systems). We don’t know James’ insurance situation, but it has been reported that he was using alternative medicine, either in combination with chemo or alone. It’s not clear, but in either case, insurance wouldn’t cover these treatments.
Please correct any of my points below about what feel like a lot of donations going in to the family to help them maintain their lifestyle:
-owns BH property and drawing at least 12k/ month in rent from it/ renting rural-ish Texas property
-Fall 2025: fundraiser on TV for the family by his Dawson’s Creek friends
-Fall 2025: JVDB begins selling off memorabilia to pay for treatment
-December/ January: secures down payment on Texas home through trust set up with the help of friends
-February 2026: GFM set up immediately after death. Initial goal is 500k, amount raised regularly as more money comes in. The donations have begun to peter off as news about the financial help to buy property emerges. Amount still over 2.5 million dollars.
To me, it feels really unsavory to continue to be taking money from strangers, esp with the economy as bad as it is and there are people who could use that money to survive. I understand that the wife has children to take care of and needs to grieve, but why isn’t she working to ameliorate the financial burden? The kids can go to public school…
Assuming he was paying into social security, they could also receive survivor benefits for the minor children. Not enough to cover the mortgage on a multi million dollar property, but it would amount to several thousand dollars/month.
That’s right, they can draw on those for all six kids. The eldest is only 15. This point also doesn’t help the feeling that the GFM is a— in my opinion— shameless money grab for parents who seemingly couldn’t buckle down and live within their means. While I think those kids should have opportunities and happiness, the pics of them on luxury vacations (the Pyramids, for one) in the last couple of years are also evidence that they were/ are living a lifestyle most people can’t. KVDB could work, too, though I’m not sure what qualifications she has (and she’s long commercially capitalized on being his (trad)wife).
This family is anti-vaxx, MAHA and MAGA…
At best, they are rich-people-broke with obviously a vast and wealthy support system.
Sorry, but starting a GFM if you have multiple million dollar homes is just grotesque.
I agree, it is grotesque. And the wife should return the money raised but she won’t because this is a grift, pure and simple.