James Van Der Beek has passed away at the age of 48. In August 2023, James was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer. He’d been receiving treatment for it and in December, held an auction to raise money to help pay for that treatment. James was best known for portraying Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek, Mox in Varsity Blues, and himself in Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23. The news of James’ passing was announced on Instagram by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek. James is also survived by his six children, Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, nine, Gwendolyn, seven, and Jeremiah, four.
The beloved Dawson’s Creek star died at age 48 on Wednesday, Feb. 11, his wife, Kimberly, announced in a statement on his social media accounts.
“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” her statement said. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”
A cause of death has not been shared at the time of publishing, but the actor previously opened up about his diagnosis of stage 3 colorectal cancer in November 2024.
According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum, and it has become more common in otherwise healthy adults under 55 (one in five new colorectal cancer diagnoses are among people under the age of 55, which has increased from one in 10 in 1995). Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer at age 46.
This is so sad. I feel so badly for his wife and children and hope they have a good support system. James’ last interview was in December with Today. During that interview, he said that he was feeling “much, much better.” I was really hopeful that he would beat his cancer. When James revealed his diagnosis, he said it was to raise awareness on the importance of doing routine screenings because cancer can happen to anyone, no matter how healthy they think they are. So, in James’ honor, here is another reminder not to put off getting the important screenings, like colonoscopies and mammograms.
Last month, Paul Walter Hauser started fundraising on Cameo to help James and a celebrity auction was planned to begin on March 1. After the news broke, James posted that so far, he’d raised over $14,000 towards his $20,000 Cameo goal and would be donating that money and any other money raised directly to Kimberly and his children to help support them. You can check Paul’s Cameo out here.
Note by CB: I saw James in The Real Full Monty in late 2024, with Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Chris Jones, Tyler Posey and Bruno Tonioli. He opened up and was so vulnerable about his diagnosis. I’m sure he helped a lot of people decide to get screenings.
Very sad news. Those poor kids!
I was not a fan of Dawson’s Creek or Varsity Blues, but I was a teenage girl when those were out and he was everywhere. This is so sad. I wish his family peace and healing.
So sad, and he seemed like such a good person , husband and father 🙁
I’ve never watched any of the shows that he was in but did follow his story and sincerely prayed and hoped that he would pull through. Condolences to his wife, children, family and friends.
Yes, very sad and very young. His cancer death reminded me of Shannon Doherty, who passed away from breast cancer at the age of 53. May God rest their souls and may their loved ones find peace.
Cancer sucks 😪 I hope his family finds peace. I’m a huge Dawson’s Creek fan so it hits closer.
I’m genuinely sad to hear this. God, this country and healthcare. He was wonderful in the B*tch in Apt 23. Truly a great character (“himself” but not really). RIP, and condolences to his loved ones.
One of the best stupid TV shows ever made.
How incredibly sad. RIP
I didn’t realize he had such young children. Jeez, this is tragic. I’m getting my sixth colonoscopy in March, everybody please check with your doctor to see if you might be at a point in life or family history where you might need one.
That Real Full Monty was a gut punch. I was a rabid Dawson’s Creek fan. I was 14 in 1998. I’ve basically grown up watching that cast in their careers. Seeing all of his children just broke me. The older ones who had to watch it all happen. The younger ones who will only have whispering memories of him. And all the guys around the table who heard him and were present for him. Praying for all of them.
Well, shit. I missed Dawson’s Creek, but caught James in Apt. 23 and thought he was wonderful.
Oh, and I will just throw this out there. Got my first colonoscopy last month, ten years later than they recommend it. Almost cancelled several times bc I was terrified of the process. I ate soft foods the whole week ahead (essentially no meat or roughage, not a hard diet at all) and it was easy, and the procedure itself and recovery were absolutely nothing at all. Please get it, even if you’re scared. Then you too can tell people how there’s nothing to it
I was 46 also at diagnosis (Cologuard screening came back positive then they found it in colonoscopy acouple months later…took THAT long to get in in our area) and have been clear for a year now. My doctor said I was one of the lucky ones and that only a little over 1/3 of patients beat cancer with diagnosis in particular with the standard of care treatments offered today. I had no symptoms, but looking back my stool had gotten skinner so I should have known right then something was wrong but otherwise I had no symptoms. I also participated in a drug trial, but I got the standard of care arm of the study. So, they are trying….For me, I wonder if artificial sweeteners are more to blame for this rise in cases than other things. Since so many otherwise ‘healthy’ people are getting it? Healthier people usually avoid sugar right? Anyway, I hope some day we will know. Rest in peace James and I donated to the gofundme for your family, with Love M
Congratulations on being clear and thank you for sharing your story.
I’ve been trying to get a screen since I turned 45 almost thee years ago, but it’s nearly impossible in my area to even get a colonoscopy (and it’s hardly like I’m eager for one).
You and @Jane above, and James’ tragic story, have reminded me of the importance of continuing to try, rather than just assume I’m fine-because-what-are-the-odds? So, thank you very much.
And congratulations again!
Heartbreaking. I wish his family healing and peace.
OMG, Elle! I somewhat understand what you’re going through. I have a heart issue that I was originally told needed a yearly CT scan; then I moved & the next cardiologist I saw said no, that’s too much radiation, a yearly echocardiogram (ultrasound) is good enough. I was very, very worried about that. So far, so good, but there’s always that little niggling fear….
My heart breaks for his children, it’s so sad.
Friends of his wife have started a Go Fund Me for his family but I’m honestly wondering where all his money went? His estimated net worth was between $6 million and $15 million, so where did that all go???