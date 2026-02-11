“Emma Stone wore Julien de Libran to the Oscar nominee luncheon” links

Emma Stone wore Julien de Libran to the Oscar nominee luncheon. I’m including some more pics from the luncheon too! [RCFA]
Update in the Nancy Guthrie case – a man was taken into custody, questioned and released. He says he has no idea what happened. [Just Jared]
Fun facts about the “Quad God” Ilia Malinin. [Hollywood Life]
Doechii came out, she’s a lesbian! [OMG Blog]
Rihanna still does her own grocery shopping. [LaineyGossip]
More Super Bowl party photos. [Socialite Life]
Bill Maher is mad at Jimmy Kimmel. [Pajiba]
Sydney Sweeney in denim. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Oscar nominee “class photo” for 2026. [Seriously OMG]
A Breaking Amish star was evicted again. [Starcasm]
MAGA fascists are mad at Elmo now. [Buzzfeed]
I’m surprised you haven’t covered the truly dark story behind the Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron ice dance partnership.
I rushed to Google. I love a good figure skating scandal. This is gonna make a great Lifetime movie! 😂
I just saw their surprise win! I only watch skating every 4 years so it’s all new to me. I cheer for all the winners, we’re lucky that our country is not blacklisted.
The skater Ilia Malinin has a Ronan Farrow kind of look.
Emma looks cute, but Jesse Plemons not being nominated for Bugonia is a damn disgrace, he was OUTSTANDING in his role.
He was so good! Menacing and pathetic at the same time.
Kate Hudson seems to be trying to channel Patricia Clarkson, but isn’t quite up to it.
James Van Der Beek passed away at 48. So incredibly sad. Bless his family.RIP
Elmo is literally my least fav of all the crew and I never thought I would need to stand by him. Yet here I stand. More proof we live in the dumbest timeline. But yeah, he’s right. Bad Bunny was awesome and MAGA is gonna MAGA.
Emma really does look good. I didn’t like the pic of Timothy Chalamet. He looks so arrogant and entitled. He also broke up with Kylie (maybe at the time in his Oscar campaign that he felt sure he would win the Oscar — I hope he doesn’t.
I think Timmy looks good in blue. And don’t bet money on any breakup rumors. Until you hear it from Kris, it hasn’t happened.