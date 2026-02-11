Prince William’s meeting with Mohammed bin Salman was a ‘mind-boggling mistake’

At the end of the post, I’m including more photos of Prince William, aka Lurch, in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Do I feel sorry for William because of his extreme physical awkwardness? Not really. I would feel sorry for him if he was an awkward teen, all arms and legs. But he’s nearly 44 years old and he wanders around guarding his privates in every public setting, in between flailing his arms and jazz-handing like his wife. Anyway, the Saudis showed William some of their sports programs for girls and he was duly impressed. Meanwhile, people are still obviously talking about William’s photocall with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka Prince Bonesaw. That happened on Monday, the same day William’s spox issued a statement about the Waleses having sympathy for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. The problem? Epstein was super-tight with MBS.
It probably seemed like a good idea to Buckingham Palace – get Prince William, heir to the throne, away from the Epstein scandal which threatens to engulf the Royal Family while the heat is on. But if getting Prince William out of the Epstein media glare and into the spotlight with a trip overseas, a meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia might not have been the best option.
Mohammed bin Salman was linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and while he denies involvement, it is widely believed – and openly stated by leading political figures – that the killing could not have happened without his knowledge. Perhaps even more uncomfortable for the fleeing Prince William, Mohammed bin Salman is also named numerous times in the Epstein Files himself, with the convicted sex offender claiming to have known him well.
“The Royal Family has tried to usher William away from one Royal Family Epstein scandal, and unwittingly, they’ve pushed him towards another,” says Emily Maitlis. “Because actually the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is all over the Epstein files. This does not, as we always say, imply criminal wrongdoing, but Epstein claimed he knew him very well.”
Documents in the Epstein Files reveal that the sex offender offered to become the Crown Prince’s financial confidant.
“We don’t know if that role ever materialised, but the idea that William is running headfirst into Mohammed bin Salman thinking he’s got away from the Andrew scandal and the Epstein scandal at home is absolutely mind boggling – and nobody at the palace or in government seems to have even recognised that yet.”
And despite travelling thousands of miles from media scrutiny in the UK, Prince William still faced personal Epstein pressure when he was heckled during a walkabout in Saudi Arabia. During the walk, a man asked if the Royals had done enough regarding Andrew’s links to Epstein. The Prince did not respond.
[From The News Agents]
While I didn’t know the depth of Epstein’s friendship with MBS, it does not surprise me in the least. It also gives added perspective on MBS’s recent visit to the Trump White House – Ol’ Bonesaw probably knew Trump back in the day through Epstein. As for William… yeah, this whole Saudi trip was ill-advised and completely strange. The photocall with MBS and the weird events around football, which seem to be an explicit acknowledgement that William is completely out of his depth off the pitch (and on it).
The Prince of Wales (left) with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The Prince of Wales (left) poses for a photograph with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The Prince of Wales (left) poses for a photograph with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The Prince of Wales speaks with students during a visit to an environmentally sustainable urban regeneration programme at Sports Boulevard in Riyadh, on day two of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Okay so “some chums of Epstein” like MSB and Trump are acceptable and Royals can court their favour but others like Uncle Andrew and Mandelson are degenerate low lifes?!
Extremely bad PR move imo unless murder and rape are not a moral issue for Willy, which by his actions I can safely assume that they are not.
I’m confused. Whose idea was this trip. I figured the govt wanting him to go? And he agreed. He could’ve said no I guess. Or was it William’s idea? Or was it an invite from SA and they all just agreed? Oh well, it’s a mess now. And he got heckled there?!? LOL. Kate ain’t coming back after vacation y’all and if she does it’s gonna be pre-recorded events, lol.
Yes, I was just coming here to say this. There was a BBC article 3-4 days ago about how the UK government is eager to strengthen ties to Saudi Arabia and MBS, how William is the government’s “secret weapon” on this “delicate diplomatic mission” and how he was going to be guided by the Foreign Office and the British Embassy.
Why exactly is the UK government “eager to strengthen ties to Saudi Arabia and MBS”? Is this a trade mission to convince the Saudis to buy British products? Is is more of a regional Middle East defense tactic? Is it both?
Either way, I don’t see Saudi Arabia playing ball unless it is in their best interests, regardless of which unqualified and tarnished ‘golden boy’ the UK dispatches. But boy, can he shake hands!
This seems like a pointless and ill-timed trip that should have been cancelled when the Epstein fallout gained steam.
Because the UK is one of the world’s largest arms manufacturers and the Saudis are big buyers.
@Gabby – I ask that question, too. The UK has been involved with the House of Saud since the mid 1800’s (1865, maybe?), well before SA become a kingdom – hard to see what needs to be strengthened. But I think this particular trip was about selling fighter jets to SA.
This is what interests me. That the govt possibly wanted him to go for whatever Xyz trade reason. Williams says no to a lot of things but he was good with stand yes to this one. Bc I feel like pretty soon William is going to throw the govt under the bus and say well they made me go. It’s not my fault for the bad optics.
So many of Kate’s events have been embargoed or private and I think that’s going to continue, if she does public events at all.
I dont know whose idea this trip was, but we have heard that W&K will refuse to go on work trips so I’m assuming if William didn’t want to go, he would have said so. But he clearly has no issue being around MBS – the man isn’t that good of an actor.
The sports playing is also weird at this point. It would be one thing if he was 25, or if this visit was tied to a sporting event (like if he was visiting in anticipation of the world cup or something). But it feels like there’s a thought at KP that the best way to get attention is to have William play sports – volleyball, soccer, etc. And I’ll be honest….its not very global statesman-esque. other global leaders don’t do these kinds of things to the extent that he does.
I’m trying to imagine “King Charles” flying thousands of miles just to kick around a soccer ball while in the company of a murderous despot! William just shows what a lightweight he is by agreeing to any of this. Who is taking this pathetic man-child seriously as heir to the British throne? He’s a joke!
I think Kate will do absolutely anything to not be heckled in public. The steely marshmallow may disintegrate. After having that photo with her and the kids in the carriage seeing those protests with yellow signs, I don’t think she wants to face that again. It will start to look like hiding from the public though if it really does become the norm. Here’s the thing, with all of the perks they get from being the future king and queen, they need to be able to face the public regardless of criticism imo.
That’s an excellent point about the pathetic soccer display. I’m just so used to it that I hadn’t thought about how strange it is that William’s only photo ops are him “showing off” his “sports skills” (airquotes mine). It would make sense if his visit were part of a sports-focused charity, or supporting girls in sport, or leading up to a big sporting event, but apparently this visit was all about trade.
Maybe William wants to appear young and vital and this is the only kind of event he’ll agree to? But I agree, it makes him look like a lightweight. I’m trying to picture any other political figures of similar ages agreeing to this, and I can’t think of any.
It’s not even as though Willy looks sporty when he kicks at a ball.
I’m sure in his head he’s a world class footballer. In reality he looks a complete prat.
Daddy longlegs on steroids comes to mind.
Who could have foreseen that shuttling Willie off to meet MBS would have ended badly? Most of the intelligent world, I would think.
AND!!! One of the 6 names read on the Congress floor was Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (who tortured women)
His company DP World is a founding partner of Earthshot.
He also hosted William, Kate and the kids last summer on his boat in Greece.
These people have no problem hanging with criminals, as long as they are billionaire criminals.
They are truly in it too deep to “but Meghan’s jam!” their way out of this.
Was it his yacht? I don’t think we ever got confirmation but lol, imagine. Maybe this visit was an exchange for use of the yacht. Although not sure that was ever confirmed. A lot of information was put out about the boat and a lot of it felt like purposeful misinformation to hide which yacht it actually was.
@MrsCope – I was going to post something very similar. What I’ve noticed about this whole squalid mess is how little we’ve heard about H&M. Normally, they have a “crisis” and there’s a whole deluge of H&M “hate” articles from the heir and his minions. It’s almost as if they realise that using Harry and/or Meghan to deflect from their seedy associations will just serve to remind people how strongly they supported Andrew and it was at the detriment of Harry and in particular Meghan. Only yesterday on what is normally an anti Meghan day time shows a member of the public was saying that the British public owe Meghan an apology!
I hope that “Crisis Manager” is being paid well because William screaming that “he hates his brother” or Kate insisting that Meghan really did “make her cry” isn’t going to cut it!
JFC. That’s incredible.
That Sultan guy was getting a lot of attention yesterday because Epstein emailed him about a torture video. I swear the Epstein files are turning into one of the most horrific things in modern history. And if the Sultan is the one who loaned W&K his yacht last summer, that’s a whole week’s worth of tabloid pearl clutching.
I think this is a big worry for the royals. Andrew’s actions aside – the royal family has long benefited from a chummy relationship with Middle eastern royals- jewelry, yachts, vacations, etc. And it wasn’t like it was hidden who awful some of these people are. Having it there in black and white though is chilling, mainly because they all seem so cavalier and chilling.
It reminds me of something I read online when trump was elected the first time – that anyone who voted for him saw his racism, his hatred, his cruelty, his anger, and decided it wasn’t a dealbreaker for them, even if they didnt’ consider themselves cruel etc.
Here, even if British royals like W&K weren’t engaging in criminal activities themselves, they still knew about them (or should have known) and decided those things weren’t dealbreakers.
This whole episode just shows the RF’s appalling lack of judgment and morals. Going as far back as far as the seediness of Princess Margaret behaviour and Lord Mountbatten’s scandals, this avalanche of self-owns by multiple family members lately has been breathtaking! As my grandma used to say, “they’re getting too big for their britches and need to be knocked down a few pegs.”
Totally tone deaf and entitled behaviour from the so-called “betters” of British society should not be tolerated given how much money and privilege they hold over average Brits.
😳
Will is really scummy. You will sit down with a known murderer but refuse to show your own flesh and blood brother the most basic of respect. And you disrespect your sister in law because she won’t take your shit either. He’s also dumb, no amount of advisers and crisis managers help a person with no savvy at all. What a useless entitled fool.
Did William take the “blood diamond” earrings that Meghan received (and held at the time by AK47 aka Angela Kelly) and hand them back to MBS? Where are those earrings? Why is it OK for him to meet with the person who gifted the earrings but a scandal for her to have worn them? Is there no reporter to cover that story.
I think it’s obvious why they just hired the crisis manager. It doesn’t look like she’s doing a good job though.
I will never stop laughing that they actually introduced this woman as “Bulletproof Sunshine”. I mean, who could ever guess that was a terrible idea, before she ever even opened her mouth on their behalf? It’s delightful, incompetence everywhere!
Check out the dodgy Sultan’s links with William, too. ‘Republic’ has just called for an investigation 🤔
I knew Republic would. Go Graham go!
Thanks for the reminder, I’ve just been to their site to pre-order his book (Abolish the Monarchy) and make a donation.
Yikes! He wants to ban his brother from the UK out of pure sibling rivalry but he is ok getting chummy with a literal murderer.
Charles can always say to the PM that he’s got cancer and is feeling a bit weak. He doesn’t get along with Will and can give him the trips he doesn’t want to take. These two deserve each other, treating Harry and Meghan like dirt.
The little girl looks very wary of scoots. He looks very awkward in all those pictures
My reaction on seeing Will touching this little girl, was “Run!!” Visiting a murderer and the friend of a paedo is such a lousy idea. Risking being tarred with the same brush, etc, etc.
Who thought this was a good move?
My first thought was, ‘keep your hands to yourself’. Don’t touch little girls! Just don’t.
“Unwittingly pushed him to another”? No they know exactly who that Arab is so let’s not make Peg a victim here!!!
It’s interesting that nobody in the British press has pointed out that KP used MBS to smear Meghan. William is as sleezy as Charles and Andrew.
I was about to comment ‘remember when Meghan was given hell for wearing jewellery gifted by the Saudi royal family, which she didn’t even know had come from them?’. Funny how it’s suddenly ok for royals to be hanging out with this guy.
For the record, and despite the article’s language, this was a journalist asking Scooter a question about the Epstein fallout, not a member of the general public heckling him. I doubt Scooter or MBS would let the general public within 10 miles of their meeting. I hope journalists keep doing their jobs and asking Scooter the tough questions, but my hopes aren’t too high.
A lot of these so-called hecklers are actually journalists asking the Epstein question–the one the other day with Camilla was a journalist, one asking Charles was a journalist. Rota rats are still carrying water for the royals. Disgusting.
I think this is the real reason why Will and Kate don’t want to travel out of the country for work. In the UK any member of the press who dares to ask an uncomfortable question like this could easily have their entire career crushed by the palace. The press in other nations is nowhere near as deferential, nor as afraid.
I look at those pictures of the Scooter Who Would Be King, and he is always awkward, uncomfortable , and try hard. Compare that to pictures of Harry looking interested and involved no matter where he is. Whether Harry is with children, meeting with wounded veterans, or playing polo, he shows true interest and caring about others. So many pictures of Harry exude joy. Scooter is a charisma vacuum. BTW, Harry is too smart to take a meeting with MBS.
Maybe this is his attempt at Harry cosplay? I can imagine him seething with jealousy any time Harry does something impressively athletic (the James Corden Army Course, charity polo matches) or fun (surfing with his family, driving challenge with kids) or just trying his hand at different sports with Invictus.
I can imagine William bellowing: “I can do sports things too!” but he doesn’t have the ease or charisma. It reminds me of when my friend’s dad once borrowed my bike to show us how to pop a wheelie. “Watch and learn” he said and sure enough we learned a lot of swear words that day when he fell and hurt his back. I think William in these photos has similar energy.
“extreme physical awkwardness” – perfect description by Kaiser.
MBS is not the only problematic figure connected to Wills. Look at Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem who is said to have sent a torture video to Epstein. The guy donated 1 Million Pounds to help set up Will’s Earthshot Organization. These guys simply don’t care as long as money is rolling in.
Oh, gad, not good at all. So, new crisis manager, what’s the play? Give the money back? Apologize profusely? Pfft! Who am I kidding?
Apparently the girls at the soccer event were asked William where Kate was. Love that for him
He probably replied that he neither knows nor cares. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
please tell me he answered that she was at home doing all the school runs all by herself for 3 whole days.
Even without the damaging Epstein connection, it’s mind boggling that anyone in the palaces or the government thought that this meeting was a great idea and a way to escape bad optics at home. The new pr person is already not covering herself in glory.
All of the above comments. And yes, the pic of Will holding the little girl’s shoulder was awkward as hell and bothered me, too. I think what Harry would have done: probably scootch down so he was eye level with her, at a farther distance than William was and then made eye contact and talked to her. No physical contact at all. She’s not his kid and deserves bodily autonomy. Harry would be smiling and the little girl would probably be giggling and smiling too. So there you have it: the “don’t” is William’s way and the “do” is Harry’s. Truly William always loses in comparison to Harry. Basic human relations are just not William’s thing.
And he is very well matched with Kate that way because she is just as clueless.
We unfortunately live in a society that does not believe women and victims of abuse. What will eventually being the house of Windsor down is following the money and influence peddling/treason. The constant fundraising for “charity” has always had a creepy quid pro quo money laundering element. It feels like a cosmic shift has occurred in rota coverage. Public sentiment is turning and when the public realizes the extent of the long con while the Windsors have bled them dry, the thousand year English monarchy is done. Evil monsters don’t give gifts without expecting anything in return and they always have the upper hand (blackmail material). The fact that this lazy dud mooches tens of millions off tax payers and gleefully accepts gifts and favors from people who should be considered enemies of the state needs to lead every BBC broadcast and cover every newpaper.
This! Well said!
So glad William got to see sports programs for girls in Saudi Arabia, that bastion of female empowerment.
William is so dumb he doesn’t even realize when he’s being used as a prop for propaganda.
Keir Starmer probably was glad that William went to SA, though — any distraction from the Mandelson mess is likely appreciated.
Yeah, yippy skippy. Let me know when women can drive or travel out of the country without being accompanied by a male family member.
Women have been able to drive since 2018. (Though at the same time they lifted the ban they were imprisoning and torturing the female Women2Drive leaders). And they can travel outside of SA since 2019.
@Bqm: thanks for the update! Embarrassed at my ignorance.
So difficult to take Prince William seriously.
All he seems to be good at is dossing about, going on skiing or yachting holidays, fleecing the UK taxpayer and plotting against his brother and SiL.
The invitation process like everything else with the royals is not all that straightforward. If the government wants them to go somewhere, some government minister approaches the royal’s staff and essentially asked if they will do it. Then they negotiate and everything else. Then if the royal agrees the invitation comes from His Majesty’s Government. But the royals can also propose trips to them, or push for certain trips. William tried to get out of criticism for attending Jecca Craig’s wedding by tacking on a visit to the Kenyan president “at the request of Her Majesty’s government.”
Can’t really take Will wibbliing on about “deep concerns” for victims when he hobnobs with MSB who has made a lot of victims in his absolute monarchy. Posing with him looks like endorsement 🤷
Yet the British government and William are the only ones who don’t see that. The whole world can see it, but not the stunned William and the questionable (at best) government.
People seem to gloss over his grandmother was tight with the Saudi royals all her life through horse racing, and I don’t recall anyone batting an eyelid. Given this, and that the two men are of similar age, they’ve probably known each other since they were in short trousers.
That family aligns themselves with the wrong people and abuse the ones with integrity. Charles and Camilla against Diana. Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate against Harry and Meghan. What happens in the dark comes to light. They think they are entitled to do whatever they want expecting no consequences because their circle is untouchable. I’m glad that Harry, Meghan, and their children are safely in America while all the disgusting dirt is coming out. Randy Andy’s family knew what he was doing and the family either directly or indirectly had/has a relationship with the Epstein circle of demons. If the British people don’t demand the monarchy be abolished, they deserve the future that they receive. The fact that Scooter doesn’t care about anything while Can’t only wants the crown with responsibility, says it all.
I’m assuming that anyone with a brain realizes that Shifty is challenged and very awkward. There is nothing the rest of the world can do about it. Elected officials can’t be rude to an English prince because of diplomacy. They just have to deal with him. Really, what can England do about it? They can’t fire him. Of course I have no sympathy for him because of his viciousness. Imagine if he was both arrogant and smart. I hope for the day when the gag is off the British press. Oh. My. Goodness. Imagine the cartoons and memes and articles. I think that Shifty probably has a few skeletons in his closet. I’m sick of “he hates his brother. He is seething.” Sick of it.
This begs the question: What exactly are they paying Bulletproof Sunshine for if it isn’t to prevent these sorts of gaffes? Who does she actually work for, anyway?
I mean, seriously. Hear me out.
Are we expected to believe this is the very first time these two men have met? Are we supposed to believe that this meeting wasn’t planned with some intent that isn’t quite obvious to me. Are we actually supposed to believe that of all the world leaders and influencers William could possibly go see to distract from Uncle Pervert, MBS was the only and best option?
William rarely goes anywhere out of the UK except for vacations. Harry is the world traveler meeting world leaders, not William. What other world leader or person of influence has William traveled to for a photoshoot even remotely like this in the past year? Two years? Three years? Ever? But suddenly the Crown Prince of the Realm needs to go pose with the Crown Prince of Bonesaws for a photoshoot that rivals a Vogue cover?
I said it awhile back. William has no friends. The interesting part about a monarchy is that William and Kate are totally expendable. I wonder if they’ve realized that yet.