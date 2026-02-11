Prince William’s meeting with Mohammed bin Salman was a ‘mind-boggling mistake’

At the end of the post, I’m including more photos of Prince William, aka Lurch, in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Do I feel sorry for William because of his extreme physical awkwardness? Not really. I would feel sorry for him if he was an awkward teen, all arms and legs. But he’s nearly 44 years old and he wanders around guarding his privates in every public setting, in between flailing his arms and jazz-handing like his wife. Anyway, the Saudis showed William some of their sports programs for girls and he was duly impressed. Meanwhile, people are still obviously talking about William’s photocall with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka Prince Bonesaw. That happened on Monday, the same day William’s spox issued a statement about the Waleses having sympathy for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. The problem? Epstein was super-tight with MBS.

It probably seemed like a good idea to Buckingham Palace – get Prince William, heir to the throne, away from the Epstein scandal which threatens to engulf the Royal Family while the heat is on. But if getting Prince William out of the Epstein media glare and into the spotlight with a trip overseas, a meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia might not have been the best option.

Mohammed bin Salman was linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and while he denies involvement, it is widely believed – and openly stated by leading political figures – that the killing could not have happened without his knowledge. Perhaps even more uncomfortable for the fleeing Prince William, Mohammed bin Salman is also named numerous times in the Epstein Files himself, with the convicted sex offender claiming to have known him well.

“The Royal Family has tried to usher William away from one Royal Family Epstein scandal, and unwittingly, they’ve pushed him towards another,” says Emily Maitlis. “Because actually the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is all over the Epstein files. This does not, as we always say, imply criminal wrongdoing, but Epstein claimed he knew him very well.”

Documents in the Epstein Files reveal that the sex offender offered to become the Crown Prince’s financial confidant.

“We don’t know if that role ever materialised, but the idea that William is running headfirst into Mohammed bin Salman thinking he’s got away from the Andrew scandal and the Epstein scandal at home is absolutely mind boggling – and nobody at the palace or in government seems to have even recognised that yet.”

And despite travelling thousands of miles from media scrutiny in the UK, Prince William still faced personal Epstein pressure when he was heckled during a walkabout in Saudi Arabia. During the walk, a man asked if the Royals had done enough regarding Andrew’s links to Epstein. The Prince did not respond.