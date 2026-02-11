Norwegian Olympian Sturla Lægreid confessed to cheating after he won his bronze

This one is for all of the people who love MESS! This is one of the most elite kinds of mess too: Olympic Mess AND Relationship Mess. Yesterday, Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid won the bronze medal at the Milano Cortina Olympics. In his first interview after winning bronze, he spoke to a Norwegian outlet and wept about how he met the love of his life six months ago, but he cheated three months into their relationship and only recently told his girlfriend about the infidelity (and she broke up with him). He didn’t say his ex-girlfriend’s name, but he said she is all he can think about and he’s having the worst week of his life at the Olympics because (presumably) she’s not there to support him. This was a televised interview!! Amazing. Well, Lægreid’s ex-girlfriend has now spoken out and said that she’s unmoved by his televised cheating confession.
The girlfriend at the centre of perhaps the most unusual cheating scandal in the history of the Olympics has said she has not forgiven her former partner for his infidelity. The Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid stunned viewers when he followed his bronze-medal performance in the men’s 20km individual race on Tuesday by trying to win back his girlfriend by admitting to the world that he had betrayed her.
However, the 28-year-old’s decision to commit “social suicide” has not been well received by the unfortunate woman in question. “Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world, it’s hard to forgive,” she said, writing to the Norwegian newspaper VG and using strict privacy laws in the country to remain anonymous.
“I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact and he is aware of my opinions on this.”
She then expressed her gratitude “to my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time. Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am.”
VG has subsequently contacted Laegreid about his ex-girlfriend’s comments. Initially he declined to comment but then another statement to the publication, saying: “I deeply regret that I brought up this personal story on what was a joyous day for Norwegian biathlon. I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly.”
Speaking to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK after winning his medal on Tuesday, a tearful Laegreid described his girlfriend of six months as the “love of his life” and could not have sounded more remorseful about his infidelity. Indeed he said he was issuing his extraordinary mea culpa in the hope of winning her back.
“There’s someone I wanted to share this with who might not be watching today,” he said. “Six months ago, I met the love of my life and the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. And three months ago I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her.”
Laegreid said he had told his partner a week ago, and was now sharing his regret with the world. He said it had been “the worst week of my life”, adding: “I had a gold medal in my life. I only have eyes for her. I don’t know what I want to achieve by saying this, but sports have been in a different line in recent days. So I wish I could share it with her.”
The Norwegian also said he now wanted to be a “good role model” but “I have to admit when I make mistakes”.
“You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for, and hurt someone you love so much,” he said. “You never know how many chances you get, and I don’t think I’ll get another chance at true love as I had with her. But I’m willing to do anything.”
I kind of love both of them? The ex-girlfriend has every right to keep her distance and speak about how his confession didn’t change anything. Protect your peace, sis!! But I love a guy who is willing to crash out this way over a woman. That’s some real sh-t, to win an Olympic medal and immediately hop in front of a camera and cry about how you f–ked up and you’re miserable without the love of your life. Is this Norwegian emotional manipulation, or is it just a lovesick cheater having an extremely valid crashout?
Photos courtesy of Getty, screencap courtesy of YouTube video.
Feels like a failed love bombing, thinking it will be enough to get her attention and she’ll see how sorry he is and come back.
Exactly this. It’s international emotional manipulation. Speaking as a Scandinavian, I too, was unmoved by this blatant display of self-pity. If he couldn’t manage to be faithful after only 3 months, then kept up the lying charade for another 3 months, what right had he to drag the poor woman into this mess by shining a spotlight on her in this way? Egotistical so and so.
@magdalena that’s where I’m at. How much could he really love her if he was so quick to cheat? You don’t do that to the “love of your life” and “most beautiful and kindest person in the world.” She deserves better and he showed her why he’s not the one. Try keeping it in your pants next time.
Yeah, if he’s cheating at 3 months in, he was never in the relationship in the first place. This chump is every red flag. The love bombing at an Olympic press conference is absurd.
Gotta also love the cheating man’s classic trope after it ends “she’s the love of my life.” At least he didn’t use the BS line “she’s my soulmate,” because cheating is what you do to the person you believe to be your twin soul. If you cheat on the other person in a relationship they are not your soulmate or “love of you life,” because the only thing you love is your self-centered self.
Yes, he tried to love bomb and manipulate her A red flag and toxic behaviour. I’m glad most people see it for the way that it is.
For real. I couldn’t even watch the full video from the skeeves it was giving me. Leave the woman alone already.
This kind of behavior confirms you deserve better. I hope she finds the love of her life.
I wonder if he only confessed because he knew that the spotlight of the Olympics is just the type of situation that has all your business out on the international streets. He told her a week ago. He would still be lying if he could have.
Also, by all means, do crash out over me, sir. Then go sit down somewhere and shut. up.
“I wonder if he only confessed because he knew that the spotlight of the Olympics is just the type of situation that has all your business out on the international streets. ”
My thoughts exactly. Or maybe the person he cheated with threatened to tell the gf, or the press.
Sounds like someone had reciepts and he HAD to fess up. And Yess failed bombing
Total love bombing, he looks all remorseful and “vulnerable” and the young woman he cheated on is supposed to do what exactly? Feel badly she ditched him…how could she refuse a bronze medalist that is publicly saying how much he let his dick wander 3 months in? Oh girl, stay far away from this dude. I’m sure some other girly has or will be wearing that bronze medal. You deserve so much more than third place.
I released a few tears watching him. He seems so sincere. I love them both and secretly want them to get back together, get married and go be happy forever walking into the sunset. I want updates in the future.
I think the girlfriend is right to stay away from him. Bad news all around.
He seems incredibly toxic. How is this any different than the men who propose to women while filmed on the Jumbotron in order to try to force them into accepting? I hope she stays away and moves on from this guy.
He’s an Olympian, and this was his moment to share his heart — and he certainly did that. However I’m torn, though — is this raw honesty or a clever move to try and win her back? Either way, congrats on the epic achievement, and hoping she finds peace and doesn’t feel pressure to reunite unless that’s truly what she wants
He had only met her six months ago, and he cheated after 3 months – according to him. She had a lucky escape. And from her words, it sounds like she knows it full well. Thank goodness she has clear-sighted people around her, because others might have tried to push her back into “trying again” with this awful man.
It’s not the grand romantic gesture he hopes it is. She obviously wants privacy, and now he has potentially thrown her into worldwide media exposure, centered around an event that is likely painful for her. It sounds like she is better off being rid of him. The other single women of the world should also take note and stay away.
I’m leaning towards no. It’s not cool, really. She doesn’t want him no more. He needs to let it go.
“After calming down, the biathlete continued, telling the NRK broadcaster he was willing to drop a metaphorical ‘nuclear bomb’ during the interview to try and win his girlfriend back. “Because I am already hated by her, and I hope that maybe it can make her realise how much I love her,” he added.”
Toxic and messy AF.
Leave her alone! 6 months and couldn’t make it 3 months without cheating?! Get outta here!
Someone mentioned about this giving hardcore “Robin Thicke writing a whole 14-track album called Paula where he embarrassingly begged and pleaded for forgiveness from future ex-wife Paula Patton after he confessed to numerous rounds of unprotected cheating* kind of vibes.
This was the same athlete that was banned from competing in the 2023 Biathlon World Cup because he accidentally fired his competition rifle in his hotel room.
Robin Thicke vibes for sure. Some guys love drama and the chase. They love the drama of losing you and then winning you back, then 2 months later they’re back to treating you like crap. I don’t know whether he’s that guy that would eff up a second chance but I do know confessing this in front of the world feels manipulative AF. She’s wise to stay away.
Apparently this guy was in a publicly relationship until at least March and they broke up some time after, then he says he met the “love of his life” 6 months ago, then cheated on her 3 months ago, told her one week ago and today the rest of the world. Messy and manipulative to do this.
Sounds as if he deliberately fired his rifle in this case…I can’t get too invested when they’d only been together six months. She is better off to find out early and ignore him from now on.
Not only was he (deliberately or otherwise) trying to use public pressure to get this woman to come back to him, he also trampled all over the gold medal winner (another Norwegian) dedicating his win to a team mate of theirs who unexpectedly died in December.
I think the woman in question had a lucky escape. Better he show himself for what he is now rather than years in, possibly with children in the mix.
Yes, his teammate Johan-Olav Botn won Gold for this event. He dedicated his win to their teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken who died a few days before Christmas – Botn was the one who found him dead in their hotel room. He said to the camera after he won gold “we did it Sivert!”
Sturla had other things in his mind…
Oh, hell! I didn’t know this, it makes it even worse that he decided to download all of his messy.
Being cheated on fucking sucks. Having the entire world know that you were cheated would feel like salt in the wound to me. Nope. Wise choice, ex-girlfriend.
I’m firmly in the stay well away from him camp. If a partner can’t be faithful (and fidelity matters to you) then find someone who will. I also love that she can stay private thanks to Norwegian laws, he tried to drag her into this and she’s not letting him beyond saying to leave her alone!
So why did he suddenly ‘confess’ after holding in this ‘terrible sin’ that he committed 3 months ago to the ‘most beautiful kind woman that he loves more than anything’?
I see major red flags everywhere. She’s holding strong now. I hope she doesn’t get manipulated into going back, because you know a guy like this won’t give up yet.
This guy is a mess and from what I read, he was also discharged his riffle inside his hotel bedroom? Major red flag.
This is weird. That’s all I know.
I guess he might learn from the mistake, but he might have blown his chances with other normal women in the future.
Congratulations on outing yourself as a walking red flag so women know to stay away. Thank you for your service
Total emotional manipulation.
She was the ‘love of his life’ and he cheated on her after three months???? Sure, Jan.
His teammates are furious by the way. Johannes Boe, a recently retired legend of the sport and super nice guy (he retired last season to spend more time with kids, even though he had won everything and properly would have got a few golds these Olympics) was doing Norwergian commentary and her was FURIOUS!
Guy who won the Gold had lost his best friend just before Xmas, he dedicated his victory to himn and was totally overshadowed by the whole mess.
I think the rest of the Games is going to be rather awkward for him. Well deserved, I say.
I hope every woman he would try to date in the future is warned by his manipulative performance. May he join the men loneliness epidemic club.
I’m so glad that he’s getting personal *and* professional blowback from this. Consequences! That sounds new for him and he’s not handling it well.
Whew, so glad she’s staying away and knows that even strangers were supporting her.
(One armed man from Arrested Development voice) LET THAT BE A LESSON TO YA!
Good for the ex for being unmoved.
The way the headline was written I thought he cheated on his bronze medal win!
Me, too!
Ooooh. Head games played on an international stage. The ex is smart not to fall for the manipulative bs.
He genuinely sounds utterly self-absorbed. First of all — as someone who met my husband 18 years ago and has been married for 16 years — three months, or six months, is laughably brief, to go operatic on a global audience. LOL. But also? Clearly the only feelings that register with him, are his own. I’M SOOOOOO SORRY!!!!!!! Is just another way of saying, I’m in my feelings. About myself. It lacks all respect for another person’s boundaries, her own feelings, etc. this isn’t sensitivity. It isn’t empathy. It’s emotional immaturity wholly consistent with the fact that he wasn’t able to hack monogamy for more than one fiscal quarter. LOLOLOLOL.
Either way, this guy has seriously questionable judgment. 🚩🚩🚩
Gross behavior. A) She probably already knew because you don’t seem like you understand discretion. B) Self-serving move to do what, shame her into taking his trifling behind back? C) The pick me-ism of any woman supporting this disrespectful individual. Check yourselves
This is such loser behavior. He cheated three months into the relationship and is now love bombing in an attempt to win her back. A walking red flag
Hugs and high fives to her.
What an idiot. Another Norwegian ran a sub 6 minute mile, uphill, on skis to win a cross country race and this cruel Lothario grabbed the headlines. After a bronze. Keep your rifle to yourself.
Aw, I thought this story was going to be about an Olympic athlete admitting that they cheated in the race they just medalled in! But no – just another walking red flag hoping to raise his own profile by emotionally manipulating and exposing private details of a woman who he has wronged. The awful thing is that I have no doubt he will get interviewed by morning shows/radio shows and get some 15 minutes of fame.
I guess the bright side is that his name and likeness are out there as a warning for other women – let’s add another name to the ongoing worldwide “Do Not Serve” list.
Cry me a river….if you loved her so much why cheat? This is textbook manipulation at best…I don’t buy it
Update- there was a veeeery awkward press conference where the gold medal winner repeated that as far as he was concerned, his won was dedicated to his dead friend (who was on team and died mysteriously just before Xmas- the 2 were roommates).
Laegreid was sitting next to him, apologised for hogging the attention but then added ‘I’m sure you understand’!!!!
Cue stony silence…
A Norwegian explained that his teammate sounds incredibly sick of him. “I am indeed aware… we are all aware. Unfortunately.”
He basically said “yeah dude hasn’t shut up about this for months and the girl is aware he’s mental”, but in polite speak.
Everything above and also realize after 6 months she likely saw what she needed to see. She may have broken up when she learned of the cheating, but not just because of it. 6 months with a manipulative narcissist is exhausting.
Absolutely! Any other red flags and off behaviors that maybe she was excusing, overlooking, thinking weren’t so bad, etc probably became “oh, I get it, he is just an enttled prick”. She is clearly done with his baloney.
Ah, heck, I thought from the headline that he had somehow cheated in his sport, took a shortcut or something; but no, just another doofus who cheated on his girlfriend & now regrets his decision. Boohoo.
What a lucky escape for girlfriend!!
Hahaha he’s such a liar and a breadcrumb eater. Good for the ex girlfriend for not falling into that cheap trick. She loves herself.
This is not cute, it’s toxic as hell.