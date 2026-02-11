Norwegian Olympian Sturla Lægreid confessed to cheating after he won his bronze

This one is for all of the people who love MESS! This is one of the most elite kinds of mess too: Olympic Mess AND Relationship Mess. Yesterday, Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid won the bronze medal at the Milano Cortina Olympics. In his first interview after winning bronze, he spoke to a Norwegian outlet and wept about how he met the love of his life six months ago, but he cheated three months into their relationship and only recently told his girlfriend about the infidelity (and she broke up with him). He didn’t say his ex-girlfriend’s name, but he said she is all he can think about and he’s having the worst week of his life at the Olympics because (presumably) she’s not there to support him. This was a televised interview!! Amazing. Well, Lægreid’s ex-girlfriend has now spoken out and said that she’s unmoved by his televised cheating confession.

The girlfriend at the centre of perhaps the most unusual cheating scandal in the history of the Olympics has said she has not forgiven her former partner for his infidelity. The Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid stunned viewers when he followed his bronze-medal performance in the men’s 20km individual race on Tuesday by trying to win back his girlfriend by admitting to the world that he had betrayed her.

However, the 28-year-old’s decision to commit “social suicide” has not been well received by the unfortunate woman in question. “Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world, it’s hard to forgive,” she said, writing to the Norwegian newspaper VG and using strict privacy laws in the country to remain anonymous.

“I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact and he is aware of my opinions on this.”

She then expressed her gratitude “to my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time. Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am.”

VG has subsequently contacted Laegreid about his ex-girlfriend’s comments. Initially he declined to comment but then another statement to the publication, saying: “I deeply regret that I brought up this personal story on what was a joyous day for Norwegian biathlon. I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly.”

Speaking to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK after winning his medal on Tuesday, a tearful Laegreid described his girlfriend of six months as the “love of his life” and could not have sounded more remorseful about his infidelity. Indeed he said he was issuing his extraordinary mea culpa in the hope of winning her back.

“There’s someone I wanted to share this with who might not be watching today,” he said. “Six months ago, I met the love of my life and the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. And three months ago I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her.”

Laegreid said he had told his partner a week ago, and was now sharing his regret with the world. He said it had been “the worst week of my life”, adding: “I had a gold medal in my life. I only have eyes for her. I don’t know what I want to achieve by saying this, but sports have been in a different line in recent days. So I wish I could share it with her.”

The Norwegian also said he now wanted to be a “good role model” but “I have to admit when I make mistakes”.

“You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for, and hurt someone you love so much,” he said. “You never know how many chances you get, and I don’t think I’ll get another chance at true love as I had with her. But I’m willing to do anything.”