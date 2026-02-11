The Costco Food Court is now requiring membership proof to order food



Last year, Costco shocked and delighted shoppers when they switched from Pepsi back to Coca-Cola products in their beverage fountains. Well, it was a big deal in my household, at least. I’m not a big soda drinker at all, but I will grab a 79-cent fountain Diet Coke on my way out as a little treat. It’s a good blend!

More changes are coming to the Costco food court this year, only this time, it’s not a menu change, it’s a procedural one. Two years after they began testing it out in certain locations, Costco has announced that it will be implementing a system requiring proof of membership to order food. Up until now, anyone could walk into the food court and place an order without scanning or showing their membership cards.

So… I have to swipe my membership card before buying a hot dog now?

Maybe not now—it’s unclear how fast this policy is going to roll out and whether all locations are following it. Some locations already have scanners in place; others don’t yet. Even where scanners exist, how strictly they’re being used seems to vary by location. Is this a good business decision?

I’m so glad you asked me, Ariana Losch, business expert. I don’t know! Costco claims this will encourage more people to get memberships while simultaneously making peak shopping times less crowded. I don’t fully understand that strategy myself; I am not buying a Costco membership for a $1.50 hot dog (no matter how good the hot dog is). Now I just won’t buy the hot dog when I’m tagging along with my fam to Costco. Don’t you want my money, Costco?! Feels like a lose-lose situation here. But what do I know? I’m just an English major. Are we mad at Costco now?

I have a hard time staying mad at Costco. They’re suing the United States Federal Government over tariffs, and that’s exactly the kind of change I want to see in the world. I can let this slide…for now. If it really does save them money and prevent prices in the food court from going up, good for them. If not, I trust they will roll this back in a reasonable time frame. And rarely do I trust a corporation to do anything other than exploit me for my last dime. That’s how much I appreciate Costco. I won’t speak for you, though.

Requiring membership proof to order from the food court makes sense to me. I’m pretty sure other wholesale clubs like BJ’s and Sam’s Club already do that. The $1.50 hot dog combo is a steal, but the rest of their food is also really well-priced and tasty. Costco makes its money by selling memberships. I don’t know how many extra members they’ll get, but I appreciate that they’re looking at ways to increase membership numbers rather than just raising food court prices. I just hope whatever they do is efficient, like when you scan your card to enter the store or get gas. Often times, I’ll send my older son to order with my credit card while we’re in line so the food is closer to being ready when we are done checking out. Hopefully, the system is easy enough that he can still do that.

While we’re talking about Costco food, have you seen this clever contraption that a man in California invented that allows you to shop while eating? It’s called the Buck Fifty, which I freaking love. He 3D prints them out of his home. It fits into the top of your shopping cart and acts as a tray and drink holder. I always hit up the food court on my way out, but I can see how it can come in handy when you’re trying to multi-task and appreciate that it doesn’t actually touch any part of the cart.