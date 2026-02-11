Mike Tindall went to the Super Bowl & apparently ‘snubbed’ Prince Harry

Mike Tindall is married to Zara Phillips, Princess Anne’s daughter. Zara never had a title and Mike was not given a title either. That hasn’t stopped the British tabloids from treating Mike like he’s practically royal. One of the funniest stories in recent years was when royalists were convinced that Mike is “the brother Prince William needs” after William was abandoned by his actual brother. Mike has apparently been a royalist bootlicker this whole time, even if he once revealed that he and his mates refer to William as “One Pint Willy.” As you can imagine, the Tindalls are held up as the royal path which could have been taken by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. There’s also a real effort to make Mike and Zara sound like they’re allowed to profit from their royal connections, and that they do it better than Harry and Meghan!
Why this backstory? Because Mike flew to California last weekend for the Super Bowl. That’s another thing – ever since Prince Harry took his cousin Princess Eugenie to the 2022 Super Bowl, all of the left-behinds have been Super Bowl-obsessed. For YEARS, Prince William tried to convince people that Earthshot was “his Super Bowl.” They also keep sending left-behinds to throw footballs and cozy up to American football people. Well, Mike went to the Super Bow in Santa Clara because a British guy works for the Seattle Seahawks.
Super Bowl LX made history for the U.K., and a member of the British royal family was there to see it. With the Seattle Seahawks’ 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde became the first British NFL coach to win a Super Bowl.
Born in London, Durde began his American football career in the British American Football League before coming to the U.S. as part of the NFL’s International Development program in 2005. He played for the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs before transitioning into coaching and has coached American football teams in both the NFL and the U.K.
In the stands to see Durde’s historic win was an athletic member of the British royal family: Mike Tindall. The former pro rugby player is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne — who is currently enjoying her own sporting trip as she represents the royal family at the Winter Olympics in Italy.
Mike shared a silly selfie from the big game, posting a pic of him and a friend in foam football helmets to their Instagram Story.
… So is Mike friends with Durde or was it just “hey, that guy’s British so we need to support him?” It’s so random if Mike doesn’t even know the guy. I strongly suspect that Mike made a point of attending the SB because they needed some headlines about “So-and-so SNUBS Prince Harry!” GB News played along, saying just that: “Mike Tindall is expected to snub a reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite travelling to California.” “Snub” implies that Harry reached out to Mike or that they’re in communication in some way. I do not believe that is the case whatsoever. This was just Mike being a football hooligan in California and Harry minding his business in Montecito.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Mike Tindall’s Instagram.
How is it a snub when the game took place hundreds of miles away from Montecito?
Yes, the ignorant BM needs to educate themselves on CA geography. It’s a 4 1/2 hr drive from Santa Clara to Montecito.
Yep, I doubt whether Tindall attending the Super Bowl hundreds of miles away is causing anguish in Montecito. Btw, he has some eyebrow raising commercial activities, two criminal convictions (drink driving) and a history of problematic behaviour (eg other women and ‘dwarf throwing’). Yikes.
But…..bbbbut…the NFL SNUBBED Harry by not inviting him to the Super Bowl!!
That’s a reeeeeallly long drive for a Brit lol.
And that’s without traffic
And you can’t snub someone who doesn’t want to hag out with you.
It is funny how people that can drive to another country in an hour really do not understand how big some states are. Even some people on the east coast do not understand. I watched a show once where they drove from Denver to Kansas City and back in an afternoon.
How about that ferry ride from NC’s OBX to Chapel Hill on Outer Banks? Like, did they even bother to look at a map?
Why would Harry and Meghan want a visit from him?
Exactly! He reminds me of one of my partner’s cousins who is racist, grew up coddled by his parents and surrounded by all sorts of privilege and looks down on people who aren’t the “right kind”
Were they ever chummy with the Tindalls? If so, I have no memory of that.
Dude’s a thug.
100%
Ummm again, geography. Santa Clara is nowhere near Montecito. And considering all the bullshit Mike has publicly said about Harry, why would they meet up? That man ain’t getting any invites to the gorgeous and tranquil Sussex home. Please.
Do the BM realize just how big California is as a state? And also, were Harry and Zara ever close to begin with? He seemed mainly close with Eugenie and Beatrice.
Idk if him and Zara are close but I remember at the jubilee thing, he seemed fine talking to her outside the church. While he very studiously ignored Mike. So I think while he’s okay with his cousin he’s prob not overly fond of Mike.
Right! Montecito is hours away from Santa Clara! For those unfamiliar with CA geography, Santa Clara is about an hour’s drive from San Francisco and about fifty minutes from Oakland. Funny how the media avoided any mention of San Jose, which literally abuts the city of Santa Clara!
I am willing to bet this guy tops the list of people Meghan is grateful not to have to acknowledge anymore. She really got the eff out at the right time.
Who am I kidding, it’s all of them. She’s lucky to be away from all of them. Refusing half-in was a brilliant moment in British history.
Imagine snubbing someone who forgot you exist, lol!!!
Neither Harry or (especially) Meghan are checking for that man. Can the British media please be serious for once
Ugly, bald Neanderthal. Such a great look for the royal family!
I can see Zara’s jack*ass cheating husband calling Harry for free accommodations and Harry declining to answer. These two are not friends and barely count as family, I guess the jack*ss alcohol soaked brain hasn’t figured that out yet.
Those people back in the UK have no contact of prince Harry. Even Buckingham palace went through their British Embassy in DC, who in turn contacted their consulate in CA, who then in turn contacted the police in Montecito who in turn went to Prince Harry’s door to inform him of his father’s illness. So, NO, Mike Tindal can’t call the Sussexes up for anything. None of them is in contact with the others. Prince Harry hasn’t been on their WhatsApp group since 2019, that’s 7 years ago, folks be real.
him being there seems kind of random, I was waiting for a connection between the coach and Tindall but it doesn’t seem like there was one. Maybe he got invited as some sort of sports promotion thing IDK (because no way did he pay for those seats himself lol.)
As for snubbing Harry – maybe it was the other way around and he reached out to Harry who said “sorry mate busy.”
Yep. He got sent there as an “ambassador,” I’m sure, maybe British rugby related? Both he and Zara would attend the opening of the gates of hell for an envelope of cash.
LOL. Hard agree. That man did not pay for his own plane ticket.
That’s my question too – who paid for the tickets, the flights, the hotel, transportation, etc. From the picture, it doesn’t look like a sponsor box? Very strange.
And CA is huge, British weirdos.
Whatever. Tindall does exactly what the press accuse Harry and Meghan of, trades on his royal connections.
As if Harry would give this dundering oaf the time of day.
Some royal. Tindall is not even a name in his own right in the US. Looks like he’s in the semi cheap seats. As the spouse of the 21st in line to the throne Mike wasn’t going to get cushy box seats.
More like Mike Tindall woke up SF still in a drunken stupor from the night before, and was invited last minute to the Super Bowl. He can’t snub the Sussexes unless they invite him over. And I don’t recall hell freezing over last week.
And why isn’t Megyn KKKelly having a spitting tantrum about the Seahawks having a British defensive coordinator at her American Super Bowl? He must be white.
I have had no time for Tindall since he and his English rugby team mates disrespected the Irish president in Dublin in 2003. Boorish then and I doubt he’s changed.
Seems to me if it’s Harry’s home turf then he is in the position to do the inviting or snubbing, so it was Mike who got snubbed if anything. But this is all a bunch of nonsense anyway.
He looks like the total wanker he is in that foam helmet.
Lol. Ooooh, ouch. An imperceptible snub, more embarrassing for MT than anything.
As an American, I can say with 100% certainty that Americans dont even know who Mike is, and if the do know, they dont give a crap about him. Or Zara either.
100%. If Harry had attended, I’m certain he would’ve made an appearance on the Jumbotron and received with applause. On the other hand, no one recognizes or cares about this bozo. If he hadn’t himself put up a selfie, the world would not have known he was in attendance.
Poor old Mike Tindall, he looks like such a chav.
Acts like one too.
I guess he’s a chav, plain and simple!
Makes sense that Mike went, American Football really is American rugby or handball. Football is Football! Its annoying that Americans call it football when they mostly use their hands to hold the ball. No offence but not many people outside the US care for the Us version of rugby. For the rich nonamericans its mostly a spectacle because of the show and the other celebrities that attend.
You use your feet to carry the ball. Football. Lol.
Nobody asked to know where he was and still nobody cares. So tindall is another secret weapon now that lazy scooter willy is in foggy water with the saudi prince
So Mike goes to an event in Santa Clara, which is just under 300 miles from Montecito, and is supposedly snubbing H&M by not dropping by uninvited…
Has it also been a snub to Mike & Zara when Harry has been in London, since he didn’t drive the 100 miles to Gatcombe Park to visit them?
Good grief. These people coming up with this babble are so ridiculous.
In some instances we can say the british press makes up rivals. In the sophie winkleman and mike/zara tindall case i say those parties decided to fued with harry.
Sophie has been pushing harry out of the way for ages. There is video and photo evidence. William didnt tell her to do it. It seems he didnt care and is usually surprised to see her. Harry may want to sue these people for interfering in his family life. Im only half joking.
Harry should sue for a percentage of whatever they all make off his name.
There’s no evidence of Sophie pushing Harry. One of the few times they were even near each other they were friendly. She’s made mild criticisms, more pro RF than anti Sussex, but that’s it.
https://www.express.co.uk/celebrity-news/1128878/Royal-Wedding-2019-Sophie-Winkleman-pictures-dress-Prince-Harry-Lady-Gabriella-Windsor
Count on People mag, the BM, and the compromised Left Behinds to try to ride on the popularity and success that H&M enjoy in the US. People mag headlines paraphrased: KCIII has a punny name for his chicken coup called Cluckingham palace just like H&M’s; KCIII is hosting a state visit with Nigeria following H&M’s High Profile Trip; Meghan wore a dress from her “royal” days; Meghan wore a gown reminiscent of her mil, Diana; on and on and on. CBers who have commented here that the Tindalls are virtually unknown in the US – especially compared to H&M – are absolutely right.