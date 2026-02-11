Mike Tindall went to the Super Bowl & apparently ‘snubbed’ Prince Harry

Mike Tindall is married to Zara Phillips, Princess Anne’s daughter. Zara never had a title and Mike was not given a title either. That hasn’t stopped the British tabloids from treating Mike like he’s practically royal. One of the funniest stories in recent years was when royalists were convinced that Mike is “the brother Prince William needs” after William was abandoned by his actual brother. Mike has apparently been a royalist bootlicker this whole time, even if he once revealed that he and his mates refer to William as “One Pint Willy.” As you can imagine, the Tindalls are held up as the royal path which could have been taken by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. There’s also a real effort to make Mike and Zara sound like they’re allowed to profit from their royal connections, and that they do it better than Harry and Meghan!

Why this backstory? Because Mike flew to California last weekend for the Super Bowl. That’s another thing – ever since Prince Harry took his cousin Princess Eugenie to the 2022 Super Bowl, all of the left-behinds have been Super Bowl-obsessed. For YEARS, Prince William tried to convince people that Earthshot was “his Super Bowl.” They also keep sending left-behinds to throw footballs and cozy up to American football people. Well, Mike went to the Super Bow in Santa Clara because a British guy works for the Seattle Seahawks.

Super Bowl LX made history for the U.K., and a member of the British royal family was there to see it. With the Seattle Seahawks’ 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde became the first British NFL coach to win a Super Bowl. Born in London, Durde began his American football career in the British American Football League before coming to the U.S. as part of the NFL’s International Development program in 2005. He played for the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs before transitioning into coaching and has coached American football teams in both the NFL and the U.K. In the stands to see Durde’s historic win was an athletic member of the British royal family: Mike Tindall. The former pro rugby player is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne — who is currently enjoying her own sporting trip as she represents the royal family at the Winter Olympics in Italy. Mike shared a silly selfie from the big game, posting a pic of him and a friend in foam football helmets to their Instagram Story.

[From People]

… So is Mike friends with Durde or was it just “hey, that guy’s British so we need to support him?” It’s so random if Mike doesn’t even know the guy. I strongly suspect that Mike made a point of attending the SB because they needed some headlines about “So-and-so SNUBS Prince Harry!” GB News played along, saying just that: “Mike Tindall is expected to snub a reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite travelling to California.” “Snub” implies that Harry reached out to Mike or that they’re in communication in some way. I do not believe that is the case whatsoever. This was just Mike being a football hooligan in California and Harry minding his business in Montecito.