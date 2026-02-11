Prince William’s Earthshot took $1 million from a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein

Last week, we learned that Jeffrey Epstein donated $50K to one of Prince William’s charitable patronages circa 2013. There’s no evidence that William knew about the donation, but there’s ample evidence that the charity didn’t examine their donors whatsoever. There’s also ample evidence that if Prince Harry was the one with a second-hand connection to Epstein, the British media’s coverage would look much, much different. Well, this week, Prince William was in Saudi Arabia, where he once again got mixed up in the ongoing Epstein drama. He met with Crown Prince Bonesaw, Mohammed bin Salman, who was a close Epstein associate. The MBS meeting got a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons, obviously. Well, here’s something even worse. William has yet another secondhand connection to Epstein in the form of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. Bin Sulayem was super-tight with Epstein, and within the Epstein Files, Epstein sent a message to Bin Sulayem, thanking him for a “torture video.” What’s Bin Sulayem’s connection to William? His company is a founding partner of Earthshot and donated $1 million to Earthshot. William also met with Bin Sulayem in 2022 in Dubai (the photos in this post).
Prince William’s Earthshot Prize charity has been reported to the UK’s charity watchdog following fresh Epstein files revelations.
It has emerged that Emirati billionaire Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the chairman and chief executive of DP World, has been implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. In April 2009, while he was still serving his 18-month sentence in a Palm Beach jail but allowed work release, Epstein emailed Sulayem: “Where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video.”
DP World is a “founding partner” of Earthshot and has donated at least £1 million to the charity. Sulayem and Prince William have been seen together on more than one occasion, with Sulayem showing his direct support for the charity.
The CEO of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, Graham Smith, has lodged a formal complaint with the Charity Commission saying “the seriousness of this matter requires a full and comprehensive investigation”.
He said: “William has lots of questions to answer about what he knew about Andrew and Epstein and now he must explain his relationship with Sulayem. It is not credible to believe the Foreign Office, security services or other advisors were not aware of Sulayem’s character and would have been able to advise accordingly. Earthshot has a duty to do due diligence, to ask questions about donors and where money is coming from. Did they do that here? If so, did William over rule their better judgement? In the context of this widening scandal we need answers.”
Questions have also been raised about how Prince William was allowed to use a Government-funded visit to the UAE to promote his project.
“Andrew has been accused of using his official overseas trips to promote his business interests. It appears William has been using official trips to promote his charity interests,” said Smith. “Earthshot is not a UK Government project, so why was he using visits to the Middle East to promote the charity?”
Sulayem is also the brother of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the head of the FIA, which governs the world’s motorsport championships, including Formula One. Recently disclosed documents reveal that Sulayem emailed Epstein in 2015 that he met a girl “two years ago” that went to an American university in Dubai was “the best sex I ever had amazing body…She got engaged but now she back with me,” he said.
Yep – this is something. This is a straight line to William. I would argue that the MBS meeting was a lot worse, just because MBS is more powerful and he literally ordered the assassination of a Washington Post journalist. But still, William’s coziness with a man who apparently sent torture videos to Epstein is pretty close to a smoking gun. Suddenly, William’s people are going to start pushing stories about “won’t someone think of poor Peggy’s mental health??”
Ok, now we know why the crisis manager.
There is only one path forward. William needs to say he is shocked and appalled to learn about the connection to Epstein and Earthshot needs to return the money. If they go in any other direction, William is toast.
@Eurydice – Bingo!
I almost spit my tea out reading this headline. It just keeps getting worse for the left-behinds. LMAO
About time that they’re in the negative spotlight with all their greed and corruption. At least that holier-than-thou family is leaving H&M’s names out of their mouths for a change.
He’s in this up to the peak of his bald head.. even if he just profited from the blood money you will never convince me he didn’t know about these people’s ties to Epstein and the women and children they were trafficking. I would even bet there are many more connections to Peggy in those files that are being withheld.
So William is the new Windsor Royal for foreign tycoons interested in going through doors within the British Establishment. 🤔
No wonder Prince Andrew was riding his horse in Windsor Park, smiling and waving at reporters unfazed by the gravity of the fallout from the Epstein. He knows both Charles and William have unclean hands also.
The public, especially young people, is fed up of the royals as they should be. The Windsors are publicly funded by taxpayers but expect to be unaccountable for their wrongdoings. They are unethical, immoral, corrupt, yet expect deference and respect from the public. The public’s exasperation is justified. 😔
Charles III has more in common with Charles I than he thought.
I have said repeatedly that Andrew knows he has nothing to worry about. The entire family has connections to pedos and sketchy Middle Easterners. I’m old enough to remember the bags of cash.
And William is the new Windsor arms dealer. That stuff about “soft diplomacy” is just sugar-coating what he’s really doing in KSA.
Messy. So this is the rumored yacht guy yes? Is he still in saudia Arabia or has he left for vacay yet?
The guy’s who’s yacht they were recently on (WanK)??
Shamefully, I did get bone saw and this guy mixed up.
@My3cents
No. The yacht they were on in Greece belonged to another sheikh, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE. The Windsors are all greedy and seedy so William may have some shady dealings with him also. At this point nothing would surprise me. 🤷🏽♀️
On a positive note, it seems he’s finally ditched that “beard.”
these photos are from 2022, pre-beard
Only four years ago? He’s aged like milk
So William’s charity took a million bucks from a guy who sent Epstein a torture video for his personal enjoyment????
This is sick, sick, sick. William has some explaining to do.
Drip drip drip the really bad info is finding its way out!! Apparently Peg has no problem with the Windsor business plan that Harry said no to.
Yep. Drip drip.
Andrew has been accused of using his official overseas trips to promote his business interests. It appears William has been using official trips to promote his charity interests,” said Smith. “Earthshot is not a UK Government project, so why was he using visits to the Middle East to promote the charity?”
This is one of the better results of releasing these File if members of RF end up being properly scrutinized and held to account for their connections and decisions. This is what RF don’t want: they need to subject to the same stringent code of behaviour that Government Ministers are : complete with register of interests. These people have been getting away with outrageous conduct forever. They been bullyiing, sledgehammer propaganda ,accepting freebies, luxury lifestyle, free holidays, hobnobbing with paedophiles, fleecing the public, hypocrisy over charitable “works” whilst not looking after their own tenants etc.,
And yet, royal sycophants will find a way to excuse this, and explain how William had no idea he was accepting dirty money. And will continue to deny that the royal grifts, and money laundering, and sells access, and still engages with pedoes, and all the other horrible sh-t they do. No, the real problem is how Harry told the world William abused him — THAT is the unforgivable sin.
They’ll definitely say that but its so disingenuous. I mean KP made sure we knew how bad MBS was back when Meghan was wearing earrings from him, right?
they know who these people are and they do not care.
This is particularly insane for William who has access to over 1b now with the duchy and has at least 100m in personal wealth. He could self fund earth shot – he does not need donations but of course he doesn’t care at all. Take him down too.
Willnot has always been cheap. Didn’t he make Kate go to buy her own push present after having George?I bet he’s never ever bought around of drinks for anybody!
Until these revelations result in criminal charges, I’m going to ignore any links between the Saudis, Earthshot and Epstein.
Why would you ignore some very unethical and corrupt connections unless there are criminal charges? Not everyone who commits crimes or does things that are unethical and corrupt face criminal charges, so their actions still deserve the criticism and attention as they would if they did face charges.
I’m old enough to remember the hand-wringing when the Sussex’s left, of how they would be taken in and associate with bad characters and who knows what kind of funding they might accept, without the gold standard royal aides there to advise them. All of this continues to shine a light on the absolute clown show that we all know as The Firm, aka the British Monarchy.
So, Billy Idle isn’t just lazy, he’s stupid too. You would think he learned a lesson from Uncle Andrew, but it’s clear he feels the rules don’t apply to him either.
I want to know how a UK registered charity or foundation can take money without a sanctions search? Because any other organization not linked to a Royal would be in serious trouble.
Parliament should be investigating this.
This is what people should be pushing on social media! William and his ties to the sultan, his summer vacation on a yatcht and his meeting with MBS..all their ties to Epstein. British media is so far ignoring this.
Just ONE MORE REASON WHY PRINCE HARRY GOT TF AWAY FROM HIS DEPLORABLE FAMILY!🫨
Williams not giving back a dime. Even if he personally cared. He would scream poverty. I kinda doubt he will release a statement because he wants more money.
This is what they wouldve made harry do but someone else wouldve collected the money.
“It would make your eyes bleed” – always wondered what BM knew, but now it clicked. Does Kate know? Harry “If you knew what I know”…? They are all monsters. They sacrificed Andrew, to protect others.
No breaking news about this on the Daily Fail..
Living in Riyadh for a number of years when I was growing up. I don’t doubt that there is a torture video and unfortunately probably more of it. They are so repressed that people go and indulge themselves to excess and to extremes. Prostitution and alcohol are illegal there but we knew that there were places where locals can go for that. Male parties that turn into orgies and the same with females. Honor killings were normal, you can also go to a square on a Friday to see someone getting stoned to death or beheaded and it was in their laws. Just crazy stuff.
I went to an international school there and we children especially girls were always told to not go walk out in the streets on our own as it wasn’t safe. Some of the older boys were braver but it was the norm that males had more freedom than females. There was an incident were a male student was out on his own and he was abducted. It’s terrifying to think what happened to him as he was never found. The desert can hide so many things.
Bulliam is at home with those kinds of people.
“Questions have also been raised about how Prince William was allowed to use a Government-funded visit to the UAE to promote his project.
“Andrew has been accused of using his official overseas trips to promote his business interests. It appears William has been using official trips to promote his charity interests,” said Smith. “Earthshot is not a UK Government project, so why was he using visits to the Middle East to promote the charity?” ”
Excellent question. And didn’t William say that Earthshot wasn’t a charity? It seems that William wanted to do something re Earthshot in Saudia Arabia, but was too cheap to fund his trip himself, so he got his staff to pitch a trip to Saudia Arabia so that he could claim that his visit was on behalf of the British government. There is no-one hankering for a visit from William in foreign countries, and he has usually refused the few he has been asked to do. So those who suspected that this was the equivalent of sourcing bags of cash in person were quite right. It’s not the first time he has done this – used official tours or royal-related work trips to promote his sideline affairs, e.g, tacking on a photo op with Kenya’s president to justify attending a wedding in the country, and in so doing, passed on the cost of his private jolly to the taxpayer. Imagine if the real statesman, his hardworking brother, did things like that. Hell, they seldom counted the latter’s official work with his formidable charities in the Court Circular, whereas William’s phone calls to his staff are recorded to puff up the numbers.
Earthshot Prize is William’s equivalent of Andrew’s Pitch@Palace.
Different name but same vision and strategy. 🤨
It functions like a venture capitalist vehicle under the guise of ‘charity’.