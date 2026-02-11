Last week, we learned that Jeffrey Epstein donated $50K to one of Prince William’s charitable patronages circa 2013. There’s no evidence that William knew about the donation, but there’s ample evidence that the charity didn’t examine their donors whatsoever. There’s also ample evidence that if Prince Harry was the one with a second-hand connection to Epstein, the British media’s coverage would look much, much different. Well, this week, Prince William was in Saudi Arabia, where he once again got mixed up in the ongoing Epstein drama. He met with Crown Prince Bonesaw, Mohammed bin Salman, who was a close Epstein associate. The MBS meeting got a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons, obviously. Well, here’s something even worse. William has yet another secondhand connection to Epstein in the form of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. Bin Sulayem was super-tight with Epstein, and within the Epstein Files, Epstein sent a message to Bin Sulayem, thanking him for a “torture video.” What’s Bin Sulayem’s connection to William? His company is a founding partner of Earthshot and donated $1 million to Earthshot. William also met with Bin Sulayem in 2022 in Dubai (the photos in this post).

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize charity has been reported to the UK’s charity watchdog following fresh Epstein files revelations.

It has emerged that Emirati billionaire Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the chairman and chief executive of DP World, has been implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. In April 2009, while he was still serving his 18-month sentence in a Palm Beach jail but allowed work release, Epstein emailed Sulayem: “Where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video.”

DP World is a “founding partner” of Earthshot and has donated at least £1 million to the charity. Sulayem and Prince William have been seen together on more than one occasion, with Sulayem showing his direct support for the charity.

The CEO of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, Graham Smith, has lodged a formal complaint with the Charity Commission saying “the seriousness of this matter requires a full and comprehensive investigation”.

He said: “William has lots of questions to answer about what he knew about Andrew and Epstein and now he must explain his relationship with Sulayem. It is not credible to believe the Foreign Office, security services or other advisors were not aware of Sulayem’s character and would have been able to advise accordingly. Earthshot has a duty to do due diligence, to ask questions about donors and where money is coming from. Did they do that here? If so, did William over rule their better judgement? In the context of this widening scandal we need answers.”

Questions have also been raised about how Prince William was allowed to use a Government-funded visit to the UAE to promote his project.

“Andrew has been accused of using his official overseas trips to promote his business interests. It appears William has been using official trips to promote his charity interests,” said Smith. “Earthshot is not a UK Government project, so why was he using visits to the Middle East to promote the charity?”

Sulayem is also the brother of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the head of the FIA, which governs the world’s motorsport championships, including Formula One. Recently disclosed documents reveal that Sulayem emailed Epstein in 2015 that he met a girl “two years ago” that went to an American university in Dubai was “the best sex I ever had amazing body…She got engaged but now she back with me,” he said.