Mail: The Sussexes could have been living like the Tindalls all this time!

Mike and Zara Tindall arrived in Australia last week. Most years – except for the pandemic years – the Tindalls get paid to go to Australia around this time. Zara is an ambassador for some Australian horse thing (I’ve never really understood exactly what), and so the Tindalls are in Oz for a week or so every year, doing events and walking red carpets. I have no idea how much they get paid, but I suspect it’s probably in the low six figures. Last year, the Mail tried to convince everyone that Mike and Zara have more “earning power” than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, because something something royal-adjacent, I guess. This year, the Mail is saying that the Tindalls are living the life which could have been Harry and Meghan’s. You mean half-in/half-out and striking commercial deals? Gee, I wonder if anyone suggested that? From the Mail’s “Fun-loving, popular and living the life Harry and Meghan turned their backs on: Inside story of royal couple who are model of what Sussexes could have been – and the revealing details that show just what they have lost.”
This week marks five years since Megxit, the infamous moment the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were ditching the Royal Family for a life of freedom. They planned to pursue exciting new work opportunities, find fans further afield and enjoy a happiness that had eluded them as senior members of The Firm. So it must be somewhat galling for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to struggle to make their mark in America, to see another royal couple living the life that still eludes them.
Mike and Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, are a template of what the couple could have been – fun-loving, easy-going and immensely popular. And as they throw themselves into their annual summer season Down Under, the Tindalls make combining purposeful endeavours with a jolly good time look effortless. Adored in both hemispheres for their warmth and down-to-earth attitude, they’re not quite what we expect from royalty – but exactly what the institution needs.
In Australia for the annual equestrian event, the Magic Millions Carnival, where both are ambassadors – Zara competes and Mike helps with judging karaoke and compering – they’re a couple who’ve cleverly designed a life that straddles palaces and beaches, monarchy and mates. The Tindalls are proof that you can be both royal and ‘normal’. Snapping carefree selfies with admirers at the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo event, Zara, 43, and her husband, 46, are a cheery antidote to the Sussexes.
While Meghan, 43, is returning to her role as a lifestyle influencer with carefully curated Instagram posts promoting With Love, Meghan – her new Netflix show that’s straight from the trad wife playbook – Harry, 40, seems to fill his days with court cases and surfing. How much easier their life would have been if they’d opted for a low-key but royal-adjacent life like the Tindalls.
The Tindalls arguably enjoy the best life of anyone in the Royal Family and it’s precisely the model Harry and Meghan could have carved out if they’d negotiated Megxit with greater care and diplomacy.
[From The Daily Mail]
If you read the whole piece, the Mail suggests that Zara and Mike should start getting formal roles within the monarchy, and perhaps step into Commonwealth positions like Harry and Meghan had five years ago. I guess after five years, no one over there has given up on trying to rewrite the narrative and reimagine the real history. Harry and Meghan actually suggested something a lot like Mike and Zara’s situation, where they would have been still welcome to appear at family events and still able to do royal work. That option was soundly rejected. Not only that, we were told repeatedly for years that Harry and Meghan had to play by different rules because of their titles, something Zara and Mike have never had to worry about.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex and Zara Tindall leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
03/06/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Zara Tindall leaving a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St.Paul's Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Montecito, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will celebrate her 43rd birthday on August 4th, together with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilly Mountbatten Windsor, probably in their villa in Montecito, California.
Montecito, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will celebrate her 43rd birthday on August 4th, together with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilly Mountbatten Windsor, probably in their villa in Montecito, California.
Broadbeach, AUSTRALIA – "Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall make a stylish arrival at The Star on the Gold Coast, kicking off their presence at the prestigious Magic Millions Carnival week."
Broadbeach, AUSTRALIA – "Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall make a stylish arrival at The Star on the Gold Coast, kicking off their presence at the prestigious Magic Millions Carnival week."
Gold Coast, AUSTRALIA – British equestrian Zara Phillips, her husband Mike Tindall, and Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky were spotted at the Magic Millions Polo event on the Gold Coast, Australia, celebrating the glamour of the sport.
The Sussexes are doing better than the tindalls. The Sussexes have built a life about what is important to them by helping others. The Sussexes are a very happy with their lives now that they don’t have to do and act as they were told. They have moved on!
Harry and Meghan are doing far, far, far better than all of the Windsors put together – and only the kind of life WanK can dream of.
These people are obsessed and unhinged. It’s been five years. Meghan and Harry are living the life they want. Time for these nuts, who claim to not care, to move on.
Harry and Meg were driven out by the jealousy of the Big Four. They would never been allowed to flourish within RF.
Articles like this are the clearest example that the Sussexes are doing fine. They would not be trying to rewrite history if they were actually failing, they would be writing g about how they could have done so much more if they would have never left. Now it’s you could still be earning money and representing the Royal Family, how come no one thought of that before (eye roll)? Also, do they realize how offensive it is to imply cooking is some sort of ” trad wife” endeavor? Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver can have 15 shows, but Megan has one and she’s no longer a feminist? Also, what do they care if all Harry was doing was surfing and doing Court cases, they don’t give him one hot penny what does it matter to you?
Like the Tindalls, huh?
Low key chavy, sexually harassing people on camera like MT, still slumming in mummy’s “basement” — on her property, with taxpayer-funded security — shilling for everything they’re wearing, driving…
Sounds like something we all should strive for. /-s
I wouldn’t walk across the street to see these two clowns.
Didn’t Charles kick Harry out of his home when he married Camilla, so that Camilla could use his bedroom as a closet at the home she rarely stays at? How exactly is living with your parent with your spouse and children anything that was possible or wanted by Harry and Meghan, when Charles is the type of father who continues to kick his son out of homes on behalf of the horse he married?
The Tindalls are so unfortunate looking. Was he sued for sexual assaulting that woman while on the set of that reality tv show yet?
They did try to do a situation similar to the Tindalls and Yorks. Harry and Meghan were told full time working Royals or leave. So the left. Acting like the Sussexes didn’t try to work it out is pathetic.
“Immensely popular?” Says who??
5 years later and the BM can’t over not getting any more leaks from the BRF about the Sussexes.
What more does Meghan have to do to prove, that she moved on from her traumatic time in England.
They follow the family line. Know your place don’t overshadow and you’ll be rewarded. Mike Tindal actually went on record saying Harry was a dickhead. He wouldn’t even talk to Harry and Meghan at the Queens jubilee. They are both happy to be told what to do by Charles and William. There is the difference Meghan had her own opinion and ideas and the royals don’t like that.
Yeah that pic in front of the church is funny. Mike looked so awkward. He’d been talking shit about Harry and then couldn’t even look him in the face afterwards.
What a syrupy story.
Zara and Mike live in mummy’s backyard – Harry and Meghan have a home together they bought. Zara has managed to convince herself it is her equestrianism that brings her 6 figure sponsorship deals – in reality it is her royal connection hence advertising coats named “Windsor” – Harry and Meghan have not signed sponsorships instead Meghan is investing. Princess Anne has a criminal record, Mike Tindall has two DUIs, and cheated on Zara within weeks of marrying her.
The Sussexes are fine thanks. More than fine.
Yep, Harry and Meghan could have been just like those two moocher/grifters living on handouts from Charles and then William. Imagine anyone turning that down!
Yeah, okay, sure. LOL
Yes, the life H&M could have had…if only Meghan wasn’t Black.
So which of the Tindalls wrote a book that set records or made top ten bestseller? And which had an award-winning and record-setting podcast? Which of them has set up anything comparable to Sentebale, IG, or Travalyst?
Good thing that the DM always tells us what the Tindalls’ relationship is to Anne — and what Anne’s relationship is to QEII — because we’d all forget who this “immensely popular” couple is without the reminder. I forget every time.
I don’t see them as immensely popular.
This is the British press saying that they regret telling the Palace that they couldn’t accept Harry’s proposal. That’s the only explanation for this piece.
Harry and Meghan aren’t living off Doria.
The Tindalls are no one to envy or emulate. Zara is a racist snark (never forget her behavior at H&M’s wedding) and Mike is not only an uncultured thug, he’s an idiot.
The pretzel they have to bend them selves into to try to sell this homely and nauseating couple is hilarious.. no one wants to see them, I’m actually shocked any organization would pay them for any appearance. What a waste of funds.
While Mike is on reality shows and posing for loving photos with his wife! Harry and Meghan are getting on with their charity work. I think that H & M would find Mike and Zara’s lifestyle rather pointless.
The tabloids always frame the exit by exclaiming what Harry and Meghan lost or gave up or are missing or being excluded from. That makes sense they’re writing for a British audience. They never listened to what Harry and Meghan said they GAINED by leaving. H&M weighed the costs, probably still weigh the costs, and are firmly staying put. I don’t see what the royal family could offer that would outweigh the life they have now. I think that’s eating William from the inside.