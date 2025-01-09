Mail: The Sussexes could have been living like the Tindalls all this time!

Mike and Zara Tindall arrived in Australia last week. Most years – except for the pandemic years – the Tindalls get paid to go to Australia around this time. Zara is an ambassador for some Australian horse thing (I’ve never really understood exactly what), and so the Tindalls are in Oz for a week or so every year, doing events and walking red carpets. I have no idea how much they get paid, but I suspect it’s probably in the low six figures. Last year, the Mail tried to convince everyone that Mike and Zara have more “earning power” than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, because something something royal-adjacent, I guess. This year, the Mail is saying that the Tindalls are living the life which could have been Harry and Meghan’s. You mean half-in/half-out and striking commercial deals? Gee, I wonder if anyone suggested that? From the Mail’s “Fun-loving, popular and living the life Harry and Meghan turned their backs on: Inside story of royal couple who are model of what Sussexes could have been – and the revealing details that show just what they have lost.”

This week marks five years since Megxit, the infamous moment the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were ditching the Royal Family for a life of freedom. They planned to pursue exciting new work opportunities, find fans further afield and enjoy a happiness that had eluded them as senior members of The Firm. So it must be somewhat galling for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to struggle to make their mark in America, to see another royal couple living the life that still eludes them.

Mike and Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, are a template of what the couple could have been – fun-loving, easy-going and immensely popular. And as they throw themselves into their annual summer season Down Under, the Tindalls make combining purposeful endeavours with a jolly good time look effortless. Adored in both hemispheres for their warmth and down-to-earth attitude, they’re not quite what we expect from royalty – but exactly what the institution needs.

In Australia for the annual equestrian event, the Magic Millions Carnival, where both are ambassadors – Zara competes and Mike helps with judging karaoke and compering – they’re a couple who’ve cleverly designed a life that straddles palaces and beaches, monarchy and mates. The Tindalls are proof that you can be both royal and ‘normal’. Snapping carefree selfies with admirers at the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo event, Zara, 43, and her husband, 46, are a cheery antidote to the Sussexes.

While Meghan, 43, is returning to her role as a lifestyle influencer with carefully curated Instagram posts promoting With Love, Meghan – her new Netflix show that’s straight from the trad wife playbook – Harry, 40, seems to fill his days with court cases and surfing. How much easier their life would have been if they’d opted for a low-key but royal-adjacent life like the Tindalls.

The Tindalls arguably enjoy the best life of anyone in the Royal Family and it’s precisely the model Harry and Meghan could have carved out if they’d negotiated Megxit with greater care and diplomacy.

[From The Daily Mail]

If you read the whole piece, the Mail suggests that Zara and Mike should start getting formal roles within the monarchy, and perhaps step into Commonwealth positions like Harry and Meghan had five years ago. I guess after five years, no one over there has given up on trying to rewrite the narrative and reimagine the real history. Harry and Meghan actually suggested something a lot like Mike and Zara’s situation, where they would have been still welcome to appear at family events and still able to do royal work. That option was soundly rejected. Not only that, we were told repeatedly for years that Harry and Meghan had to play by different rules because of their titles, something Zara and Mike have never had to worry about.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Mail: The Sussexes could have been living like the Tindalls all this time!”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:24 am

    The Sussexes are doing better than the tindalls. The Sussexes have built a life about what is important to them by helping others. The Sussexes are a very happy with their lives now that they don’t have to do and act as they were told. They have moved on!

    Reply
    • Tess says:
      January 9, 2025 at 11:38 am

      Harry and Meghan are doing far, far, far better than all of the Windsors put together – and only the kind of life WanK can dream of.

      Reply
  2. NikkiK says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:25 am

    These people are obsessed and unhinged. It’s been five years. Meghan and Harry are living the life they want. Time for these nuts, who claim to not care, to move on.

    Reply
  3. Lady Digby says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:29 am

    Harry and Meg were driven out by the jealousy of the Big Four. They would never been allowed to flourish within RF.

    Reply
  4. Dee(2) says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:31 am

    Articles like this are the clearest example that the Sussexes are doing fine. They would not be trying to rewrite history if they were actually failing, they would be writing g about how they could have done so much more if they would have never left. Now it’s you could still be earning money and representing the Royal Family, how come no one thought of that before (eye roll)? Also, do they realize how offensive it is to imply cooking is some sort of ” trad wife” endeavor? Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver can have 15 shows, but Megan has one and she’s no longer a feminist? Also, what do they care if all Harry was doing was surfing and doing Court cases, they don’t give him one hot penny what does it matter to you?

    Reply
  5. Nanea says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:36 am

    Like the Tindalls, huh?

    Low key chavy, sexually harassing people on camera like MT, still slumming in mummy’s “basement” — on her property, with taxpayer-funded security — shilling for everything they’re wearing, driving…

    Sounds like something we all should strive for. /-s

    Reply
  6. Nerd says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:37 am

    Didn’t Charles kick Harry out of his home when he married Camilla, so that Camilla could use his bedroom as a closet at the home she rarely stays at? How exactly is living with your parent with your spouse and children anything that was possible or wanted by Harry and Meghan, when Charles is the type of father who continues to kick his son out of homes on behalf of the horse he married?

    Reply
    • ThatGirlThere says:
      January 9, 2025 at 10:48 am

      The Tindalls are so unfortunate looking. Was he sued for sexual assaulting that woman while on the set of that reality tv show yet?

      Reply
  7. Louise177 says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:42 am

    They did try to do a situation similar to the Tindalls and Yorks. Harry and Meghan were told full time working Royals or leave. So the left. Acting like the Sussexes didn’t try to work it out is pathetic.

    Reply
  8. Aimee says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:43 am

    “Immensely popular?” Says who??

    Reply
  9. Jan says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:46 am

    5 years later and the BM can’t over not getting any more leaks from the BRF about the Sussexes.
    What more does Meghan have to do to prove, that she moved on from her traumatic time in England.

    Reply
  10. Fastgran50 says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:48 am

    They follow the family line. Know your place don’t overshadow and you’ll be rewarded. Mike Tindal actually went on record saying Harry was a dickhead. He wouldn’t even talk to Harry and Meghan at the Queens jubilee. They are both happy to be told what to do by Charles and William. There is the difference Meghan had her own opinion and ideas and the royals don’t like that.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      January 9, 2025 at 11:03 am

      Yeah that pic in front of the church is funny. Mike looked so awkward. He’d been talking shit about Harry and then couldn’t even look him in the face afterwards.

      Reply
  11. MikeB says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:01 am

    What a syrupy story.

    Reply
  12. Afken says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:02 am

    Zara and Mike live in mummy’s backyard – Harry and Meghan have a home together they bought. Zara has managed to convince herself it is her equestrianism that brings her 6 figure sponsorship deals – in reality it is her royal connection hence advertising coats named “Windsor” – Harry and Meghan have not signed sponsorships instead Meghan is investing. Princess Anne has a criminal record, Mike Tindall has two DUIs, and cheated on Zara within weeks of marrying her.
    The Sussexes are fine thanks. More than fine.

    Reply
  13. MsIam says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:03 am

    Yep, Harry and Meghan could have been just like those two moocher/grifters living on handouts from Charles and then William. Imagine anyone turning that down!

    Reply
  14. Saucy&Sassy says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:05 am

    Yeah, okay, sure. LOL

    Reply
  15. Eurydice says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:18 am

    Yes, the life H&M could have had…if only Meghan wasn’t Black.

    Reply
  16. somebody says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:20 am

    So which of the Tindalls wrote a book that set records or made top ten bestseller? And which had an award-winning and record-setting podcast? Which of them has set up anything comparable to Sentebale, IG, or Travalyst?

    Reply
  17. Lover says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:46 am

    Good thing that the DM always tells us what the Tindalls’ relationship is to Anne — and what Anne’s relationship is to QEII — because we’d all forget who this “immensely popular” couple is without the reminder. I forget every time.

    Reply
  18. Tessa says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:52 am

    I don’t see them as immensely popular.

    Reply
  19. Amy Bee says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:54 am

    This is the British press saying that they regret telling the Palace that they couldn’t accept Harry’s proposal. That’s the only explanation for this piece.

    Reply
  20. Beverley says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:55 am

    Harry and Meghan aren’t living off Doria.
    The Tindalls are no one to envy or emulate. Zara is a racist snark (never forget her behavior at H&M’s wedding) and Mike is not only an uncultured thug, he’s an idiot.

    Reply
  21. Hypocrisy says:
    January 9, 2025 at 12:02 pm

    The pretzel they have to bend them selves into to try to sell this homely and nauseating couple is hilarious.. no one wants to see them, I’m actually shocked any organization would pay them for any appearance. What a waste of funds.

    Reply
  22. sunnyside up says:
    January 9, 2025 at 12:08 pm

    While Mike is on reality shows and posing for loving photos with his wife! Harry and Meghan are getting on with their charity work. I think that H & M would find Mike and Zara’s lifestyle rather pointless.

    Reply
  23. one of the marys says:
    January 9, 2025 at 12:11 pm

    The tabloids always frame the exit by exclaiming what Harry and Meghan lost or gave up or are missing or being excluded from. That makes sense they’re writing for a British audience. They never listened to what Harry and Meghan said they GAINED by leaving. H&M weighed the costs, probably still weigh the costs, and are firmly staying put. I don’t see what the royal family could offer that would outweigh the life they have now. I think that’s eating William from the inside.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment