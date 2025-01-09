Ben Affleck had to evacuate his $20.5 million Pacific Palisades home in the LA wildfires

The current wildfires raging in Los Angeles are being called the most destructive in LA history. Acres and acres of land, thousands of homes and businesses, all up in flames. Celebrities haven’t gotten special treatment either. Mandy Moore, Diane Warren, Paris Hilton and many other celebrities have lost their homes (or their second homes) in the fires. I saw that Harrison Ford had a police escort to check on what was left of his home too, although I don’t know if his house burned down. Meanwhile, it looks like Ben Affleck had to flee his new home in the Palisades. Throughout 2024, there was a lot of real estate drama between Ben and Jennifer Lopez. They bought a home together but Ben decided he hated it, and he moved out in the spring. He rented a house in Brentwood close to Jennifer Garner, then he ended up purchasing a $20 million Pacific Palisades home as his new bachelor pad. According to TMZ, he was forced to evacuate and he raced to Garner’s home.

Ben Affleck was forced to evacuate the shiny new $20.5 million Pacific Palisades, Calif., mansion that he purchased just five months ago as deadly wildfires continued to scorch Los Angeles. The luxurious home, which the Oscar winner snapped up on July, 24, 2024, is situated in the evacuation area, Page Pix can confirm. Affleck purchased the five-bedroom, six-bathroom abode after separating from his now-ex-wife Jennifer Lopez — a downgrade from their $60 million marital home in Beverly Hills that is currently up for sale. The bachelor pad has gorgeous vaulted ceilings, separate breakfast and dining spaces and a media room, while the lush property boasts a pool, a guesthouse and horse stables. A source previously claimed the “Good Will Hunting” star, 52, was more than happy to leave his love nest with J.Lo, 55, after they split. “Ben never liked the house,” the insider shared last June. “It’s too far away from his kids.” Affleck was photographed fleeing his residence Tuesday and driving to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house in nearby Brentwood just hours after the treacherous blaze broke out. He was seen driving in a black SUV as black smoke filled the sky while en route to see the “13 Going on 30” star, also 52, and their three kids: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12. Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, and their children reportedly have not yet been ordered to evacuate. However, all residents in the area are on standby.

I can’t even imagine spending $20.5 million on a home and five months later, it’s probably just ash and smoke. People are lucky to be getting out with their lives, but the sheer volume of homes and businesses lost is stunning and overwhelming. I hope Garner’s house is okay. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in California too – the destruction is devastating.