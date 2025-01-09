Deborra-Lee Furness feels a ‘sense of relief’ that Hugh Jackman went public with Sutton

Just after the Golden Globes, Hugh Jackman decided to hard-launch his relationship with Sutton Foster. Hugh and Sutton have likely been dealing with each other for months, if not years. First they were friends and work colleagues, and then there were rumors of their extreme closeness right around the time when Hugh and Deborra-Lee Furness’s marriage fell apart in 2023. Sutton didn’t file for divorce from her husband until last fall though, so it’s possible she was trying to make it work with her husband for a while, even after Hugh left Deb. All I know is that the hard-launch of Sutton and Hugh came after more than a year of speculation. Apparently, Deborra had her suspicions all along, and she feels relief that Hugh is no longer gaslighting her about his thing with Sutton.

It wasn’t sadness, but relief that Deborra-Lee Furness felt when she saw pictures of her ex Hugh Jackman going public with his former co-star Sutton Foster. The Australian actress, 68, was married to the Hollywood star for 27 years before they announced their shock split in September 2023. Soon followed rumors that Jackman, 56, had embarked on a relationship with his The Music Man co-star, 49, who was married to her ex-husband Ted Griffin when the pair first started workshopping the Broadway production back in 2020. They confirmed they are now an item on Monday night after being snapped hand-in-hand on a dinner date in Santa Monica, California.

After months of being ‘plagued with suspicions,’ Furness can now move on, according to insiders, who claim the images confirmed that her fears were warranted.

‘Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you,’ a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘She has been plagued with suspicions. She was told it wasn’t true, and that they were nothing more than close friends who worked together. But something in her heart told her that this was not true. She trusted her intuition and her intuition was right. She finally feels at ease after getting confirmation that her fears and suspicions were warranted. She can now fully close this chapter and move on.’

The insider added: ‘She has nothing more to say about her ex-husband and his close friend Sutton.’

The Wolverine star, who played Harold Hill alongside Foster as Marian Paroo in The Music Man, decided to go public with their romance this week as they are no longer ‘interested in hiding their love.’

‘Enough time has passed for Hugh to stop playing games and hide his feelings and his relationship,’ a second insider said. ‘They both wanted to be considerate of their exes and anyone else that might be upset, but they aren’t interested in hiding. Hugh’s close friends have seen a rejuvenated glow to him and that is all thanks to Sutton.’

They said Jackman and Foster bonded over their individual marital struggles but didn’t strike up a romance until he was ‘out of the heartbreak of his relationship ending.’

I said this before, but Hugh and Sutton’s work relationship-turned-romantic relationship definitely has the feel of something which began as an intense emotional affair and then got really chaotic. Chaotic enough to blow up both of their marriages. Emotional affairs are affairs, and yeah, I imagine that Deborra had strong suspicions for a while. Hugh probably told her that she was overreacting, that nothing was happening. I still wonder if Hugh’s nice-guy image and popularity will be affected.

19 Responses to “Deborra-Lee Furness feels a ‘sense of relief’ that Hugh Jackman went public with Sutton”

  1. Chica says:
    January 9, 2025 at 9:45 am

    I find the timing of public announcement interesting. I can’t tell if HJ used the Blake Lively situation to buried his new relationship in the media mess or take the heat off of Lively and Reynolds. But being friends with Jarvanka always made me question his good guy persona. Hoping for peace and a glow up for DF, she deserves better.

  2. sevenblue says:
    January 9, 2025 at 9:50 am

    I don’t think he is gonna get bad PR. He is more famous than his wife and since Murdoch media is leaving him alone, most people won’t even hear about this. Previous post was full of “how cute” they look and I remember in the past people were making mean comments about his ex-wife’s age and looks. So, I am guessing, people who follow pop culture are gonna think he found someone on “his level”.

  3. Laalaa says:
    January 9, 2025 at 9:50 am

    Such a man thing to do.
    No, he will not be affected. He won, and Deborra lost – in PR eyes. He is rejuvenated, give me a f-in break. Barf

    • Kitten says:
      January 9, 2025 at 10:06 am

      “Hugh’s close friends have seen a rejuvenated glow to him and that is all thanks to Sutton.”

      Seriously vile thing for his team to put out there, the implication being that his partner of 27 years who happens to be an older woman, was sucking the life and joy out of him. Misogynistic tripe.

  4. Elle says:
    January 9, 2025 at 9:55 am

    I agree an emotional affair turned into a relationship, and hopefully no physical lines were crossed. Or maybe they shared a kiss or more, once, etc. I would be surprised if they were having a full blown affair while still married. But maybe not! But even assuming nothing physical happened while they were both married / not separated – I think it’s pretty bad he didn’t find a way to give Deborra-Lee a heads up in advance. Shoot, I mean if they aren’t speaking at all, he could have had his publicist or someone tell her beforehand. It wasn’t like they were on a hike together and another hiker took a photo and sold it. They knew it would make news. A heads up would have been the respectable thing to do for someone you once loved, in my opinion.

  5. Kitten says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:10 am

    I understand that relationships are complicated and that people can fall out of love for various reasons but I can’t help it: this makes me think less of him.

    I hope Deborra is at peace and moves on with someone better or no one at all if that’s what she prefers. She deserves all the happiness.

  6. ABCD says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:12 am

    With their obvious body language, I would have had suspicions, too

  7. Louisa says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:13 am

    Never cared for him after finding out about his relationship with Murdoch and Jarvanka. This is just further confirmation that he is not the “nice guy” he pretends to be.

  8. Flamingo says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:20 am

    I really don’t see this as messy as others do. Two people connected and bonded and it led to a romantic relationship. They get divorced and walk down the street holding hands.

    I really doubt Deb is beside herself about it. For all we know she pulled the plug on the marriage.

    Too many commenters are giving Hugh too much power here. And acting like Deb is walking around in a dirty wedding dress. Moaning for her lost love. Everything I have read about her she is a self-confidant independent woman. She never seemed like one of those wives whose whole identity was wrapped up in being Mrs. Hugh Jackman.

    Everyone is fine and will go on with their lives.

    • Mimi says:
      January 9, 2025 at 11:10 am

      Deb is definitely upset, as she should be after being gaslit about the relationship. Even her statement, “I wish him well with his CLOSE FRIEND”, which is the lie he was feeding her about Sutton for years.

  9. Teagirl says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:23 am

    The article does a good job of saying he lied.

    • Denise says:
      January 9, 2025 at 10:50 am

      Yup, I noticed this too. A very subtle shade. I hope Deborah finds her happiness. I predict a messy breakup for Hugh and his mistress

  10. K8erade says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:38 am

    I will never begrudge someone falling out of love with one person and falling in love with another who is honest about what occurred and handles it with respect. It happens and I tend to believe it sucks for both parties if you’re a human being with a conscience. In the case of celebrities, there’s ways to handle it without it turning into messy drama in the press or being “the worst kept secret on Broadway.”

    This whole situation has caused me to lose a bit of respect for Hugh in the same way I lost a bit of respect for Ewan McGregor over how he left his first wife. I’ll still watch your films/TV shows/whatever but you now get a bit of a side eye from me. All you had to do was not make it messy.

    Also do we know if either Hugh or Sutton’s divorces have been finalized?

    • North of Boston says:
      January 9, 2025 at 11:09 am

      Yeah, for me I can understand having a spark with someone you’re working closely with.

      But 2 things just ick me out about this
      – the obvious overlapping of their affair with their marriages in place (even if nothing had ‘happened’ yet, they were swooning and swanning over each other publicly for months) … if you’re over your marriage, deal with that first before coupling up with a 3rd party even emotionally

      – the denials, the hand-wavy ‘nothing to see here we’re just work friends- hugely disrespectful to their spouses, very gas-lighty when you’re carrying on in the worst kept secret on Broadway. And from DF’s comments, Hugh was feeding her BS about it, personally, not just as a PR move, dismissing any questions about it aka lying to his spouse instead of coming clean. A “it’s not the crime, it’s the cover up” especially when the cover up gaslights his spouse, making her question her perceptions and understanding of what’s happening in her own marriage.

      His good guy image is trashed for me for that.

  11. ThatGirlTher says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:49 am

    Hugh has been planning this rollout for a year.

    Remember how he put out that statement talking about how he was “devastated” by the split. And then he goes on a pap walk to show us all just how devastated he really was. Walking around NYC with Ryan and Blake like he was kicked out of his home and living in their spare room or some mess. So performative. Like even if you didn’t cheat (you did tho cause emotional is as bad as sexual), you definitely dumped your wife of almost 30 years for someone else.

    I’m just kind of off Hugh is a great guy Jackman. Hope the children and the former spouses are okay and feel loved.

  12. Charlotte Corday says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:11 am

    Even if you think marriages are disposable and marriage vows are merely symbolic, I’d think the possibility of lying, cheating and gaslighting would give you pause. Especially when it comes to a 27 year marriage. But nope, this dude more or less gets a complete pass. Not from me, though. I have this quaint, antiquated belief that you don’t actually have to act on every “feeling” you have, and that people are responsible for their choices and behavior.

  13. Mia4s says:
    January 9, 2025 at 12:22 pm

    To be honest with the absolute horror show that has been uncovered in Show Business over the past few years…I really cannot work up outrage over consenting adults. I don’t have the energy, and the Hollywood bar to clear to be one of the decent ones is so low it is in hell. Hoping the exes are well compensated and the kids are feeling loved. On we go. 🤷‍♀️

