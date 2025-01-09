People are still reeling from all of the 2025 SAG nominations snubs

I just wanted to circle back to this year’s SAG nominations, which were released yesterday. People are still sort of shocked by them, and I’m “people.” Usually, the SAG nominations helped cull down the Oscar races, but it feels like this year’s noms were a grenade in the middle of multiple Oscar campaigns and prognostications. There were some notable surprise nominations – Jamie Lee Curtis for her supporting role in The Last Showgirl, Jonathan Bailey in supporting for Wicked – but the “snubs” are even bigger surprises.
First off, the chaos in Best Actress. SAG nominated Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Mikey Madison (Anora), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez) and Demi Moore (The Substance). Who thinks that will be the Best Actress shortlist for the Oscars? There’s been so much buzz about Nicole Kidman in Babygirl, it’s stunning that the SAGs blanked her. Angelina Jolie’s performance in Maria garnered a Golden Globe nom and Critics Choice nom, but now the SAGs and BAFTAs have both ignored her. It sucks, but now I believe that Jolie probably has no shot at an Oscar nomination. It’s especially painful because they gave Kristen Stewart a nomination for Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, and I think Larrain’s Maria is a much stronger film, and Jolie gave a much stronger performance than K-Stew.
I have to say though, as chaotic as this Best Actress race is shaping up to be, it gives me hope that Mikey Madison might end up the surprise winner. I love Anora and I’ve thought for a while now that Mikey could have a real shot if she waged a smart campaign. The emergence of Demi Moore as a serious contender is bonkers to me though, but I hated The Substance. If there’s going to be a surprise shakeup in Best Actress, I would assume it will be Nicole Kidman getting in, not Jolie.
It’s also wild to me that Denzel Washington was snubbed for his supporting role in Gladiator II. He was the best part of that ridiculous film, and it was something we never saw from him. He looked like he was having a blast. Plus, HE IS DENZEL. How can you NOT nominate Denzel?
Some mentioned Sebastian Stan in A Different Man – Stan won the Golden Globe, which was seen as a boost for his Best Actor chances. But I think the SAG noms for Best Actor are probably what the Oscar noms will look like – Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown). I just don’t know who will win in that category if those are the Oscar nominees though. Ralph? Timothee? Hm.
In the supporting categories, they’re also saying that Selena Gomez got snubbed for her work in Emilia Perez. I’m not so sure, but something that does interest me is whether the “backlash” to Emilia Perez grows during the Oscar-voting period. A lot of people have a lot of feelings about the film, the quality of the film and whether the film is exploitative to Latin Americans. Still, many consider Zoe Saldana the frontrunner for Supporting Actress, so who knows. They’re also saying Margaret Qualley got snubbed in supporting for The Substance, which… again, I did not like that movie, but if you’re giving a nom to Demi, sure, Qualley was half of that performance.
Some other snubs, according to experts… nothing for The Room Next Door, but I wasn’t expecting anything for that film? Nothing for Jesse Eisenberg, who wrote, directed and starred in A Real Pain – but I think Kieran Culkin is probably going to win an Oscar for it, so there’s that. Nothing for Elle Fanning in A Complete Unknown, which… I’m fine with. I enjoyed A Complete Unknown and Elle was good in it, but her performance wasn’t groundbreaking or anything. The few people who have seen The Brutalist also think Felicity Jones is being robbed of a major Oscar campaign, as is Guy Pearce.
Angie and Denzel are the biggest snubs for me.
Especially Angie, after even the Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw, who can be a bit of a grump, published a glowing review yesterday.
I think far the bigger cut was Nicole, since she’s been campaigning HARD and had better reviewed movie. Angie not making it to BAFTA long list was due to lack of campaigning from her end. She was shooting ‘Stitches’ before the holidays and only had one press junket AFAIK in London for European press, and I think she attended just a couple of BAFTA screenings. Which is unfortunate since European critics had better reviews of the movie.
All that glow from a UK publication, yet BAFTA still shafted her.
(Even though Jolie flew to London for the BIFF Maria screenings.)
Denzel got a BAFAT nod though.👌 First time I think?
Does anyone else think Brad Pitt cashed in some favors to get Angelina Jolie left out of the SAG nominations?
I don’t know if he cashed in favors so much as maybe his smear campaign had some voters not going for her. But also a lot of those voters just plain like BP, which is gross.
Lainey’s analysis on Hollywood place in Pitt vs Jolie is spot on.
Think about it. This is the FIRST time a Netflix biopic hasn’t been checked by SAG.
Ana De Amas – Blonde
Colman Domigo – Rustin
Annette Bening – Nyad
All biopics on Netlix.🤔 All nommed.🤔
I mean what are the odds on this Maria snub?
And the SAGs are televised on Netflix!!!!😯😯
Yes. Sadly.
Someone said we should stop giving abuser Brad Pitt the power he doesn’t have. He went to one of Nicole Kidman’s screenings, showing support for her and Nicole was also snubbed at several smaller awards shows, she only won at Venice. His film with Clooney flopped, what kind of power is that? And the F1 film, God willing, will also flop!
Yeah but he went to Nicole screening just because she beat Angelina at Venice. He didn’t campaign for her, hosted a screening, presented her an awards etc it’s different.
Brad Pitt smeared campaign against Angelina for the past decade while she retreated to take care of her family for sure had an impact on her perception in Hollywood. Impossible not to. She would be the 1st actress of Larrain’s trilogy to not get an oscar nom it isn’t a coïncidence.
Anyway i’m glad she’s back and hopefully she’s going to get more opportunities
I only have 1 prediction here… A Brody is winning his 2nd oscar for the Brutalist
I saw the brutalist! I do think Guy Pearce deserves a nomination but I do not think Felicity does. when I was in the theater I was thinking she may even not be right for it. just my opinion im no one. but Adrian Brody definitely deserves his noms. also this film looks better than films with far greater budgets. it’s very well made.
I don’t see the lack of Denzel as a snub — I agree he was the best part of the movie, but I never stopped seeing Denzel Washington having a great time and camping it up — he was having a great time making a bad movie — as awesome as he is, that wasn’t a performance as much as a party.
Conclave was sooooooooo good with so many good performances and A Complete Unknown is pretty awesome.
I have to agree with this. The movie was not great, but I loved seeing Denzel have fun in it. My parents kept saying that Denzel was giving Training Day, so if they are coming to that conclusion, i imagine other voters did as well. And again…the movie was not great.
I was a little sad about Denzel, too. I think Gladiator II is up there with Flight for some of his best work in years. GII has a lot of pacing and story issues, but I do think it’s more ambitious than people give it credit for. There’s a very obvious moral and historically prescient point Scott is making about the fate of empires that refuse to grow and evolve into something more. *stares into camera, ala the Office* Right, America?
I HATED The Substance. Did anyone like it? A friend commented that yes, while the movie was trash her performance was good. But I don’t even think it was that good. Fine…acceptable but Oscar winning? Maybe I just can’t get past how much I hated the movie!
I think Adrien Brody will take Best Actor. Slightly OT but I find his relationship with Georgina Chapman interesting. How is she perceived in HW? Do the women who were forced to wear her dresses have any issues with her? Is she just assumed to have known nothing about her husband and what he was doing?