2025 SAG nominations: no noms for Angelina Jolie or Nicole Kidman??

The Screen Actors Guild intended to stage a big event to announce this year’s SAG nominations, but they canceled the announcement because of the wildfire in LA right now. So the nominations were just released via a press release, which… we should actually do more often? I feel like the Oscars are the only awards which should get a big “nominations announcement” rigamarole. The actual SAG Awards show will be held on February 23rd, and they will once again stream on Netflix this year. I miss when TNT aired the SAGs. You can see the full nominations list here – I’m just doing the film nominations.

Outstanding Cast:

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

ANORA

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PEREZ

WICKED Lead Actor:

Adrien Brody, THE BRUTALIST

Timothée Chalamet, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Daniel Craig, QUEER

Colman Domingo, SING SING

Ralph Fiennes, CONCLAVE Lead Actress:

Pamela Anderson, THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Cynthia Erivo, WICKED

Karla Sofía Gascón, EMILIA PEREZ

Mikey Madison, ANORA

Demi Moore, THE SUBSTANCE Supporting Actor:

Jonathan Bailey, WICKED

Yura Borisov, ANORA

Kieran Culkin, A REAL PAIN

Edward Norton, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Jeremy Strong, THE APPRENTICE Supporting Actress:

Monica Barbaro, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Jamie Lee Curtis, THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Danielle Deadwyler, THE PIANO LESSON

Ariana Grande, WICKED

Zoe Saldaña, EMILIA PEREZ

Yeah, so… no nomination for Angelina Jolie in Maria? No Nicole Kidman for Babygirl??? And yet Demi Moore got nominated for The Substance? Ugh. I’m happy about Pamela Anderson’s nomination, and Anora’s Mikey Madison and Yura Borisov. I actually adore how Borisov has quietly picked up noms at every major award show thus far. For lead actor, I think that’s THE shortlist for the Oscars too – that will be the exact lineup. I’m happy for Ralph, Timothee and Colman especially. I feel like supporting actress will see some changes by the time the Oscar nominations come out too, but supporting actor will probably be Kieran Culkin, right? It’s feeling that way. Still, I’m pleased that Jonathan Bailey got nominated.