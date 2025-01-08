2025 SAG nominations: no noms for Angelina Jolie or Nicole Kidman??

The Screen Actors Guild intended to stage a big event to announce this year’s SAG nominations, but they canceled the announcement because of the wildfire in LA right now. So the nominations were just released via a press release, which… we should actually do more often? I feel like the Oscars are the only awards which should get a big “nominations announcement” rigamarole. The actual SAG Awards show will be held on February 23rd, and they will once again stream on Netflix this year. I miss when TNT aired the SAGs. You can see the full nominations list here – I’m just doing the film nominations.
Outstanding Cast:
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
ANORA
CONCLAVE
EMILIA PEREZ
WICKED
Lead Actor:
Adrien Brody, THE BRUTALIST
Timothée Chalamet, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
Daniel Craig, QUEER
Colman Domingo, SING SING
Ralph Fiennes, CONCLAVE
Lead Actress:
Pamela Anderson, THE LAST SHOWGIRL
Cynthia Erivo, WICKED
Karla Sofía Gascón, EMILIA PEREZ
Mikey Madison, ANORA
Demi Moore, THE SUBSTANCE
Supporting Actor:
Jonathan Bailey, WICKED
Yura Borisov, ANORA
Kieran Culkin, A REAL PAIN
Edward Norton, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
Jeremy Strong, THE APPRENTICE
Supporting Actress:
Monica Barbaro, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
Jamie Lee Curtis, THE LAST SHOWGIRL
Danielle Deadwyler, THE PIANO LESSON
Ariana Grande, WICKED
Zoe Saldaña, EMILIA PEREZ
Yeah, so… no nomination for Angelina Jolie in Maria? No Nicole Kidman for Babygirl??? And yet Demi Moore got nominated for The Substance? Ugh. I’m happy about Pamela Anderson’s nomination, and Anora’s Mikey Madison and Yura Borisov. I actually adore how Borisov has quietly picked up noms at every major award show thus far. For lead actor, I think that’s THE shortlist for the Oscars too – that will be the exact lineup. I’m happy for Ralph, Timothee and Colman especially. I feel like supporting actress will see some changes by the time the Oscar nominations come out too, but supporting actor will probably be Kieran Culkin, right? It’s feeling that way. Still, I’m pleased that Jonathan Bailey got nominated.
Wow, these nominations are all over the place!
I am over the moon for Pamela Anderson but very upset about Angelina’s snub. I fear she may miss out on the Oscar nomination even though I thought she did some of the best work of her career in Maria.
And, hello, Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting actress?? That category is nuts. I feel like the only two locks at this point are Zoe Saldana and Ariana Grande. No Felicity Jones, no Margaret Qualley, no Aunjanue Ellis, no Isabella Rossellini (which I’m kind of happy about, I don’t think she deserves a nom for her cameo in Conclave — even though I love her!) …
So excited about Jonathan Bailey too. I think the SAG voters really liked Wicked. I agree, it was spectacular. I liked it much more than Emilia Perez which I found to be cringey and kind of problematic, but that’s just me.
When I saw that Isabella Rossellini was nominated, my first thought was, “Huh?? She had a few min. of screen time if that.” THEN I remembered that Judi Dench got her Oscar for being on film for 8 MINUTES.
I believe the shortest amount of screen time for a supporting role winner is Beatrice Straight in Network. She has one screen that clocks in around 5 minutes. She plays William Holden’s wife and the scene is her reacting to him wanting a divorce because he is having an affair with Faye Dunaway’s character. And even still, I think Holden had more lines than she did. So after seeing the shortest performance ever awarded, Dench and Rossellini look robust in comparison, lol.
These are just my opinions — but Beatrice Strait won for one of the most memorable scenes in Network IMO; I re-watched it recently and Beatrice definitely holds her own against Holden. It’s a short scene but it’s very effective. And Judi Dench (arguably) stole the few scenes she was in in SiL. I feel like Rossellini literally has three or four lines of dialogue in Conclave and then says a sentence in another scene and then she’s gone. It just felt like such a nothingburger of a performance to me.
What was Felicity Jones in? I know she was nominated for “The Theory Of Everything” but I’ve never been wowed by her acting. To be fair, I think I am a bit influenced by how wooden she was when she hosted SNL.
Felicity Jones is in the Brutalist. I haven’t seen it but I’ve heard good things about the film and her performance. I really liked her in Rogue One but I can definitely see how she might come off wooden!
I don’t know about Angie as I didn’t see her movie, but Demi more was INCREDIBLE in the Substance. She deserves all the nominations
And all the wins too. Demi was incredible!
I too loved The Substance and Demi Moore gave the performance of her career — not unlike Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl.
I thought Margaret Qualley was also fabulous in The Substance, I’m sad she got snubbed here! The supporting actress category is crazy.
Yes! She was so good! And I loved the movie. Brilliant piece of body horror. There’s a few I need to see before casting my ballot but I’m going in this year with a lot of my votes decided.
Demi deserves all of it. It was a very risky project for someone like her and she was amazing. I know some people hated it, but it shows it wasn’t a traditional Hollywood movie where you just have a nice time and forget about it a week later. It still stayed with me months later I watched it.
Another Demi fan here! I think she has the juice to carry her this award season.
Not only are NK, but especially AJ, missing. I also would have liked to see Denzel Washington being nominated for Supporting.
While GII wasn’t quite what I expected, Macrinus was quite the character.
That’s a huge snub. Denzel pretty much was that film.
I loved Denzel in Gladiator, I laughed the whole time. He was a complete snake and I love when Denzel goes dark plus he was the best thing about the movie!
Jolie missing is bigger because she was on pretty much ALL the predictors’ list.🤔🤔
I really disliked GII and felt like Denzel’s character was a caricature, the twins were horrible, the plot was uninspired and the lead was a charisma vacuum. I wanted to love it.
Every other awards event is nominating The Brutalist and Guy Pierce and Felicity Jones but only Adrian Brody gets the nod here. Fernanda Torres and Marianne Jean Baptiste and Tilda Swinton are out here too and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Isabella Rossellini in the supporting category. The Nickel Boys gets snubbed completely.
Johnathan bailey being nominated over Clarence Maclin and Guy pearce is genuinely insane.
Marianne jean-baptiste dominated the critics awards even more than Kieran did, they both swept the big 3 critics awards, and yet she was snubbed at both the globes and SAG is almost certainly going to miss the oscars as well, while he is steamrolling his way the Oscar.
Demi Moore was incredible in The Substance, and that movie/ her performance is the first time like in 10 years that made me tear up during a movie.
And im sorry, the five lead actresses here, all deserve the nomination more than Angelina. She is amazing, but still.
No Kate either?? That’s really odd if I am being honest.
Damn, Pamela Anderson!!!!!!!!! Girl. 😯😯
I would have bet the farm that June Squibb would be the shocker.😉
Sad not to see Marianne Jean Baptiste.🙁🙁
June Squibb belongs there. She was fantastic.
Nothing for Sebastian Stan? Oh that is a crying shame!
I don’t follow awards show like I use to but looks like it’s Demi Moore’s time.
Soo happy for Jonathan Bailey, I can’t believe the success he had after getting his breakthrough with Bridgerton. He deserves all of it. So pretty and talented.
It’s funny how so many are happy for Pamela Anderson getting nominated for a film that hasn’t been released yet and which I’m sure none have seen. Excluding Lead Actor the categories mainly feature first time nominees so the rest of awards season might actually be interesting.
I see nothing wrong with being happy for someone who is nominated even if they haven’t seen the film yet. It’s screened at a few festivals. I saw an advance copy through the guild and she’s phenomenal in it and deserves the praise.
So many? Two people in the comments mentioned her name.
Danielle Deadwyler for the Piano Lesson!! She was so good in this, and she was robbed of an Oscar nomination a few years back.
Nicole is universally loved in Hollywood so for her to not make it is a huge snub. We all know Hollywood is golden boy’s town so for Angelina to had made this far is shocking.
Maybe they are trying to honor everyone, and since there are so many good performances, they will honor some people with the SAGs and then others with the Oscars. I hope they are not edging out Angelina because it’s a high school like environment and Pitt, who by the way has never been a good actor or deserved an award.
I mean an expanded list of nominees wouldn’t be the worst thing. It would still be competitive.
I think it’s just a brutal number of great performances this year.
Also, I’m really getting turned off by these films that only seem to exist as Oscar campaigns. Thus when there’s no nomination, it’s a snub for people to get mad over, instead of à film that didn’t find its audience. Easy to pull off when no one expects these films to actually get a theatrical release or ever have streaming numbers released.