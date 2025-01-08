Netflix will be the distributor for Duchess Meghan’s lifestyle products?

With Love, Meghan will drop on Netflix next week. I actually have every confidence that the show will be successful by any metric – fans are excited to support the Duchess of Sussex, and there’s a ton of casual interest in the show, especially with all of Meghan’s haters screaming about it since the trailer dropped. There is one open question though: what about American Riviera Orchard, Meghan’s long-gestating lifestyle brand? It was widely believed that Meghan would launch ARO alongside the Netflix show, but no one knows if ARO is anywhere near ready. Now Page Six claims that Netflix is getting in the lifestyle-branding business WITH Meghan. We’ve actually heard versions of this before, that Netflix wanted to own a piece of Meghan’s ARO and that they’re involved somehow.
Meghan Markle will hawk her lifestyle brand’s products directly to viewers with the help of Netflix, multiple sources tell Page Six. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, debuted American Riviera Orchard last March with a soft launch on social media that included her gifting jars of homemade jam to high-profile friends such as Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner. But there have been many questions about who exactly is running the brand, who is funding it and what products it will include.
A source previously told Page Six that, despite rumors to the contrary, Markle is indeed the CEO of her lifestyle brand. And now we’re told that Netflix also has a role in distributing products that will tie in with Markle’s new lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan,” which launches January 15 on the streamer.
It’s not the first time the streaming giant has released products alongside its content. When Netflix and Cupcake Vineyards launched a limited-edition Chardonnay called “Love Is Wine” last February — a companion piece for its reality TV hit “Love is Blind” — the wine sold out online within a matter of days. According to TMZ, Netflix also submitted a trademark application for the phrase “Love is Wine” on cake molds, glassware, napkin holders, plates, tea infusers, flasks and several types of drinking glasses.
“The more that Netflix is getting into live events, the more this kind of thing makes sense for their future,” a Hollywood source told Page Six. Netflix began offering an ad-supported subscription tier in November 2022 and, the source added, “They’re working with advertisers now, which gives them more opportunity to have mutually beneficial partnerships like this.”
A rep for the Sussexes declined to comment. Page Six has reached out to Netflix for comment.
This is interesting. I know it’s Page Six, blah blah blah, but they’ve actually had some positive coverage of Meghan and this whole ARO/Netflix situation for a while. Plus, I find this to be a reasonable explanation for how Meghan would launch ARO, doing it as more a collaboration with Netflix, with Netflix facilitating the distribution. I also sort of wonder if Meghan will keep the ARO branding or whether they’ll shift everything to “With Love, Meghan” branding. It could be “With Love, Jam” and “With Love, Biscuits” and “With Love, Spices.”
I am sooo excited, love watching pretty tables with flowers and sh*t. I have no talent in any of it, but I enjoy watching other people being fabulous. Meghan’s taste is close to mine, so I am sure I am gonna love it. I wouldn’t be surprised Netflix wanting a piece of it. They are trying to diversify their revenue for some time now.
I started buying fresh flowers every 2 weeks, and they’re worth it. Good deals at Costco and Lidl.
I don’t know if this is still the case, but Trader Joe’s used to always have great flowers at good prices too!
I buy the Alstromeria at Market Basket – $4.99 for a big bunch. Totally common flowers, but pretty and they last for 2 weeks. They make a bright spot in the middle of my chaos.
I think this is what would be inspirational about Meghan’s show. Not everything has to be wonderful, but just one thing at a time to lift the spirits.
I don’ t always buy fresh flowers but I do several times during the winter. It’s a luxury to have fresh flowers in a vase when snow and ice are on the ground.
So much for Netflix dropping Meghan; looks like they are investing heavily in her/their futures together.
They know success when they see it, and they want in.
I like this business model very much. I had no idea Netflix was doing branded products…this way, Meghan doesn’t have to build or run an entire e-shop for ARO, trying to compete with the likes of Gwyneth etc with all the headaches of sourcing, staffing, distribution…She can pick and choose a few featured products in an episode and Netflix takes care of the rest. Easy peasy.
I love the With Love, X brand idea XD. And again, Netflix hates the Sussexes, riiight?
I really liked that idea also.. ARO or With Love, … partnered with Netflix or not I am patiently waiting to purchase 🤗.
Right? I love it, too. “With Love, Meghan” is such better branding than ARO, which I’ve never understood (too word salad, too particular to Montecito) or warmed to, which is essential for Meghan. She’s warming, she’s the huggy Royal who cares, she makes sure you have what you need and makes you feel welcome, she is a crucial part of the Inviticus family, she has her rescue dogs (RIP Guy) and her Prince with whom she’s madly in love despite the institution, etc etc. It’s perfect from a PR perspective; if I was her rep, I don’t have to work at all to sell this image. And I’d buy an expensive collection of jams or place settings from With Love, Meghan sooner than I’d do for “ARO”!
Lifestyle branding is so personal, from Martha to Ina Garten to Gwyneth. Go with your name, Meghan, that’s all anyone cares about…not orchards in Montecito!
Before watching the trailer, I would have expected ARO to launch alongside the series.
But no accessory looked like it was branded in any way, besides the huge chef’s knife.
Didn’t Maureen Eden promise us tea towels, aprons, and other items, knick knacks, deco, trinkets?
Now I’m not sure what ARO will sell — and when.
Today marks 5 years since Meghan and Harry stepped back as senior, working royals! I am thrilled to see how much they’ve accomplished and how “free” they are from the constant nonsense that is the BRF.
The reporters jumped on Mandy Kaling at the GG asking her questions about Meghan and her show.
She let slip that the show was filmed 9 months ago, and her baby was 2 months old, then let slip the episode she was in was a children’s tea party, then played coy about spilling the beans.
Now, that intrigued me more than ever. I can’t wait to see that children’s tea party.
Wow i just realised that vase is full of Lemons. If she was having troble procuring her products it makes sense to get a bigger company in on the action. I don’t think this has been done before
Didn’t the press tell us that Netflix was going to drop Harry and Meghan so how they now going into branding with Meghan? Anyway, I think there’s definitely going to be a “With Love, Meghan” cookbook anything else I’m not sure.
I think ARO is moving forward and the Netflix distribution is a bonus/extra. I don’t think Netflix will be running it. Meghan had the vision and presumably wants to keep the bulk of it thoroughly within her control, with select Netflix tie-ins.
This Town and Country story from this month pulls together some of what we know about ARO: https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a60202669/meghan-markle-american-riviera-orchard-news/
And it even links to the ARO trademark application, which is pending as more info was requested of Meghan in August 2024: https://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=98389841&caseSearchType=US_APPLICATION&caseType=DEFAULT&searchType=statusSearch
These kinds of shows aren’t really my thing but I’m happy to rejoin Netflix and let my cats watch it on repeat for a week to drive up viewership numbers. I’m so glad Meghan has found her way back to a life she loves where she’s safe and valued and happy.
I like what you are about to do. I am with you.
That is an amazing strategy 😹😹😹 May have to copy.
I think this is entirely possible. In the trailer, we see her with Daniel Martin making what I think is lemon curd and she’s labeling it with his name in a similar tag to what we saw with the ARO jam. So I wonder if she made the jam as part of this show and we’ll see her making it (we saw her making jam in the Guy tribute video too.)
Either way, it makes sense for Netflix to want to be in charge of anything else slightly related to this show – Netflix is a for-profit company and this is a chance for them to make a large profit. They know $$$ when they see them.
I will happily watch and enjoy all the positive and lovely episodes to support her. Perfect watching during the cold weather headed towards the eastern part of the US.
LOL This isnt “positive coverage” from page 6. This is the fuckers admitting that their lies and smears arent working anymore.
And there’s a little bit of snack, for example they say ‘hawk’ instead of sell. Hawk has overtones of pushy, dishonest, goods not quite right …
I think the work ‘hawking” takes away from the positivity. It’s a snide article reporting what may may be facts is how I see it.
As ever, I’m excited to see what’s in store with ARO and With love ❤️
I would have loved for the show to be called “As ever, Meghan” with an “As ever” line and cook book. but maybe this sounds only good to me as I am not a native English speaker?
In American English it comes across as slightly irritated and apathetic. Definitely not positive.
Great idea. And seems very much Meghan, as she appears to have always signed off with the phrase. On the other hand, maybe she wanted to use the word love. It would be interesting to know what all the thinking behind the title.
I think IF this is true, it is a brilliant move for Netflix selling everything like Amazon does – a good competition to Bezos. I actually hope this happen as ARO could take forever to get the trademark. I love the #WithLoveMeghan branding and the #WithLove …. whatever merchandise is being sold by Meghan and Netflix. It makes very good sense to me.