Jennifer Lopez will keep the $5 million green diamond ring post-divorce

Ben Affleck is a childish dumbass, a cheater and a lout but I will give him props for one thing: the man is not cheap. He spends money when he’s in love, and he spent money on Jennifer Lopez. Now that Ben and J.Lo are officially divorced and most of the financial stuff has been negotiated, people want to know what’s going to happen to the ring. When Ben proposed to Jennifer for the second time, he chose another colored diamond. For their first engagement, he gave her a spectacular pink diamond, which ended up setting a major trend in engagement rings and demand for colored diamonds. The second time around, it was less trend-setting but still very expensive – he got Jennifer a huge green diamond ring, which she loved. Apparently, Jennifer gets to keep the ring.
Jennifer Lopez isn’t bidding farewell to her sparkler. The “Unstoppable” actress is keeping the 8.5-carat natural green diamond engagement ring she got from estranged husband Ben Affleck now that their divorce is over, according to court documents seen by Page Six.
Worth an estimated $5 million, Lopez’s gorgeous statement green diamond is flanked by a matching pair of trapezoid-shaped white diamonds. Following the proposal in 2022, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Page Six Style, “A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring.” He added, “I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million.”
Affleck chose the unique color as it’s Lopez’s favorite and even engraved the ring with an ironic saying: “not.going.anywhere.,” which was how he would sign their emails when they first rekindled their romance, Lopez revealed to Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe.
Shortly after their split in August, an insider told OK Magazine that Lopez, who was first engaged to the actor from 2002 to 2004, had no intention of returning the piece.
“It was a gift,” the source said about the wedding band. “Just because the relationship didn’t work out doesn’t mean she has to give it back. Jennifer has zero guilt about keeping it, and clearly Ben doesn’t mind — he’s done this twice already! It’s not like he didn’t know what he was getting into!”
[From Page Six]
I remember there was some back-and-forth over the years as to whether Jennifer kept the first ring, the pink diamond. I feel like she probably did keep it, and I absolutely believe she should keep this one too. This one was supposed to be different, this was supposed to be forever, they were older and wiser this time around. Keep the ring and turn it into a necklace or something. People have strong feelings about whether a lady should keep the ring – my older, evolved opinion is that the woman should keep it as long as the ring isn’t a family heirloom on the husband’s side of the family. That’s the only exception – if the ring belonged to his granny, you shouldn’t keep it.
Meanwhile, a “source” close to J.Lo told People Magazine: “The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end. She’s in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter.” I hope that’s true, that she’s in IDGAF, I’m Glad It’s Over mode. I doubt she’s really feeling that way though.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, OnTheJLo, Instagram.
She put up with a lot of BS. He humiliated her in public again. She deserves to keep the ring.
Heck! After what he put her through, he needs to send a matching earrings and necklace too
Plus a brooch!
Thank you! I love how everyone just keeps acting like she deserved her husband ghosting and obviously cheating on her with Kick Kennedy. Whatever Affleck.
A ring is given as a “promise to marry”.
Law: California
California’s Civil Code §1590 states that if the donee refuses to marry or the couple mutually agrees to end the engagement, the donor can recover the ring or its value. However, if the donor breaks off the engagement, the recipient can keep the ring.
Most states:
Most states view an engagement ring as a conditional gift, meaning the ring is returned to the giver if the couple doesn’t get married. This is often a no-fault approach, meaning it doesn’t matter who ended the engagement.
What are you saying, Jan90067? They did get married. This is a divorce, not a broken engagement.
Good. It was in fact a gift so she should keep it. Dude didn’t even try, I hope that she’s not fooled again by him and leaves him in the past.
“not.going.anywhere.” WOW
Well, if he engraved “not.going.anywhere” in relation to where their relationship was going, he wasn’t wrong. Maybe it was a veiled warning since he knows what a fickle jerk he is in his relationships 😋 like it was “open to interpretation”. I’d sell the darned thing if i was her. Keeping it and reading that ironically prophetic engraving would tick me the heck off. Better get the money before smashing it with a sturdy hammer 😋
I would never speak to his terrible butt again. And it speaks volumes Damon and others who are friends of Affleck do talk to her. He showed his whole butt again. He needs therapy and to be solo for a year, maybe two before even trying another relationship.
It looks like the ring was the one “not going anywhere”.
This whole thing was embarrassing for everyone involved.
That’s a gorgeous ring and I dont blame her for wanting to keep it. But…..what is she going to do with it? She’s not going to wear it again. Even as a necklace it would be so obvious what it was. Maybe save it for her daughter down the line or grandchildren?
Maybe she can give it to a friend who needs a downpayment for her apartment because she spent all her money on Manolos?
I would be she has it reset — I had my wedding rings from my first marriage melted and reset and wear it as a cocktail ring.
I could see even keeping an heirloom ring if you have children together. Why give it back and have the ex give it instead to any offspring with his next wife? Keep it for your kid.
The engagement ring is a promise, if you accept it and you change your mind, you give it back. If you did something to betray the engagement, you give it back. If he’s the one who fcked up and wants out, you get to keep the ring. If you give someone an heirloom, you better be ready to say yes or if you change your mind, the ring just switched families because of you. Dont ask someone to marry you if you’re not really ready.
I agree with all of this, except I would give back a family heirloom ring no matter what.
I wonder if Jennifer has kept all her engagement rings. There have been jokes about her collecting them like Thanos.
She’s right to keep this one though, he gifted it to her, he chose to spend that insane amount of money on a ring, and then he blew up their marriage. I really think he’s a classic love bomber, and then gets bored, sulky, and self destructive once he gets what he wants and doesn’t want it anymore.
Yup, family heirloom rings belong with the family.
‘I wonder if Jennifer has kept all her engagement rings. There have been jokes about her collecting them like Thanos.’
Omg I have never heard this, and it made me laugh out loud. Now I cannot unseen the image of Jen and a giant bejeweled glove.
Ha, she should get her picture taken wearing all of the engagement rings on each finger, like Tom Brady with all his superbowl rings.
I would have Sotheby’s or someone auction it off.
This seriously, she can purchase her own anyway auctioning would be a no brainer Imo
An engagement ring is a gift given in contemplation of a marriage. The marriage itself is a contract. Yes, it’s romantic and everything, but it’s still a contract. If that marriage doesn’t take place, like the first Bennifer saga, then the ring should revert to whoever bought it. Once the couple is married however, the bride gets to keep the ring because she fulfilled that part of the bargain. So, regardless of how people may feel about Ben or Jennifer, she can keep the ring (not “to stick it to him”, or because she seems to “collect rings” or anything like that) but because it is in fact hers now.
This is the (legally accurate) response I was looking for. Thanks for saving me the trouble. 🙂
I’ve been scrolling to make sure I wasn’t repeating the correct legal precedent of when to keep an engagement ring and when to return it. you are correct and Jennifer followed protocol and returned the first pink ring. I have heard Ben then resold it to Harry Winston where he bought it. She also should have returned Alex’s ring’ although we never got the scoop on that. The green (imo ugly) ring was followed by an actual marriage so she gets to keep it. Why she would want it I can’t imagine. I would resell it, and not pass it down to her kid. Bad juju
Ah. So she did return the pink ring. What is it with Ben and these rare diamond engagement rings? I don’t remember Jen G getting one.
Sure, keep it. But really, would you want to wear it, even in another form?
I always thought the rule was that engagement rings are a “promise” If the wedding happens then she keeps it no matter what because she fulfilled her part of the “promise” If he breaks up with her then she keeps it because the broken promise was not her fault. If she breaks up with him before the wedding then she gives it back. At least that has always been the rule as I understand it. I do NOT think family heirlooms should ever be given as engagement rings. Not these days with divorce over 50%. Maybe if they make it past the first decade then it would be safe. Anyway, Ben has tons of money and can make a ton more by working any time he wants so it is a moot issue
This is such a non-story. She was always going to keep the ring. He gave it to her as an in contemplation of marriage ring and they married. Once she said I do, that ring became her property. Now, the pink heart engagement ring, she was obligated to give that one back. Not sure if she did or didn’t, but she was legally required to.
I wonder what Jennifer Garner did with hers?
Jenny from the block has kept all her engagement and wedding rings so why is anyone surprised? If she’d been smarter she would’ve asked for jewelry from all her suitors. Then by this point she’d have a collection in the fashion of Elizabeth Taylor.
ARod is tight with money, the only other guy that JLO dated, that could afford expensive jewelry was Ben
One of her husbands was a backup dancer, not sure if the first husband was a chef.
So most likely she paid for those engagement rings.
All of a sudden, it’s poor JLo, who screwed over her husband to get with Ben, and it wasn’t the first time she jumped out of one relationship to quickly start another.
Every single piece of jewelry that Elizabeth Taylor owned (according to Elizabeth Taylor) was gifted to her by husbands, lovers, admirers and friends. She believed in love but understood that diamonds are forever. A lesson JLo may have learned too late.
I mean she dated Diddy and was married to Marc Anthony, both wealthy?
I’ve never understood the hostility of keeping the engagement ring, especially after a divorce. I can understand with a broken engagement if it’s the woman who cancelled. But it’s a gift. Should all gifts, Christmas, birthday, etc be returned too?