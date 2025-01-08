Jennifer Lopez will keep the $5 million green diamond ring post-divorce

Ben Affleck is a childish dumbass, a cheater and a lout but I will give him props for one thing: the man is not cheap. He spends money when he’s in love, and he spent money on Jennifer Lopez. Now that Ben and J.Lo are officially divorced and most of the financial stuff has been negotiated, people want to know what’s going to happen to the ring. When Ben proposed to Jennifer for the second time, he chose another colored diamond. For their first engagement, he gave her a spectacular pink diamond, which ended up setting a major trend in engagement rings and demand for colored diamonds. The second time around, it was less trend-setting but still very expensive – he got Jennifer a huge green diamond ring, which she loved. Apparently, Jennifer gets to keep the ring.

Jennifer Lopez isn’t bidding farewell to her sparkler. The “Unstoppable” actress is keeping the 8.5-carat natural green diamond engagement ring she got from estranged husband Ben Affleck now that their divorce is over, according to court documents seen by Page Six. Worth an estimated $5 million, Lopez’s gorgeous statement green diamond is flanked by a matching pair of trapezoid-shaped white diamonds. Following the proposal in 2022, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Page Six Style, “A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring.” He added, “I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million.” Affleck chose the unique color as it’s Lopez’s favorite and even engraved the ring with an ironic saying: “not.going.anywhere.,” which was how he would sign their emails when they first rekindled their romance, Lopez revealed to Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe. Shortly after their split in August, an insider told OK Magazine that Lopez, who was first engaged to the actor from 2002 to 2004, had no intention of returning the piece. “It was a gift,” the source said about the wedding band. “Just because the relationship didn’t work out doesn’t mean she has to give it back. Jennifer has zero guilt about keeping it, and clearly Ben doesn’t mind — he’s done this twice already! It’s not like he didn’t know what he was getting into!”

[From Page Six]

I remember there was some back-and-forth over the years as to whether Jennifer kept the first ring, the pink diamond. I feel like she probably did keep it, and I absolutely believe she should keep this one too. This one was supposed to be different, this was supposed to be forever, they were older and wiser this time around. Keep the ring and turn it into a necklace or something. People have strong feelings about whether a lady should keep the ring – my older, evolved opinion is that the woman should keep it as long as the ring isn’t a family heirloom on the husband’s side of the family. That’s the only exception – if the ring belonged to his granny, you shouldn’t keep it.

Meanwhile, a “source” close to J.Lo told People Magazine: “The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end. She’s in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter.” I hope that’s true, that she’s in IDGAF, I’m Glad It’s Over mode. I doubt she’s really feeling that way though.