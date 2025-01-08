Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber broke up after three years of dating

It’s interesting when people break up around the holidays, like they want to be single for the new year. It’s a “new year, new me, new dating life” vibe. Well, that’s what Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have done. It looks like they broke up before Christmas and Austin didn’t go on the Gerber family’s Christmas vacation. They were together for over three years?

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have called it quits.

More than three years after going public with their relationship in March 2022, the model, 23, and Oscar-nominated actor, 33, are going their separate ways, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

TMZ was the first to report the news, stating that the couple ended their relationship near the end of 2024. The outlet also noted that the Elvis actor was absent from the Gerber family’s recent vacation in Mexico.

Reps for Gerber and Butler have not responded to requests for comment.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they attended a yoga session together in L.A. After being spotted together numerous times, they made their red carpet debut at W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party three months later in March 2022.

[From People]

Honestly, I always sort of forgot that they were together. They managed to be upfront about their relationship and they walked red carpets together, and yet people (raises hand) just kind of blanked on their relationship. I don’t even remember seeing much casual gossip about them on Page Six or People. They were together when Austin’s stardom really went next-level too. Anyway, I see him dating another model. She’ll probably date another actor too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

30 Responses to “Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber broke up after three years of dating”

  1. Smart&Messy says:
    January 8, 2025 at 7:15 am

    I blanked on them too and I think it’s because I don’t like his looks at all and I feel like he wants us to fall on our knees just looking at him. She is bland af.

    Reply
  2. sevenblue says:
    January 8, 2025 at 7:20 am

    All I remember from their relationship is the picture of Austin’s ex Vanessa Hudgens meeting Kaia when Kaia was a child (5 years old) 😭😭It was giving SNL’s “meet your second wife”.

    Reply
  3. Chloe says:
    January 8, 2025 at 7:23 am

    “ More than three years after going public with their relationship in March 2022, the model, 23, and Oscar-nominated actor, 33, are going their separate ways..”

    So ALMOST 3 years after going public?

    Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 8, 2025 at 7:27 am

    Save for Tom and Zendaya, these younger couples aren’t interesting to me. But I’m sure they don’t care what me(we) think.

    Reply
  5. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    January 8, 2025 at 7:31 am

    I blanked on them too. He’s good looking definitely, but there is something arrogant in his expression that I really don’t like. I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out that he’s a raging d-bag.

    It makes sense, she was 20 when they got together. People change a lot in their 20s so it’s likely the relationship just ran its course.

    Reply
    • Lucía says:
      January 8, 2025 at 8:06 am

      Well, he’s a man in his thirties who dated a twenty year old. Automatically sketchy.

      Reply
    • Willa says:
      January 8, 2025 at 8:54 am

      There’s a Hot One’s episode with him in it and he came off as a really nice guy. I didn’t care for him until I saw that episode. He’s definitely not arrogant in it. Check it out if you’re inclined.

      Reply
  6. Tara says:
    January 8, 2025 at 7:48 am

    Her dad must have talked some sense into the both of them. If they are not going to get married, they should probably see other people. She’s too young anyway.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      January 8, 2025 at 8:33 am

      @Tara, read that it was her Mom who said if he can’t commit after 3 years she needs to move on and not waste her 20’s on him.

      Reply
      • Meredith says:
        January 8, 2025 at 2:37 pm

        That’s surprising to me. I have a 22 yo and I’d advise him to take things slow at his age— not rush into marriage even though he’s in a relationship. 23 is young to marry!

  7. Lucía says:
    January 8, 2025 at 8:03 am

    She’s 23 and he’s 33. Honestly I’m surprised they lasted that long.

    Reply
  8. ML says:
    January 8, 2025 at 8:19 am

    Isn’t Vanessa Hudgens the reason behind Austin Butler’s Elvis success? My guess is that he’s going to look for an actress who helps his career thrive. Someone who takes up less spotlight than he does.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      January 8, 2025 at 2:39 pm

      She doesn’t attract much spotlight in my opinion— but he doesn’t either despite being attached to prestige projects. Maybe they are both a) low key or b) lacking in charisma?

      Reply
    • Flamingo says:
      January 8, 2025 at 4:48 pm

      Vanessa encouraged him him to audition for Elvis. Then he thanked her in interviews as being recommended by a ‘friend’. She spent 10 years in a realtionship with him.

      I don’t think Austin is the marrying kind. Not that Kaia should, she is so young. Go see the world and have fun. Settle down later.

      Reply
  9. Leena says:
    January 8, 2025 at 8:41 am

    This is unimportant, but I really can’t stand his hair cut. It’s so flat on top, it’s giving Herman Munster. I really wish he’d cut the sides shorter. Makes me wonder if it’s a hairpiece, anyhoo…

    Reply
  10. Fifi says:
    January 8, 2025 at 9:52 am

    He’s already sleeping with Zoe Kravitz, mark my words. That’s why she left Channing

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      January 8, 2025 at 2:41 pm

      Ooh— fun speculation! Neither one is my type but they are physically so different it would be weird to go from one to the other!

      Reply
  11. Jilly says:
    January 8, 2025 at 9:53 am

    Weren’t there tiny rumors about Austin and Zoe Kravitz on the movie they did together? I say we keep a gossip eye on that! Zoe and Channing Tatum broke up then too.

    Reply
    • Grey says:
      January 8, 2025 at 12:01 pm

      Well that is interesting! I saw a video of her online a few weeks ago dancing with Marcello Hernandez from SNL so the news of this breakup is not super surprising to me.

      Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    January 8, 2025 at 10:38 am

    I love everything about Austin and think he’s so handsome (but I’m biased because he looks so much like my youngest son. 😁)

    Reply
  13. Talis says:
    January 8, 2025 at 12:12 pm

    He’s reportedly with Gracie Abrams now

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      January 8, 2025 at 1:11 pm

      Oooo…well that’s a twist. Another nepo gal for him. I thought for sure he’d be stepping out with Zoe soon (yet another nepo).

      And yes there are Marcello rumours for her. He’s the surprise breakout heart throb of SNL. If not Kaia I expect a famous gal for him soon.

      Reply
  14. Normades says:
    January 8, 2025 at 1:14 pm

    I don’t mind Austin but he’s such a mouth breather. It’s just not flattering when celebs pose like that.

    I like that Kaia is apparently a reader. She maybe nepo and not as charismatic as her mom but she seems to do the work and do her research.

    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    January 8, 2025 at 3:08 pm

    He probably couldn’t stand to be around Randi and Cindy anymore. They seem desperate to still feel young and act like idiots, and their son is a p.o.s and acts like Malibu’s most wanted. They’re buddies with Kid Rock🤮 also

    Reply

