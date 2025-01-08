Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber broke up after three years of dating

It’s interesting when people break up around the holidays, like they want to be single for the new year. It’s a “new year, new me, new dating life” vibe. Well, that’s what Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have done. It looks like they broke up before Christmas and Austin didn’t go on the Gerber family’s Christmas vacation. They were together for over three years?

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have called it quits. More than three years after going public with their relationship in March 2022, the model, 23, and Oscar-nominated actor, 33, are going their separate ways, a source confirms to PEOPLE. TMZ was the first to report the news, stating that the couple ended their relationship near the end of 2024. The outlet also noted that the Elvis actor was absent from the Gerber family’s recent vacation in Mexico. Reps for Gerber and Butler have not responded to requests for comment. The duo first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they attended a yoga session together in L.A. After being spotted together numerous times, they made their red carpet debut at W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party three months later in March 2022.

[From People]

Honestly, I always sort of forgot that they were together. They managed to be upfront about their relationship and they walked red carpets together, and yet people (raises hand) just kind of blanked on their relationship. I don’t even remember seeing much casual gossip about them on Page Six or People. They were together when Austin’s stardom really went next-level too. Anyway, I see him dating another model. She’ll probably date another actor too.