Steve Guttenberg was interviewed as he cleared the roads in the middle of the LA fire

A huge, 3000-acre wildfire is currently devastating Los Angeles, with people fleeing their homes and neighborhoods as quickly as they can. As the fire spread on Tuesday, the Screen Actors Guild announced that they would not do a live, in-person announcement of this year’s SAG nominations out of “an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff.” SAG also urged everyone to stay safe.

One of the biggest issues with this fire is how fast it’s moving, and that’s due to the wind – the California firefighters are battling wind gusts as high as 80 mph. There’s also a high population density in the Pacific Palisades area, which is currently engulfed in flames. Basically, people are trapped because of traffic, because cars have been left on the road, and firefighters can’t move freely into the area. A local LA news crew managed to get into the area and they were interviewing local residents who were staying behind to help the firefighters and clear the roads. One of those local residents was GOATed ‘80s actor Steve Guttenberg:

Steve Guttenberg…hero of the #PalisadesFire staying back helping move cars for fire trucks to get through pic.twitter.com/3B8gu9FUpb — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 8, 2025

What a man. I can’t believe it didn’t click for the reporter that he was speaking to Steve Guttenberg either – I know a lot of sh-t was happening, but damn! Open the schools, that’s Steve Guttenberg! Anyway, I hope everyone in the LA area stays safe. This looks like one of the worst wildfires in that area since the horrific Woolsey fire in Malibu in 2018.