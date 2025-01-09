Piers Morgan: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘just disappeared into obscurity’

Piers Morgan is still around. Last year, I called it a “slow-motion de-platforming,” and I still sort of stand by that. Piers got fired from Good Morning Britain in 2021, after he threw a huffy tantrum and march-waddled off the set. Then he was given a large contract by TalkTV, a right-wing start-up TV channel which no one watched. Piers’ show, Uncensored, bombed on TalkTV. But as he was slowly failing on terrestrial television, he began building up his YouTube platform. He moved all of Uncensored to YT, so that when he was fired/let go from TalkTV, he got to take the Uncensored brand name with him. He’s now doing it as a stand-alone YouTube show and his interviews get a million views. It’s just another brick in the right-wing-lunatic echo chamber. But Piers’ newish thing means that Variety interviewed him, and of course “Harry and Meghan” were part of the discussion. Some highlights:
His plans: Morgan has big plans for his YouTube show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” currently run out of the so-called “News Building”— the 17-story office block near The Shard skyscraper that houses Rupert Murdoch’s U.K. empire (including The Sun and The Times). Most notably, Morgan hopes “Uncensored” will be the forum for an interview pairing Donald Trump with Elon Musk, the billionaire turned presidential wingman. “Maybe interviewing Trump and Elon together at the White House would be good.”
Storming off the Good Morning Britain set in 2021: In typically Morgan fashion, he now says it was “arguably the best day of my career.” Indeed, six months after the incident, Murdoch made him the star signing of TalkTV, rewarding Morgan with a three-year contract reportedly worth more than $60 million. If true, the deal made him the highest paid journalist in the U.K. (he says he’d “be annoyed” if that wasn’t the case).
Piers thinks what he’s doing is the future of news: “The election was the vindication that I made the right call,” Morgan says of his pivot to digital media. “YouTube was the place that most people watched the coverage. They beat cable and broadcast — that was a real gamechanger.”
How he feels about Trump: Morgan admits he’s “blown hot and cold with Trump,” and that now things are warming up again. “There are lots of qualities about Trump I really admire,” Morgan says. “And although I thought that was it for him after Jan. 6 — and that it should have been it for him – you can’t help but admire the comeback. He’s proved me wrong, and he’s proved a lot of people wrong.”
What he thinks about the Sussexes: There are also fewer [Twitter] postings about the activities of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, once a constant target for his contempt. “I’ve just run out of interest in them, as most people have,” he says. “I think people are genuinely bored with it all. They’ve just disappeared into obscurity. And when you trash your family for years, you just run out of things to say. It’s over.” If that’s true, would he still have them on his show if the opportunity arose? “Meghan and Harry uncensored?” he says, clicks clearly in his sights. “Bring it on!”
You’d be hard pressed to find a person more vacuous or more morally bankrupt. If anything, this gives us a new perspective for his hate-on for the Duchess of Sussex. It was never based on anything real, it wasn’t even really about Meghan as a person. He was on a morally bankrupt bandwagon and he was just scratching an itch to get attention. Now he has other hate subjects, I guess. “They’ve just disappeared into obscurity” says the man who is building his own lunatic YouTube echo chamber. Says the man who not even one year ago threw yet another public tantrum about Prince Harry after Harry won his hacking case against the Mirror.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Obscurity?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Piers is such an ass.
Piers and whole BM think that if they repeat „H&M have failed, nobody likes them” enough times, people will believe them and it will become truth.
He appeals to the derangers
All Harry and Meghan need to do to succeed is to remain financially independent and continue doing the things they love. That is a win because no one has left the British monarchy and managed financial independence before. They have succeeded for 5 years against many obstacles. I am proud of them
It worked for Trump.
Piers pretty much disappeared into obscurity. Coming out of his hole to make snide comments from time to time
He wishes they disappeared into obscurity but the truth is he really doesn’t because then if they did he wouldn’t have a job getting clicks for hating them on a daily basis. The Sussexes are winning and will continue to win for a very long time. I wish him into obscurity
Talk about obscurity – I hadn’t even heard of, thought of, wondered about Piers in months. He could have died and I wouldn’t have known.
Hey piers if they disappeared into obscurity how come you still rant about them
Piers should obsess over musk and donald and leave the sussexes alone. That meme of his stomping out of the studio when his colleague defended Meghan is hilarious
Maybe he can get some menial work from Trump. Piers just can’t help himself
Okay so he says he’s bored with Harry and Meghan, but also says he would have them on his show? Do I have that right?
No, Piers, you are the one who disappeared into obscurity. If H&M have, why would you salivate to have them on your show? Of course, he admires DT. They have much in common.
It is him and Danny Rotten who have disappeared into obscurity with their sad little YouTube shows!
It’s kind of funny to have this post above the one where the UK media is breathlessly wondering if they had to evacuate from the latest fire.
Meghan rejoining Instagram and releasing the trailer for her show right before the five year anniversary of the step back announcement seems to be ushering in a new stage of grief for these people. They really thought H&M were going to fail, and they would make big bucks writing exclusive books and articles about them after the Sussexes begged to come back. Instead most of them have lost their jobs and livelihood and the ones still hanging on get to regurgitate nonsense or try to find new angles on the same seven stories. And Harry and Meghan aren’t looking in the rear view. Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving group.
Meghan had 1.5 million followers on instagram in just a week. I imagine that number will continue to grow as people watch her Netflix series starting next week.
That’s the opposite of obscurity.
Fingers crossed for the Moron that Meghan’s ancestors haven’t even yet *started* playing with him.
In the meantime he can learn the many different ways to spell karma.
Is this the new talking point? Yesterday, they were background characters and today it’s obscurity? Sure. Whatever they need to tell themselves. I don’t really care if it means these people can move on from their obsession.
I think they decided that would be the talking point at the end of last year then Meghan ruined in by returning to instagram and announcing a new Netflix show that got loads of international attention. Much more attention than Piers gets these days. Sure his videos get a lot of views on YouTube but he is no longer mainstream and nobody outside of his right wing echo chamber talk about him anymore.
So obscure the British media can’t keep their names out of their mouths.
I know I’m expecting way too much from “journalism” today but how does nobody push back on this obvious rubbish? An interviewer or journalist worth their salt would do some number crunching here and give figures for just how “irrelevant” H and M are. Or would ask for examples of “trashing their families for years”. This lack of pushback is what got T*ump into office twice.
A million views on YT? Well, I guess that’s not poverty wages but it’s surely not what he was pulling down before he flounced off of broadcast television for good in 2021. I hadn’t thought about piers in ages. I guess we know who’s really obscure.
Youtube is a cesspool of right-wing rage bait content and the algorithm is always recommending them. I have never clicked on this kind of videos. Still, it keep appearing on my homepage.
Did Pisspoor ever really meet Meghan or did he just stare longingly at her from a distance at a press junket that promoted Suits when she was in the UK?
He is a fangirl. If he was ever within one meter of Meghan, he would have got hundred of pics. He has none, because he never met Meghan in real life.
OK, I’m going on memories about the gossip but I think he met her once and took her to a business lunch when she was on Suits (right before she met Harry or when it was still undercover?) and he became very smitten with her. After that she apparently ghosted him. I guess he tried and tried to get her to communicate with him but he was shut out for good. He became like the classic lover scorned and started being obsessed with her. Ever since then he has been obsessed with viciously trashing her.
Just gonna leave this here. Most of us have probably already seen it, but it’s ever-fucking-green. “Piers Morgan Writes a Song For Meghan”:
https://youtu.be/z43AzG3FynY
Lol! Thanks you made my day.
Pier Morgan scum of the highest order. The judge in Harry’s mirror case actually named Morgan as an instigator of illegal hacking . So Morgan lied in the leviston enquiry. How this man was never arrested for perjury I will never know. Horrible creepy older man trying to bully younger women.
Piers is the one who’s fade into obscurity! Haven’t heard of him or seem him in eons. He’s definitely still creepily obsessed with Meghan. He’s really a pathetic little man.
Ok, if he’s bored of H&M, then he can stop talking about them. As for the rest, whatever. There are eleventy zillion gazillion channels on YouTube. Uncle Roger has 10 million subscribers just from dissing Jamie Oliver’s fried rice (he’s actually pretty hilarious). So, keep working, Piers.
“march-waddled off set” will have me laughing at inappropriate moments all day today!!! Thanks Kaiser, you’re the BEST!!
I suspect Harry and Meghan (and all of us) would be very happy if the BM considered them obscure and background characters. That would mean they would leave them alone. Alas I suspect if I checked the DM’s royals tab at least 10 of the last 15 articles are about them (don’t worry I’m not going to give them the click but I’m pretty confident I’m right).
Piers Morgan is not renewing his contract with News Corp. He’s bought out the rest of his contract and has ownership of his YouTube and branding and won’t be writing for the Sun anymore. He’s says he’s no longer interested in Harry and Meghan but is still hungry to have them on the show. I think he’s not talking about them anymore because he wants to be seen as a serious journalist and his obsession with Meghan makes him look like a deranger. I also think that if Harry and Meghan weren’t successful he would still be ranting about them.
Serious journalist? Whenever I think about Piers Morgan, the picture of him with his fly unzipped comes to mind. Really professional …
Meghan got over 1 million followers to her IG in 24 hours. Definitely sounds like obscurity to me. /s
I wish piss would join bad Tom on a one way ticket to hell and stay there forever.
I didn’t realize he’s still around. I guess he needed to mention Harry & Meghan to get anyone’s attention.