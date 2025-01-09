Piers Morgan: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘just disappeared into obscurity’

Piers Morgan is still around. Last year, I called it a “slow-motion de-platforming,” and I still sort of stand by that. Piers got fired from Good Morning Britain in 2021, after he threw a huffy tantrum and march-waddled off the set. Then he was given a large contract by TalkTV, a right-wing start-up TV channel which no one watched. Piers’ show, Uncensored, bombed on TalkTV. But as he was slowly failing on terrestrial television, he began building up his YouTube platform. He moved all of Uncensored to YT, so that when he was fired/let go from TalkTV, he got to take the Uncensored brand name with him. He’s now doing it as a stand-alone YouTube show and his interviews get a million views. It’s just another brick in the right-wing-lunatic echo chamber. But Piers’ newish thing means that Variety interviewed him, and of course “Harry and Meghan” were part of the discussion. Some highlights:

His plans: Morgan has big plans for his YouTube show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” currently run out of the so-called “News Building”— the 17-story office block near The Shard skyscraper that houses Rupert Murdoch’s U.K. empire (including The Sun and The Times). Most notably, Morgan hopes “Uncensored” will be the forum for an interview pairing Donald Trump with Elon Musk, the billionaire turned presidential wingman. “Maybe interviewing Trump and Elon together at the White House would be good.” Storming off the Good Morning Britain set in 2021: In typically Morgan fashion, he now says it was “arguably the best day of my career.” Indeed, six months after the incident, Murdoch made him the star signing of TalkTV, rewarding Morgan with a three-year contract reportedly worth more than $60 million. If true, the deal made him the highest paid journalist in the U.K. (he says he’d “be annoyed” if that wasn’t the case). Piers thinks what he’s doing is the future of news: “The election was the vindication that I made the right call,” Morgan says of his pivot to digital media. “YouTube was the place that most people watched the coverage. They beat cable and broadcast — that was a real gamechanger.” How he feels about Trump: Morgan admits he’s “blown hot and cold with Trump,” and that now things are warming up again. “There are lots of qualities about Trump I really admire,” Morgan says. “And although I thought that was it for him after Jan. 6 — and that it should have been it for him – you can’t help but admire the comeback. He’s proved me wrong, and he’s proved a lot of people wrong.” What he thinks about the Sussexes: There are also fewer [Twitter] postings about the activities of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, once a constant target for his contempt. “I’ve just run out of interest in them, as most people have,” he says. “I think people are genuinely bored with it all. They’ve just disappeared into obscurity. And when you trash your family for years, you just run out of things to say. It’s over.” If that’s true, would he still have them on his show if the opportunity arose? “Meghan and Harry uncensored?” he says, clicks clearly in his sights. “Bring it on!”

[From Variety]

You’d be hard pressed to find a person more vacuous or more morally bankrupt. If anything, this gives us a new perspective for his hate-on for the Duchess of Sussex. It was never based on anything real, it wasn’t even really about Meghan as a person. He was on a morally bankrupt bandwagon and he was just scratching an itch to get attention. Now he has other hate subjects, I guess. “They’ve just disappeared into obscurity” says the man who is building his own lunatic YouTube echo chamber. Says the man who not even one year ago threw yet another public tantrum about Prince Harry after Harry won his hacking case against the Mirror.