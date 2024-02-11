Piers Morgan threw yet another tantrum after Prince Harry called him out

Last Friday, we learned that Mirror Group and Prince Harry had settled the rest of the outstanding hacking claims and illegal newsgathering claims. Harry won his limited case last December, but there were more than a hundred hacking claims (just from Harry) left to be adjudicated. Harry publicly promised to see the case through to the end, to continue testifying against the Mirror, unless the Mirror agreed to his terms. The Mirror’s lawyers put up a minor fight for a month or so, then capitulated. We only know that the Mirror has to pay what is essentially a down payment on the settlement, with an immediate payment of £400K.

Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, was in court on Friday for all of the paperwork, and to inform the court that a settlement had been reached. Inside and outside of the court, Sherborne delivered Harry’s statement, in which Harry not only called out the illegality of the Mirror’s editors and journalists, but name-checked Piers Morgan specifically. Harry said (through Sherborne): “We call again for the authorities to uphold the rule of law and to prove that no one is above it. That includes Mr Morgan, who as editor, knew perfectly well what was going on, as the Judge held. Even his own employer realized it simply could not call him as a witness of truth. His contempt for the Court’s ruling and his continued attacks ever since demonstrate why it was so important to obtain a clear and detailed judgment.” After being name-checked once again by Harry, Piers Morgan promptly wet himself and threw a shaky tantrum:

“I think that invading the privacy of the royal family is utterly reprehensible and on that I share Prince Harry’s opinion. I just wish he’d stop doing it.” Piers literally hacked and blagged the Windsors for years and now he’s some moral agent when it comes to privacy?? I guess this is all he has though – “Harry is invading his own privacy!!” GTFO.

Also: Deadline points out that around the same time as the settlement, the NY Post published a piece by Piers in which he was crying about Harry’s quick visit to the UK last week. Piers wrote that Prince William “would rather shoot himself than be in the same room as someone he now views as a despicable traitor.” Well… that’s a vivid image.