Piers Morgan threw yet another tantrum after Prince Harry called him out

Last Friday, we learned that Mirror Group and Prince Harry had settled the rest of the outstanding hacking claims and illegal newsgathering claims. Harry won his limited case last December, but there were more than a hundred hacking claims (just from Harry) left to be adjudicated. Harry publicly promised to see the case through to the end, to continue testifying against the Mirror, unless the Mirror agreed to his terms. The Mirror’s lawyers put up a minor fight for a month or so, then capitulated. We only know that the Mirror has to pay what is essentially a down payment on the settlement, with an immediate payment of £400K.
Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, was in court on Friday for all of the paperwork, and to inform the court that a settlement had been reached. Inside and outside of the court, Sherborne delivered Harry’s statement, in which Harry not only called out the illegality of the Mirror’s editors and journalists, but name-checked Piers Morgan specifically. Harry said (through Sherborne): “We call again for the authorities to uphold the rule of law and to prove that no one is above it. That includes Mr Morgan, who as editor, knew perfectly well what was going on, as the Judge held. Even his own employer realized it simply could not call him as a witness of truth. His contempt for the Court’s ruling and his continued attacks ever since demonstrate why it was so important to obtain a clear and detailed judgment.” After being name-checked once again by Harry, Piers Morgan promptly wet himself and threw a shaky tantrum:
“I think that invading the privacy of the royal family is utterly reprehensible and on that I share Prince Harry’s opinion. I just wish he’d stop doing it.” Piers literally hacked and blagged the Windsors for years and now he’s some moral agent when it comes to privacy?? I guess this is all he has though – “Harry is invading his own privacy!!” GTFO.
Also: Deadline points out that around the same time as the settlement, the NY Post published a piece by Piers in which he was crying about Harry’s quick visit to the UK last week. Piers wrote that Prince William “would rather shoot himself than be in the same room as someone he now views as a despicable traitor.” Well… that’s a vivid image.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Piers’ social media.
Seems that Piers is pretty close to being Dan Woottoned.
ETA, just looked it up: wait, Wootton has his job back? Disappointing.
He does?
Where did you get that idea?
Okay, I think I misunderstood this story (see the update at the bottom where it says his GB News profile is reinstated): https://www.mediaite.com/uk/gb-news-scrubs-presenter-dan-wootton-from-website-after-sexism-controversy/
Prince Harry’s statement is intelligent. Contrast that with anything PM says. Or with statements put out by the palaces (that they doubtless think are clever). The police and courts need to do their job and start prosecuting some of this.
There’s nothing to stop the police from investigating PM so why aren’t they? I wana see him criminally investigated fr.
Yes Harry is calling out Morgan and I hope he continues to do so. Morgan has no job so is on to YouTube. My wish for him is that the karma bus continues to hit him.
Piers invoking William does not make William look good to say the least
This
My thoughts exactly… I also think this ruling is part of the reason that Peggy went into hiding using whatever is going on with his spouse’s mysterious illness/incident as the reason. This man hates to loose and piers is one of his frontline men.. like every coward in history he ran to hide knowing that frontline is crumbling. He is not a leader that will ever go down with the ship, he will be in the lifeboat in a full flotation body suit observing and learning while being incandescent with rage. Such a joke when they act like he is actually going to do something or anything. If this man could keep the duchy accounts and still receive his government income and abdicate he would ditch that job in a heartbeat.
I’m so sick of william’s endless raging tantrums and Piers echoing them.
If William wants to shoot himself, I’m sorry for him, but That sounds like a mental health crisis for which he should seek immediate help.
And he should stop raging crying about his violence in public it’s starting to be really disturbing. Is he going to end up in jail? What would it take for a Prince to end up in jail?
Serves piers right.
Harry wrote a memoir which is legal. PM oversaw “journalists” hacking which is illegal.
Morgan: Harry did what I did!
I mean, piers’ claim is so stupid that it’s insulting. Harry’s wrote about HIS life. Piers also writes about Harry’s life. Only one of them has ownership of the story and it’s not Piers. And as you say, Piers violated the law to do his stories, ffs. These people.
Harry and Meghan and the karma surrounding them when it comes to their critics has been fascinating to watch. People have lost jobs, reputation and their sanity. Piers doing all this was literally in vain because he’s had a slow downfall and that family didn’t help him. Going from CNN, GMB, Talent Shows to a YouTuber. lol.
PM boasted about listening to Paul Macca singing We can work it out on Heather Mill’s phone. How is that not an admission of guilt regarding phone hacking? Will Cams continue to be chummy with him in the wake of the verdict?
At this point, the only thing that makes sense is that the police are corrupt, perhaps even taking bribes from Piss Moron to ignore the allegations. Too many instances of indifference to criminal acts by people in high places contributes to the assumption that the cops are bought off.
The judge clearly ascertained PM’s legal culpability and confirmed the validity of Omid Scobie’s testimony against Morgan, so what are the corrupt police waiting for?
Beverley – you are right, the police are corrupt and it has been proven that some of them were even on the payroll to illegally obtain info for the BM.
If the Met prosecutes, they are afraid Pee Man will expose their involvement.
I hold out 0 hope that the police bring charges.
My question is, can Harry sue Pee Man for criminal acts when it is obvious the Met won’t do it?
Pinniped and Poodle, I wish I knew. I’m not familiar with UK legal proceedings. In the US, a person may make a citizen’s arrest – that is, detain a person until police arrive. But the final decision for bringing formal charges rests with the district attorney’s office.
Harry’s case has highlighted Piers Morgan’s criminal acts. It seems like an open&shut case. But like you, I won’t hold my breath for the police to do their jobs.
I mean sue him like E. Jean Carroll sued Trump for raping her. Like Ron Goldman’s family sued OJ.
Based on what I was reading yesterday from a recent report the met are too busy ignoring missing children and referring to underage girls who have been abused as ‘promiscuous’ so they clearly don’t have any time to get involved in this.
There is also the statute of limitations.
Piers is a vile sack of _ _ _ _.
I randomly came across a somewhat recent picture of Piers with Beatrice and Eugenie, that once again reminded me how messed up that whole entire family is. Zero loyalty. Everyone out for their own gain.
I have seen Harry labeled a “traitor” from Morgan and some of his most deranged followers and it always makes me think that they really mean “race traitor”.
That’s because that’s exactly what they mean. Sigh.
Whatever Piers. Byline is estimating that Harry will get £2 million plus legal fees.
P!ss Moron *really* must know where the bodies are buried*, otherwise he’d have been kicked to the curb long ago.
(* Not only the BRF’s, but also those of the Murdoch family and friends, those of British politicians, high-ranking Met Police officers etc etc.)
Instead he gets 50 million for three years, no idea if £ or $, from Murdoch to be a YouTuber because no one cared for PM unhinged and unwatchable. Because otherwise he’d cost Murdoch billions.
But it’s about time the Brits – journalists, law, police, politics – cut their losses and go after him.
The only thing he reliably does right now is incite hatred and lie about… nearly everything.
He obviously has hacked people high up to protect himself, he had that habit at work so of course he did it to police, PM, House of Lords, royal family, and is using that to control them.
It seems there is no authority that has oversight over all of those people, so piers is free to YouTube his way into more lawsuits.
Here’s a question for the lawyers, if PM defames Harry on YouTube, can Harry sue under US laws? He’s been constrained in his lawsuits to the British court system so far. I don’t think PM will be able to constrain himself on YT and I’d love to see an E Jean Carroll style serial court beat down for PM’s constant false and defamatory attacks on H&M.
Piers had a good run. He is lucky he got so many chances. I don’t know if he ever got a HUGE payday but the cnn gig should’ve been nice money. He owns some Bars with his brothers.
Its time for him to retire or find something else to do. It’s obvious that he has been kicked out of British entertainment and social news. He only has the royal family to talk about. That’s is ridiculous. Piers has been in the gossip business for like 30 years. It seems to me he has burnt a lot of bridges. He writes about Harry and Megan like they owe him. It’s not that it’s just he doesn’t have any real news.
He should’ve been able to parley his tabloid days into either politics or studio news. No one seems to be speaking to him.
His last contract was for £50m.. if the man doesn’t have enough money for retirement by now that is on him. If he was smart he would go off grid and remain silent and pray the Tory’s and BRF protect him, but this is Piers and I don’t think he is that smart.
Message to all royal reporters and BM: if you choose to ride or die for the Crown the Crown will lose your contact information if you may face the dock.
It’s time for this POS sewage Rat to go away. He spent 5 years trying to intimidate Harry by harassing his wife and when that did not work he started to use the royal family name to see if they would come to his rescue. I hope he gets everything he wishes for the Sussexes and all his victims. Reap what you sow loser!
Remember when Piers Morgan sounded sane?
No but I do remember when his fly was open.
That’s how I picture him.
I remember watching WandK’s wedding, Piers was one of the tv commentators along with Anderson Cooper and yeah, he seemed completely sane and not overly fawning about the royals. I also recall him saying before Harry and Meghan’s wedding that ( I am paraphrasing), “does Meghan know that she’s marrying into a family with a very dodgy record on race?”.
It should be a college class, following the trajectory of Piers’ mental decline and descent into hate filled misogyny. He and so many other men have declined in such a similar way, that there must be something in the water.
He wanted Meghan so bad, probably still does. When it became clear that she only has eyes for Harry, he began to lust-hate her. He acts like a spurned incel. His wife should be mortified!
Piers has it bad for the Black Duchess and apparently feels some type of way about his obsession.
Wow. PM was such a sucker for the ballrooms, the palaces, the art, the noble history, the food and the luxury that being royal-adjacent afforded him and now he’s realizing he has none of the protection or the wealth that goes along with that and he was used.
Should’ve studied his own country’s history better!
I don’t understand how it is legal that Piers has been on TV talking sh*t about H&M for years now, even when they were living in UK. He knew that Harry didn’t do any settlement and can come after the crimes committed against him and basically all his performance at GMB was witness intimidation, as far as I can see. The media relationships are tight in UK as we saw what they did to Omid since he didn’t stick to the official RF narrative. So, there is no doubt GMB producers knew why Piers was going after H&M almost every day. How is any of this legal?
Cry harder you little man baby B-th. I love misery for piss the trash heap Morgan
The POS hacked phones and knew about the hacked phones for years … and he thinks it’s reprehensible now? Keep screaming into the void, Piers, you vile, tantrumy idiot. Go cry in your beer with Will.