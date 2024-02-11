Travis Kelce paid for a Super Bowl VIP box for his family & Taylor Swift’s family

Call me dumb, but I really didn’t know that football players playing in the Super Bowl had to buy tickets for their friends and family. Surely there’s a certain number of “comped” tickets allotted to each team for their friends and family? I guess it’s different when the players want their families to sit in a VIP box. By the same token, shouldn’t the NFL comp Travis Kelce (one of their biggest stars) for a VIP box for his extremely famous girlfriend? At the very least, Trav should get a discount! But apparently not – sources tell TMZ that Travis spent a huge amount of money for a VIP box for his family and Taylor Swift’s family.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s families are getting super close … taking in Sunday’s big game from a suite together TMZ has learned — and, like a gentleman, Travis is paying.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Taylor’s mom, Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney are going to sit with Travis’ mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce while watching Travis compete for his third Super Bowl ring.
Taylor’s gonna be there of course, and we’re told some of her friends are tagging along … though we don’t know if any of her famous entourage will join the two families.
Allegiant Stadium sources tell us the suite costs well over $1 million … and we’re told that Travis is covering all of it because he just wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday together. 87 sorta said this was the case on his “New Heights” podcast earlier this week when he joked he was “just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come.”
[From TMZ]
Again, it’s crazy to me that the Chiefs or NFL won’t comp that box, especially given the “Taylor Swift bump” for the NFL and the team. Millions of new people – especially in the coveted “women and girls under 30” demographic – are watching football because of Travis and Taylor’s love story. Advertisers are spending millions hoping to get their commercials positioned around Taylor Swift cutaways. It’s bonkers. That being said, Travis is really doing the most to impress Taylor AND her family. Someone said that Scott Swift (Tay’s dad) is probably gagged that Travis is spending this kind of money. Trav really wants people to know that he’s a keeper. We’ll see, Trav!
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
-
-
03.11.2023, xjhx, American Football NFL, American Football Herren, USA National League of Football, Kansas City Chiefs – Training und Pressekonferenz emspor, v.l. Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt am Main *** 03 11 2023, xjhx, American Football NFL National League of Football, Kansas City Chiefs training and press conference emspor, v l Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt am Main,Image: 819408817, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jan Huebner / Avalon
-
-
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs, 87, GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Pressekonferenz, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03.11.2023 GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Pressekonferenz, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03.11.2023 Frankfurt *** Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs, 87 , GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Press conference, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03 11 2023 GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Press conference, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03 11 2023 Frankfurt Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/FlorianxWieganx EP_FWD,Image: 819430406, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Florian Wiegan / Avalon
-
-
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 87 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Week 9, Saison 2023, 05.11.2023 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Saison 2023, 05.11.2023 Frankfurt *** Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 87 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Season 2023, 05 11 2023 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Season 2023, 05 11 2023 Frankfurt Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/RogerxBuerkex EP_RBE,Image: 819889874, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Roger Buerke / Avalon
-
-
Tight End Travis Kelce TE 87, Kansas City Chiefs – Frankfurt 05.11.2023: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins, NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Game, Deutsche Bank Park *** Tight end Travis Kelce TE 87, Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt 05 11 2023 Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins, NFL International Game, Deutsche Bank Park,Image: 819928881, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Marc Schueler / Avalon
-
-
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 87 bei den Fans Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Week 9, Saison 2023, 05.11.2023 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Saison 2023, 05.11.2023 Frankfurt *** Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 87 with the fans Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Season 2023, 05 11 2023 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Season 2023, 05 11 2023 Frankfurt Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/RogerxBuerkex EP_RBE,Image: 819948593, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Roger Buerke / Avalon
-
-
Taylor Swift bei der Verleihung der 81. Golden Globe Awards im Beverly Hilton Hotel. Beverly Hills, 07.01.2024 *** Taylor Swift at the 81 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Beverly Hills, 07 01 2024 Foto:xJ.xBlocx/xFuturexImagex globes_2024_4310,Image: 835178100, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jennifer Bloc / Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 07: Taylor Swift wearing custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 835211402, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Taylor Swift, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 07: Taylor Swift wearing custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 835211476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Taylor Swift, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
I do love great boyfriend behavior
He was asked about being T’s bf, and what that brings to his football he said:
“She has an amazing love for life, so just making sure I check my ego at the door and bring the right energy every single day.”
He’s got it bad.
https://twitter.com/TSwiftNZ/status/1754951530749559137
It is crazy that he has to pay so much!! But he has the money, so be it.
I keep thinking how different it is for Taylor to be with someone who HAS the money. And Joe Alwyn seeing this… I don’t know, I’m not sorry for anyone, but it is interesting.
I’m not a sports fan. It seems unfair to me that people we need like teachers and healthcare workers get paid so little and athletes so much.
Anyway, Travis earns a decent salary and if he wants his loved ones in the stands, then why shouldn’t he pay for it?
Joe Alwyn may or may not have dodged a bullet? It’s good that since he and Taylor are not compatible enough that they are no longer together.
This reminds me so much of when Shakira first got together with Pique. She finally had someone who was rich and had his own fame and wouldn’t be jealous of her career. Unfortunately, he turned out to be a giant tool. I have more faith in Travis.
Travis doesn’t have any where near as much money as Taylor. I still wonder about the Joe breakup. Was he he didn’t want to commit and she spent all those years hoping he would?
She is pretty inconvenienced for her work schedule, so I think it’s fair he should make sure she’s as comfortable as possible.
Completely! And a question of safety too? Like, having TayTay sit in the stands with fans? Wouldn’t that be a safety concern?
BYW the Cetaphil ad with daughter/dad left me crying!
Wasn’t that ad amazing?! So many references to Taylor! Snake Fans are going to have a field day breaking down all the clues.
Well, his mom was being super passive aggressive about the whole thing, coyly saying she would probably be in the stands.
Or maybe she didn’t want Travis to feel pressured to pay for the box. That’s an outrageous amount especially for a player. Maybe she was making it clear she would be happy to be in the stands.
It’s makes him look better that he paid for it. Even if the nfl offered, I think he’d still do it himself. This man is aware of what kind of a message it sends. But yeah the nfl should find a way to give him a bonus.
The league giving him that kind of special treatment would be a sure violation of the collective bargaining agreement with the players Union
It’s really nice of him, but yeah he should be getting that box free.
A million dollars to someone in his income bracket is peanuts. Nice thing for him to do but will not make a dent in his pocketbook.
If I’m not mistaken, his playing contract is $10 million per year. And he just bought a $6 million house in a gated community. Luckily, he has endorsement deals because the price of the suite is a pretty big chunk of his pay. Plus football players don’t get paid by the NFL during the offseason so that salary has to stretch. Like I said, luckily he has endorsement deals.
That doesn’t account for guaranteed money which is part of almost every top players contract. I think in total he’s made over $100 million in contracts during his playing career plus endorsements. I would say probably between that and investments, he’s relatively financially set.
I don’t think it is peanuts. He’s rich but he’s not “never think about money again” rich.
But it do think it’s a good investment into his long term earning power. He’s building his public brand.
Husband and I were talking about this yesterday. He was leaning on the fact that Travis seems to want a broadcasting career. I was arguing that the commercials he starred in this year, and might be able to star in in the future, are probably worth more, if well-invested, than any consultant fees that ESPN will offer.
@Mika – Exactly. Love aside, this relationship has been very good for his brand so he probably views the $1M as an investment.
He was on his podcast complaining about the cost of the suites I believe.
It’s not nothing but he paid it because it was believed Kayla broke up with him for being cheap. He can’t be cheap with Taylor the Billionaire.
He has also said that he blew his salary his rookie year and had to do that Chasing Kelce show because he was so broke. I’m guessing that him admitting that means he’s more cautious with his money now. And some of the suites this year are costing $2.5 million! Even if you have the money to pay that, it’s still a lot of money to shell out for something that will be used for only a few hours. Especially if you didn’t grow up rich.
I know he can afford it, but it just seems an outrageous amount of money for what is essentially a couple of hours of entertainment.
One million dollars is a hell of a lot of money for anyone to spend on a box. I’m assuming these boxes are reserved for billionaires with oil money, who buy them to impress clients.
People always assume if someone is a ‘millionaire’ they spend their money in millions at a time, like a ‘millionaire’ wouldn’t think 10k is a lot of money. Most rich people are tight and strategic with they cash.
My guess is that this box has been bought by Taylor, because he wouldn’t need a box for his family. They would get seats with wherever the rest of the players families go. But Taylor’s attendance will dominate headlines, so she needs a box.
The Super Bowl is a big business meeting for the NFL. The lions share of the boxes go to official NFL partners (like Pepsi which sponsors the halftime show for example) and the broadcast partners which pay billions to carry the games on their networks. This game usually doesn’t have as good of an atmosphere as other playoff games because the stands are filled with sponsors and other affiliated with the NFL and not necessarily fans of either team playing
Taylor or Travis either one can well afford it. Of course, the NFL can well afford to give it as a freebie. No real cares either way. Now if the NFL wanted to give some freebies to some Make-a-Wish children or something like that, I would be more impressed.
Equality, I think I love you. What a wonderful idea to express.
The NFL is notoriously greedy and cheap. Until recently, NFL cheerleaders only got paid for game time. Rehearsals were unpaid. Can you imagine?
Truly this. The league is cheap as hell so this tracks. Travis is lucky that his is in the top tier of NFL players and is paid like one so he can afford this. Most of the players in the league don’t actually make that much and could never afford this.
I like that he’s doing this for Taylor, her family, his family and friends. Yes it is a generous gesture but also a practical one? And Taylor is flying all the way to the game between an insane work schedule so it is not like she’s not investing in him either.
Travis is in the top tier of NFL players, but he’s actually way underpaid. He comes from the Tom Brady school of “take a lower salary and maximize team cap space for other star players”, as the better a team is, the more likely its stars are to land endorsement deals (which seems to be working just fine as Trav and Patrick Mahomes were the players featured in the most commercials that aired during regular season game broadcasts)
Miss is right. Except Travis is not in the top tier of nfl salaries. Qbs are. He is like a brother to Mahomes and going to Super Bowls is part of his brand and Mahomes’ brand. It opens up life changing opportunities, like snl if you leverage it just right. Tyreek Hill, nfl’s best wide receiver, left the Chiefs for $30M a year, Travis commented that he’d love earning that much but he wants to win. Tyreek is still tight with them and hates the Fomo.
The NFL doesn’t hire cheerleaders, individual teams do.
Yes, and the league standard is that they weren’t paid for rehearsals until recently.
Came to say that this is 100% on brand for the NFL haha
The players are allowed to buy up to a certain number of tickets but the keyword is “buy.” The documentary Kelce, which is about Travis’ brother Jason, touched on this. Jason’s wife Kylie was saying that they were spending $50000 on last year’s Super Bowl. (Jason and Travis’ teams played against each other, the first time brothers played each other in a Super Bowl.) Each seat was nearly $4000, regular seats, not in a suite. They had to spend $8000 for their two daughters, who were both under 5, to be able to watch their dad and their uncle play in the Super Bowl.
Also Boomer Esaison floated the theory a few days ago that Taylor Swift could ask the NFL to reimburse her for buying a Super Bowl suite since she’s generating so much income for them.
The part about paying for the young kids was the part that I found surprising. WTF NFL? So your telling me the year the Saints one, Drew Brees paid thousands for his baby to be there? This league….grrrrrr.
No doubt Swift has brought a lot of eyes to the NFL, however there are 105 other players and dozens of coaches and support staff taking part in the game. If the NFL were to make such a large exception for Kelce, the NFL Players Association would file a grievance faster than you could say Bad Blood.
Depending on the size of the suite, there may be other players’ families (Mahomes comes to mind) in the suite in there meaning they could split the cost of the suite.
True, but if each player— including the much lower paid ones — at least got two free tickets in reasonably decent spots for their family & friends, if some players then decided to pay for better seats, that would seem fine, to me, at least. This is like having to pay a huge chunk of change to bring your family to a required work event.
With the attention on Taylor and Travis, the NFL is benefiting hugely — with significant costs to Travis and Taylor. Someone I knew who played for an NFL team described aspects of being in the NFL as just a big plantation. I hadn’t thought about any of this before, but what a bummer for the lower paid players who probably can’t reasonably afford tickets in the stands for what is one of the most major experiences of their professional lives. I can’t believe I’m angry on behalf of people who make more money than I’ll ever see for tossing balls around. But I am!
“Free” tickets are considered income and taxed by the IRS.
Ouch!
Yeah, Shouldn’t the NFL be paying Them? Good on Travis, but I hope there’s some kind of work-around. The amount of money Taylor and Travis are spending to make this Extremely adorable experience happen is insane — and the NFL is profiting enormously from all of this. So are the advertisers. I know I’m just repeating what’s already been said — but I’m just miffed. I’m surprised—but not surprised. I’m also glad that Travis and Jason are being public about how the players and their families are regarded and treated by the NFL.
I’m not sure how the security part works, but the safety risks for Taylor —and everyone around her — would require a box, no?
There goes my dream of the Sussexes in the Swift box, generating how many registered voters just by being together while blowing minds? Hard to say.
Why would they be in the “Swift box”? Are they friends? I’ve never heard of them even knowing each other personally. Maybe they do. The real question is where will Taylor’s enemy Kim Kardashian be sitting lol ?
Even though I never had a boyfriend buy me a box at the Superbowl, these two are making me miss my single days a bit. They are having so much fun with their wealth and their status.
I’m glad Taylor is having this public relationship culminating in the Super Bowl as the nation needs good gossip.
I don’t even wanna know how many refs had to get paid off to make this happen. This NFL season was almost unwatchable with all the reality-bending calls.
The cost of the suites explains the story early this week that Olivia Culpo had to buy a suite for Christian McAffrey!s mom.
Just a reminder that the NFL Is a ‘non-profit’ or some other nonsense, so it pays no taxes to the IRS. So why the heck can’t it gift, 2 non-transferable tickets to each player and on field staff for the teams in the super bowl? And I say ‘gift’ because then it’s not income, so no tax for the receiver. So ridiculous.
Anyway, hope the fam has fun in that bazillion dollar box. I wonder if the food is any good?