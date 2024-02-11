Travis Kelce paid for a Super Bowl VIP box for his family & Taylor Swift’s family

Call me dumb, but I really didn’t know that football players playing in the Super Bowl had to buy tickets for their friends and family. Surely there’s a certain number of “comped” tickets allotted to each team for their friends and family? I guess it’s different when the players want their families to sit in a VIP box. By the same token, shouldn’t the NFL comp Travis Kelce (one of their biggest stars) for a VIP box for his extremely famous girlfriend? At the very least, Trav should get a discount! But apparently not – sources tell TMZ that Travis spent a huge amount of money for a VIP box for his family and Taylor Swift’s family.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s families are getting super close … taking in Sunday’s big game from a suite together TMZ has learned — and, like a gentleman, Travis is paying.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Taylor’s mom, Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney are going to sit with Travis’ mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce while watching Travis compete for his third Super Bowl ring.

Taylor’s gonna be there of course, and we’re told some of her friends are tagging along … though we don’t know if any of her famous entourage will join the two families.

Allegiant Stadium sources tell us the suite costs well over $1 million … and we’re told that Travis is covering all of it because he just wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday together. 87 sorta said this was the case on his “New Heights” podcast earlier this week when he joked he was “just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come.”

[From TMZ]

Again, it’s crazy to me that the Chiefs or NFL won’t comp that box, especially given the “Taylor Swift bump” for the NFL and the team. Millions of new people – especially in the coveted “women and girls under 30” demographic – are watching football because of Travis and Taylor’s love story. Advertisers are spending millions hoping to get their commercials positioned around Taylor Swift cutaways. It’s bonkers. That being said, Travis is really doing the most to impress Taylor AND her family. Someone said that Scott Swift (Tay’s dad) is probably gagged that Travis is spending this kind of money. Trav really wants people to know that he’s a keeper. We’ll see, Trav!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

46 Responses to “Travis Kelce paid for a Super Bowl VIP box for his family & Taylor Swift’s family”

  1. Rai says:
    February 11, 2024 at 8:18 am

    I do love great boyfriend behavior

    Reply
  2. Laalaa says:
    February 11, 2024 at 8:21 am

    It is crazy that he has to pay so much!! But he has the money, so be it.
    I keep thinking how different it is for Taylor to be with someone who HAS the money. And Joe Alwyn seeing this… I don’t know, I’m not sorry for anyone, but it is interesting.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      February 11, 2024 at 9:09 am

      I’m not a sports fan. It seems unfair to me that people we need like teachers and healthcare workers get paid so little and athletes so much.

      Anyway, Travis earns a decent salary and if he wants his loved ones in the stands, then why shouldn’t he pay for it?

      Joe Alwyn may or may not have dodged a bullet? It’s good that since he and Taylor are not compatible enough that they are no longer together.

      Reply
    • Fancyhat says:
      February 11, 2024 at 9:48 am

      This reminds me so much of when Shakira first got together with Pique. She finally had someone who was rich and had his own fame and wouldn’t be jealous of her career. Unfortunately, he turned out to be a giant tool. I have more faith in Travis.

      Reply
    • JustBitchy says:
      February 11, 2024 at 11:41 am

      Travis doesn’t have any where near as much money as Taylor. I still wonder about the Joe breakup. Was he he didn’t want to commit and she spent all those years hoping he would?

      Reply
  3. Shawna says:
    February 11, 2024 at 8:24 am

    She is pretty inconvenienced for her work schedule, so I think it’s fair he should make sure she’s as comfortable as possible.

    Reply
    • LarkspurLM says:
      February 11, 2024 at 10:23 am

      Completely! And a question of safety too? Like, having TayTay sit in the stands with fans? Wouldn’t that be a safety concern?

      BYW the Cetaphil ad with daughter/dad left me crying!

      Reply
      • phlyfiremama says:
        February 11, 2024 at 11:21 am

        Wasn’t that ad amazing?! So many references to Taylor! Snake Fans are going to have a field day breaking down all the clues.

  4. Mimi says:
    February 11, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Well, his mom was being super passive aggressive about the whole thing, coyly saying she would probably be in the stands.

    Reply
    • Joan Callamezzo says:
      February 11, 2024 at 8:59 am

      Or maybe she didn’t want Travis to feel pressured to pay for the box. That’s an outrageous amount especially for a player. Maybe she was making it clear she would be happy to be in the stands.

      Reply
  5. Jais says:
    February 11, 2024 at 8:27 am

    It’s makes him look better that he paid for it. Even if the nfl offered, I think he’d still do it himself. This man is aware of what kind of a message it sends. But yeah the nfl should find a way to give him a bonus.

    Reply
    • Dutch says:
      February 11, 2024 at 9:50 am

      The league giving him that kind of special treatment would be a sure violation of the collective bargaining agreement with the players Union

      Reply
  6. MY3CENTS says:
    February 11, 2024 at 8:28 am

    It’s really nice of him, but yeah he should be getting that box free.

    Reply
  7. Libra says:
    February 11, 2024 at 8:31 am

    A million dollars to someone in his income bracket is peanuts. Nice thing for him to do but will not make a dent in his pocketbook.

    Reply
    • Boxy Lady says:
      February 11, 2024 at 8:53 am

      If I’m not mistaken, his playing contract is $10 million per year. And he just bought a $6 million house in a gated community. Luckily, he has endorsement deals because the price of the suite is a pretty big chunk of his pay. Plus football players don’t get paid by the NFL during the offseason so that salary has to stretch. Like I said, luckily he has endorsement deals.

      Reply
      • sunny says:
        February 11, 2024 at 9:08 am

        That doesn’t account for guaranteed money which is part of almost every top players contract. I think in total he’s made over $100 million in contracts during his playing career plus endorsements. I would say probably between that and investments, he’s relatively financially set.

    • Mika says:
      February 11, 2024 at 9:05 am

      I don’t think it is peanuts. He’s rich but he’s not “never think about money again” rich.

      But it do think it’s a good investment into his long term earning power. He’s building his public brand.

      Reply
      • Shawna says:
        February 11, 2024 at 9:11 am

        Husband and I were talking about this yesterday. He was leaning on the fact that Travis seems to want a broadcasting career. I was arguing that the commercials he starred in this year, and might be able to star in in the future, are probably worth more, if well-invested, than any consultant fees that ESPN will offer.

      • Originalleigh says:
        February 11, 2024 at 10:37 am

        @Mika – Exactly. Love aside, this relationship has been very good for his brand so he probably views the $1M as an investment.

    • Jess says:
      February 11, 2024 at 9:28 am

      He was on his podcast complaining about the cost of the suites I believe.

      It’s not nothing but he paid it because it was believed Kayla broke up with him for being cheap. He can’t be cheap with Taylor the Billionaire.

      Reply
      • Boxy Lady says:
        February 11, 2024 at 10:17 am

        He has also said that he blew his salary his rookie year and had to do that Chasing Kelce show because he was so broke. I’m guessing that him admitting that means he’s more cautious with his money now. And some of the suites this year are costing $2.5 million! Even if you have the money to pay that, it’s still a lot of money to shell out for something that will be used for only a few hours. Especially if you didn’t grow up rich.

      • Jensa says:
        February 11, 2024 at 11:09 am

        I know he can afford it, but it just seems an outrageous amount of money for what is essentially a couple of hours of entertainment.

    • February pisces says:
      February 11, 2024 at 11:16 am

      One million dollars is a hell of a lot of money for anyone to spend on a box. I’m assuming these boxes are reserved for billionaires with oil money, who buy them to impress clients.

      People always assume if someone is a ‘millionaire’ they spend their money in millions at a time, like a ‘millionaire’ wouldn’t think 10k is a lot of money. Most rich people are tight and strategic with they cash.

      My guess is that this box has been bought by Taylor, because he wouldn’t need a box for his family. They would get seats with wherever the rest of the players families go. But Taylor’s attendance will dominate headlines, so she needs a box.

      Reply
      • Dutch says:
        February 11, 2024 at 11:47 am

        The Super Bowl is a big business meeting for the NFL. The lions share of the boxes go to official NFL partners (like Pepsi which sponsors the halftime show for example) and the broadcast partners which pay billions to carry the games on their networks. This game usually doesn’t have as good of an atmosphere as other playoff games because the stands are filled with sponsors and other affiliated with the NFL and not necessarily fans of either team playing

  8. equality says:
    February 11, 2024 at 8:35 am

    Taylor or Travis either one can well afford it. Of course, the NFL can well afford to give it as a freebie. No real cares either way. Now if the NFL wanted to give some freebies to some Make-a-Wish children or something like that, I would be more impressed.

    Reply
  9. Kristen from MA says:
    February 11, 2024 at 8:35 am

    The NFL is notoriously greedy and cheap. Until recently, NFL cheerleaders only got paid for game time. Rehearsals were unpaid. Can you imagine?

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      February 11, 2024 at 8:55 am

      Truly this. The league is cheap as hell so this tracks. Travis is lucky that his is in the top tier of NFL players and is paid like one so he can afford this. Most of the players in the league don’t actually make that much and could never afford this.

      I like that he’s doing this for Taylor, her family, his family and friends. Yes it is a generous gesture but also a practical one? And Taylor is flying all the way to the game between an insane work schedule so it is not like she’s not investing in him either.

      Reply
      • Miss617 says:
        February 11, 2024 at 9:29 am

        Travis is in the top tier of NFL players, but he’s actually way underpaid. He comes from the Tom Brady school of “take a lower salary and maximize team cap space for other star players”, as the better a team is, the more likely its stars are to land endorsement deals (which seems to be working just fine as Trav and Patrick Mahomes were the players featured in the most commercials that aired during regular season game broadcasts)

      • Truthiness says:
        February 11, 2024 at 11:13 am

        Miss is right. Except Travis is not in the top tier of nfl salaries. Qbs are. He is like a brother to Mahomes and going to Super Bowls is part of his brand and Mahomes’ brand. It opens up life changing opportunities, like snl if you leverage it just right. Tyreek Hill, nfl’s best wide receiver, left the Chiefs for $30M a year, Travis commented that he’d love earning that much but he wants to win. Tyreek is still tight with them and hates the Fomo.

    • Dutch says:
      February 11, 2024 at 9:11 am

      The NFL doesn’t hire cheerleaders, individual teams do.

      Reply
      • Kristen from MA says:
        February 11, 2024 at 9:23 am

        Yes, and the league standard is that they weren’t paid for rehearsals until recently.

    • Grey says:
      February 11, 2024 at 9:30 am

      Came to say that this is 100% on brand for the NFL haha

      Reply
  10. Boxy Lady says:
    February 11, 2024 at 8:40 am

    The players are allowed to buy up to a certain number of tickets but the keyword is “buy.” The documentary Kelce, which is about Travis’ brother Jason, touched on this. Jason’s wife Kylie was saying that they were spending $50000 on last year’s Super Bowl. (Jason and Travis’ teams played against each other, the first time brothers played each other in a Super Bowl.) Each seat was nearly $4000, regular seats, not in a suite. They had to spend $8000 for their two daughters, who were both under 5, to be able to watch their dad and their uncle play in the Super Bowl.

    Also Boomer Esaison floated the theory a few days ago that Taylor Swift could ask the NFL to reimburse her for buying a Super Bowl suite since she’s generating so much income for them.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      February 11, 2024 at 8:57 am

      The part about paying for the young kids was the part that I found surprising. WTF NFL? So your telling me the year the Saints one, Drew Brees paid thousands for his baby to be there? This league….grrrrrr.

      Reply
  11. Dutch says:
    February 11, 2024 at 9:09 am

    No doubt Swift has brought a lot of eyes to the NFL, however there are 105 other players and dozens of coaches and support staff taking part in the game. If the NFL were to make such a large exception for Kelce, the NFL Players Association would file a grievance faster than you could say Bad Blood.

    Depending on the size of the suite, there may be other players’ families (Mahomes comes to mind) in the suite in there meaning they could split the cost of the suite.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      February 11, 2024 at 9:51 am

      True, but if each player— including the much lower paid ones — at least got two free tickets in reasonably decent spots for their family & friends, if some players then decided to pay for better seats, that would seem fine, to me, at least. This is like having to pay a huge chunk of change to bring your family to a required work event.

      With the attention on Taylor and Travis, the NFL is benefiting hugely — with significant costs to Travis and Taylor. Someone I knew who played for an NFL team described aspects of being in the NFL as just a big plantation. I hadn’t thought about any of this before, but what a bummer for the lower paid players who probably can’t reasonably afford tickets in the stands for what is one of the most major experiences of their professional lives. I can’t believe I’m angry on behalf of people who make more money than I’ll ever see for tossing balls around. But I am!

      Reply
  12. Blithe says:
    February 11, 2024 at 9:29 am

    Yeah, Shouldn’t the NFL be paying Them? Good on Travis, but I hope there’s some kind of work-around. The amount of money Taylor and Travis are spending to make this Extremely adorable experience happen is insane — and the NFL is profiting enormously from all of this. So are the advertisers. I know I’m just repeating what’s already been said — but I’m just miffed. I’m surprised—but not surprised. I’m also glad that Travis and Jason are being public about how the players and their families are regarded and treated by the NFL.

    I’m not sure how the security part works, but the safety risks for Taylor —and everyone around her — would require a box, no?

    Reply
  13. WiththeAmerican says:
    February 11, 2024 at 9:30 am

    There goes my dream of the Sussexes in the Swift box, generating how many registered voters just by being together while blowing minds? Hard to say.

    Reply
    • ME says:
      February 11, 2024 at 10:35 am

      Why would they be in the “Swift box”? Are they friends? I’ve never heard of them even knowing each other personally. Maybe they do. The real question is where will Taylor’s enemy Kim Kardashian be sitting lol ?

      Reply
  14. ElleE says:
    February 11, 2024 at 10:29 am

    Even though I never had a boyfriend buy me a box at the Superbowl, these two are making me miss my single days a bit. They are having so much fun with their wealth and their status.

    I’m glad Taylor is having this public relationship culminating in the Super Bowl as the nation needs good gossip.

    I don’t even wanna know how many refs had to get paid off to make this happen. This NFL season was almost unwatchable with all the reality-bending calls.

    Reply
  15. Raspin says:
    February 11, 2024 at 10:43 am

    The cost of the suites explains the story early this week that Olivia Culpo had to buy a suite for Christian McAffrey!s mom.

    Reply
  16. Bumblebee says:
    February 11, 2024 at 11:48 am

    Just a reminder that the NFL Is a ‘non-profit’ or some other nonsense, so it pays no taxes to the IRS. So why the heck can’t it gift, 2 non-transferable tickets to each player and on field staff for the teams in the super bowl? And I say ‘gift’ because then it’s not income, so no tax for the receiver. So ridiculous.
    Anyway, hope the fam has fun in that bazillion dollar box. I wonder if the food is any good?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment