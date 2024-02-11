Travis Kelce paid for a Super Bowl VIP box for his family & Taylor Swift’s family

Call me dumb, but I really didn’t know that football players playing in the Super Bowl had to buy tickets for their friends and family. Surely there’s a certain number of “comped” tickets allotted to each team for their friends and family? I guess it’s different when the players want their families to sit in a VIP box. By the same token, shouldn’t the NFL comp Travis Kelce (one of their biggest stars) for a VIP box for his extremely famous girlfriend? At the very least, Trav should get a discount! But apparently not – sources tell TMZ that Travis spent a huge amount of money for a VIP box for his family and Taylor Swift’s family.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s families are getting super close … taking in Sunday’s big game from a suite together TMZ has learned — and, like a gentleman, Travis is paying. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Taylor’s mom, Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney are going to sit with Travis’ mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce while watching Travis compete for his third Super Bowl ring. Taylor’s gonna be there of course, and we’re told some of her friends are tagging along … though we don’t know if any of her famous entourage will join the two families. Allegiant Stadium sources tell us the suite costs well over $1 million … and we’re told that Travis is covering all of it because he just wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday together. 87 sorta said this was the case on his “New Heights” podcast earlier this week when he joked he was “just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come.”

Again, it’s crazy to me that the Chiefs or NFL won’t comp that box, especially given the “Taylor Swift bump” for the NFL and the team. Millions of new people – especially in the coveted “women and girls under 30” demographic – are watching football because of Travis and Taylor’s love story. Advertisers are spending millions hoping to get their commercials positioned around Taylor Swift cutaways. It’s bonkers. That being said, Travis is really doing the most to impress Taylor AND her family. Someone said that Scott Swift (Tay’s dad) is probably gagged that Travis is spending this kind of money. Trav really wants people to know that he’s a keeper. We’ll see, Trav!

