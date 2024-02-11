Barry Keoghan on LA: ‘There’s a gorgeous feelin’ here. This mystic kind of haze’

While I didn’t really like or enjoy Saltburn or The Banshees of Inisherin, I enjoy Barry Keoghan and I want the world for him. Barry is not an actor trying to hide a posh upbringing behind a cheesy or false backstory – Barry’s background really was tragic. No father around, his mother turned to drugs and died when he was quite young. He went into foster care for years and eventually lived with his grandmother. He was born and raised in Dublin but he had stars in his eyes and always dreamed of working in Hollywood. He went from a small-time boxer to a character actor and he’s spent thirteen years working his way up the ladder. Barry covers the February issue of GQ and this piece is extraordinary. Some highlights:
He lives in London but loves his time in LA: “Just takin’ it all in, man. There’s a gorgeous feelin’ here. This mystic kind of haze. This subtle thing I feel here—it’s like a romance I hold with it. I’m in love with it.”
His energy with Jacob Elordi: “I’m really flirtin’. We were constantly close. It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s]. Me and Jacob—he’s like a brother to me, honestly. I think when you’re comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want, you know what I mean? It’s not like, ‘Oh, don’t come near me’—it’s like, I’m comfortable. When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy….I’m comfortable with Jacob. Messin’ about. Havin’ a laugh. We’re bein’ lads. We’ve just done a movie where we had to kiss, man. Look at the scenes we’ve done. You have to be comfortable with yourself.”
He feels like ‘Saltburn’ is the first time he hasn’t been seen as the freak: “It’s nice, man. It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin’ freaky little freak man-child, freak child-man, whatever you want to call it. It’s nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice. My prettiness didn’t get me this far,” he says, but he’s conscious that being someone audiences want to look at “opens up other lanes for me—it’s part of the leading man thing.”
He enjoys where he is but he still makes his hotel bed: “You can get caught up in it, and it’s kind of dangerous in that sense,” he says. This is why he makes his hotel bed every morning, even though he knows the staff will come around and change it themselves. “It’s just to start your day good, to kind of bring you back to gravity. At least I’ve made it. It’s small, simple stuff like that, keeps you from floating away.”
He dreamed of all of this: “It’s crazy when I think of it. I was saying to my friend last night—I was just looking out at the [Hollywood] sign and, y’know, I wanted this as a kid. I dunno why I wanted it, but I wanted it. It brings back memories, in a weird way—it’s hard to have memories of a place you’ve not been in, but I watched all those old movies, and was fascinated by Old Hollywood. This was stuff I dreamt of, as a kid.”
The loneliness of an actor’s life: “There’s a loneliness as well, that comes with this. A massive loneliness. It’s hard not to talk about that, or to pretend that’s not there.” It caught up with him in November when he walked the red carpet in Prada at the Saltburn premiere in New York. “One of the noisiest, busiest cities in the world, but for me it was like, I’m in that place on my own—the only person in New York, at some points.” Who do you think about, when you’re alone like that? “When I’m isolated? Obviously, my mother. My mother, always. She’s many years passed now, but I always think about her anyway. It’s always just in and around achievements that it’s really prominent—’cause you’d like to celebrate that wit’ ’er, y’know?”
He had necrotizing fasciitis just before The Banshees of Inisherin started shooting. One in five cases are fatal; amputation, he says, was on the table. He remembers saying to the doctors, But I’m not gonna die, right? and the doctors saying, Well, we don’t know.
He named his son Brando. He was born right in the middle of shooting on Saltburn; Keoghan managed to get away for that one day. “They gave me a day off. Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings—boom! It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair. Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say—yeah.”
On Brando’s mother, his ex Alyson Sandro: “She’s done a great job and she’s an incredible mother.”
There’s so much sadness layered into this profile but there’s something else too – joy, pleasure, wish-fulfillment. It’s nice to hear a non-American actor talk about how much he loves LA, how he still enjoys the promotional grind and he still has some Hollywood dreams. Most actors – especially Brits, but not so much Irish actors – can’t stop sh-t talking LA. To Barry, he’s happy as a clam in LA. And the fact that he had flesh-eating bacteria and almost got his arm amputated? Right before filming Banshees?? That’s insane.
It’s nice to read an interview with an actor who’s actually got things to say, who’s lived life and had experiences beyond private school, drama school, Oxbridge, being a nepo baby etc.
I vaguely remember he was in the eternals and his character was v charismatic and had a romantic storyline with another character. I would’ve watched more about them and that’s the only marvel movie I’ve seen in years. Watched it on a plane. I have a thing about watching action-type movies in plane😂. Anyways, I hope to see him in a lot more movies.
Uh, isn’t that usually just called smog?
No, Izzy, (shaking my head). It’s actually haze from a marine layer. As the day heats up it burns off and the sky will clear slowly. When day turns to night and the air temperature drops, the lands temperature drops, then the marine layer rolls inland again. Back and forth, back and forth, it’s a cycle that can easily be taken for granted. Non natives always think the vanishing and returning marine layer is smog. That “on shore flow” actually gives a little cleanse at night. I think he describes beautifully. I am delightfully surprised he regarded it so. I think most visitors would likewise cynically dismiss it as smog like you did. It says something about this actor’s awareness and observation that he noted the difference.
During the fires, when all you could see was smoke, you couldn’t even see the sun. Sometime around 10:00 p.m. to midnight the marine layer would push the smoke away from the city and you could see the sky. Seeing the stars and the moon unveiled like that was reassuring, amazing, tragic. My senior mother and I would go for walks then when it was safer for her. It really does feel magical or divine under circumstances like those horrible days.
Thank you @Mads, @tom, @spicydragonfly79. He’s right that there’s something very special about the light and colors and natural rhythms of the seasons here. Easy to disparage, easy to misunderstand. The fact that he gets it makes me like him even more. Such a lovely interview. Glad @Kaiser highlighted it.
Mads, that’s just what I remember from my week in LA seven years ago. We drove to Simi Valley early one morning and the mist kept rising and falling in the hills. It was beautiful. By 11 o’clock, the sun was shining brightly and we could remove our sweaters because it was so warm. It certainly was not smog. I 💕 LA!
Boom!
Thank you Mads
He did Hot Ones recently was was really sweet.
Refreshing to hear from someone who’s not so privileged that they’re whining and complaining about being on the shows and movies that they’d not have got on otherwise.
He’s very very charming and a fantastic actor but I worry about him. Nobody should be in love with LA, the industry or the place. It’s pretty and exciting for about a week and then all the smog, heat and people really gets to you. I could only live there for 3 years before I had to leave. I can understand it might seem enchanting coming from rainy Dublin and London, but it can be dangerous to romanticize it like he seems to.
I get the Colin Farrell vibes, when he went off the rails with addiction. I hope he can keep it together and just continue working with great talent and stay sane.
And yet I can think of a number of friends born and bred in LA who wouldn’t live anywhere else. I don’t know if they’re wrong and you’re right that LA is poison, only that they do feel this way and have made life choices so they can stay.
Maybe Hollywood is poison, but there is more to LA than Hollywood or the industry. As someone who’s from here, it’s so damn annoying to hear when people bash LA for no damn reason other than because a bunch of washed up actors couldn’t make it in the industry. It is the biggest county in the US, with nearly 10 million people, and so many great neighborhoods, and amazing people being reduced to “poison” because some people could only last for a few years here.
uhm. well so you didnt like it. your right. for the many who live here and love our city, or who dont have the option or luxury to leave and love their city regardless, this place can be magical at times. and guess what? there are some pretty amazing people here too.
It’s called ‘smog’.
I am always amazed at how many actors came out of chaotic and even traumatic childhoods. There’s something about childhood trauma that draws people to the performing arts.
You gave LA a shot and it didn’t end well. That’s no excuse to dump on someone else’s dream. LA, like any major metropolis, is multi-faceted with lots to admire and much to avoid. One thing you’ll hear many folks from the UK talk about is LA weather and the surrounding topography. Let Barry enjoy the hazy shade of winter.
I love this interview. He was amazing in Saltburn. I wish Saltburn had been a mini series, I didn’t really like it as a movie, the characters felt drafted half way and just left hanging.
He is right, LA is magical and it’s hard to explain why. It’s as if individual dreams hold it together. The history of it all is in the air. It’s crummy and noisy and vulgar and gorgeous – it’s magical.