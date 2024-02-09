“Khloe Kardashian posted some new photos with her son Tatum” links

Khloe Kardashian cozies up to her son Tatum in new pics. [Hollywood Life]
“G-d doesn’t make mistakes” and intended for you to be impregnated by rape? That’s the line they’re going with? So, I’m not a religious person and not trying to be disrespectful but how does one reconcile that logic with their faith?
And by that logic, we shouldnt have criminal laws because God must have intended for the crime to happen. And we shouldn’t have medicine because god must have intended for those people to get sick. And we shouldn’t have a military because God must have wanted to country to be attacked. And we shouldn’t have firefighters because God must have wanted those fires to happen.
Thank you for saying all of this. I went to make coffee after posting my comment, and I was like “wait, should we cancel cancer research?” But you covered it more thoroughly.
They are definitely trampling down the wall that is supposed to separate church from state. Considering the majority of Americans are agnostic/atheist, it doesn’t exactly jive with the majority
But how do we get that agnostic/atheist majority to get out and vote? The GOP would have a hard time winning any national race if they did. Hell, even some red states would be at least purple for the statewide and local stuff too.
Todd Akin, mister ‘if it’s a legitimate rape the female body has a way of shutting that down’ is also from MO. Hopefully this guy will be cancelled just like Akin.
Not in anyway a defense of that fool, but it was a legal defense in play for decades, and I honestly grew up in the 80s thinking this was true. Don’t get me wrong, when Akin made that comment I was enraged, but let’s not give him credit for devising it.
“how does one reconcile that logic with their faith?”
It’s simple: immaculate conception. People of this mindset think conception is the miracle, as ‘evidenced’ by Mary’s non-consensual pregnancy. What’s most disturbing about the one-year old analogy is how they just accept that an infant could get pregnant without asking how.
RE: Immaculate Conception: Interestingly, Mary becoming pregnant with Jesus is not what that is referring to.
There’s a whole lot of dysfunction and corruption, demolition of human rights, including reproductive rights that is oozing and flooding out of the X-tian theocracy hungry bigots, but if they are using their supposed belief in the IC to hand wave away rape, letting it go unpunished and and insisting on forced birth, it is just more and more damning proof that they don’t actually read the book Trump paraded around displaying upside down.
By that logic God is a cruel monster.
Thank you for the link warning people off Fool Me Once. I’d considered watching it this week, and now that I’m spoiled on it, I am SO glad I did not fire it up when it popped up after the last episode of The Brothers Sun (which I really enjoyed)
I’m so mad, I was actually really enjoying this show until it completely went off a cliff, just an absolute flop of an ending. Similar to Leave The World Behind, like get back in there and write a real ending!
Same here re: enjoying the earlier eps. But then I got a feeling they were heading for some kind of too-tricky twist so I peeked at a recaps site. No regrets at all. So glad I bailed.
Loved The Brothers Sun! Fool Me Once was lame.
Quick reminder: if someone is lovebombing you then they are trying to distract you from seeing something in them that they don’t want you to see.
Lovebombing is a giant red flag.
Hard agree! Happened to me twice in the last year; so glad I had good enough instincts to listen to my gut early on!
Agree 100%. I’ve been love-bombed and thank Dog I had the sense to run away fast. When someone puts you on a pedestal they will push you off at some point and it will be a hard landing.
Cute kid… no comment on Khloe
Yolanda’s fake Birkin reminds me of reading the FBI report of Jen Shah’s raided closet. She had so many fake designer items, it was hilarious.
SINGLES! OMG! I’m of “that age” and wow…I’ll need to rewatch that one again.
Now I keep singing Dyslexic Heart !
I can not keep track of everybody now involved with the Kardashians and Jenners.
I kinda gave up around early days of Lord D.
There are a lot of them, and they seem to be bringing in new partners or starting new relationships all the time.
I do know that Kims oldest is on SM pretty often, I think.
All the original Ks have kids now, including Rob, right?
Then Kayne and his prisoner-wife pop up a lot too.
I wish I could make a funnier joke about that lady that Kanye is married to/controlling/using.
But I can’t.
The photos of her should be banned. That stuff should not be normalized.
If it’s a kink/BDSM thing, kept it to yourself and among Adults only.
Kanyes kids should not be seeing that stuff.
How much money do they all need? Isn’t it enough?
PMK, I just know she’s gonna bring in the young kids and $$ in on them too.
Man, those K women just slap on 2″ of makeup all the time, don’t they?
Keep church and State separate.
Religion is a private issue to me.
No notes. 🙂
Omg, their daughter looks exactly like Tristian Thompson but Tatum resembles (original) Khloe so much! What does that do you psychologically I wonder, when you’ve gone through such effort to change your features?
Kid should be afraid of her nails, they look like daggers.