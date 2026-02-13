Zoe Saldana & other celebs donate to James Van Der Beek’s family’s GoFundMe



James Van Der Beek passed away on February 11 after a years-long journey with colorectal cancer. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, ages four through 15. Over the last several months, James was open about how expensive his treatments were and the financial toll that they took on his family. In December, he auctioned off some of his Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues memorabilia in order to raise money to pay for treatments. Paul Walker Hauswer and his Dawson’s Creek co-stars also set up fundraisers to support James.

Hours after James’ passing, friends of the Van Der Beek family set up a GoFundMe page to help his family with their financial needs. The crowdfund surpassed a million dollars within hours, with thousands of people donating. As of Thursday night, more than two million had been raised from almsot 40,000 donors. It wasn’t just fans donating, either. Several celebrities made very generous donations, including Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, who donated $25,000, and Zoe Saldaña, who set up a monthly donation of $2,500.

Zoe Saldaña is making a major contribution to James Van Der Beek‘s family after the actor’s death at age 48. Saldaña’s name was spotted among the many donors on Van Der Beek’s GoFundMe page after news broke of his death on Wednesday, February 11. The actress’ donation was set at $2,500 on a monthly basis. The fundraiser’s goal was initially set at $550,000 but has since been upped to $1.5 million. More than $1.2 million was raised at the time of publication, with Derek Hough, Lydia Hearst and Ricki Lake also among the celebrity donors. Van Der Beek revealed in November 2024 that he was diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer. His death was announced via Instagram on Wednesday. “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” a statement read. “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.” James is survived by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children: daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, and Gwendolyn, 7, and sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, 4. According to the GoFundMe description, the Dawson’s Creek alum’s family is “out of funds” after covering medical costs. “James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him,” the website reads. “After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026 leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children. Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care.” James’ family is now “facing an uncertain future” an “working hard to stay in their home” in Texas. “The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead,” the website continues. “Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them.”

[From Us Weekly]

The latest numbers have James’s family’s GoFundMe topping $2 million. In addition to the celebrities that Us Weekly mentions, other famous contributors include John M. Chu, Danica McKellar, and Marla Maples’ foundation. That is really kind of Zoe to set up a monthly donation. I’m sure James’ family truly appreciates that gesture, as well as everyone else’s generosity. It’s so awful that they have to worry about essential living expenses and potentially losing their home while they’re grieving. Hopefully, this money helps relieves their financial stress. This situation once again puts a spotlight on what is wrong with America’s for-profit healthcare system. No one should go bankrupt or face losing their home as a result of them or a family member getting sick.

Social media has been flooded with tributes, from James’ friends, co-workers, and fans. Katie Holmes shared a handwritten letter on her Instagram page that made me tear up. Alfonso Ribeiro, who’s godfather to James’ daughter Gwendolyn, made two heartfelt Instagram posts, including one with a picture of him saying his last goodbye to his friend. Stacy Keibler shared a recent picture of the two of them watching the sunset. I also read several stories from fans who’d met James in chance encounters over the years, whether it was in a restaurant with his family or while he was filming DC in Wilmington, NC. Every story was about how kind or good-natured he was. It’s always nice to hear about a famous person being just as nice in real life as you hoped they were.