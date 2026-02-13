Would Prince William & Kate consider doing a TV interview post-Epstein Files?

Every now and then, one of the tabloids accidentally hits upon a good idea. So it is with this story, which comes via Aussie tabloid New Idea. They claim that things are going so badly for the left-behind Windsors that the Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to shake things up. That shake up? Prince William and Kate allegedly plan to do a big TV interview or some kind of behind-the-scenes documentary. While that obviously would never happen in a million years, it’s got me thinking about how it’s something William and Kate should actually consider.
Prince William and Princess Kate are planning a major documentary project after a difficult year for the royals. The Prince and Princess of Wales broke their silence on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to Jeffrey Epstein in a statement via Kensington Palace this week.
The couple is said to be concerned about the popularity of the royals amid the controversy and is planning their own TV project to give a rare insight into their lives in a bid to change the narrative.
“For Wills, it’s like watching a car crash in slow motion, and it’s one big fat mess. He knows he and Kate are the only ones who can fix it,” an insider tells New Idea. “The King’s popularity is at an all-time low, and the weight of the monarchy is on their shoulders.”
“They are planning their own interview-documentary to be aired later this year, working with the archive team. It’s long overdue for them to give the world a peek inside the lives of the future King and Queen of England – and a chance to show Harry and Meghan how it’s done.”
[From New Idea]
“…A chance to show Harry and Meghan how it’s done…” There we go. Less about image-maintenance in the wake of the Epstein Files and more about William and Kate flailing around and trying to copy Prince Harry and Meghan. But as I said, this is actually a good idea, participating in a documentary in which people could see behind the curtain. Particularly for William and Kate, who have maintained a practically Victorian veil of secrecy around their lives and work schedules. A TV interview would also be a good idea, for both of them or just William. But of course, I seriously doubt any of this would happen.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales make a visit to Charing Cross Hospital, in London, Britain, January 8, 2026.,Image: 1064283562, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Isabel Infantes/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales react as they meet with the Team GB and Paralympics GB Curling teams ahead of the Winter Olympic Games at the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland, Britain, January 20, 2026.,Image: 1067661620, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Russell Cheyne/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales meet people at ‘The Gothenburg’, known locally as ‘The Goth’, a community-run pub in the former mining village of Fallin, near Stirling, Scotland, Britain, January 20, 2026.,Image: 1067703099, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Russell Cheyne/Avalon
-
-
20/01/2026. Scotland . The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Gothenburg Pub in Fallin, near Stirling, to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations.,Image: 1067746568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive ahead of an audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally at Lambeth Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday February 5, 2026.,Image: 1072319968, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally during an audience in the Archbishop’s study at Lambeth Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday February 5, 2026.,Image: 1072320204, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and the Princess of Wales, joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, speak to a patient in the therapy gym during a visit to Charing Cross Hospital, west London, to highlight the work of NHS staff and volunteers as they respond to the increased demand on services during the winter months
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jan 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales, joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, attend a roundtable on philanthropy in the National Health Service during a visit to Charing Cross Hospital, west London, to highlight the work of NHS staff and volunteers as they respond to the increased demand on services during the winter months
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jan 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and the Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, speak with members of the public following a visit to the National Curling Academy in Stirling as part of their visit to Stirling and Falkirk.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Stirling, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jan 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I wouldn’t be so sure – highly controlled, softball, self aggrandizing pseudo documentary that isn’t even filmed in part at forest lodge seems like a natural progression from the Levy interview and the Amazon nonsense Charles just put out. Especially if it focuses on William and Earthshot
Kate would never be a part of it though. She can’t do an interview without revealing how dim she is. The engagement interview was heavily edited and she hasn’t done anything significant since 2011.
Besides William has few answers to provide unless he’s willing to explain the Earthshot charity getting money from the sultan and the car rides with Andrew.
Kate was so woefully unable to participate at the one and only Heads Together event she and William did with Harry and Meghan, it is very clear that they can never let her be publicly interviewed again.
William wasn’t any better, these two are the very lightest of lightweights.
The motivation for this stuff is always the same. After harping on how whatever Harry and Meghan are doing isn’t regal, is desperate, or is invading their own privacy ( eye roll), they want to co-opt the actual good idea for the less than innovative British royals.
This will never happen for the same reason that they barely do appearances together, their appearances are rarely announced, and are highly choreographed and very short. They can’t stand each other.
It’s going to be very difficult even with a lot of editing, NDAs, and soft lighting hagiography to make two dull people that don’t spend time with each other, don’t like each other, and have tons of secrets to hide about the state of their relationship not give away the game.
Have they not seen the Melania doc, and how obvious marriages of convenience are even when you try to present it in a good light?
THIS x 1000. 😀
The comparison to the Melania doc is perfect. That last thing we–or their image–need is an over-produced, slick documentary with zero meaningful new content. Just thinking about an hour-long version of Kate’s Seasons series makes me want to put my head in the sand.
Plus these two are incapable of speaking or acting naturally. Any documentary is going to expose them to ridicule about Kate’s fake posh accent, staged festive glances and PDA–and that’s before they get to the actual content, when their cosplay as a normal, middle-class family will be exploded in a million ways.
It would be a 90-minute extension of that first Summer’s Eve commercial they did for their anniversary + the ‘nature is healing’ video thing they did. They’d probably use a lot of the same footage from the initial filming of both, given their propensity for parceling out still photos from a single photo shoot.
I don’t think I could take 90 minutes of these two!
The Windsors did this back in the sixties. Someone (possibly Philip) talked the queen into opening up the monarchy to be more relatable to the public. It was a disaster. Some of the footage is still seen occasionally but most of the documentary has been permanently embargoed. Everyone was stiff and awkward trying to act like normal human beings. Conversations were stilted and extremely boring. I mean, after this, what could possibly go wrong if W&K tried it? They are ten times more uncomfortable in public than the royals in the sixties. Elizabeth would have had all the footage burned if she could have.
Didn’t Edward also try to film a documentary about the royals in the 90’s? I vaguely remember that.
We won’t even mention the Charles tv interviews about his affairs or Andrew’s Epstein disaster. The royals are simply incapable of the self-awareness that you would need to win over the public. I’ve never once seen any encounter with the Wales and the public that wasn’t stilted, inauthentic, and just…off- putting.
If I were the comms person I would throw my whole body in front of this idea.
Which is so interesting, because Sophie had a PR firm before she married Edward, right? I think it was successful. Plus, Sophie is a commoner. You’d think she would at least be able to convey “normal human being” and rub that off on Edward🤷🏾♀️
The only thing I remember Edward doing during his show business phase was that medieval games event with family members. My memory is hazy on even that, but it was quite awful 😞.
You can find the documentary on YouTube (just search “british royal family documenatary 1969”). It’s…something.
What they need to do they’ll never do. Because it won’t work. They are incapable of talking off the cuff, letting people see them as authentic people behind the veil. They should have been doing this all along. So many Celebitches had great ideas for real things they could have done all through the pandemic. Easy things like crafts with their own kids. Story times. Kicking a ball in the yard. Home runs the moms in minivans around the world (who are their target audience) would find relatable. If they can’t do softball stuff like that, and if it’s true that even their wedding interview had to be pieced together because Kate is such a terrible on camera speaker (why they haven’t given her lessons in all these years I can’t fathom), then there’s no way they can sit for an interview. Everything they do is scripted within an inch of their lives. They’ll just put out more of the same “naycha” video slop that was probably just AI and then they can continue to hide out doing whatever it is they do behind closed doors.
How is any of this like watching a car crash in slow motion? The royal family has been covering for Andrew for years and the idea that any of this comes as a surprise is absurd. Using a car crash analogy for William is a little on the nose, don’t we think?
Sure. Let’s get a look at how Kate has applied he skillful interior design experience to Forest Lodge. It must be so full of glamor and royal opulence I can hardly wait to see it. Let’s get a glimpse into the expansive grounds where the children roam freely and play without intrusion in their private backyard. Wouldn’t that be awesome? Everyone will be over the moon to seen the future King and Queen are happy and thriving after Kate’s mysterious disappearance and return to public duties. After all people in Britain are craving ‘British traditions’ and ‘British culture’ from their royals, especially the older generation who feel they’ve lost everything. 🧐 🤲
Ah, yes, let’s see Kate prepare that Sunday roast on her Aga cooker that everybody always goes on about (both the Sunday roast and the Aga cooker).
In theory, yes, a behind the scenes documentary cementing the Wales’ normalcy and family life would be a good pr move. But in practice? Neither of them has the charisma, charm, or candour to make such a thing worthwhile. Just look at how cringeworthy their public interactions with each other already are.
Their team chooses highly superficial, stage-managed video slop without dialogue for a reason!
Those are my thoughts. Even after editing, I’m not sure it would land. It might even backfire. As a gossip consumer, would I be interested? For sure. But I could see it very easily backfiring on the wales.
Just look at how much backlash those commercials created and that was edited to the high heavens. I think W&K have already overplayed their hand in that department and a documentary would just turn people off completely. Hell, even a simple sit-down interview would come across as tacky because W&K are terrible orators. I can’t think of one remarkable or relatable thing they’ve ever said.
The Oprah interview worked as well as the documentary because Harry and Meghan were willing to expose a bit of their lives and themselves to be authentic. William refuses to do that and Kate being authentic only happens when she sees Meghan and goes into bitch mode
B-I-N-G-O !!!!
Zing!
If Willi and Kate do a documentary/sit down interview it will be to distract, not to answer questions about uncle Andrew, Epstein, their knowledge or involvement or what Harry said in “Spare”. This documentary/interview will be totally choreographed. Nothing could be further from their real life.
Kaiser, you sly devil. You know this would be trainwreck lol!
🤣 It sure would be.
But it would provide a year’s worth of great material for this very website! 😉
A sit down interview would be meaningless because it would be heavily edited, I’m sure the wales would have final approval, and it would just be all about how william is changing the monarchy one school run at a time.
A behind the scenes documentary would also be worthless but maybe they would try it. They cant focus on their work (there isnt any) and if they play the normal family image too hard it will raise a lot of questions and cause a lot of annoyance IMO. People dont actually want to see overprivileged millionaire families cosplaying at normal lives.
The Eugene levy bit worked because William stayed in one topic, levy added in some jokes and they were nowhere near anywhere William actually lives.
Even there the clip of the scooter became a meme. And levy confirm William was running late.
@Becks1: that was the basic problem with the sixties doc, going inside their family life. Trying to portray them as a “normal” family when they are definitely not a normal family and never could be.
I don’t think William would ever agree to one because of how guarded he is. Even the sit-down he did with Eugenie Levy was a waste of time. Would Kate even be trusted to speak, even in a heavily controlled environment? Every word out her mouth lately is just one disaster after another and that’s with the palace controlling every angle. William must be aware of how inept his wife is, considering he isn’t that much better at the job either.
W&K live under a strict Victorian veil for a reason and the press know it.
That would be a soft interview with all questions pre approved. It would be boring and full of jazz hands and inappropriate laughter and smiling. Don’t think it will happen but if it does I’m here for the train wreck!!!
Good to know in advance so that I can plan to doing anything other than watch it. Might be time for that root canal I’ve been putting off.
Remember the Obama visit to the Kensington Palace home? The only things that humanized that visit were little George in his robe and Harry (who we later learned in Spare was an infrequent visitor). The apartment looked like a museum. It wasn’t just that they had to cover the Negro Page plaque with a plant (why they wanted to live with that painting out of everything in the royal collection, who knows?)–nothing in that place looked like a home people lived in. I half expected velvet ropes just out of frame. There was nothing that suggested personality, or style, or a place where people actually lived–the palace may as well have been a hotel (and it very well may be a hotel for them while they really live elsewhere, like with the Middletons). There’s just never been any there, there with the Waleses. They are completely opaque. No one has any sense of them as a family, how they live, what they do. They’re like that one house in a neighborhood where you seldom see anyone come in or go out, and people whisper about what goes on in there, and whenever you do see anyone, they don’t talk much or invite anyone over or let the kids play. The Wales are the equivalent of the people who live in That House.
We’ve already seen the sort of videos they send out to show how “normal” and “relatable” they are. They’ve all bombed massively. That commercial where they awkwardly groped each other? 😀 Those stupid cancer-free videos? And let us not get into the H+M cosplay videos, nowadays showing them from the back and in black and white and “holding hands” and exchanging looks of love. I mean, they are far too stilted and awkward and fake, even with copious editing and re-takes, for any interviews or “off the cuff/fly-on-the-wall” documentary to feel realistic and credible. They are now an official laughingstock.
Even their *engagement* interview required numerous retakes and it was still awkward and stilted.
I think a tour of the interior of Forest Lodge would be the ideal publicity booster for them.
When Charles and Diana released their documentaries in the 80s (In Person and then later In Private, In Public), they were very well received, mainly because Diana came across so well. Warm, funny, stylish. I cannot imagine Kate speaking coherently or with wit on camera. William is too guarded and constipated to come across well either. They may well try to do it but I’m not sure how successful it would be.
A chance to show Harry and Maghan how it’s done? Then why all the cosplay? Ok, they are celebrating opposite day as per usual. Sorry. silly me!!!
“For Wills, it’s like watching a car crash in slow motion, and it’s one big fat mess. He knows he and Kate are the only ones who can fix it,”
Oh, how I laughed at that! 🤣🤣 William & Kate don’t know how to fix anything! She has to call her mom to change a lightbulb!
If there were an interview, I think only William should participate, Kate is just a distraction and has little to nothing to do with it
Great idea! Who would do the voiceover for Kate?
They kinda said the same about Charles and it ended up being super bland and a major flop.
I think they’ll be trying to do something similar to Charles and release it around September. I agree though that there’s no way we’ll get a real behind the scenes from William or an interview like their engagement. The dude is super private with everything and Kate isn’t comfortable in front of cameras.
The interview would be an embarrassment with scooter looking concerned and keen simpering.
The Epstein scandal is in high gear in the US (and not going away) and the KP minions and new crisis manager think this will go over well? This will tank like Melania’s movie.
According to press reports and sources from March 2023, they wanted so much to be Andrew’s neighbours. Much more than they wanted to be Harry and Meghan’s neighbours. Now they have to bear the consequences of their preferences. What terrible people they are… They will never give a substantive interview, only empty platitudes.