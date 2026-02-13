Would Prince William & Kate consider doing a TV interview post-Epstein Files?

Every now and then, one of the tabloids accidentally hits upon a good idea. So it is with this story, which comes via Aussie tabloid New Idea. They claim that things are going so badly for the left-behind Windsors that the Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to shake things up. That shake up? Prince William and Kate allegedly plan to do a big TV interview or some kind of behind-the-scenes documentary. While that obviously would never happen in a million years, it’s got me thinking about how it’s something William and Kate should actually consider.

Prince William and Princess Kate are planning a major documentary project after a difficult year for the royals. The Prince and Princess of Wales broke their silence on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to Jeffrey Epstein in a statement via Kensington Palace this week. The couple is said to be concerned about the popularity of the royals amid the controversy and is planning their own TV project to give a rare insight into their lives in a bid to change the narrative. “For Wills, it’s like watching a car crash in slow motion, and it’s one big fat mess. He knows he and Kate are the only ones who can fix it,” an insider tells New Idea. “The King’s popularity is at an all-time low, and the weight of the monarchy is on their shoulders.” “They are planning their own interview-documentary to be aired later this year, working with the archive team. It’s long overdue for them to give the world a peek inside the lives of the future King and Queen of England – and a chance to show Harry and Meghan how it’s done.”

“…A chance to show Harry and Meghan how it’s done…” There we go. Less about image-maintenance in the wake of the Epstein Files and more about William and Kate flailing around and trying to copy Prince Harry and Meghan. But as I said, this is actually a good idea, participating in a documentary in which people could see behind the curtain. Particularly for William and Kate, who have maintained a practically Victorian veil of secrecy around their lives and work schedules. A TV interview would also be a good idea, for both of them or just William. But of course, I seriously doubt any of this would happen.