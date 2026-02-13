Eden: It’s time for Princess Beatrice & Eugenie to speak out about Jeffrey Epstein

The Epstein Files have become such a rolling catastrophe for the Windsors, to the point where I doubt that any of the “Yorks” are going to come out unscathed. King Charles has attempted to cauterize the issue, blaming everything on Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, while simultaneously “saving” Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and allowing them to be semi-royals or half-in royals. Beatrice and Eugenie live in royal homes – Eugenie lives in Ivy Cottage in the Kensington Palace complex, and Beatrice has an apartment at St. James’s Palace – but they also have non-royal homes (just in case). They are allowed some semi-royal patronages but they’re not considered working royals. They’re welcome at family events, like Christmas at Sandringham. But given how much is coming out about how Sarah and Andrew included their daughters in their depraved relationships with Jeffrey Epstein, it feels like Bea and Eugenie are going to find themselves out in the cold. The Daily Mail’s columnists have been turning on the princesses for months now, and Richard Eden’s latest column is yet more evidence that B&E are pretty much done.
Part of the reason I’d always been sympathetic to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie was that they seemed sensible and level-headed whenever I met them at London parties. It struck me as unfair for them to be tainted by the failings of their parents, the former Duke and Duchess of York. However, the more I read of the three million documents in the Jeffrey Epstein files, the more disturbed I am by how much they knew about the late sex offender and how little they did about it.
After Prince Andrew’s disastrous interview at Buckingham Palace with BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis in 2019, it was reported that Beatrice had advised her father to take part. Indeed, she was said to have attended a meeting at the palace with the BBC producers who persuaded Andrew to agree. Then, I found it hard to believe that Bea, as she’s known to friends, could have been involved because it was such a foolish decision. But when it was confirmed to be the case, I persuaded myself that she must have done so out of a touching belief in the innocence of her father, and that she must have been desperate for him to convince the nation he had been involved in no wrongdoing just as he had clearly convinced her. Now, I am not so sure.
First, it was revealed that the princess, then aged 20, joined her sister and mother on a visit to Miami in 2009 to visit Epstein less than a week after he was released from prison. The American financier was under house arrest at the time, having served 13 months of an 18-month sentence for procuring a child for prostitution after a parent reported that he had sexually abused her 14-year-old daughter. Epstein had pleaded guilty to the revolting crime. Two days after he walked free from jail, Epstein gave permission for the mother and daughters’ airline tickets to be purchased for a total of $14,000 (£10,000).
The Epstein files show extensive contact between Epstein and Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew from then onwards. The following year, Andrew went to stay with Epstein at his New York apartment. In his Newsnight interview, Andrew told Maitlis that he went there only to inform Epstein that he would be having nothing more to do with him. However, emails from the Epstein files show that this was a lie. In fact, their creepy contact continued for years.
I believe that Beatrice knew her father had lied when he said this. The fact that she had accompanied her mother to celebrate the sex offender’s release shows that her parents had no intention of cutting ties with him. Quite the opposite: they hoped to continue benefiting from his generosity. Surely Eugenie too must have been aware of the true position. That jolly trip to Florida is not, moreover, the only disclosure in the files that has persuaded me Beatrice and Eugenie knew their father told a pack of lies to the nation from the palace.
Having defended Beatrice and Eugenie for so many years, I feel guilty for having acted as one of their media cheerleaders. I fear they have betrayed my trust and betrayed the nation for allowing, or even encouraging, their father to lie to the nation. It is time for the sisters to speak out about what they know and order their father to start telling the truth, to the police and to the authorities in the USA. And time for our head of state, King Charles, to cut off all funding to his greedy, lying brother until he does so.
I have to admit… Eden’s not wrong here, in this particular situation. I’ve defended B&E as well, and I’m still sympathetic towards them because of their frankly despicable parents. But it does sound like Beatrice (in particular) needs to answer some questions about what she knew and when, and how many times she met Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and what kind of advice she gave to her parents regarding this whole situation. Many commenters pointed out that Beatrice was probably more involved in her parents’ mess because she’s the eldest daughter. There’s something to that, because Eugenie doesn’t seem to be as consistently mixed up in this sh-t. Anyway, it sure sounds like Beatrice and Eugenie are going to get kicked out of Ivy Cottage and St. James’s Palace. They probably won’t be invited to Easter… or Trooping the Colour… or Christmas at Sandringham.
London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch's 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
Princess Beatrice of York with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
London, UK -20220605-
Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Christopher Woolf, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
London, UK, 21 May 2024: Princess Eugenie (in red) and Princess Beatrice (in white) arrive for the Royal Garden Party organised by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London.
Platinum Jubilee Reception hosted by the Lord Mayor of London at Gulidhall
Featuring: Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
Featuring: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
The Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: Princess Beatrice meets guests
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 May 2024
The Royal Family attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Sarah Duchess of York
Where: Ascot, Royaume-uni
When: 19 Jun 2024
Sarah, Duchess of York with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie during a visit to the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at University College Hospital, London
Featuring: Princess Eugenie, Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 Apr 2025
Royal family christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace
Featuring: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Dec 2025
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Edoardo Mozzi, Princess Beatrice
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
London, UK -20220603-Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch's 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul's Cathedral
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Yes Beatrice needs to answer questions but she also wants to have a bigger role in the royal family so she will have to be careful to maintain that. I believe if Peg were to put pressure on her she would talk and only because she knows that Peg will be in charge one day soon and she wants to be a working royal.
It’s up to the King who has protected his child raping brother who should be speaking out and answering the public. If there is an investigation they all should cooperate with the authorities including the king and york sisters.
Charles should be DEMANDING an investigation, as well as cutting his brother off completely.
But it’s too late for any of them to try to pull off innocence now.
I’ve been saying for months that the York daughters should be considered culpable in their patents’ failed cover-up, because if they truly were innocent and knew nothing, they would have stood up in support of the victims long ago.
All they’ve done is a bit of weak-tea generality, so clearly meant to try to divert heat from themselves that it’s insulting to both the victims and the public.
Maureen is calling attention to the 9th & 12th in line of succession to distract from the fact that Andy, despite agreeing not to use some titles, remains 8th in line of succession. Royal puffer, Maureen, also wants to divert attention away from King Chuck’s half-axxed defenestration of his brother Andy that still leaves him in line to rule over Brittania 👑.
And speaking of who has betrayed Maureen’s trust and “betrayed the nation for allowing, or even encouraging, [B&E’s] father to lie to the nation,” wouldn’t you want to start your demands closer to the source of power – ie at the top? Seeing’s how Betty is now truly in her “never complain, never explain” phase, the next most knowledgeable person to answer to the nation would be KC3. But Chuck is rotating smoothly between his palaces, haha ‘catch me if you can.’
Meanwhile, have any RPOs guarding the Yorks ever been questioned about their Epstein related activities and observations in the course of their ‘duty’ to the Crown? They were clearly present in the Andy documentaries. If they haven’t been questioned, why not? If they have been questioned, why hasn’t info been made available to the public?
Fairly obvious there’s been no true investigatory effort prior to the most recent doc dump that’s caught the wrong people (royals) with their pants down. Kinda lame for Maureen to demand the investigation start with mid-level non-workers that have been “slimmed” out away from any real source of monarchical power and public funding.
“They have betrayed my trust” Richard Eden making it all about him.
“Part of the reason I’d always been sympathetic to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie was that they seemed sensible and level-headed whenever *I met them at London parties*”
Richard Eden is very good at making this story about him? Which goes along with Andrew and Fergie making it all about them too. I, personally, think that the girls have made some unwise decisions but they do have manipulative people as parents and it’s very hard to stand up to people like that and say no.
Yeah, he really did make it about him. At least he recognizes that his job is actually to be a media cheerleader for various royals. Remember that the next time he fluffs up the Middletons or the Wales. He’s admitted that he’s there to be their cheerleader after all.
As for Bea And Eugenie, do they need to account more than the King does? Or William? Maybe they do bc maybe they know more. But certainly not in lieu of them.
I do think B&E — and all of the left-behinds– have to be held to account, but it is weird how Eden centers himself.
And good point, jais, about the cheerleading thing. That is NOT a journalist’s role; good thing Eden confirmed that he’s not a real journalist.
They knew, but Epstein was their benefactor, so they went along with it. They probably even knew their mother wanted to marry him. And if they read the news in 2008 like I did, they’d know what he was accused of. I agree with Eden here, as much as I disagree in his lambasting of Harry and Meghan.
It really puts the Royal firm in a complicated situation. Seeing them participate in Royal events will leave a bad taste in people’s minds. They have money, and maybe they should just lead a more private life. I have doubts about their marriages now, as I feel the husbands wanted the fame and fortune of being married into the royal family.
I think the same about the husbands, especially Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. It will sound horrible to say this, but he always looked – and I mean this literally with “looked” – outside Beatrice’s league. Then there’s his family and obvious need for more social climbing, at least that was the impression I got. Beatrice is in for more rude awakenings. Eugenie could be too.
There’s been some interesting very clear PR articles coming from him recently, about how he supports Beatrice, but has to keep moving forward. And then a bunch of stuff about his various endeavors with his company and why he needs to travel so much.
I don’t know the dynamics of their relationship at all, or really even how they got together, but I’m sure when he started dating her and they got married he was imagining a little different social capital being married to the Duke of York’s oldest daughter.
I don’t think they would have gotten together if she weren’t a princess.
I know exactly what you are so kindly trying not to say, as I’ve long thought the same. To be fair to both of us, she’s not ever shown some sparkling personality or wit either, so where is the attraction? Particularly for a youngish Italian man with that much style (he certainly has great style).
I think Edo is an opportunist. His then fiancee was pregnant when they broke up and he moved on to Beatrice rather quickly. I doubt peggs told Beatrice she was rushing things.
I always thought Edo broke things off from his fiancé because he was jealous that her career was on a meteoric rise.
wouldn’t Edo be jealous that Beatrice has a title.
I don’t know if they have to say anything as it sounds like they’ve been coerced by their parents. Also I don’t know if all the files have been released if there’s more to come then it’s better just to not say anything. The parents are clearly despicable including that email Sarah Ferguson sent revealing information about her daughter’s private life to Epstein.
I don’t know if they were “coerced” as much as it was a normal part of their lives. We talk about how rich and powerful men regularly view women in two different categories, either a Madonna or a whore but there are plenty of women who believe the same and enable these men to continue to enjoy their disgusting proclivities.
Plus their grandmother set the tone for handling this as a public relations problem to be managed, rather than the moral and criminal debacle it actually is. I can’t blame them for following the cues from the family.
Why are people assuming the girls were not offered up by their parents to Epstein’s merry band of monsters? It seems way more likely that they were being used as bait, or worse, than that they had a hand in the manipulation. Also, it’s pretty gross for anyone to be speculating on how much blame these two women hold when there are other, far more culpable members of the royal family involved here. It’s giving scapegoat.
I doubt this one – perhaps naively – because while Andrew and Sarah are horrendous, I don’t actually doubt they care for the well-being of their daughters. Just not other girls.
And even from a transactional perspective: princesses are worth more to their parents if they’re well-married than if they’re being psychologically tortured with sex abuse.
@Amber 💯🎯
Béatrice was born in 1988, Eugenie in 1990. Does anyone really believe that these two women are anything other than victims of their parents’ machinations? Before Epstein’s first conviction in 2008, the two girls were the same age as his “older” victims. Please do not blame these two women. With parents like that, we should be glad they were able to start families. (I am not a bot. English is not my native language.)
I think someone else made the excellent point that the royals are the predators, not the prey.
They don’t see other people’s children as important as their own.
I’ve thought this. Not that they were offered sexually but that they were bait. More access for Epstein. I mean they invited him to Bea’s 18th birthday party. I think they were cooked from the minute they were born to these two.
Tossing Beatrice and Eugenie when Charles was complicit in the payoff? Nope. Charles is King of the kingdom and supposed to lead. Expecting the daughters to do what the king and older brother won’t do is incredibly unfair. At the end of the day, those bottom dwellers are their parents. I can’t imagine the hell the girls are going through.
I was raised by an abusive drunk.
And as soon as I was old enough to understand that’s what he was, I cut him off.
And I had and have no interest in making excuses for him, or for the fact that my mother made the hideous mistake of marrying him, letting him adopt me, and staying with him as long as she did, while he abused both of us.
People cut off crappy parents and tell the truth about them every damn day.
I don’t excuse any of the Windsors for their complicity in this ugliness. Not the late Queen, not Philip, not Charles, Camilla, Anne, Edward, Sarah, William, Beatrice or Eugenie. It’s crystal clear they all knew to a greater or lesser extent the truth of Andrew’s vile actions and Sarah’s grifting (if not worse.)
I don’t know how much Kate or Harry knew, or when. I don’t believe Harry would cover for his uncle.
But it’s not a matter of either-or when it comes to the King, William, and Andrew’s daughters. They should ALL have taken action long ago, and every day that passes without that action just makes their culpability more and more clear.
i’m still questioning whether Eugenie and Beatrice really flew economy while Fergie was in business class or whether it was other ‘girls,’ as the email in question did not say anything other than ‘girls’
Yes Jess my thought exactly
Well, I do foresee them losing those royal cottages. And yes they should obviously speak to the authorities. As should Charles and William.
The entire royal family is looking less than honourable. Including QE who paid off Virginia. They seem to have had no moral compass. I think that’s why the royal reporter is sounding disillusioned. He believed the wizard of oz, for all these years, but now the curtain has opened.
Funny how they instead attacked the one true honourable royal who left because he was done with their BS. This is all very distasteful.
When have they ever looked honorable?
Honestly, I would like just one example. Other than Harry and Meghan.
I don’t have a horse in this race, but there seem to be much bigger targets for who knew what when than royal teens who were offered for sale to Epstein by their grifter, pedophilic parents in order to maintain their lifestyle. Epstein and Maxwell were seducing politicians, scholars, royalty, businessmen the world over; why do we think two insulated 20 yr olds had a responsibility to have vetted this man and reported him? Why are they holding these two to such scrutiny publicly when they are just taking grown ass King Charles at his word that he knew nothing, I tell you, nothing! about his brother’s or Maxwell’s character and proclivities? (I think we know.)
Anyway abolish the monarchy and hold everyone accountable.
Wow, for once he’s not obsessing about Meghan?
Maureen is missing his dog biscuits from the Middletons.
Poor baby, trying to blackmail the Yorks for stories.
When you sleep with dogs, you wake up with fleas, that is for all the Windsors.
There’s a Black journalist from the UK who I’ve seen on IG, he says that Beatrice and Eugenie are not nice people and they grift just like their parents. I really wonder what their mother ALLOWED to happen to them when she was taking them to see the man she was “madly” in love with.
Yep Mel, I’ve heard the same regarding the sisters although heard Eugenie is nicer and more open… Or maybe just more polite. Beatrice I heard is little prejudice and dismissive to certain races…. One of the sisters were spotted in the loo with a certain supermodel with royal connections. Also how did Beatrice get her position at the Weinstein company before Weinstein was disgraced and jailed?
Eden seems way more focussed on blaming the York sisters than on blaming Charles or William–who undoubtedly knew as much or more about Andrew’s doings, because they had access to the secret service reports.
The ¥ork sisters were quite young (early 20s) at the time of this visit to Epstein. They’re in a tough position here. They could totally restore their self-esteem and public image by issuing a public statement along the lines of, “We’re really sorry, we were young/early 20s at the time, and going fowaard we totally intend to cooperate with the police and FBI.” Maybe it would be wise to see what else is in the Epstein documents before doing this, though.
Charles and William, of course, would hate any cooperation with the authorities, especially if the York sisters revealed how much the rest of the monarchy knew about Andrew and Epstein. Charles and William are pedalling fast to avoid cooperating themselves. So the York sisters would definitely lose their royal abodes if they cooperated.
The only reason (unless some new information comes out that says differently) B & E had any contact with Epstein is because of there parents. Why do they need to make any statement? To me this is drag the kids for what the parents have been involved in. Richard Eden just wants more s**t to gossip about. Even if they met him as adults, so what. There’s no evidence of any long association. I also don’t see why they would loose their residences, for what reason. That would be a very bad look on Charles part.
They don’t need to make any statement but it would be useful for them to talk to investigators. They can describe the place, the people who worked there, the people they met, what they did, etc.
King is going to protect himself, Camzilla and the monarchy so Will as his heir is also safe. The Yorks are ALL expendable: containment, concealment, cutting off is happening for Andrew and Sarah. Epstein Files further dump might also put daughters in such a bad light that they will also be jettisoned as collateral damage?! It is still too early to see how much more is going to be revealed. Amazed at how much Epstein kept. I bet both palaces regularly shred and delete as much compromising documentation and files as possible.
Looks like Eden has found new scapegoats. The focus should be the top of the hierarchy and Andrew not Beatrice and Eugenie.
Someone said this well on tv – it’s not that any of this is new, but the public being able to know about it and express disgust at this behaviour is new.
Epstein met Andrew and fergie (and their daughters) because ghirlane already knew them because her father Robert maxwell was friends with the royals. He did crimes himself and by all reports was equally as bad. Charles was friends with saville, and Mountbatten was accused of sex crimes against children too.
They all think their power should let them do anything.
Again, and I will never stop thinking it’s insane that eugenie founded an anti trafficking org. This was after it was in the news about Epstein sex crimes and she had met him with her parents/ knew of their connection. So maybe it is a fuck you to her parents (because claiming ignorance doesn’t work here), or maybe it’s proving they can get away with whatever
If the organisation were a FU to her parents I’d have expected her to reference Epstein during any one of the podcasts she did regarding human trafficking. She’s never done that.
‘I feel guilty for having acted as one of their media cheerleaders. I fear they have betrayed my trust ….’
Dude, that’s not your job. Aren’t you supposed to be a journalist? You’re not supposed to be anyone’s cheerleaders.
“Part of the reason I’d always been sympathetic to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie was that they seemed sensible and level-headed whenever *I met them at London parties*’
Eden is very keen to let people know he socialises in the same circles as Beatrice and Eugenie. How very social climber of you Richard.
No one in the royal family seems to really grasp the problem but scrutiny needs to be shared. It doesn’t sit right that there’s more focus on these two women than the other powerful people, men and women, involved. Who knew, what did they know, when did they know it, and how did they facilitate it.
Not that the sisters shouldn’t face questions and judgment but there are others further up in the queue. It’s hideous that their mother thought it to bring her young daughters (B, 20, and E 18?) to the home of a recently released convicted pedophile. But were the girls raised to examine a free vacation to FL that closely? It seems like the whole family thought they were owed everything and everyone. Meh. I don’t like defending anyone in this.
The interview with NewsNight will never make sense. I watched one of the movie versions last weekend and it seemed so quaint, knowing the details we know now. Beatrice and her father’s staff either thought he was innocent OR knew he was guilty and thought he could lie well. But knowing him as they did, why would they think he could do that? And he, at least, knew he was guilty (of raping women even if he couldn’t remember this one and even if he never thought of them as people/it as rape), so why even bother trying to explain at all if you’ve been getting away with everything for years? On the other hand, his assistant thought his performance was brilliant in the room before the public response, so it’s clear they’ve all been cut off from reality.