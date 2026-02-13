Princess Kate’s new favorite color is green, when she previously said ‘white’

Sometimes, it feels like we’re being gaslit about the Princess of Wales’s style. They even lie about the colors she wears! On Thursday, Kate stepped out at a south London school to highlight Children’s Mental Health Week. She wore slim-cut black pants, a pale blue button-down, a brown jacket by Petar Petrov and brown Boden loafers. This outfit is being consistently described as “a brown suit.” It is NOT!! She paired black pants with a brown blazer. Everything just looks “off” and this is far from the first time. Kate has a real problem coordinating colors and even “matching” colors. I sometimes wonder if she’s colorblind or she has some kind of vision impairment affecting how she sees colors – it might explain this consistent problem. Speaking of, People Magazine “fact-checked” Kate on something important: her favorite color.

Kate Middleton’s favorite color may have changed. The Princess of Wales, 44, marked Children’s Mental Health Week with a visit to a South London school on Thursday, Feb. 12. There, she joined some students in an activity that involved picking up colorful pom poms with tweezers. Princess Kate was heard saying, “Can I have a go? Is it hard?” per Hello! magazine. The outlet reported that the conversation then turned to colors. “What’s your favorite color?” Kate asked the children before sharing her own answer. “I love green. It reminds me of nature and being outside.” The Princess of Wales previously shared that she had a different favorite color during a 2011 visit to the United States. Prince William picked blue as his preferred shade, but his wife said, “I don’t know if I have a favorite color,” before settling on white.

[From People]

LOL, Kate choosing “white” as her favorite color is so on-brand for her. But now it’s green! Given all of her blue coatdresses, I thought for sure that blue would have been her favorite color. Oh well.

Incidentally, Kate’s inspo occurred to me too late – this is her version of Duchess Meghan’s brown-blazer outfit in Colombia two years ago.