Princess Kate’s new favorite color is green, when she previously said ‘white’

Sometimes, it feels like we’re being gaslit about the Princess of Wales’s style. They even lie about the colors she wears! On Thursday, Kate stepped out at a south London school to highlight Children’s Mental Health Week. She wore slim-cut black pants, a pale blue button-down, a brown jacket by Petar Petrov and brown Boden loafers. This outfit is being consistently described as “a brown suit.” It is NOT!! She paired black pants with a brown blazer. Everything just looks “off” and this is far from the first time. Kate has a real problem coordinating colors and even “matching” colors. I sometimes wonder if she’s colorblind or she has some kind of vision impairment affecting how she sees colors – it might explain this consistent problem. Speaking of, People Magazine “fact-checked” Kate on something important: her favorite color.
Kate Middleton’s favorite color may have changed. The Princess of Wales, 44, marked Children’s Mental Health Week with a visit to a South London school on Thursday, Feb. 12. There, she joined some students in an activity that involved picking up colorful pom poms with tweezers.
Princess Kate was heard saying, “Can I have a go? Is it hard?” per Hello! magazine.
The outlet reported that the conversation then turned to colors.
“What’s your favorite color?” Kate asked the children before sharing her own answer. “I love green. It reminds me of nature and being outside.”
The Princess of Wales previously shared that she had a different favorite color during a 2011 visit to the United States. Prince William picked blue as his preferred shade, but his wife said, “I don’t know if I have a favorite color,” before settling on white.
LOL, Kate choosing “white” as her favorite color is so on-brand for her. But now it’s green! Given all of her blue coatdresses, I thought for sure that blue would have been her favorite color. Oh well.
Incidentally, Kate’s inspo occurred to me too late – this is her version of Duchess Meghan’s brown-blazer outfit in Colombia two years ago.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales visits Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, to mark Children's Mental Health Week 2026 as a Patron of Place2Be, a UK children's mental health charity.
The Princess of Wales visits Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, to mark Children's Mental Health Week 2026 in her role as Patron of Place2Be, a UK children's mental health charity
The Princess of Wales visits Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, to mark Children's Mental Health Week 2026 as a Patron of Place2Be, a UK children's mental health charity.
12/02/2026. London, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, to mark Children's Mental Health Week 2026. The Princess met parents who have benefitted from Place2Be's support. Her Royal Highness also visited the school's Art Studio, where she joined children taking part in the official Children's Mental Health Week art project. The Princess then met Castle Hill Academy and Place2Be leadership to discuss the organisation's whole-school approach to supporting children's mental health, as well as the unique challenges facing children and families in New Addington.
12/02/2026. London, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, to mark Children's Mental Health Week 2026. The Princess met parents who have benefitted from Place2Be's support. Her Royal Highness also visited the school's Art Studio, where she joined children taking part in the official Children's Mental Health Week art project. The Princess then met Castle Hill Academy and Place2Be leadership to discuss the organisation's whole-school approach to supporting children's mental health, as well as the unique challenges facing children and families in New Addington.
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Place2Be, a UK children's mental health charity, visiting Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, south London, to mark Children's Mental Health Week 2026
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Feb 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Place2Be, a UK children’s mental health charity, visiting Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, south London, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week 2026
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Feb 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Place2Be, a UK children’s mental health charity, visiting Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, south London, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week 2026
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Feb 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Green is her real answer. She was too young and inexperienced in 2011 to answer that terrible question on the spot. After 15 years of listening and learning, now she knows. It’s green. And she even has a reason for it: it reminds her of nature and being outside. Mind blowing.
I will say it again, Kate is a dunce 😏 zero substance, zero charisma, zero smarts…..
Me thinks you are on to something! Could not agree more.
Totaly agree!
Hot take:
Adults shouldn’t be expected to have a favourite colour and it’s fine if they answer differently when asked twice.
🙂 I would agree but years ago when Party Pieces was still a going entity (of sorts), they had a website & a newsletter that featured various employees (all three Middleton kids & the mom, of course). Kate stated then that her favorite color was white.
Oh yes Green, the color of jealousy and envy.. that outfit is definitely the copy attempt of Meghan’s outfit in Columbia, she has the blueprint right in front of her and she still misses lol
Speaking of envy, her actual favorite color is Ginger.
Choosing white is hilarious! Green is on brand for now with naycha. White… hmm, let’s forget all about that and sit down to tea, shall we?
Green for nature lol. Anyways, I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again. The button down, the blazer, the rolled up sleeves. It’s all very Meghan coded. Do other people dress like this too? Sure. But let’s not pretend Meghan’s first appearance with Harry wasn’t wearing a button down and jeans. Then she wore a button down, a blazer and rolled up sleeves at the IG in Australia during their first royal trip. And she consistently has worn that style, as in Colombia. Never ever did Kate wear blazers like this until the last few years, moreso after Meghan left the uk. Some fitted jackets sure but nothing like this. But sure let’s just say her style changed and she was inspired by current trends… bullshit. I’ve also seen people say she’s inspired by Diana in these clothes but no bc she never wore anything like this until Meghan. She copy keened other parts of Diana’s style pre-Meghan. There are things Kate wears that I don’t necessarily see as Meghan influenced. But in this case? I don’t think I’m being crazy here. She has so consistently co-opted certain style cues that it just doesn’t even get noted sometimes.
This is definitely meghan coded. We have rarely seen Kate in pants like that. And yes, styles change so we can’t say well Kate wasn’t wearing this very 2026 look in 2011 so therefore its a copy. and I often do think that Sussex supporters go too far in the “this is a direct copy of Meghan!!” when the truth is they just dont know what Kate has worn (for example I’ve seen people screech that she’s copying Meghan when she wears Manolo Blahniks or Jimmy Choos even though Kate wore both from the start of her marriage.)
That said. this look screams Meghan, especially when you compare it to the outfit meghan wore in Colombia to visit a school.
I dont know why Kate does this. Is it pathological, like she’s trying to steal Meghan’s identity? Is it that she thinks if she dresses like Meghan or Diana that she’ll get the same praise and love they get? Is it that she’s just that unoriginal that she needs to copy other women? Maybe some combination of all three?
But I dont get it because she almost always looks worse than the original. Like I looked at Meghan’s outfit from colombia and for a split second I felt sorry for Kate because you can see what she’s going for, and you can see how much she misses.
And its funny bc Meghan doesn’t dress super trendy or super cutting edge -she’s chic yes and fashionable, but I think part of the appeal of her outfits is that they always feel very accessible, like it would be very easy to copy at home with similar items that you probably already have in your closet. And no Meghan didn’t invent wearing slim cropped trousers with an oversized blazer and button down. But we know that’s where Kate got it from. but WHY. Just go to whatever high end store you have in London – the equivalent of Bergdorfs or barneys or Saks – and ask for help. I mean maybe be more subtle than that lol. But women who have similar styles are always going to overlap in looks to a certain extent. So when Meghan wears an outfit and we see someone like Reese Witherspoon in a similar outfit, or when Meghans formal dress looks like something Letizia would wear* – thats not copying, that’s just overlapping styles and its always going to happen.
But that’s not what happens with Kate.
*completely made up examples lol
As to the why? Idk. It’s bizarre. There were a few articles about how Kate was put out by how much attention Meghan got for her fashion when she joined the RF. But those articles didn’t sound well sourced so much as just made up conflict. But we do know from Spare that Kate did get upset bc she felt Meghan stole her fashion contacts. And has since then co-opted much of Meghan’s style. There was a reason Kate’s stylist stalked everything about Meghan.
I have never really like Kate and have always find her to be lacking any personality but as time goes on I have a real fear of her mental health in addition to just thinking she is an awful person.
None of this is normal. Before Meghan she imitated the Queen and Diana, the fact that she couldn’t say her favorite color until she could tie it to a project is really odd, the putting Louis in Harry’s clothes, the constant flashing of private parts, the flag dressing, the ass grabbing, the maniacal faces, the inability to connect with anyone while “working”, bizarre hair pieces, the mumbling, a complete lack of curiosity…
This is more than being an empty vessel, this is pathological in a really weird way. I am concerned for those around her (mostly her children). She is not well
She was actually copying Jecca during the dating years which often isn’t known because she wasn’t observed a lot until Meghan arrived. And the Diana copying is also weird. Add to that the fact that she buys multiples of the same outfit either in slightly different colours or something like 40 green coat dresses is the sign of at minimum OCD but there are a lot of other issues there.
It is also her efforts to erase Meghan by doing what Meghan has done first that is disturbing. Someone with a DSM V can probably find the traits for more than one disorder which isn’t really the sign of a healthy adult woman.
Call me crazy but since she’s into grandpa core fashion, browns and so on, I think she’s trying to take elements from Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe from the traitors.
Maybe but Claudia’s style has an edge to it .
Kate did not wear a regular pair of trousers until well after Meghan arrived. The few times she wore pants it was jeggings. So it’s pretty clear she copied Meghan’s look when she started wearing blazers either trousers. Kate also never wore decent flats for years. It was either heels, those damn wedges or athletic shoes.
So her copying of Meghan’s looks is notable and demonstrable based on what Kate wore prior to 2017.
Arguably though, is it notable anymore? Bc to me it feels like she’s pretty well colonized this look for the past few years. Most people as becks1 said above don’t recall her earlier style. It took a few years but she did it.
The UK media sure want Meghan erased, but Kate keeps trying to copy Meghan and yet is always off every time she tries it, even today.
And every new trend we see Meghan do will be copied by Kate about six to eight months later.
100% agree. It’s about erasure. And just oh look, this is how she’s always dressed, and oh so does Meghan!, when no, no, it is not. Putting out a lie that the black princess made her cry and then proceeding to colonize her style are acts of violence. I’m actually very chill towards most people and give a lot of lead-way towards people trying to do their best in just living their lives. But not acknowledging acts of violence when I see them? Nope. I can wish that someone recognizes their hurt so they can get better and then treat others better but not acknowledging it? Nope.
Maybe all those nature walks she does made her love the colour green. That Kate is allowed to cosplay Meghan with absolutely no criticism from the press and derangers is very annoying. According to them Meghan wasn’t dressing like a royal and was breaking protocol. Now Kate is dressing like Meghan there’s silence or praise from those same people.
It’s hilarious that People did an article about this. They know saying “white” is a bad look, right? And “green because naycha” looks calculated and hokey, right?
Exactly! How bizarre is it that her saying what her favorite color is feels scripted? I mean…really???? It’s one of the most basic things we humans do. Kids pick out their favorite colors. But to say “white” (lmfao) and then switch to green because she has been talking about nature all year is just really strange. It almost makes me feel sad. There is no there there and it’s odd.
It’s VERY scripted. Green because Naycha is so stupid, and it’s such a shallow representation of the outdoors.
Being outdoors is a vibrant visual experience. Not everything is greeeeeen. When I think of my favorite outdoor spaces, I think of trees (which are not always green fwiw), yes, but I also think of blue (and pink and orange and white) for the sky, and I think of red and yellow for the tomatoes in my garden, I think of gold for the wild grass that lines the marsh we drive along on our way to the beach, I think of the deep purply brown and midnight blue water of inlets and bays and ponds and the ocean. I think of the colors of the birds we see, and the colors of the flowers. Basically, nature is a kaleidoscope, and Green = Naycha show just how simple minded Khate and her handlers are.
She really is deep as a puddle and I don’t think she knows or is confident to display her true self enough hence all the copying from various women (Meghan, Princess Diana and other confident self assured women).
Good grief, isn’t she dull.
She can’t even spiel on naycha for such a simple question. Talk about the changing colours of the leaves, beautiful petal colours… “oh I love your green crayon” & bring it back to the child about their favourite colour.
She loves green because of nature so look out children if you play in the park she might just steal it for herself!
Despite the color combo, she looks good in this type of outfit – modern and not fussy. She should copy Meghan more.
I agree with you. However, they should stop pretending that she is being original! Such shameless people. I am sooo disappointed in both Khate and Willie of Arabia(?). I had so much hope for them along with Prince Harry.
I can just imagine Kate at home, “with love Meghan” on the telly, Kate dressed up like Meghan still trying to flip a pancake 🤣🤣🤣
I find it creepy how much she copies Meghan’s aesthetic! Weren’t we told coat dresses were the pinnacle of royal dressing ?
This time last year, weren’t we all wondering why Kate only wore the same 4-5 outfits on repeat? And the speculation was that Willy had cut off her clothing allowance. Either this is giving “I really, really don’t want you to talk about my clothes” or she’s waging a silent, brown war against Willy.
Lol @ the kids not looking at her in the first pic, but they put a lot of them there
They cover this adult 44 year old woman who is supposed to be university educated as if she is mentally deficient. No one cares what this adult woman’s favourite colour happens to be today.
^^ THIS! As someone above mentioned, “deep as a puddle”! No wonder Princess Meghan gets the brunt of their wrath. She is everything they hoped Khate would be!
If Khate was not such a mean girl and her husband not such a whimp, how different things could have been. All four could have been flourishing with the monarchy enjoying its highest popularity in decades. But no, envy, jealousy, and hate have consumed those two left behinds and we are where we are today.
OMG, so “what’s your favorite color?” was a gotcha question for Kate and she finally settled on white? LMAO.
We ask that question of kids from the time they learn their colors.
Thank goodness she’s had years to come up with a better answer. Maybe she’ll eventually figure out what work she wants to do as a grownup.
Grandpa core is working hard!
British press is so weird about stuff like this. People are allowed to have more than one favorite color, and can change their mind or taste over 15 years, too.
Such a dust bunny! Keen is as bright as a box of hair.
I’m colorblind and I wouldn’t match that jacket with those pants! Also, at this point I know what to buy and not to buy if I’m confused about what color a piece of clothing is. Sales people at store are helpful too, she should try asking someone/anyone for help!
I’m working on being nicer. So her hair looks good here in the second picture. She looks a bit healthier and she should copy Meghan more because the blazer looks nice. And the irony of brown looking good on her is not lost on me. Maybe she chose it cause she’d be meeting brown skinned people. So this is an occasion where theme dressing works. Also the kids are not behind a chain linked fence. As far as I’m concerned this is a huge win!
Green happens to be my favourite colour. But I’m specific about it. Mint green is the way! Don’t come at me with your Kelly green and your emerald or lime green fuckery when one shade of green is superior to them all.
I used to love red. I wanted the whole world painted red. Two decades on and blue is my favorite color. Red is a lot. My taste genuinely changed, which was weirdly hard for me to accept. My food and perfume tastes have changed too. Also, lots of sensory stuff changes after chemo (even though—full disclosure—I doubt the cancer diagnosis). There’s so much that makes her ridiculous, but it don’t know that this is one of them.
I agree! I used to hate spicy food – now I love it. Before I’d have picked gold or bronze or brown now I’m more likely to pick yellow or green or certain shades of blue like aquamarine. Didn’t like pink before now I love it. I love avocados now and didn’t before.
So many things change when you get older. And yes even smells I love the smell of ginger Lillies, burning leaves in the Fall, and old fashioneds – none of these things appealed to me twenty years ago. I don’t like the smell of fast food. And I bet being married to William is not easy. This family destroys women married ins. So I bet her colour tastes have changed from something neutral to a little more joyous. All of this makes sense to me.
I dont think anyone cares that her favorite color may have actually genuinely changed. But it went from white (really? White?) to green for “nature” in a way that feels…like she thinks people care more than they do? Even here most of the comments are about her cosplaying Meghan again, not green being her fave color.
Huh. I would have put money on her saying brown is her favorite color.
That top photo! First of all, she doesn’t have the sense god gave a goose because it’s frickin’ cold outside–all the kids are wearing puffer coats & hats & ear muffs and this idiot shows up with a lightweight suit & bare ankles. Meanwhile, in most other visits, she’s leaving her coat on inside!
Secondly, she’s slithering up the side of the group of kids at a distance–it’s kind of weird & kind of creepy.
And @Kaiser: those pants are brown, ‘cocoa’ to be specific. Per What Kate Wore. So she’s wearing four kinds of brown–jacket, pants, shoes, belt. But green is her favorite color! Because Nature!