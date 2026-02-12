Princess Kate had a ‘surprise’ event in London for Children’s Mental Health Week

Man, the Princess of Wales looks as tired as I feel this week. I wonder if she’s got a seasonal cold too. Princess Kate was out and about today for a “surprise” event at Castle Hill Academy in south London. We haven’t seen Kate since last Thursday, one week ago, when she and Prince William visited Lambeth Palace to meet the new Archbishop of Canterbury. Kate had an “excuse” for not doing anything this week before now – her husband was doing the “William of Arabia?” thing for three days, and of course Kate was not supposed to pull focus from Peggy’s big-boy meeting with Crown Prince Bonesaw.
Anyway, Kate’s surprise event today was in honor of Children’s Mental Health Week, and her visit was part of her Place2Be patronage. As for her ensemble… slim-cut pants in black, a mismatched brown blazer and a blue button-down. Sensible shoes, at least. I like her blue shirt, but her new love of brown clothing is not great. Many of you suspect that she’s wearing more brown these days because the Duchess of Sussex has always worn a lot of brown. Could be. I wish Kate would make more of an effort to coordinate her colors. Tatler notes that Kate wore a pair of blue topaz earrings from Kiki McDonough. And she’s making sure the kids see that she’s wearing Big Blue.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Place2Be, a UK children’s mental health charity, visiting Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, south London, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week 2026
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Feb 2026
My guess is the Epstein coverage and their very own pedo is still getting too much coverage so they had to drag her and big blue out for an event to take some heat off. Too bad that won’t work.
I wonder if that’s a new replica of big blue. She’s lost so much weight the original would be falling off her finger.
You might be right. Either that or she has it re-sized.
I hope she gets the same “hecklers” with questions thrown at her.
Did she get dressed in the dark?
She has mismatched brown outfits for about a month now it’s actually comical.. someone needs to “garanimal” tag her clothes so she can just match the pictures to know it will go together this is getting ridiculous.
Garanimals!!
🤣😂🤣
😂😂😂
Always a surprise when she “works”
I like the shoes. I’ll leave it at that.
Same. I like the shoes and I like the idea of this outfit. It’s the execution that’s lacking.
Why didn’t Kate support her SIL’s mental health? Meghan was pregnant and voicing suicidal ideation due to the daily persecution by the BM. Kate didn’t say a word to support her. I think Kate is a hypocritical fake.
She gave Meghan the cold shoulder from day one.
She certainly can give out the evil jealous looks.
The reason why these visits always fall flat are because it’s obvious kate doesn’t care about any causes. She cares about herself and that has been evident her entire life. She never did any charity work during the years she was not working and waiting for a proposal. Even then all she did was go on holiday which is why she got the duchess do little name in the first place.
She already had put out the fake crying story which she never denied to the media. Meghan has the receipts and reported on Oprah that Keen made her cry. Keen was upset apparently that she got caught out not that she put out the fake story in the first place.
She would not even give meghan a lift in the car when they were both going to the same place
Oh dear, it looks like she robbed William’s closet while he was away in Saudi. All that’s missing is his pullover sweater. She needs a stylist, badly, or at least someone that will be honest with her about her look. That wig just looks perched on there, too. Someone help her!
Are the pants just a mismatched brown?
She really needs help with her “work” wardrobe. Buttons is so bad at everyday professional looks.
I think they are! And that’s showing the intent behind her Color-picking for this outfit. But brown is simply not her color, she is a summer dressing up as an autumn. And while that’s not a crime at all she looks fresher and younger when in her colors. Same goes for her hair shade.
I think so? Maybe? The browns are not working for her and she’s really leaning hard into them. They’re just not good with her coloring.
I do like the shirt and blazer and I like the shoes, its just not a good look altogether.
If I had the access Keen has, I’d wear lots of Loro Piana separates. And I’d get my clothes tailored for my shape.
Plus, I’d get a stylist.
I’d definitely get a stylist! or at least establish a relationship at different designers or high end stores so that they help you put together looks that are the right combination of professional, chic, but still with a hint of glamour or fun. Not everyone can do that naturally – you should see me currently in my red oversized sweater and my vuori sweatpants lololol….but Kate can find people to help with that.
Her hand placement is very weird when it comes to that ring. I’m not even sure what she could have been doing in that claw like photo, because you wouldn’t hold your hand like that for a wave, but you also wouldn’t hold your hand like that if you were pushing your hair back.
Is she that insecure almost 25 years into her relationship with William that she has to flash that engagement ring every time she’s photographed? Regardless of whatever the true status of their marriage is, they are both pretending that they’re happily married. This type of look at me, look at my ring stuff really shouldn’t be necessary anymore.
That display the ring move is something she has done since 2011. There are hundreds of photos where she holds her hand in that weird way to show off the ring. At this point it might just be muscle memory.
I suspect it is muscle memory and also just her thing. She is so insecure that she still wants everyone to know that she got that ring. Everything she’s done for pretty much her entire life is for that ring, so she’s going to make sure everyone knows it, even little kids.
It’s definitely not natural to position your hands to constantly show off your ring like that. It’s what someone does when they first get engaged.
She also likes to put her hands in the extensions. Always. Steps out of the car. Pets the extensions. Walks up to the venue. Pets the extensions. Reaches her hand out for a handshake. Pets the extensions. Looks for the camera, etc.
It’s the petting of the hair that confirms it’s mostly not real hair. When you have real long hair you will put your fingers through the hair not on top of it. You also aren’t afraid to touch your scalp if it’s real. She never does.
One crawling journalist described her hair today as “glossy”
The shoes are good. And sorry but, regardless of the color, the blazer and the oxford shirt and the rolled up sleeves are very Meghan coded.
right? this woman didn’t own a shirt till Meghan showed up and her idea of classy footwear was wedge espadrilles.
@Jane, Pants either.
@Jane – Carol’s to blame for the wedge espadrilles.
👀 without Photoshop
Her neck
Her hands
Her eye bags
The lines in her forehead
Her over exaggerated smile
If she cut her hair. Lean into the dated vintage look. Get a true stylist that understands that look and makes it work accordingly to how Catherine wants to be presented
It would work for Catherine and freshen and modernize the look for her
Her desperation to try to look like Meghan just shows how true the article written about her many years ago stands the test of time
I have zero fashion sense, but I wouldn’t be wearing a blazer for a kids visit. She’s trying to dress like “oh this is what working people wear” even though she’ll be there for like 30 minutes pretending to care. I do have a blue button up just like that which I love. And I wouldn’t mind a pair of loafers.
Did they wake Louis up too early to dress her?? Who did that heinous cuff fold on her shirt? OMG, these people are trying to look like they’re useful and concerned because they are rightfully getting heat for covering for a pedo. In a way this is all their own fault for letting whoever is in charge hoard all the money.
Is it not cold in February? I don’t understand why she’s showing up sockless outdoors as the kids are wearing winter coats.
Does she not own a pair of pants that sit properly? She’s not that tall that they don’t make trousers that don’t drag the floor. The ankle length here looks silly especially without socks on.
Yes! The cropped pants in February in the U.K. is just ridiculous. At least it draws attention away from the fact that the brown of the pants is horribly mismatched to the shade on the blazer, I guess?
Kate always seems to have her right hand over her abdomen. Is that a new self-soothing gesture?
Not new, no. She’s always done that.
What a mess. The shoes are the only good thing about that outfit.
And yeah, this is Kate being sent out on Epstein Diversion Duty.
Exactly, and also a “me too” support for mental health because Harry and Meghan do it all the time, and genuinely.
@Tamsin, it’s not new. Noticed it the year leading up to her abdominal surgery.
This is not a well woman, no way.
Didn’t someone here speculate that they don’t announce her events so she won’t get heckled?
The jacket is enormous on her, especially around the upper arms and shoulders. If this is a repeat, it no longer fits.
It almost seems like she’s effacing herself with her weight and the series of brown colors. But not with the ring, there’s still that.
I agree. She’s been off for months and they are pretending that she’s not fading away.
There is definitely something wrong with her. We know that there was something cancerous but what was the procedure for that led to the discovery? I also think that the way she is currently is the reason she doesn’t want a stylist. I bet her mother helps her to organise her wardrobe, which is something intimate.
I actually like this whole outfit? Brown is very popular in England right now. I think the pants are a dark brown, but yeah they don’t look right with the blazer. It’s the loafers that I love. Stupid hair as usual.
I have three comments:
1. Why are these visits always described as surprise visits? Is it because she will not commit in advance? Or is it a surprise that she actually does anything? It can’t be that much of a surprise because the place she is surprising with her presence must be told in advance so they can set things up.
2. I’ve tried replicating her open mouth grin/laugh/whatever it is as showing in photos 1 & 3. I can’t do it. It’s tiring, unnatural, and shows too much of my dentistry. Why does she do it? Did someone tell her that’s the way of things are done?
3. I’m not sure if she’s not wearing socks at all, or has some very pale foot coverings on, but it does look like she is sockless. Perhaps she did it because it is often said that wealthy people don’t wear socks with quality leather shoes. Perhaps she thinks this is the way true aristocrats wear their shoes. She strikes me as the kind of person that would have ideas about the ‘right’ upper class ways to do things, and does them thinking it will make her upper class.
Oh, four things – I hate the mismatched browns.
Kate has a lengthy history of embargoed or surprise visits because she never commits to anything outside of going to Wimbledon.
Even William puts out his scheduled events more often than her.
I think KP has convinced itself that the surprise has more of an impact….and the Sussexes have done it.
Clearly not a surprise to the school, those kids made little cards to welcome her. Not a surprise to the photographer. I think she’s doing these ‘surprise’ visits because she decides in the morning whether or not she’ll go.
The unruly hair and wigs again. She neecs a shoulder length hairdo.
Wear all the brown you want, Sweets. It won’t make you Meghan, and it won’t make Harry pay attention to you.
She should be doing events like this multiple times per week. It is the least she can do. The fact that they are so lazy that when one of them shows up it is headline news is disgraceful.
The soft blue shirt looks nice. In more exciting fashion news, look at the cute outfit on the woman entering behind Kate! I love a colourful trench, and the blue patterned dress – very retro, playful, and charming.
Her hands look so big in comparison to her body now
I wish someone would tell her to shut her mouth.
She came out due to the Epstein stuff but also her children have a week long break beginning tomorrow. I’m sure the key to Mustique or France are arranged.
After 25 years, Waity is still a non MF factor and should retire to Shady Pines.
The kids might be nervous about her open mouthed guffaws and her waves when she visits them. She needs to tone it down.
She looks as if this trip was sprung on her at the last minute and she pulled the first clothes she could find out of her wardrobe.
OK, based on photos alone–I was very surprised to see Kate in a nice pair of loafers. Also surprised to see her in a pair of trousers that seem to fit properly. Will wonders never cease! That is way too much brown, though, now would have been the time for one of her many tweed jackets. And finally, the whole open mouth stuff needs to stop. You really don’t want to be immortalized that way.
Oh, right, she did something. Guess I’ll go back up to read what that was. 🙄
If Meghan had never joined the family Kate would still be dressing like she did in 2017 and before. The press and derangers really need to apologize to Meghan.
Although this is a moot point, but if I had to choose between Pam Bondi and Kate, I’d have to choose Kate. Pam Bondi is much worse and more dangerous than Kate. Consider it a backhanded compliment, Kate. You’re welcome.
I’m really sick of this twit. That is all.
You and me both.
More mismatched brown….sigh. I’m starting to think she’s colorblind. Or she dresses in the dark.
Loafers and no socks look in the middle of winter . Plus the state if that blue shirt !?
Girl ! Gurll !?? GIrrrrl .. .