Man, the Princess of Wales looks as tired as I feel this week. I wonder if she’s got a seasonal cold too. Princess Kate was out and about today for a “surprise” event at Castle Hill Academy in south London. We haven’t seen Kate since last Thursday, one week ago, when she and Prince William visited Lambeth Palace to meet the new Archbishop of Canterbury. Kate had an “excuse” for not doing anything this week before now – her husband was doing the “William of Arabia?” thing for three days, and of course Kate was not supposed to pull focus from Peggy’s big-boy meeting with Crown Prince Bonesaw.

Anyway, Kate’s surprise event today was in honor of Children’s Mental Health Week, and her visit was part of her Place2Be patronage. As for her ensemble… slim-cut pants in black, a mismatched brown blazer and a blue button-down. Sensible shoes, at least. I like her blue shirt, but her new love of brown clothing is not great. Many of you suspect that she’s wearing more brown these days because the Duchess of Sussex has always worn a lot of brown. Could be. I wish Kate would make more of an effort to coordinate her colors. Tatler notes that Kate wore a pair of blue topaz earrings from Kiki McDonough. And she’s making sure the kids see that she’s wearing Big Blue.