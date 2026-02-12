Here are some photos of Prince William on Wednesday, his final day in Saudi Arabia. He was taken to the desert and he managed to awkwardly jazz-hand out there too. Can I just say? One of the ways in which King Charles is far superior to his heir is that Charles is always game to participate in local customs when it comes to dressing. If Charles had been sent to wander around a Saudi desert, you bet your ass he would have worn a thawb/thobe (the long, dress-like garment) and a traditional headdress. It would have had a useful purpose too – you know William’s bald-ass head was burnt after all of that time uncovered in the sun. Speaking of which, the Times’ Kate Mansey christened William with a new nickname: “William of Arabia?” The question mark was in the headline. Scooter King? More like “Peggy of Arabia???” There are a few interesting pieces of information in this piece:
The third and final day of Prince William’s visit to Saudi Arabia had all the hallmarks of a classic royal tour: a walkabout, a meeting with farmers and an opportunity to highlight the plight of an endangered species.
Yet this diplomatic trip, described by a palace source as the British government’s “one big ask” of the prince this year, was anything but ordinary.
Even before William arrived in the country on Monday, his spokesman said the Prince and Princess of Wales were “deeply concerned” about the continuing revelations about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. On Tuesday, a journalist risked the ire of the palace by asking the prince whether he thought “the royal family had done enough around the Andrew and Epstein scandal”.
Then, there was the issue of how an “intimate” dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s controversial de facto leader, would be received by the audience back in Britain.
But as the sun shone on the ancient rock formations of the Raggasat Valley in the desert on Wednesday, William’s Saudi hosts were not at all interested in asking about Epstein.
Prince Salman bin Sultan, the governor of Madinah province, told William: “I remember when His Majesty came to see King Abdullah and spent a night out sleeping in a tent. Maybe we can do that for you next time.”
“That would be good,” said William.
He’d surely be happy to swap a palace for a tent when, in Saudi Arabia at least, it means being treated like a king.
[From The Times]
It’s absolutely bonkers that William is so dedicated to laziness that he will only allow the government “one big ask” of him annually. When Charles was Prince of Wales, he was constantly traveling and touring at the request of the government. Charles attended diplomatic missions, funerals and international state events at the drop of a hat. But William is such a lazy lightweight, demanding that he only be sent on ONE of these trips a year?
What else for “William of Arabia?” He was 40 minutes late to his events on Wednesday because he had lunch with Mohammed bin Salman and the lunch ran late. William’s aide also told the Telegraph: “The trip showed the power of monarchy. The Saudis are looking for long-term, deep relationships and William can deliver on that.” William of Arabia (?) needs to settle down – his father and grandmother nurtured their relationships with the Saudi royals for decades. All William had to do was a photo-op with Prince Bonesaw.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
11/02/2026. AlUla, Medina, Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales during a visit to AlUla, a 7,000-year-old archaeological area in Saudi’s Medina region. The Prince visited the Sharaan Nature Reserve, where he will met Bassim Al Balawi, Lead Ranger and heard about their work to protect and conserve wildlife and the natural world. His Royal Highness stopped at the Alqaliba Mountain Viewpoint where he met a group of Saudi Rangers who shared an overview of the conservation efforts in Sharaan and their commitment to the local community. The Prince heard about the land restoration programme from the RCU’s Habitat and Restoration team and was invited to plant an acacia tree alongside Prince Badr, Minister of Culture. He then visited the ‘Dancing Rocks’ formation where he learned more about the ongoing conservation initiatives aimed at protecting and reintroducing native species, most notably the critically endangered Arabian Leopard.,Image: 1073966699, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
11/02/2026. AlUla, Medina, Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales during a visit to AlUla, a 7,000-year-old archaeological area in Saudi’s Medina region. The Prince visited the Sharaan Nature Reserve, where he will met Bassim Al Balawi, Lead Ranger and heard about their work to protect and conserve wildlife and the natural world. His Royal Highness stopped at the Alqaliba Mountain Viewpoint where he met a group of Saudi Rangers who shared an overview of the conservation efforts in Sharaan and their commitment to the local community. The Prince heard about the land restoration programme from the RCU’s Habitat and Restoration team and was invited to plant an acacia tree alongside Prince Badr, Minister of Culture. He then visited the ‘Dancing Rocks’ formation where he learned more about the ongoing conservation initiatives aimed at protecting and reintroducing native species, most notably the critically endangered Arabian Leopard.,Image: 1073966702, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
11/02/2026. AlUla, Medina, Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales during a visit to AlUla, a 7,000-year-old archaeological area in Saudi’s Medina region. The Prince visited the Sharaan Nature Reserve, where he will met Bassim Al Balawi, Lead Ranger and heard about their work to protect and conserve wildlife and the natural world. His Royal Highness stopped at the Alqaliba Mountain Viewpoint where he met a group of Saudi Rangers who shared an overview of the conservation efforts in Sharaan and their commitment to the local community. The Prince heard about the land restoration programme from the RCU’s Habitat and Restoration team and was invited to plant an acacia tree alongside Prince Badr, Minister of Culture. He then visited the ‘Dancing Rocks’ formation where he learned more about the ongoing conservation initiatives aimed at protecting and reintroducing native species, most notably the critically endangered Arabian Leopard.,Image: 1073966764, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
11/02/2026. AlUla, Medina, Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales during a visit to AlUla, a 7,000-year-old archaeological area in Saudi’s Medina region. The Prince visited the Sharaan Nature Reserve, where he will met Bassim Al Balawi, Lead Ranger and heard about their work to protect and conserve wildlife and the natural world. His Royal Highness stopped at the Alqaliba Mountain Viewpoint where he met a group of Saudi Rangers who shared an overview of the conservation efforts in Sharaan and their commitment to the local community. The Prince heard about the land restoration programme from the RCU’s Habitat and Restoration team and was invited to plant an acacia tree alongside Prince Badr, Minister of Culture. He then visited the ‘Dancing Rocks’ formation where he learned more about the ongoing conservation initiatives aimed at protecting and reintroducing native species, most notably the critically endangered Arabian Leopard.,Image: 1073966772, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
11/02/2026. AlUla, Medina, Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales during a visit to AlUla, a 7,000-year-old archaeological area in Saudi’s Medina region. The Prince visited the Sharaan Nature Reserve, where he will met Bassim Al Balawi, Lead Ranger and heard about their work to protect and conserve wildlife and the natural world. His Royal Highness stopped at the Alqaliba Mountain Viewpoint where he met a group of Saudi Rangers who shared an overview of the conservation efforts in Sharaan and their commitment to the local community. The Prince heard about the land restoration programme from the RCU’s Habitat and Restoration team and was invited to plant an acacia tree alongside Prince Badr, Minister of Culture. He then visited the ‘Dancing Rocks’ formation where he learned more about the ongoing conservation initiatives aimed at protecting and reintroducing native species, most notably the critically endangered Arabian Leopard.,Image: 1073966951, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
11/02/2026. AlUla, Medina, Saudi Arabia. In AlJadidah Arts District in AlUla HRH The Prince of Wales joined artists and members of the local community to celebrate art and culture as a bridge between nations. The visit reflects the growing collaboration between AlUla and the United Kingdom, underscoring the role of creative exchange in strengthening human connections, deepening mutual understanding, and supporting a sustained cultural partnership.,Image: 1074048550, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
They’re trolling him. My god, are they trolling him. I mean. The British have a pretty strong stomach for taking the mickey — out of themselves and each other — but you have to wonder, at what point is this failure to launch going to become a national acknowledged problem? His mother was less than half his age when she started doing the job, and even as a young woman with a very inadequate education, a horrific home life, small children, and an unfaithful husband — to say nothing of an eating disorder — she outperformed her now grown son. My god. It’s something. There is something wrong with William, and it’s not just laziness. He’s being used very sparingly. There must be a reason.
Definitely trolling. TE is the poster child for colonialism.
I agree. He isn’t just lazy. He is incapable.
William’s host was in the Epstein files so of course the Saudis didn’t want to talk about it! Terrible reporting from Kate Mansey!
I snorted at that line! I mean, c’mon!
Just like refusing to wear a kilt (skirt) in Scotland, macho man Willy Savage would never wear a “dress” in the desert.
@Kittenmom … But isn’t that the same outfit he wore to play volleyball on the beach in Brazil?
The mindset on cultural appropriation has changed a great deal since Charles was the PoW. William needs to skip the cosplay of prior generations.
“One big ask”? This is it? They sent the handshake clown to do this?
Let’s be so for real. It’s February, and the whole ass “Prince of Wales” has completed his one Big Boy job for the calendar year. The incompetence could not be any clearer. There is no fixing this failure to launch, put a fork in the monarchy.
Sure, as if UK/Saudi arms deals would never happen without William.
Exactly. This deal was aready fully baked. The UK should have sent Edward and Sophie, and nobody would have noticed.
Yeah, the British-Saudi relationship has long been established. William just needs to not cock it up.
At least he didn’t wear colonial khakis in the desert? Not that KSA was part of the empire, but still. That’s all I’ve got.
Yep, this article is absolutely trolling him.
Tan really is the best color to wear in the desert. It doesn’t absorb the sun (and heat) the way black does & it doesn’t show the dirt the way white does. I’ve always wondered why the women wear black & the men white, you’d think the women would be fainting left & right all over the place.
Peggy has spent his adult life sitting at home and has made no connections through networking with other world leaders like his father did when he was POW, but he sure is eager to coattail on connections made by others. I wonder what will happen when Chuck is gone and a the clueless heir with no real connections of his own to international leaders is crowned.
It’s interesting. The BM veers from this trip isn’t a good look to oh wow he’s really fulfilling his duty. And while this article feels a little trollish, it makes no mention of the fact that William is meeting with someone on the Epstein list and bonesaw. Coverage of this visit is all over the place.
I am 100% on board with him not culturally appropriating anyone’s traditional clothing (relieved, actually).
Seconded. I’m scottish and can’t stand it whenever chuck gets his knees out! It feels like a pantomime, not genuine respect for culture, especially given how the royals have treated scotland throughout history.
How very colonial of Kate Mansey? I’ve seen people saying that it was basically a PR trip for Saudi Arabia and I tend to agree.
In complete agreement with you Amy Bee. This is the British Monarchy bending the knee to the Saudis. A huge win for MBS et al and a disaster and disgrace for the royals.
So the British government gets one big ask out of Peg per year, and this is how they used it?
Saudi Arabia is not going to buy British bombers just because they sent this tool to visit. They just want quality equipment. Which I would think come from the engineering wunderkind of Germany. I have a VW that has lasted longer than the Energizer bunny.
Not for nothing, I successfully taught one of my cats to shake hands on command. An adorable cat that will shake your hand is a far more impressive deal that a middle aged man able to shake hands on command.
The big ask was a 3 day trip to a relatively friendly ally that’s currently interested in cultivating a whitewashed Western reputation, has a longtime relationship with the British royals and a penchant for exorbitant gifts. In the meantime he hasn’t done the same for Europe at all. Oh, and a large portion of the 3 days was spent doing photo ops for his own interests.
Does sending Wilbur qualify as bald washing Saudi Arabia?
Right? Commonwealth Who? What’s that? William sure doesn’t know.
‘He’d surely be happy to swap a palace for a tent when, in Saudi Arabia at least, it means being treated like a king.’
What???? Dude’s always treated like a king! He’s a royal! And this guy willingly give up his mod cons? Not bloody likely!
They write articles of praise when this idiot rides a scooter! You know who is really great on a scooter? TODDLERS. They really could not find lesser accomplishments for this man if they actively tried, he is so devoid of any life skills.