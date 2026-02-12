Demented Cabbage Patch Doll JD Vance whined about Woke Olympians again

One of the funniest and dumbest arguments about JD Vance is that “you should be afraid of what could happen if Vance is ever in charge.” First of all, Vance does not enjoy the same kind of fervent, delusional, cult-like devotion as Donald Trump. Even the MAGA faithful find Vance annoying, sleazy and awkward. It’s like trying to argue that everyone should fear a cock-eyed Cabbage Doll inhabited by George Wallace’s ghost (and the doll f–ks couches). But I digress. Vance’s biggest issue as a politician is that he is deeply and profoundly unlikeable and uncharismatic. He has the energy of a high school loser who wasn’t smart enough to hang out with the dorks. I could keep going, or I could show you Exhibit 7639 in the case of JD Vance Sucks Ass. Behold, Vance whining like a f–king baby about all of the Woke Winter Olympians and their “political” statements.

His prissy church-lady energy is off the charts. “Yes, you’re going to have some Olympic athletes pop off about politics, I feel like that happens every Olympics. My advice to them would be to try to bring the country together, and when you’re representing the country, you’re representing Democrats and Republicans. You’re there to play a sport, and you’re there to represent your country…You’re not there to pop off about politics. So when Olympic athletes enter the political arena, they should expect some pushback.” So… Olympic athletes need to remember that they represent ALL Americans, and yet Donald Trump is given free rein to behave as if he’s only president of MAGA Republicans? Trump literally just refused to INVITE DEMOCRATIC GOVERNORS to the annual governors’ meeting at the White House

Also, in my lifetime, I do not remember a time when Winter Olympians were ever this vocal about the political situation back home. There have been years when the Summer Olympians use their platforms to talk about racial injustice, sexual abuse, institutional abuse and civil rights, of course – but we’re talking about Olympians who are already some of the most famous athletes in the world, like NBA players, gymnasts, tennis players and runners. These Woke Winter Olympians are not household names in the least – many of them are barely known outside of their insular sports, and many of them are probably quite dependent on individual or team sponsorship. Which means their sponsors probably didn’t want them to say anything political either way. I find it quite courageous that so many of these athletes have continued to speak out, even as Vance and Trump attack them, denigrate them and bully them.

39 Responses to “Demented Cabbage Patch Doll JD Vance whined about Woke Olympians again”

  1. YankeeDoodles says:
    February 12, 2026 at 8:26 am

    Kaiser, your coverage is chef’s kiss. ❤️

    Reply
  2. GDR says:
    February 12, 2026 at 8:30 am

    You may deserve a pulitzer for that description of Vance

    Reply
  3. Bumblebee says:
    February 12, 2026 at 8:35 am

    JD Vance got booed by THE ENTIRE WORLD. And our awesome, talented, winter Olympians received a warm welcome by those same people seconds later.
    Thank you World, from Wokeville, USA

    Reply
  4. Thinking says:
    February 12, 2026 at 8:37 am

    Why is he as a politician even there if you’re not supposed to notice anything political?

    Reply
    • Mac says:
      February 12, 2026 at 10:41 am

      Because he’s desperately chasing relevancy he’ll never find.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      February 12, 2026 at 1:44 pm

      One of the many problems with his statement is that the very essence of being an American IS being involved, being political, and voicing an opinion. There is nothing more American (or at least there used to be) than standing up for free speech. We get to criticize the regime. We get to criticize dumb policies. The US was built on insuring that the majority cannot destroy the rights of the minority just because they don’t like them. And we get to say that, Vance.

      And his “stay in your lane” garbage is rich coming from an administration that elevates snake-oil salesmen over doctors, scientists, people with 40 years of experience.

      Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 12, 2026 at 8:37 am

    With MAGA, hypocrisy is a feature, not a big.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      February 12, 2026 at 9:27 am

      JD Vance: you Olympic athletes are supposed to represent all Americans, Republicans and Democrats, not just the woke mob.

      Also JD Vance: the Trump administration only represents ignorant racists who enjoy killing puppies and seeing us kidnap and kill people on the street.

      Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      February 12, 2026 at 12:24 pm

      If he wants to earn future votes, start talking about the wonderful Olympic experience Italy is providing. Champion Milan as a host, talk about their Opening Ceremony, architecture and people. Make fkn friends everywhere you go. Talk nice about Italian people behind their back.

      Same with the athletes, celebrate them and say it’s their free speech.
      I know Guyliner is charisma free but the felon idealizes athletes a lot. Don’t care about what SOME athletes said, support all of them. Pretend the protests didn’t happen.

      Reply
      • samipup says:
        February 12, 2026 at 4:22 pm

        His motorcade of HUGE Suburbans caused a traffic jam the other day, causing a US skater to almost be late. You would think they would like….research transportations issues like skinny, narrow streets.

  6. Joanne says:
    February 12, 2026 at 8:38 am

    Kaiser, I think the doll he most resembles is the Chuckie doll. I cannot unsee it.

    Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    February 12, 2026 at 8:59 am

    Olympic athletes are there to represent “Democrats and Republicans” (um, NO actually) but the President of our country *only* has to represent Republicans and those that support him. He can wield his power to actively harm Democratic states, cities, and citizens that didn’t vote for him. Make it make sense, Cabbage Patch.

    Also, the athletes are there to represent the country and the spirit of that country. They are not there to represent any political party FFS. They are speaking out against an unconstitutional, unpatriotic administration that does not believe in American freedom. That is not a partisan fucking viewpoint.

    Reply
  8. Mightymolly says:
    February 12, 2026 at 9:11 am

    Y’all I had a weird thought. Talk me down. When Chuckie (kudos to the reference above) ascends, is there a chance he’d tap the Barbie widow as his 2nd in command? And if so, when he gets offed by her dangerously violent cult, will *she* be the first woman in the highest office? Seriously talk me down.

    Reply
    • mblates says:
      February 12, 2026 at 9:29 am

      this was actually my thought when those flirting with the vp at my husband’s memorial videos came out and people were saying she was aiming to be the next mrs. vance. i thought nope, she wants to be his running mate.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      February 12, 2026 at 9:32 am

      She would have to be confirmed by the Senate if this happened midterm. I’m not sure Vance can count on the unquestioning loyalty Trump gets. I think Senate Republicans would insist on someone like Rubio in that case. They’re getting quite nervous.

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        February 12, 2026 at 11:14 am

        @Brassy Rebel – Now I’m not sure if I feel better or worse. Rubio absolutely terrifies me. BUT . . . there’s a possibility here that this term will breakdown into a clown car of multiple “presidents.” And maybe that’s the least horrifying scenario at this point.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        February 12, 2026 at 11:50 am

        He’s the closest to “normie” Republican in this regime. And I haven’t heard he’s in the Epstein Files. Of course, to non-fascists he’s a nightmare. But then, no worse than Chuckie so…¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

    • Sid says:
      February 12, 2026 at 5:16 pm

      Molly, that was one of my first thoughts when she started her initial PR blitz after the guy died. That she was aiming to be Temu Chuckie’s VP choice, which would help him keep the deplorables onside.

      Reply
  9. Jill says:
    February 12, 2026 at 9:38 am

    My first thought when I read he pissed and moaned about the Olympics being woke (along with everything else), is that if you’re always triggered by something being ‘woke’ all the time, maybe that’s the way most people want things to be and you’re just a dumbass in the wrong and on the wrong side of history?

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      February 12, 2026 at 10:46 am

      Similar to my thoughts, you people have all the power and you’re still crying over things like this?? Tell me how insecure you are without telling me how insecure you are.

      Reply
  10. Sue says:
    February 12, 2026 at 10:27 am

    I can’t recall what athletes were saying at the 2004 Athens Olympics about the U.S. invasion of Iraq. But I remember the American athletes getting booed when they walked into the stadium during the opening ceremonies. I DO recall that if a celebrity said something against Bush or the war back then that they were pretty brutally attacked in the press. Most well-known example: The Chicks.

    Reply
  11. pyritedigger says:
    February 12, 2026 at 10:59 am

    I normally never pay attention to the Olympics, winter or summer, and I am absolutely here for the Woke Winter Olympics this year. These athletes are at the top of their respective sports and they are speaking up and not backing down. I absolutely love to see it. They are all profiles in real courage, and I mean that without a shred of sarcasm.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      February 12, 2026 at 11:18 am

      I am so impressed by them! They would be perfectly within their roles as Olympic athletes to stay politically neutral. And I’m sorry but “It’s a difficult time to represent the U.S.” is NOT a weak comment. It is strong, and brave, and just the truth.

      Reply
  12. Truthiness says:
    February 12, 2026 at 11:39 am

    The athletes don’t protest every Olympics! ICE showed up as Olympic security after they killed people. VP Guyliner came with 100 US cars that don’t fit on Milan’s little streets and spew gases on 1000+ yr old architecture. A 40 car motorcade? A plane for food? Buy Italian food and snacks, make your hosts look good and the little businesses make bank.

    I took jogging in college, not for credit. My teacher was Tommy Smith who raised a gloved hand on the podium in the 68 Mexico Olympics. I thought it was a common name til someone told me, no that was THE Tommy Smith. 24k gold person, the epitome of class and grace. Also no shin splints or pulled muscles.

    Reply
  13. Boxy Lady says:
    February 12, 2026 at 11:45 am

    For me, “demented Cabbage Patch Kid” = Garbage Pail Kid, LOL. The true Cabbage Patch Kid for me is Amy Schumer.

    Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    February 12, 2026 at 11:52 am

    Not gonna lie, Kaiser, but a cock-eyed Cabbage Doll inhabited by George Wallace’s ghost would scare the bejeesus out of me.

    Vance, though? The guy is a charisma vacuum. He doesn’t have a chance of holding the MAGA base.

    As for our Olympic athletes, they’ve been speaking for a lot of us and will forever be loved for having done it.

    Reply
  15. Constance says:
    February 12, 2026 at 11:54 am

    USA is a festering unvaccinated sore on the world and the evil gremlin worries about woke

    Reply
  16. Mel says:
    February 12, 2026 at 12:11 pm

    He gets booed everywhere he goes. Maybe he should spend more time thinking about that.

    Reply
  17. BeanieBean says:
    February 12, 2026 at 3:24 pm

    ‘It’s like trying to argue that everyone should fear a cock-eyed Cabbage Doll inhabited by George Wallace’s ghost (and the doll f–ks couches).’ Exactly! Nobody’s following this dude off a cliff they way they would with trump!

    Also, @Kaiser, chef’s kiss on the description!

    Reply
  18. jferber says:
    February 12, 2026 at 3:56 pm

    I hate this man, this doofus, this fraud.

    Reply
  19. jferber says:
    February 12, 2026 at 4:26 pm

    Hillbilly hitman.

    Reply
  20. Lau says:
    February 12, 2026 at 8:31 pm

    Somebody is upset that they got booed at the opening ceremony !

    Reply
  21. Ann says:
    February 12, 2026 at 8:31 pm

    Thanks for making me lol in bed sick with flu with that headline.

    Reply
  22. Calliope says:
    February 13, 2026 at 2:04 am

    I’m *so proud* of the athletes for speaking up. They didn’t have to and like you said, I don’t remember them doing it in winter before, and historically athletes have been punished for taking a stand. So having them do so in a group means a lot.

    And it’s not like they’re saying anything that radical. “Things are hard right now.” “I love my country and that means diversity, love, standing together.” The curling head was probably the most direct but even that was “our Constitution matters and what’s happening to us and our neighbors is not legal or right.”

    And of course the vapid, whiny loser takes exception to “diversity” and “the Constitution is good, actually.“ He’d be lucky to reach the level of cabbage patch doll, frankly.

    Reply

