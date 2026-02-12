Demented Cabbage Patch Doll JD Vance whined about Woke Olympians again

One of the funniest and dumbest arguments about JD Vance is that “you should be afraid of what could happen if Vance is ever in charge.” First of all, Vance does not enjoy the same kind of fervent, delusional, cult-like devotion as Donald Trump. Even the MAGA faithful find Vance annoying, sleazy and awkward. It’s like trying to argue that everyone should fear a cock-eyed Cabbage Doll inhabited by George Wallace’s ghost (and the doll f–ks couches). But I digress. Vance’s biggest issue as a politician is that he is deeply and profoundly unlikeable and uncharismatic. He has the energy of a high school loser who wasn’t smart enough to hang out with the dorks. I could keep going, or I could show you Exhibit 7639 in the case of JD Vance Sucks Ass. Behold, Vance whining like a f–king baby about all of the Woke Winter Olympians and their “political” statements.

His prissy church-lady energy is off the charts. “Yes, you’re going to have some Olympic athletes pop off about politics, I feel like that happens every Olympics. My advice to them would be to try to bring the country together, and when you’re representing the country, you’re representing Democrats and Republicans. You’re there to play a sport, and you’re there to represent your country…You’re not there to pop off about politics. So when Olympic athletes enter the political arena, they should expect some pushback.” So… Olympic athletes need to remember that they represent ALL Americans, and yet Donald Trump is given free rein to behave as if he’s only president of MAGA Republicans? Trump literally just refused to INVITE DEMOCRATIC GOVERNORS to the annual governors’ meeting at the White House

Also, in my lifetime, I do not remember a time when Winter Olympians were ever this vocal about the political situation back home. There have been years when the Summer Olympians use their platforms to talk about racial injustice, sexual abuse, institutional abuse and civil rights, of course – but we’re talking about Olympians who are already some of the most famous athletes in the world, like NBA players, gymnasts, tennis players and runners. These Woke Winter Olympians are not household names in the least – many of them are barely known outside of their insular sports, and many of them are probably quite dependent on individual or team sponsorship. Which means their sponsors probably didn’t want them to say anything political either way. I find it quite courageous that so many of these athletes have continued to speak out, even as Vance and Trump attack them, denigrate them and bully them.