Fascist MAGA snowflakes are crying over all of the woke Winter Olympians

While every Olympic games are always beautifully and racially diverse, it’s true that the Winter games tend to be a hell of a lot whiter than the Summer games. That’s true of Team USA as well – while there are athletes of color within the American team, the team is majority-white. I think that’s what surprised me about what’s been happening in the first days of the Milano-Cortino games – didn’t expect the mostly European crowd to cheer for the American athletes while also making a point of loudly booing JD Vance. I also didn’t expect all of these white American athletes to talk about how much ICE f–king sucks, how they love and embrace DEI, how the MAGA fascists don’t represent the rest of America, and how much they love immigrants.

Below, I’m including some of the viral clips of Woke Winter Olympians being awesome. Some highlights: Snowboarder Chloe Kim, a first-generation American and daughter of Korean immigrants, posting about how she wants America to embrace diversity; freestyle skiers Chris Lillis and Hunter Hess talking about their mixed emotions representing the US and how ICE doesn’t represent their values; snowboarder Svea Irving talking about the “tough” time in America and standing up for her values, like compassion; figure skater Amber Glenn talking about the fight for LGBTQ rights, which are under assault; Mikaela Shiffrin quoting Nelson Mandela and talking about the importance of diversity, equality and inclusion.

As you can imagine, the fascist MAGA snowflakes have completely lost their sh-t over statements like “I’m not proud of everything that’s happening in America right now” and “diversity and inclusion makes us stronger as a country.” The largest fascist cry-babies in America are arguing that these Olympians don’t actually represent America because the athletes believe that ICE shouldn’t murder people in the street. They’re throwing tantrums because Americans are utilizing their freedom of speech abroad and embodying the Olympic spirit of peace and fair play without discrimination. You really can’t make this up.

Mikaela Shiffrin was asked how she feels representing the United States at the Olympics despite the political tensions in the country. The two-time gold medalist quoted Nelson Mandela as part of her answer. pic.twitter.com/6boKmwTVSZ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 7, 2026

Speaking at a press conference in Milan, Team USA freestyle skiers Chris Lillis and Hunter Hess said the actions of ICE agents do not reflect the country they represent https://t.co/w4qci0dk8g pic.twitter.com/3I9rVnB1Hd — Reuters (@Reuters) February 6, 2026

BREAKING: American figure skater Amber Glenn just powerfully spoke about how she is using her platform to support LGBTQ+ Americans under the Trump Administration. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/VRyKbsMUWT — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 7, 2026

U.S. Olympian Svea Irving: "It's definetly a tough time in our country right now. I just continue to represent my values which is compassion and respect and love for others." pic.twitter.com/R4YzxQbSfF — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) February 7, 2026

2x Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim with a message before the start of her third Winter Olympics. (via chloekim/ig) pic.twitter.com/JzHl5D1yTi — espnW (@espnW) February 7, 2026