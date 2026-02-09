Fascist MAGA snowflakes are crying over all of the woke Winter Olympians

While every Olympic games are always beautifully and racially diverse, it’s true that the Winter games tend to be a hell of a lot whiter than the Summer games. That’s true of Team USA as well – while there are athletes of color within the American team, the team is majority-white. I think that’s what surprised me about what’s been happening in the first days of the Milano-Cortino games – didn’t expect the mostly European crowd to cheer for the American athletes while also making a point of loudly booing JD Vance. I also didn’t expect all of these white American athletes to talk about how much ICE f–king sucks, how they love and embrace DEI, how the MAGA fascists don’t represent the rest of America, and how much they love immigrants.
Below, I’m including some of the viral clips of Woke Winter Olympians being awesome. Some highlights: Snowboarder Chloe Kim, a first-generation American and daughter of Korean immigrants, posting about how she wants America to embrace diversity; freestyle skiers Chris Lillis and Hunter Hess talking about their mixed emotions representing the US and how ICE doesn’t represent their values; snowboarder Svea Irving talking about the “tough” time in America and standing up for her values, like compassion; figure skater Amber Glenn talking about the fight for LGBTQ rights, which are under assault; Mikaela Shiffrin quoting Nelson Mandela and talking about the importance of diversity, equality and inclusion.
As you can imagine, the fascist MAGA snowflakes have completely lost their sh-t over statements like “I’m not proud of everything that’s happening in America right now” and “diversity and inclusion makes us stronger as a country.” The largest fascist cry-babies in America are arguing that these Olympians don’t actually represent America because the athletes believe that ICE shouldn’t murder people in the street. They’re throwing tantrums because Americans are utilizing their freedom of speech abroad and embodying the Olympic spirit of peace and fair play without discrimination. You really can’t make this up.
Mikaela Shiffrin was asked how she feels representing the United States at the Olympics despite the political tensions in the country. The two-time gold medalist quoted Nelson Mandela as part of her answer. pic.twitter.com/6boKmwTVSZ
Speaking at a press conference in Milan, Team USA freestyle skiers Chris Lillis and Hunter Hess said the actions of ICE agents do not reflect the country they represent https://t.co/w4qci0dk8g pic.twitter.com/3I9rVnB1Hd
BREAKING: American figure skater Amber Glenn just powerfully spoke about how she is using her platform to support LGBTQ+ Americans under the Trump Administration. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/VRyKbsMUWT
U.S. Olympian Svea Irving: "It's definetly a tough time in our country right now. I just continue to represent my values which is compassion and respect and love for others." pic.twitter.com/R4YzxQbSfF
2x Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim with a message before the start of her third Winter Olympics.
(via chloekim/ig) pic.twitter.com/JzHl5D1yTi
I love that these athletes are using their platform being abroad to let everyone from other countries know exactly how they are feeling about the absolute shit that is going on in the states!! It also feel good that other countries are cheering for Americans and that is a great sign that they absolutely know what is going on and who is to blame!!
So much this. The Olympics have always been political. That’s just part of being an international event where athletes are often representing countries in conflict with one another. Currently, The U.S. is in conflict with the entire planet. There’s no way to hide from that completely at an international event, and I truly admire those who choose to also use it to show that not all U.S. Americans are ignorant racists and fascists.
Boo hoo. Cry more. Jeez, they’re so sensitive. So proud to see these athletes speaking up, despite the tantrums they evoke from the president and his people.
There are no bigger, more delicate snowflakes than outraged, brainwashed MAGAts.
In the US, winter sports are very often rich people sports. That’s a major reason why conservatives are pissed: these are supposed to be THEIR people, who are supposed to share THEIR bigotry and lust for violence and amoral, egocentric world view.
Conservatives are just a hateful bunch of toddler-like adults. I don’t think it’s deeper than that. A pair of skates is not that expensive, there are free community curing clubs, and schools in regions with heavy snow often have cross country skiis. Winter games are predominantly white because cold and snowy countries are predominantly white.
Skates aren’t expensive but trainers and ice time is. Downhill skiing and snowboarding is crazy expensive.
My daughter is a competitive figure skater and omg is it expensive. Between the ice time, coaches, choreographers, costume, dues to your skating club, competition fees/travel expenses for you AND your coach; it makes this sport unattainable for many. Plus when you are these levels, you’re not buying your skatea at Dick’s. You get fitted for the boot then buy the blades separately.
Aj, I’m embarrassed that I can’t remember which skater I watched last night whose Dad is a police sergeant. He told interviewers that he had worked many hours overtime to pay for his daughter’s ice time, coaches, costumes, etc. The camera went to him in the stands and his pride in his daughter was so lovely. I think the parents of every athlete know how expensive competitive sports can be, and some work overtime hours to be supportive.
Giddy – I think it’s Amber Glenn’s dad. And if it is him, I love seeing the pride on his face watching her live her dream. She’s one of my daughter’s favorite skaters. We are cheering her on from our couch!
For the first time a black woman, Laila Edwards, made the women’s hockey team that is a powerhouse! She’s from Cleveland Heights Ohio so the brothers Kelce are funding the Olympic holiday for at least a dozen family or friends. The Kelces grew up playing hockey.
These athletes doing more than Beyoncé and Taylor Swift among other influential artists did….shows how really cares about the ongoings of the world and who just wants to line their pockets!
Beyonce did her part before the 2024 Presidential election. Nobody listened to her then and they won’t listen to her now.
Right? She spoke at a KH rally.
THIS. Amen. Let the 92% REST for a change. Times are hard enough as it is. They did their part, and were mocked, insulted, threatened, told to shut up. THEY did not cause this. They have no “duty” to stand up and be the punching bags yet again for a set of racists and cowards who neither respect nor value them. They are doing what needs to be done this time: keeping their heads DOWN and protecting THEIR OWN loved ones and THEIR OWN PEACE.
Good for them. I saw some mixed emotions when some of them won and they played the national anthem.
It’s good to see these white athletes speak out on the world stage. It’s a good example for others from their community to step and do more.
Brings to mind, Jesse Owens.
I am surprised that North American hasn’t flooded by now with as long as they’ve been crying.
It’s stunning to me how this regime can do so much horrible shit and their enablers and cultists are genuinely surprised, mad, offended (pick one). Inhumanity is not supposed to be popular. If you want to roll like this, accept the consequences.
I am so proud of our athletes. The world and our country is watching and listening to them and they are speaking up. United We Stand against this fascist regime!
YES. Fascism is not popular! I’m glad that the athletes are making their feelings clear and hope that people watching in the US and around the world can feel like they aren’t alone in the fight.
So these lovely comments are making MAGA’s crazy with rage, but when a person is killed by ICE, MAGAs say that the only reason non-MAGAs are upset are because they are liberal snowflakes. Give me a break. The double standard is insane.
They want to control what happens everywhere not just in US. Bunch of racist losers snowflakes…
I am truly proud and grateful that these athletes have used their worldwide platform to speak out about what is happening to this country. They knew they would be harassed and threatened by their own government as well as the magat supporters but were still brave enough to take them on.
Bravo.
We have to talk about ICE because ICE was there, employed as security. Vance rolled up in 14 planes with 100 cars and a plane for food. Cars that don’t fit in Milan! Where are you to park your blacked out Suburban or Escalade? A 40 car motorcade of those behemoths? Meloni is no fan of Trump’s and she’s trying to dodge the Italian protests.
A US skier peed F–k ICE into the snow. Mikaela Shifrin above has won more World Cup races than any female or male! Our skiing goat isn’t known to us, she passed Vonn a while back. And for men wanting men’s sports highlighted, try winning more medals than the US women who have beat the men in medals for 16 years.
Also US cross country skier star Jessie Diggins has been speaking up. I’m so proud of all of these athletes!
The US men’s hockey team has some maggats that will support Trump.
It is utterly depressing. The reputation of a large part of the press and platforms has been destroyed because of their acquisition by right-wing extremist moguls. The reputation of many powerful men has now also been destroyed by their involvement with a man who has apparently understood how to live out his sexual violence to the satisfaction of these people. How are we ever going to eliminate this global swamp of right-wing extremism, misogyny, racism and corruption at all political and social levels?
I am not a bot! English is not my native language.
I appreciate all of them for using their platform and exercising their freedom of speech to stand up for others
I will say this is nice
I’m surprised and glad these white athletes are speaking out. Very proud of them. It should be the lowest of bars – diversity is good, love our neighbors – but it’s apparently a bridge too far for people in our government.
I never know why they just don’t ignore it but they only know to smash people and things that don’t fit their orthodoxy.