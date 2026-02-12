“Pam Bondi’s Congressional testimony should have been career-ending” links

Pam Bondi’s testimony before Congress did not go well. In the before-times, if an Attorney General had behaved like a drunk, racist, hysterical, frantic dumbass before Congress, it would have ended her career. But not these days. [Buzzfeed]
Bondi crashes out over Epstein: "The Dow is over 50,000 dollars! I don't know why you're laughing. You're a great stock trader as I hear, Raskin. The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That's what we should be talking about."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 11, 2026 at 11:06 AM
Epstein survivors raise their hands to signal they've been ignored by Trump's DOJ as AG Pam Bondi refuses to look at them
(Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty)
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 11, 2026 at 12:46 PM
Lying B***h
She was completely vile and disgusting. HOW IS THIS OUR REALITY?!?! It still just blows my mind that we are here and our leaders are so incompetent and that they are literally shielding p3dos.
The only congressional hearing I’ve ever seen was the UAP one and that was chill AF. Are they usually this combative? I couldn’t get over how unprofessionally she came across.
No. There can be tension, there can be back and forth and sometimes it gets a little ugly, but not at this level. She’s performing for an audience of one.
Apparently though even some MAGAs aren’t buying what she’s selling.
@Becks1 — Playing for an audience of one, I agree. But what can Trump possibly do for her now? He’s near death; he can’t protect her long-term. Does she have no sense of her future?
“There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”
— Former Congresswoman (and a natural blonde) Liz Cheney
That photo — of her refusing to turn around and even look at the Epstein victims — will be in the history books.
This was Bondi’s strategy though, not just her gross personality. (Well, that too.) She was yapping and yelling to run out the clock, so that she wouldn’t have to actually answer any questions. She learned it from the Nodfather.
Totally agree, FYI.
And Trump praised her on Truth Social today, proving that she was performing for the audience of one. One monster, that is.
She is an ignorant, disrespectful b**ch.
At any other time this would have resulted in her removal. As someone already mentioned she was only performing for her orange Fuhrer.
And maybe fox news. she must know that she won’t be around forever, especially when they need a token firing.
https://www.floridabar.org/public/acap/
Bondi’s conduct at the hearing was unprofessional and unethical, not befitting an attorney, a disgrace to our profession. While Congress may not want to do anything, the Florida Bar may think differently. Please report her. I did.
Great suggestion … definitely will do (and thanks for the link).
Done!
Gotta say, I would have lost my cool with her. Close that damn notebook & listen to me when I ask you a question!
That notebook was a burn book filled with notes detailing the attacks she levied against the Democrats questioning her.
She was Evil Regina George on steroids.
My three take-a-ways from the Pam Bondi circus hearing:
1. The entire Trump administration has the emotional maturity of an 8th grade bully.
2. Pam Bondi is an actual demon.
3. People are saying she was drunk. I am guessing she overdid it on the benzos.
I texted my husband the link asking if he thought she was high. I was thinking opiates.
She should be disbarred
Raises the question of how she managed to pass the bar in the first place. She acted like she’s never seen a bar she could pass. Such an angry drunk. 🥴😵💫🫨
She accused one congresswoman of being anti semitic and her grandfather had died in the Holocaust. Rep Massie really gave it to her.
Jasmine Crockett handled her brilliantly.
Jasmine Crockett is slaying it!!
I just watched a video of the conservative commentator George Will excoriating Trump in a way that I found life-giving and profoundly true. Very surprised it came from him. I’ll try to find the link. It was fantastic.
Aside from the fact that her behavior was both disgraceful and disgusting, I cannot believe that we have an Attorney General who thinks that the Dow average is measured in dollars rather than points. Yet another incompetent boob in the Trump regime. And why are white women allowed to be this angry and off-putting while Black women must never be anything but chill and lovable?
Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) excoriated Pam Bondi at the hearing. It might as well have been Pam Bondi’s epitath. She is my new hero!
Sorry, epitaph. My mistake.
She is gross on so many levels. I think she was drunk. She was DEFINITELY intoxicated – I KNOW those eyes!
She always looks high or drunk af. Then again, the entire admin looks the same.
She’s a cold-hearted C-U-Next-Tuesday.
He picked a woman intentionally so she will be easier to scapegoat and burn at the stake later. She is stupid not to see this when the party eventually shifts to put the next puppet in power