  • February 12, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Pam Bondi’s testimony before Congress did not go well. In the before-times, if an Attorney General had behaved like a drunk, racist, hysterical, frantic dumbass before Congress, it would have ended her career. But not these days. [Buzzfeed]
Bondi crashes out over Epstein: "The Dow is over 50,000 dollars! I don't know why you're laughing. You're a great stock trader as I hear, Raskin. The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That's what we should be talking about."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 11, 2026 at 11:06 AM

Epstein survivors raise their hands to signal they've been ignored by Trump's DOJ as AG Pam Bondi refuses to look at them

(Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty)

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 11, 2026 at 12:46 PM

29 Responses to ““Pam Bondi’s Congressional testimony should have been career-ending” links”

  1. Tashiro says:
    February 12, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    Lying B***h

    Reply
  2. Kimmy says:
    February 12, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    She was completely vile and disgusting. HOW IS THIS OUR REALITY?!?! It still just blows my mind that we are here and our leaders are so incompetent and that they are literally shielding p3dos.

    Reply
    • Io says:
      February 12, 2026 at 1:16 pm

      The only congressional hearing I’ve ever seen was the UAP one and that was chill AF. Are they usually this combative? I couldn’t get over how unprofessionally she came across.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        February 12, 2026 at 1:23 pm

        No. There can be tension, there can be back and forth and sometimes it gets a little ugly, but not at this level. She’s performing for an audience of one.

        Apparently though even some MAGAs aren’t buying what she’s selling.

      • FYI says:
        February 12, 2026 at 4:46 pm

        @Becks1 — Playing for an audience of one, I agree. But what can Trump possibly do for her now? He’s near death; he can’t protect her long-term. Does she have no sense of her future?

  3. PunkyMomma says:
    February 12, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

    — Former Congresswoman (and a natural blonde) Liz Cheney

    Reply
  4. FYI says:
    February 12, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    That photo — of her refusing to turn around and even look at the Epstein victims — will be in the history books.

    This was Bondi’s strategy though, not just her gross personality. (Well, that too.) She was yapping and yelling to run out the clock, so that she wouldn’t have to actually answer any questions. She learned it from the Nodfather.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      February 12, 2026 at 3:28 pm

      Totally agree, FYI.

      And Trump praised her on Truth Social today, proving that she was performing for the audience of one. One monster, that is.

      Reply
  5. Traveller says:
    February 12, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    She is an ignorant, disrespectful b**ch.
    At any other time this would have resulted in her removal. As someone already mentioned she was only performing for her orange Fuhrer.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    February 12, 2026 at 1:41 pm

    https://www.floridabar.org/public/acap/

    Bondi’s conduct at the hearing was unprofessional and unethical, not befitting an attorney, a disgrace to our profession. While Congress may not want to do anything, the Florida Bar may think differently. Please report her. I did.

    Reply
    • Traveller says:
      February 12, 2026 at 2:19 pm

      Great suggestion … definitely will do (and thanks for the link).

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 12, 2026 at 3:02 pm

      Done!

      Gotta say, I would have lost my cool with her. Close that damn notebook & listen to me when I ask you a question!

      Reply
      • QuiteContrary says:
        February 12, 2026 at 3:29 pm

        That notebook was a burn book filled with notes detailing the attacks she levied against the Democrats questioning her.

        She was Evil Regina George on steroids.

  7. Sue says:
    February 12, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    My three take-a-ways from the Pam Bondi circus hearing:
    1. The entire Trump administration has the emotional maturity of an 8th grade bully.
    2. Pam Bondi is an actual demon.
    3. People are saying she was drunk. I am guessing she overdid it on the benzos.

    Reply
  8. Anne says:
    February 12, 2026 at 2:51 pm

    She should be disbarred

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      February 12, 2026 at 3:51 pm

      Raises the question of how she managed to pass the bar in the first place. She acted like she’s never seen a bar she could pass. Such an angry drunk. 🥴😵‍💫🫨

      Reply
  9. Bqm says:
    February 12, 2026 at 2:57 pm

    She accused one congresswoman of being anti semitic and her grandfather had died in the Holocaust. Rep Massie really gave it to her.

    Reply
  10. Amy T says:
    February 12, 2026 at 3:09 pm

    Jasmine Crockett handled her brilliantly.

    Reply
  11. jferber says:
    February 12, 2026 at 3:35 pm

    I just watched a video of the conservative commentator George Will excoriating Trump in a way that I found life-giving and profoundly true. Very surprised it came from him. I’ll try to find the link. It was fantastic.

    Reply
  12. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 12, 2026 at 3:48 pm

    Aside from the fact that her behavior was both disgraceful and disgusting, I cannot believe that we have an Attorney General who thinks that the Dow average is measured in dollars rather than points. Yet another incompetent boob in the Trump regime. And why are white women allowed to be this angry and off-putting while Black women must never be anything but chill and lovable?

    Reply
  13. jferber says:
    February 12, 2026 at 3:51 pm

    Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) excoriated Pam Bondi at the hearing. It might as well have been Pam Bondi’s epitath. She is my new hero!

    Reply
  14. jferber says:
    February 12, 2026 at 4:21 pm

    Sorry, epitaph. My mistake.

    Reply
  15. Jan says:
    February 12, 2026 at 6:00 pm

    She is gross on so many levels. I think she was drunk. She was DEFINITELY intoxicated – I KNOW those eyes!

    Reply
  16. Lucy says:
    February 13, 2026 at 1:27 am

    She’s a cold-hearted C-U-Next-Tuesday.

    Reply
  17. Demsthebreaks says:
    February 13, 2026 at 3:00 am

    He picked a woman intentionally so she will be easier to scapegoat and burn at the stake later. She is stupid not to see this when the party eventually shifts to put the next puppet in power

    Reply

