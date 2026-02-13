Is Jennifer Lopez mad about not being invited to Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show?

While Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show is rarely spoken of as one of the best shows of the past two decades, I remember it as great and a lot of fun. She performed at the Halftime right after she was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for Hustlers (don’t @ me, she deserved a nomination) and right before the pandemic really hit. They sort of forced Jennifer to co-headline with Shakira, but they made it work. Jennifer also brought out Bad Bunny and J.Balvin and it was a really Latin-flavored Halftime Show, set in Miami as well. Well, crash-cut to six years later, and Bad Bunny just headlined his own Halftime Show. He brought out Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin and honorary Latina-for-a-day Lady Gaga. When Marc Anthony was interviewed right after the Super Bowl, I thought he actually sounded a little bit miffed that he wasn’t asked to make a cameo. Well, now they’re saying that J.Lo is miffed as well. Jennifer is more of a Nuyorican than Lady Gaga!!

Bad Bunny shook the country when he took the stage at Super Bowl LX with Lady Gaga joining him and other Latin artists like Ricky Martin, Jessica Alba, Cardi B and Pedro Pascal dancing in the background. But one major Puerto Rican was missing — and I’m told she was irate about not being invited. Jennifer Lopez, who shared the Super Bowl stage with Bad Bunny and Shakira at the 2020 game, was “shook” and “furious” she wasn’t at the big game. ”She’s been trying to make a comeback,” my Hollywood insider said. “Nothing is working. Her movie [“Kiss of the Spider Woman”] bombed. Her shows in Vegas over the New Year did okay — but it was the New Year — and her singing is being mocked online. She’s performing every song live in Vegas and there are some people who are better off lip synching if you know what I mean.” No matter — Lopez still made the Super Bowl performance about her, according to her Instagram. On the big game day, she posted multiple photos of her and Bad Bunny from six years ago, noting, “Sending you love, positivity and the biggest hug in the world! We are all behind you tonight. I know you are going to kill it! I am here with you the way you were there with me.” Except, as my source sniped: “She wasn’t actually there. Which is a shame. She could use the association right now. He’s hot — she’s not… and it all seems so desperate for attention.” Indeed, two days later, J.Lo posted odd photos of her at the gym, sitting on a bench with her shirt pulled up to expose her deep cleavage sports bra. Another move that was seen as desperate by those in the know. Tickets for her March shows in Vegas are still available.

[From NewsNation]

This is so unnecessarily rude. Jennifer is teflon – while she’s having a minor slump at the moment, she’ll be back. She always finds a way to come back. If she was mad about not getting an invite to the Halftime Show, it wasn’t because she needs the exposure or she needs Bad Bunny to help her career. If she was mad, it was probably more like “why Ricky Martin and not me?” Especially since she made a point of bringing Bad Bunny into HER Halftime show six years ago. But whatever – I actually think she was really happy for Benito and for the amazing celebration of Puerto Rican culture on a global platform. For goodness sake, Canadians are currently on Cloud 9 because Benito gave a shout-out to Canada! They’re calling themselves Snow Latinos!!