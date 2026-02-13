Is Jennifer Lopez mad about not being invited to Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show?

While Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show is rarely spoken of as one of the best shows of the past two decades, I remember it as great and a lot of fun. She performed at the Halftime right after she was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for Hustlers (don’t @ me, she deserved a nomination) and right before the pandemic really hit. They sort of forced Jennifer to co-headline with Shakira, but they made it work. Jennifer also brought out Bad Bunny and J.Balvin and it was a really Latin-flavored Halftime Show, set in Miami as well. Well, crash-cut to six years later, and Bad Bunny just headlined his own Halftime Show. He brought out Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin and honorary Latina-for-a-day Lady Gaga. When Marc Anthony was interviewed right after the Super Bowl, I thought he actually sounded a little bit miffed that he wasn’t asked to make a cameo. Well, now they’re saying that J.Lo is miffed as well. Jennifer is more of a Nuyorican than Lady Gaga!!
Bad Bunny shook the country when he took the stage at Super Bowl LX with Lady Gaga joining him and other Latin artists like Ricky Martin, Jessica Alba, Cardi B and Pedro Pascal dancing in the background. But one major Puerto Rican was missing — and I’m told she was irate about not being invited.
Jennifer Lopez, who shared the Super Bowl stage with Bad Bunny and Shakira at the 2020 game, was “shook” and “furious” she wasn’t at the big game.
”She’s been trying to make a comeback,” my Hollywood insider said. “Nothing is working. Her movie [“Kiss of the Spider Woman”] bombed. Her shows in Vegas over the New Year did okay — but it was the New Year — and her singing is being mocked online. She’s performing every song live in Vegas and there are some people who are better off lip synching if you know what I mean.”
No matter — Lopez still made the Super Bowl performance about her, according to her Instagram. On the big game day, she posted multiple photos of her and Bad Bunny from six years ago, noting, “Sending you love, positivity and the biggest hug in the world! We are all behind you tonight. I know you are going to kill it! I am here with you the way you were there with me.”
Except, as my source sniped: “She wasn’t actually there. Which is a shame. She could use the association right now. He’s hot — she’s not… and it all seems so desperate for attention.”
Indeed, two days later, J.Lo posted odd photos of her at the gym, sitting on a bench with her shirt pulled up to expose her deep cleavage sports bra. Another move that was seen as desperate by those in the know. Tickets for her March shows in Vegas are still available.
[From NewsNation]
This is so unnecessarily rude. Jennifer is teflon – while she’s having a minor slump at the moment, she’ll be back. She always finds a way to come back. If she was mad about not getting an invite to the Halftime Show, it wasn’t because she needs the exposure or she needs Bad Bunny to help her career. If she was mad, it was probably more like “why Ricky Martin and not me?” Especially since she made a point of bringing Bad Bunny into HER Halftime show six years ago. But whatever – I actually think she was really happy for Benito and for the amazing celebration of Puerto Rican culture on a global platform. For goodness sake, Canadians are currently on Cloud 9 because Benito gave a shout-out to Canada! They’re calling themselves Snow Latinos!!
At the end of Bad Bunny’s awesome performance, one of my immediate thoughts was that I couldn’t believe that JLo wasn’t included. Say what we want about her, she is a performer. It just seemed so obvious to have her there.
You think she would have been happy with a cameo on a bigger star’s performance? Remember the drama when she was forced to share the stage with Shakira? Girl does not play nice. And at this point in her career, that’s a detriment.
If I recall Benito performed with Shakira,did he do anything with her?
Neeve you’re right; Bad Bunny performed with Shakira NOT Jlo. It was J Balvin that performed Mi Gente with JLo. So I doubt she’s pissy that he performed with her but not the other way around since he didn’t actually perform with her.
@Chelsea Exactly if the story is remotely true it would be because she probably thinks she is the biggest Puerto Rican Star but Benito didnt even perform with her and actually did his verse from a Cardi B feature which made sense why Cardi had a cameo instead of going on stage,he had already done that part at a previous SB.
If she had been invited, maybe she would have had to be content with standing next to a tree … or next to Jessica Alba (sort of kidding).
Maybe she was too obvious a choice. Ricky Martin was more of a surprise, but the surprise worked out well. Reminded me that once upon a time everyone loved Living La Vida Loca (and I kept wondering why MAGA was pretending they’ve never bopped to that song).
Kind of like MAGA play YMCA at all their weddings and events and pretend it’s a song about affordable housing for young Christian men.
Back when La Vida Loca was huge I was very active as a DJ. It was by FAR the most requested song at the time.
I played a wide variety of events and it didn’t matter what the theme was or what kind of music I was playing… could be dance music in a club, could be cocktail jazz at a wedding reception… SOMEone wants to hear La Vida Loca! OMG it was so annoying! I was pretty happy when people got over it, haha.
So JLo congratulated Bad Bunny and posted happy thoughts on Instagram. That’s smart and classy. Goes without saying that it would’ve been fun to be on the show. Now, “Hollywood insider” claims she was miffed and also insults her career. Sounds like insider just makes stuff up.
I agree with Kaiser. This article was rude as hell. She clearly congratulated bad bunny and was excited for him.
The whole tone of the article was so shitty and kinda sexist TBH: making it seem like her career is in the toilet and she’s just a jealous has-been who wanted to glom onto Bad Bunny’s global fame for a career boost.
Look, J Lo is at a place in her professional life where she doesn’t have to try that hard. She’s had a successful career, has made a shit ton of money, is a household name, and gets to pick and choose which projects she wants to pursue.
I think she should have been there because she’s a Nuyorican legend but at the end of the day, that Was Bad Bunny and his team’s decision. She handled the supposed rejection with class.
Wondered if she’d be upset at not being included in the Bad Bunny Bowl.
I, on the other hand, was glad to not have to see her there. She likes to make everything about her more than we like to pretend she can actually sing.
Exactly this. People are willing to put up with your ish when you’re actually producing hits. When you’re not, and the attitude remains? You’re gonna get dropped.
It was what he wanted to do with his show and it was perfect. It’s disrespectful to question his choices.
Agree with Tiffany. I think Ricky Martin was a smart choice due to his global name recognition. Lady Gaga and he are apparently close friends. Having Jennifer dance on the porch would have been beneath her legend status, I think – as much as I adore Cardi B and Pedro Pascal (le sigh!).
It really wouldn’t have hurt her “legend” status. It just would have been : OOOHHHHH, look there’s Jlo. She’s not good with not being the center of attention.
I’m a Canadian who works in the film industry, and Americans who come to film here for the tax breaks have been calling us “Mexicans in Sweaters” for decades. Of course, I know they don’t mean it as a compliment, but I always say “Thank you!” when I hear it because Mexicans are awesome. Happy to be a Snow Latino.
Jesus, I had no idea of that!!! What a shame. I’m Puerto Rican living in the States. My impression of Canada even though I’ve never visited it is that you guys are like the classy and unproblematic distant cousin of USA. I’ve met two Canadians and they were lovely. One of them even asked me in French if I was French LOL.
At this moment in time as an American, we really are the obnoxious family member no one wants to know. I love everything about Canada and Canadians; elbows up, guys.
I’m Canadian and haven’t heard that / I’m nowhere near that industry. If it’s not a complement is it insulting because it references cheaper labor?
I have never heard an American refer to Canadians as Mexicans In Sweaters. How ignorant. Many of us live near the Canadian border and we think Canadians are like us, only nicer. The film industry, as you describe it, is a scary place.
When she did her own halftime show she was good but Shakira stole the show.
Yes! Shakira blew her out of the water like it was any other day for her. She should have had her own show, she’s bigger and better than JLo.
I doubt she was miffed but she probably would have liked an invite. And not to be mean, Ricky might have been included because at the height of his fame he was more of a global star than J-LO was. Plus, Ricky can actually sing.
I really think the press likes pilling on JLO whenever it can.
And you are right, I say this as a canadain, many of us appreciated Bad Bunny’s shoutout. I appreciated it more for reminding people that the Americas doesn’t just mean USA and in fact has many many countries.
Regarding Ricky Martin, we can also be diplomatic and say the decision to include him was also based on longevity. Ricky has been an international star since he was a kid when he was in Menudo during the 80s. He’s had a LONG career. And yes, he can actually sing LOL.
And don’t forget General Hospital too! That’s actually where I recognize him from when he blew up in the late ’90s. I then later found out that he was in Menudo too, and was the little boy driving the car in the Hold me video
And Ricky is more in the zeitgeist right now with his role on Palm Royale.
Ma’am, continue to screech your way through your Vegas residency. He didn’t need her to ” sing” and there’s no way her ego would have allowed her to be with the other celebs who weren’t singing.
“Snow Latinos”. I’m so happy right now.
I just don’t see her being happy with a cameo to a (now) bigger star. She has huge main character energy, and I frankly think everyone is just over it. And as far as I can tell, she’s not super well-liked.
J. Lo isn’t all that beloved within the Puerto Rican community.
Exactly.
Selena, had she lived, would have been a featured guest. I’m getting chills just thinking how lit it would’ve been for her to be there.
Amerah. This is the answer. Some of its colorism and some of it is her demeanor.
That “Hollywood Insider” is just a J Lo hater. J Lo was honest about been forced to co-headline with Shakira saying they both deserved to be the main singer at the their own show. Marc Anthony appeared at the Puerto Rico residency singing the same song Ricky did. So they’re good. Gaga was invited because Benito is a Little Monster who wears her merchandise even to courtside NBA games. Also she comes from an Italian family. A group of immigrants that was as discriminated as Latinos a few decades back.
Jennifer’s ex-husband, Mark Anthony, wasn’t invited either. I’m sure every Latina or Latino wanted to be there, but it wasn’t possible to invite everyone. Jennifer was classy to praise Benito (to do otherwise would be idiotic).
Benito Bowl was perfect, just the way it was. Jlo would’ve demanded a solo and in turn, it would’ve became the Jlo Super Bowl 2.0
Consider BB didn’t invite Jennifer Lopez likely because he wanted a good singer.
I rewatched the Shakira/Jlo halftime show this week and I honestly forgot how good it was. I think it’s criminally underrated because they were forced to co headline when each had enough hits to do their own show but im sorry a performance that ends in a Mashup of Waka Waka and Let’s Get Loud is always gonna be a winner in my eyes.
As many others said Jlo being Jlo probably wouldn’t have enjoyed having a small cameo so I really doubt she was that put out about not being a part of this(also Benito didn’t even perform with her during her show; he performed with Shakira). I think her posts were genuine and this writer at freaking News Nation is just being vile and a hater.
Sooo not to nit-pick, but Shakira (not JLo) brought on Bad Bunny to preform “Like It” and “Chantaje”. Unless I missed something big from the 2020 performance, I don’t recall Jennifer and Benito singing together. She congratulated him online. I mean, there are so many famous Puerto Rican artists… was he supposed to bring them all? Newsnation is just trying to start stuff.