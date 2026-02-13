A ‘source’ claims that King Charles did not contribute to Prince Andrew’s settlement

This week, the Sun had a fascinating cover story about then-Prince Andrew’s financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre in 2022. Virginia sued Andrew in American civil court, and just days before the trial was set to begin, Andrew paid £12 million to Virginia in exchange for her dropping the case and signing a one-year gag order. We knew all of that back in 2022. What the Sun revealed was that Andrew “borrowed” the sum from QEII, then-Prince Charles, and the late Prince Philip’s estate, and the Sun also claimed that Andrew had not paid back one cent. Well, the girls are fighting, if by “girls” we mean “King Charles and his heir, facilitated by their courtiers briefing the British media.” Buckingham Palace got huffy with the Times of London, telling them that of course King Charles did not contribute to the settlement money.

King Charles did not contribute to the £12 million payout made by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to settle a case brought against him by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, a source close to the King confirmed last night. The palace moved to distance Charles from the payout, denying reports he contributed £1.5 million of the total payout to Virginia Giuffre, who accused the former duke of having sex with her, aged 17, after she was trafficked to London by Epstein. Andrew has denied wrongdoing and said that he did not remember meeting her but paid an undisclosed sum, understood to be $15 million (then worth around £12 million), to settle a civil sexual assault lawsuit in 2022. According to The Sun around £7 million came from the late Queen as a “loan”, with a further £3 million from the estate of his father Prince Philip. A further £1.5 million was reportedly contributed by other members of the royal family. It is understood, however, that the King did not contribute. It is understood that private funds from the royal family were paid to help Andrew with the payout because they believed he was innocent of all the accusations. He has always denied wrongdoing. He would also have had to find a substantial sum on top of the settlement to cover his legal bills. Details of the figure paid and how Andrew funded the settlement have never been revealed by the palace. Last night courtiers also refused to confirm whether or not an internal Buckingham Palace inquiry had begun into Andrew’s friendship with the convicted paedophile for fear of prejudicing a potential police inquiry. Until last year, the King was giving Andrew a multimillion-pound allowance to help fund his lifestyle and the estimated annual security bill of £3 million required after his police protection was removed by the Home Office. When Andrew refused to move out of Royal Lodge last year, however, the King cut Andrew off financially.

[From The Times]

For what it’s worth, I would believe either story – it sounds reasonable to me that Charles would have contributed a few million pounds to the settlement, just as it sounds reasonable that QEII would have simply given Andrew the money from her Duchy of Lancaster funds. What’s going unsaid – and I cannot believe that the British press refuses to point this out – is that Charles “got” something for signing off on Andrew’s settlement. There was a clear quid pro quo involved between Charles, QEII and Andrew: Andrew no longer had the court case around his neck, and Charles got QEII’s sign-off on “Queen Consort Camilla” at long last. Even if Charles didn’t directly contribute to the settlement, he still had to sign off on it, and that was his price: QEII declaring that Camilla should be called “queen” instead of “princess consort.” Still, the real question is… who dropped that story to the Sun?