The Sussex-produced documentary ‘Cookie Queens’ still hasn’t been bought

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to the Sundance Film Festival to premiere Cookie Queens. Cookie Queens is the Girl Scouts documentary directed by Alysa Nahmias and executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan. The response at Sundance was overwhelmingly positive, with early reviews praising the doc and big crowds at the screenings. I waited to hear news of the documentary being purchased, but there was no news during the festival or afterwards. There were rumors that Netflix passed on buying Cookie Queens, but I don’t know if that’s true. What I do know is that weeks after Sundance, Cookie Queens is still without a distributor. Alysa Nahmias spoke to Newsweek about it:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest film about Girl Scouts is competing in a “really awful” market, which has been “so hard for many of us,” according to the film’s director. Cookie Queens debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and received a standing ovation, as well as positive reviews from U.S. outlets, which will have been a relief to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after a difficult response to Meghan’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. However, there has not yet been any public confirmation that the film has sold to a distributor, and in fact, the International Documentary Association reported that: “A few of the nonfiction titles came to the Festival with distribution, but the vast majority of documentaries were still looking for a home—with not a single reported acquisition deal so far.” Alysa Nahmias, Cookie Queens director and producer, told the International Documentary Association: “The market is really awful right now and it’s been so hard for so many of us. We can choose to feel powerless—or maybe we are powerless—but I do want to believe that things can change.”

[From Newsweek]

What’s crazy is that the past fifteen, twenty years has seen a boom in documentary filmmaking and a growing audience for documentaries and docuseries. But if there is a slowdown in the doc market, it probably reflects the wider economic crisis in entertainment. Like, this is a literal recession indicator. But yeah, it sucks that no one is buying Cookie Queens and it sucks that the haters will “blame” Harry and Meghan. The documentary feels like it would be at home at HBO/Max. It also feels very PBS-y to me. Additionally, we heard this week that Cookie Queens will be screened at SXSW next month! Maybe Harry & Meghan will go to Austin.

🆕 “Cookie Queens” the cute documentary executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan has been officially selected to be spotlighted at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film & TV Festival. From March 12-18 in Austin, Texas. 🎬🎞️#HarryandMeghan #CookieQueens #SXSW2026 pic.twitter.com/K78yPSJVfa — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) February 12, 2026

