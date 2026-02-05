Winter coats like Duchess Meghan’s and more rich-looking fashion at affordable prices

Embed from Getty Images
We stopped running the Amazon posts over a year ago due to fascism. (We may occasionally feature Amazon links, we’re just not running weekly posts anymore. If you’d like to support us you can still shop those posts.) We recently added Shop.my, which has so many brand partnerships. This is an affiliate post featuring Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion. She has pricey taste, but I’ve found affordable alternatives so you can emulate her rich lady esthetic on a budget.
Embed from Getty Images
Meghan’s Coat: Anine Bing ‘Hunter’ Coat in Brown
Affordable alternative: Asos Tall collarless boucle longline formal coat in bitter chocolate
Affordable alternative: ASOS oversized dad coat
Now is the best time to buy coats at the end of the season when they’re on sale and there’s still time to wear them. Meghan wore the Anine Bing ‘Hunter’ Coat at Sundance in brown. It’s a gorgeous coat but damn it’s expensive. The ASOS boucle longline formal coat in bitter chocolate has those subtle expensive-looking details without the high price. It’s on sale for $112! The ASOS oversized dad coat is also a great alternative.
Meghan’s Coat: Heidi Merrick Fog Coat in Deep Sea
Affordable alternative: Missy Belted Wrap Coat from BCBG Generation in Navy
Affordable alternative: Michael Kors Wool Blend Coat in Midnight
I loved the Heidi Merrick wrap wool Fog Coat Meghan wore to Sundance. She has the “Deep Sea” color if you’re looking to splurge and have a lot of cash. It’s much too rich for my taste, but this belted wrap coat by BCBG Generation is a good alternative. It’s on sale at the end of the season for under $100 and it also comes in navy! This Michael Kors wool blend Coat is another great choice. (I couldn’t find another coat under $500 with these same details, but these are similar wrap coats.)
Embed from Getty Images
Meghan’s jeans: Veronica Beard Skinny-Flare jeans
Affordable alternative: Gap High Rise 70s flare jeans
Affordable alternative: Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Flare Jeans
Meghan’s sweater: Brochu Walker cashmere sweater
Affordable alternative: NADAAM The Original Cashmere Sweater
Also at Sundance, Meghan wore Veronica Beard Skinny-Flare jeans paried with a Brochu Walker cashmere sweater. You can emulate her jeans look with alternatives like Gap High Rise 70s flare jeans or Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Flare Jeans. That cashmere sweater is more expensive than my car payment. You can get a lovely cashmere sweater for under $100 at NADAAM.
Meghan recently rewore this circa-2018 Roland Mouret gown, the Aldrich strapless midi dress, for an Instagram post. I can’t find a link to the original gown, but BCBG has a similar gown on clearance for 40% off at $119.40. Pretty Little Thing has a black strapless and sheer lace gown for $81.50.
Thanks to my friend Ameerah for helping me figure out Shop.my. She has makeup reviews and industry analysis on her YouTube channel! Her latest video is about Pat McGrath Labs filing for bankruptcy.
Other than Nordstrom Rack I haven’t ordered anything from these retailers and can’t yet vouch for them.
Also thanks to What Meghan Wore and Meghan’s Fashion for some of these IDs! Photos credit: Getty Images, Backgrid and retailers.
“We stopped running the Amazon posts over a year ago due to fascism.” 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Really appreciate and applaud you for opting out of Amazon. We all must fight and resist!
I second this emotion!
Thank you for sticking to your principles. Also, Quince is a good retailer when looking for quiet luxury pieces. The Bella $50 wide leg jeans comes in mid and high rise and is the perfect wide leg, I think. And my brothers gave me their single breasted cashmere coat in deep teal for Christmas which I think is about $200. Very warm and very chic. I got Veronica Beard loafers for 70% Off so they do have some big sales. They were less than $150.
Ok thanks I will remember Quince for future posts. Here are links to those!
Quince Bella Wide Leg Jeans
Quince Cashmere Single-Breasted Coat
Veronica Beard Loafers (none are under $350 at this point though)
Update: (thanks windyriver!) Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Their Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ($50) has also gotten some good reviews.
Oh, and their gold vermeil jewelry pieces are high quality and affordable and are an exact dupe for solid gold. When you don’t want to splash out for 14k when buying something that has a trend shelf life.
Quince is awesome!!! Shipping can take a while but the quality is good and returns are much faster (so I ordered a dress last summer that took about 3 weeks to arrive, I needed to return it for a different size, and that new size came maybe 4 days after I printed my return label.)
I have that sweater and like it a lot, as well as their bootleg ponte pants and….well other things lol.
I have heard wonderful things about Quince for a while now.
I’ve been quietly obsessed with ASOS for years now. Although I hadn’t thought to buy anything but event pieces from there before now! Very excited to look at wardrobe staples there!
My main issue with winter coats and jackets is that I seem to have spider like long arms 😆 the balance of finding a coat that fits my body well and also doesn’t make my arms look a scarecrows is a challenge.
Not a perfect answer, but long gloves are my go to. They are very hard to find. I wore my last pair down to bare fingers, cut the fingers just to have something between my wrist and coat sleeve.
BlueSky Clothing makes semi long gloves (longer than at my wrist like most gloves, shorter than what I really want) which I can make work, except as they are bamboo cloth, sadly don’t work well in rain! Hope this helps, even just a little.
I bought the Quince cashmere crewneck sweaters at $50 each for my daughter and a niece, and they’re gorgeous.
Totally get the Amazon thing, but I do miss seeing the lists! Love this
American Shoppers: Also consider Quince for affordable cashmere.
This is great! I’ve missed the shopping posts. I’ll be looking forward to what y’all find. I like the idea of affordable alternatives of celebrities’ fashion! Would love to even see makeup and shoes, bags, etc.
Thanks!
FYI some of these links won’t work for international readers 🙂
This is great! I’m so glad you’re on Shop.my now. I’m sure these posts take a lot of time to create, but I’ll be browsing them and getting out my card when something catches my eye.
This is fun! Thank you, I love things like this and I’m delighted that you’re still steering clear of Amazon.
I’m in the UK so probably won’t be shopping from any of the links but thank you for posting them and there are be some brands I can find here too.
Love this, thank you for the links.
Just the other day I was wondering what happened to the Amazon posts. Thanks for the update.
Thanks for the recs!
I also love Quince, ASOS and Nordstrom Rack.
It’s been awhile since I’ve browsed those sites. Maybe after my tax return comes in?
My partner and I don’t buy much clothing for ourselves at this point because we’ve got three growing kids. I also WFH so I don’t need much as far as new clothes.
But jackets, coats, sweaters are always needed in the cold, damp climate in which we live.
We moved out of the city in December and I’ve been discovering new shops and boutiques in the small town where we are now. A fantastic thrift store in which I found a ton of gently used clothing for myself and outdoor gear. Also found a beautiful pearl and hammered silver necklace that makes me feel like a mermaid.
Levi’s, Columbia, Carharrts, Ariat stuff was my haul. Most of it was brand new!
Great links. Gap and Old Navy jeans fit great. Definitely trying to shop Amazon less and find alternative channels, through the Shop app or direct from vendor or actually going to brick and mortar stores. I despise that avaricious, tacky bootlicking gnome Bezos. Completely wrecked the Post.
This is great! TY!
I’ve been on the hunt for coats. I wanted a luxurious and warm brown coat, and I wanted a sky blue coat. I found a couple of sites that looked unique and nice, but they were from China, and unfortunately, I found from experience that they have some wonderful and unique looks, and that is because they are wizards at photography, but then I received the goods and they weren’t at all what was pictured. Bad quality, not at all as photographed. So I appreciate these recommendations. I’ll check them out.