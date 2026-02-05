Winter coats like Duchess Meghan’s and more rich-looking fashion at affordable prices

Embed from Getty Images

We stopped running the Amazon posts over a year ago due to fascism. (We may occasionally feature Amazon links, we’re just not running weekly posts anymore. If you’d like to support us you can still shop those posts.) We recently added Shop.my, which has so many brand partnerships. This is an affiliate post featuring Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion. She has pricey taste, but I’ve found affordable alternatives so you can emulate her rich lady esthetic on a budget.

Meghan’s Coat: Anine Bing ‘Hunter’ Coat in Brown

Affordable alternative: Asos Tall collarless boucle longline formal coat in bitter chocolate

Affordable alternative: ASOS oversized dad coat

Now is the best time to buy coats at the end of the season when they’re on sale and there’s still time to wear them. Meghan wore the Anine Bing ‘Hunter’ Coat at Sundance in brown. It’s a gorgeous coat but damn it’s expensive. The ASOS boucle longline formal coat in bitter chocolate has those subtle expensive-looking details without the high price. It’s on sale for $112! The ASOS oversized dad coat is also a great alternative.



Meghan’s Coat: Heidi Merrick Fog Coat in Deep Sea

Affordable alternative: Missy Belted Wrap Coat from BCBG Generation in Navy

Affordable alternative: Michael Kors Wool Blend Coat in Midnight

I loved the Heidi Merrick wrap wool Fog Coat Meghan wore to Sundance. She has the “Deep Sea” color if you’re looking to splurge and have a lot of cash. It’s much too rich for my taste, but this belted wrap coat by BCBG Generation is a good alternative. It’s on sale at the end of the season for under $100 and it also comes in navy! This Michael Kors wool blend Coat is another great choice. (I couldn’t find another coat under $500 with these same details, but these are similar wrap coats.)





Meghan’s jeans: Veronica Beard Skinny-Flare jeans

Affordable alternative: Gap High Rise 70s flare jeans

Affordable alternative: Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Flare Jeans

Meghan’s sweater: Brochu Walker cashmere sweater

Affordable alternative: NADAAM The Original Cashmere Sweater

Also at Sundance, Meghan wore Veronica Beard Skinny-Flare jeans paried with a Brochu Walker cashmere sweater. You can emulate her jeans look with alternatives like Gap High Rise 70s flare jeans or Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Flare Jeans. That cashmere sweater is more expensive than my car payment. You can get a lovely cashmere sweater for under $100 at NADAAM.





Meghan recently rewore this circa-2018 Roland Mouret gown, the Aldrich strapless midi dress, for an Instagram post. I can’t find a link to the original gown, but BCBG has a similar gown on clearance for 40% off at $119.40. Pretty Little Thing has a black strapless and sheer lace gown for $81.50.

Thanks to my friend Ameerah for helping me figure out Shop.my. She has makeup reviews and industry analysis on her YouTube channel! Her latest video is about Pat McGrath Labs filing for bankruptcy.

Other than Nordstrom Rack I haven’t ordered anything from these retailers and can’t yet vouch for them.