VF: Prince Edward & the whole family are ‘appalled’ by the Epstein Files

In the past 48 hours, Buckingham Palace has assembled their most loyal royal-reporter bootlickers like the damn Avengers. The latest cache of documents from the Epstein Files has got the Windsors running around in a blind panic. They’ve practically got the Mail’s royalists liveblogging their sycophantic defense of King Charles. Kate Mansey at the Times was given specific talking points from the palace. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair got a call after Prince Edward’s completely terrible answer on the Epstein question in Dubai. This might end up being a pretty significant week in British royal history. From Nicholl’s VF piece:

During a televised interview with a CNN anchor on Tuesday, Prince Edward was asked about the recent release of new files related to Jeffrey Epstein, which included incriminating photographs of Andrew.

…The 61-year-old Edward appeared to be caught off guard and responded, “With the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future. But no, I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this.”

A source tells Vanity Fair that Edward, who is known to have a close relationship with his brother, “knew that such a question might come up and was prepared.”

“He and the whole family are appalled by the stories and pictures that have come out over the weekend,” the royal insider says.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have also expressed their sympathy for Epstein’s victims.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement following Charles’s decision to strip Andrew of his titles last year.

While it is understood that Charles was unaware of the scope of his brother’s association with Epstein, the recently released files shed new light on the extent of their relationship. Sources close to Charles say he is concerned about the damage the latest revelations are doing to the monarchy in Britain and overseas. “Frankly, he is relieved Andrew is out and feels vindicated that he removed Andrew’s titles. Now he just needs him out of Windsor and out of the way. Andrew is very much persona non grata.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, saying that it does not act or speak for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.