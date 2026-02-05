VF: Prince Edward & the whole family are ‘appalled’ by the Epstein Files

In the past 48 hours, Buckingham Palace has assembled their most loyal royal-reporter bootlickers like the damn Avengers. The latest cache of documents from the Epstein Files has got the Windsors running around in a blind panic. They’ve practically got the Mail’s royalists liveblogging their sycophantic defense of King Charles. Kate Mansey at the Times was given specific talking points from the palace. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair got a call after Prince Edward’s completely terrible answer on the Epstein question in Dubai. This might end up being a pretty significant week in British royal history. From Nicholl’s VF piece:
During a televised interview with a CNN anchor on Tuesday, Prince Edward was asked about the recent release of new files related to Jeffrey Epstein, which included incriminating photographs of Andrew.
…The 61-year-old Edward appeared to be caught off guard and responded, “With the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future. But no, I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this.”
A source tells Vanity Fair that Edward, who is known to have a close relationship with his brother, “knew that such a question might come up and was prepared.”
“He and the whole family are appalled by the stories and pictures that have come out over the weekend,” the royal insider says.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have also expressed their sympathy for Epstein’s victims.
“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement following Charles’s decision to strip Andrew of his titles last year.
While it is understood that Charles was unaware of the scope of his brother’s association with Epstein, the recently released files shed new light on the extent of their relationship. Sources close to Charles say he is concerned about the damage the latest revelations are doing to the monarchy in Britain and overseas. “Frankly, he is relieved Andrew is out and feels vindicated that he removed Andrew’s titles. Now he just needs him out of Windsor and out of the way. Andrew is very much persona non grata.”
Buckingham Palace declined to comment, saying that it does not act or speak for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
They’re saying Prince Edward’s answer was “prepared”? Yikes. It reminds me a bit of Prince William’s now-infamous “We are very much not a racist family” remark following Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview. They always claimed that William was prepared to answer that question and that quote has come up again and again as some kind of bold statement. When really, it was always a poorly-worded lie. Edward saying “But no, I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this” is not some bold stance in defense of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Especially when you see the video, it’s actually clear (to me) that Edward was insinuating that he sees his degenerate predator brother as one of the victims too.
What an idiotic response. As if every person in that room wasn’t interested in the Epstein horrors? His, “And who are the victims in this?” line followed by a knowing little nod indicates to me that he was saying people OTHER than these girls/women were victimized, specifically, his poor brother. I think it was terrible, and yet, I read an article discussing what an incredibly brave response that was. What?
I always knew that VANITY FAIR was on the Windsor payroll 💰💰💰 now they are trying to polish the real villains 🤓
This seems to say that he both “appeared caught off-guard” and was also “prepared” to answer the question. This was the Windsor equivalent of “very fine people on both sides” that Trump spit out after the Nazi march.
I agree that he sees his pedo brother as a victim also. Are they “appalled” that it all came out and they look bad having protected their pedo brother?
I think that Edward really sees his brother as a victim as well but I don’t think Charles does. I think that Charles and others in the family know that Andrew is a criminal but they are letting it slide because they want to keep using him when they need an excuse. If Andrew is gone they are only left with bashing Harry who is not a criminal so there isn’t much they can do.
Edward isn’t angry his brother is a criminal, he’s angry the entire world knows his brother is a criminal. Morals, scruples, and ethics are in short supply in this family.
There’s an irony in getting this briefing via Katie Nicholls. She is accused of using unlawful means to publicly out another woman’s pregnancy choice. That’s also an act of violence against women. So we’ll see how that court case goes but anytime I see her name that is the first thing I can think of. So it’s not really in the RF’s interest to have her delivering this message imo. But sure thanks for letting us know through sources about how terribly the BRF feels about this while Andrew is living a coddled life in Wood Farm. Gtfoh.
I was just here thinking the same thing, didn’t the Daily Mail say in court that ‘The Source’ is really the palace 🤣🤣🤣
I do think he sees himself as a victim. After all he, unlike his two brothers, is still married to his original wife and has seemingly lived a life above moral reproach, and none of his children have turned out to be tabloid fodder, either. He and his wife plod away at the ribbon cuttings and unnoticed overseas trips supposedly on the country’s behalf. Now, because of Andrew’s never ending scandal, the public in general are taking a closer look at Edward’s housing arrangements and financing, too, and he is angry that Andrew’s conduct is endangering Edward’s entitlements. He hasn’t got the charisma of his siblings and he has lost whatever protection his parents once afforded him, so he is emotionally adrift. ETA: I’m not supporting his view of himself, just analyzing.
Edward probably also holds a grudge because he’s stayed within the confines of his lavender marriage.
Stupid answer but also stupid question. Why bother asking Edward how HE is coping with this. Who tf cares how EDWARD is coping when countless women have been trafficked, kidnapped and raped, with no promise of justice on the horizon. How is the royal family going to ensure justice is served for the victims the question.
I kind of understand why the questioner phrased it like that. She was trying to ask the question as politely as possible. But there should be no dancing around the situation. There was nothing polite about Andrew’s abuse of a trafficked teenager, after all. It was horrific.
And none of the royals who have coddled Andrew deserve to be treated with kid gloves. That includes Edward, who has been willing to be seen in public with his disgusting brother.
This sighing reference to ‘so many victims’ is akin to the gross misuse of “tragic” and “tragedy” when the powerful hurt the powerless – whether it be parents abusing their children or princes abusing trafficked children. These are crimes of violence, not Shakespearean poetry.
I’m confused as to why people think Edward would be sympathetic to Andrew.
Some of the articles I’m reading suggest Andrew bullied Edward, and if that’s the case, I’m thinking Edward’ doesn’t feel strongly that Andrew is facing embarrassment. I’m not suggesting Edward cares about the victims to a great degree; I’m just failing to understand why he’d care about Andrew. I sort of feel none of his siblings truly like him, but have tolerated him for the sake of saving the monarchy or keeping it intact (not because they actually have any affection for him. I always thought Charles basically tolerated Andrew because they’re all part of a “company,” not because he enjoys his presence or anything. I would assume Anne can’t stand Andrew since she doesn’t suffer fools).
He doesn’t have to be sympathetic on a personal level but he has been schooled from birth in the art of preserving the image of the royal family, and he’s clearly operating on that level.
Edward hasn’t refused to be in Andrew’s presence. He hasn’t made any kind of moral stand. He just goes along to get along, which is its own form of complicity.
I don’t think he’s taking a moral stand. And it seems everyone at the highest levels have been complicit — including whatever is going on with the British PM (face-palm).
I was just not understanding how anyone could deduce he feels sorry for his brother. I can believe Edward wants to keep the monarchy intact to maintain his own finances and way of life, but I don’t necessarily think that’s the same thing as actually feeling bad for Andrew. I could see Edward feeling bad about himself though (for an assorted array of reasons).
Wasn’t it said that one of the reasons Andrew and Charles worked together to oust Christopher Geidst as the queens private secretary in favor of Edward young was bc they didn’t like how he was including Edward and Sophie so much. No idea how true that was. But anyways I can believe that Edward and Andrew aren’t that close but that doesn’t mean Edward still doesn’t see him as a victim as well as seeing his own self as a victim for having to deign to even answer these questions. Edward and his wife and his children’s entire lives are financed by supporting the crown. He ain’t going off-script just bc he may not get along with his brother.
If Edward sees himself as a victim, that explanation seems to have logic to it.
I would think he’d be angry at Andrew for a lot of different reasons.
Oh I def think Edward sees himself as a victim. All of these poor royals having to deal with this mess. I can believe he can’t stand Andrew in a lot of ways while also feeing sorry for poor Andrew. But also in a way there’s prob anger bc Andrew has also caused this mess for them.
He has to be sympathetic, he’s living rent free too. He must be thinking I hope that’s not me in five years 😏
The victims want truth and accountability. 🤲
Who are the victims? 😱 What a shameless question.
Prince Charles has insisted he was ‘deceived’ by Senior Clergy man Peter Ball in the course of their long friendship, which included the heir to the throne sending money to the disgraced clergyman, and Ball speaking at the funeral of the father of the Duchess of Cornwall.
Speaking today a Clarence House spokesman said: ‘It remains a matter of deep regret to the prince that he, along with many others, was deceived by Peter Ball over so many years.
‘As he made clear in his voluntary witness statement to the inquiry, at no time did he bring any influence to bear on the actions of the Church or any other relevant authority.
‘His thoughts remain with victims of the abuse suffered over many years.’
One of the senior clergy man’s Peter Ball’s victims, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘Throughout all of this Prince Charles has tried to distance himself from Ball and play down their close friendship, the nature of which can be seen in letters disclosed to the inquiry.
‘To say that he was simply misguided in continuing that friendship, even after he was made aware of Ball’s police caution, seems to be letting him off rather lightly. He must have been fully aware of the power and influence that his support would bring.
‘I welcome the work of the inquiry but I can’t help but feel that we will never know the full truth and so those who did contribute to the cover-up may never be properly held to account.
Sound like a man who’d be appalled by his brothers activities?
I saw the following ditty online recently and it seems germane to how the RF is once again going to put its collective head in the sand and make avoidance its only strategy:
The grand old duke of York
He had 12 million quid
He gave it to someone he didn’t know
For something he never did