Queen Camilla stayed silent when asked about Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

On Wednesday, February 4, Queen Consort Camilla visited a London school to mark the “National Year of Reading.” She popped by, got some photos with some kids, read a children’s book and shook hands with some librarians. A full work day, apparently. Camilla is all about book clubs, reading, literacy and libraries these days. Pretty safe subjects for Camilla to advocate for, especially given that she spent years taking on more difficult subjects like domestic violence, sexual assault, women’s crisis centers, etc. She still works with patronages connected to those subjects, but there’s a sense of Camilla drifting more towards these “safer” patronages and issues. I’ll come back to this.
Yesterday’s event was somewhat marred early on, just as Camilla arrived at the school. As she exited her chauffeured car, a journalist called out to her: “Good morning, Your Majesty, will the royal family help the Epstein investigation? Do you have a message for Epstein’s victims, Your Majesty?” Camilla only smirked and kept trotting.
Camilla SILENT when asked about Epstein's victims.
She's an “ambassador” for domestic abuse – empty pointless branding when she chooses silence….
“Never complain, never explain” ?? Silence isn’t dignity when Epstein’s victims are involved Camilla. pic.twitter.com/Z3DUkklkli
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 4, 2026
You might say, “hey, didn’t you just bitch out Prince Edward even after he tried to address the Epstein situation?” What can I say, I’m complicated. Edward’s statement was horrible, vague, half-assed and embarrassing. But Camilla’s silence is f–king awful because she’s literally worked in “violence-against-women” spaces for two decades. Either she’s an advocate for survivors or she’s silent about her human-trafficking, predator brother-in-law. There is no in-between.
As I was looking for YouTube videos of Camilla’s arrival and departure – trying to see if anyone else called out to her and she ignored them – I began watching this Royal Family Channel video from inside the library event. Camilla’s shaking has gotten very noticeable in recent months. I still believe that Camilla has been having health issues in recent years but they aren’t talking about it because Charles has cancer.
Your absolutely right @kaiser there is no “in between” on this and her silence let everyone know which side she chose.
I’m not even sure that she chose the abuser’s side because she never seemed like she particularly appreciate Andrew. I think she just doesn’t care about victims and she just sees herself supporting causes related to abuse and assault as making her look good. I know this would be horrible but let’s be honest, those are pretty terrible people.
Both Edward’s statement – full of derision for being asked about it – and Camilla’s silence speak volumes.
Both the rude, half-assed yet accusatory statement and the silence indicate clearly that they believe the people – be they journalists, victims, neighbors forced to put up with Andrew, or any interested British citizen bankrolling the lavish royal lifestyle through their taxes – have zero business asking questions about why a prince of the United Kingdom was intimately involved in an underage sex trafficking ring and has been credibly accused of r*** and SA by multiple people.
The fact that they don’t ALL have genuine, well thought-out and compassionate responses prepared when they know this is the biggest royal family story in at least this century – yes, way bigger than H&M deciding to peace out – tells us all everything we need to know.
They do NOT give a sh*t about anything other than protecting their own.
100% on point. Thank you.
Exactly! The point that, maybe, Camilla’s response to the Andy question was due to being caught off guard could be made. But! All of them should have been prepared with proper responses – it’s always seems like it’s Amateur Hour with the Royal Family, they just never seem to properly handle things in the public sphere.
Didn’t she get called out yesterday for being a drunk? Aren’t the shakes a symptom of alcohol withdrawal?
Those shakes tend to be more violent. But tremors are a symptom of long term drinking.
I have unfortunately just learned about the “Saturday shakes” courtesy of an ex boyfriend. Shakes, especially shakey hands, are one of the first signs of alcohol withdrawal and can show up within hours of a last drink (so you’ll see them on a Saturday morning after a Friday night bender). I thought for ages he had a neurological problem, but it was alcohol.
Could also be signs of Parkinsons. Is it only her hands trembling? Though considering her lifetime of “tippling”… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Of course she just smirked. Evil doesn’t answer questions about their families evil doings.
It should be all or nothing. If she is advocating for abused women, she needs to speak out against the trafficking. She should be replaced if she can’t speak out against those women who were trafficked and abused. If she biased because of the “duty” towards Andrew, she should step down
edit speak out against abusers and traffickers. And advocate for the women who were trafficked and abused
She doesn’t GAF about other girls, boys, children, or women or other men, but will speak about her own assault. Because in her mind she’s the one that matters. It’s only an injury when it happens to her.
I would like to see those patronages simply say “No thank you” to anyone with the royal family. They are all complicit at this point.
I’m not sure I see tremors per se, after watching in the video how that aide has to direct her every move, it looks more like she relies on vigorously nodding to everyone about everything because she is being shuttled very quickly through meeting dozens of people, and also maybe as posted yesterday, she is too drunk to comprehend what’s going on in real time. She does seem a bit dazed. You’d think that with nothing else to do in a day they would study up on these visits beforehand and have some idea of what will happen but she seems clueless, like the moment when she tries to sit offside of the stage where she is supposed to be actually one of the people on the stage itself.
That’s always been the issue with Camilla and her work around DV. Looked at purely on its own, it looks commendable and she’s bringing attention to worthy patronages and issues, sure. But step back a little and it looks f-cked as hell. It looks like someone focusing on those issues to hide the fact they’re part of an institution that is complicit in those issues. They protect Andrew and most likely others. To speak nothing of the fact that the tabloids are just another form of violence against women. The DM is misogynistic and the way they write about women is a form of creating a culture of violence against women. And yet we know Camilla has use the tabs for years as a way to hurt other women like Meghan and Diana. A former DM editor works on their staff. So it just makes the work she does come across as purposeful deflection and shallow.
I don’t find it complicated at all. Just because Edward’s comments were bad doesn’t mean that we can’t call out Camilla’s even worse behavior.
No great crowds for the queen’s visit today, kinda like people are bored with the royals and fed up with their entitlement.
What queen? That’s no queen, it’s only Chuck’s boozing wife.
Every time I see Camilla, I remember how terribly Princess Diana was treated by her, Charles, the royal institution and the British media. I have a strong distaste for that woman. 🤮 No wonder she hasn’t said anything about the Epstein situation. Her causes are likely performative. She benefited from associating her name with the cause. They are primarily about branding/PR when they associate themselves with charity. In reality, they are greedy, seedy individuals.
Thankfully I’ll never have to be in her presence like those people at the places she visits over there.
I find it interesting that the UK media is actually daring to put the questions to them. I don’t think Camilla was ever going to answer a question of this nature while getting out of a car. No reporter is expecting a serious answers in this context. But that whole family, including William and Kate, better get a script answer ready because this isn’t going away.
Again like I said yesterday – how do they not have a prepared statement in response to these questions??? I dont expect Camilla to say “Andrew should be drawn and quartered for his actions/crimes” but saying nothing is also not the way to go. HOW has no one at BP prepped a few generic statements of support and sympathy for the royals to have ready to go when asked these questions??? Did they not expect anyone to ask them anything about this??
Agree, Becks1. This is the most basic of basic PR. They should all be prepared to say something like, “We are heartbroken by the harms caused to girls and women. We continue to pray for those victims.”
And don’t, FFS, ask who the victims are, like Edward did.
But Camilla couldn’t pull off even that simple statement because no one would believe that witch prays (apologies to witches) — and yes, she’ll forever be associated with the abuse of Diana and Meghan.
She looks fundamentally unwell in that video. I’m not a doctor but she doesn’t look like she knows where she is in the beginning, and like she had been briefed on the teacher with whom she spoke in the classroom.
As somebody else said on Twitter, I’ve never seen Camilla walk so fast. I’ve always believed that she only got involved in the issue of violence against women because the Palace believed that it would improve her image especially with women. That belief was bolstered when she remained silent on the Lady Hussey situation and Jeremy Clarkson’s attack on Meghan.
I don’t see how anyone is surprised. Human trafficking is how the Royal Family got rich in the first place. Every single British Romance, from Jane Austen to Bridgerton, are all based on how the British aristocracy traffics their daughters into financially advantageous marriages whether they like it or not. What in the world would make anyone think this family and their social peers aren’t somehow trafficking other people’s daughters if they have no regard for their own?
I’m loathe to defend any of these people, but do they ever answer to shouted questions? Feels like they’re always trying to discourage it. Only dignified fawning, of course!
But, they *should have already put out a statement about this.* This is the problem. “Maybe if we stay very still, everyone will ignore our part in this horror.” I don’t know if their usual strategies are going to work this time.