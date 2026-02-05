Queen Camilla stayed silent when asked about Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

On Wednesday, February 4, Queen Consort Camilla visited a London school to mark the “National Year of Reading.” She popped by, got some photos with some kids, read a children’s book and shook hands with some librarians. A full work day, apparently. Camilla is all about book clubs, reading, literacy and libraries these days. Pretty safe subjects for Camilla to advocate for, especially given that she spent years taking on more difficult subjects like domestic violence, sexual assault, women’s crisis centers, etc. She still works with patronages connected to those subjects, but there’s a sense of Camilla drifting more towards these “safer” patronages and issues. I’ll come back to this.

Yesterday’s event was somewhat marred early on, just as Camilla arrived at the school. As she exited her chauffeured car, a journalist called out to her: “Good morning, Your Majesty, will the royal family help the Epstein investigation? Do you have a message for Epstein’s victims, Your Majesty?” Camilla only smirked and kept trotting.

Camilla SILENT when asked about Epstein's victims.

She's an “ambassador” for domestic abuse – empty pointless branding when she chooses silence….

“Never complain, never explain” ?? Silence isn’t dignity when Epstein’s victims are involved Camilla. pic.twitter.com/Z3DUkklkli — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 4, 2026

You might say, “hey, didn’t you just bitch out Prince Edward even after he tried to address the Epstein situation?” What can I say, I’m complicated. Edward’s statement was horrible, vague, half-assed and embarrassing. But Camilla’s silence is f–king awful because she’s literally worked in “violence-against-women” spaces for two decades. Either she’s an advocate for survivors or she’s silent about her human-trafficking, predator brother-in-law. There is no in-between.

As I was looking for YouTube videos of Camilla’s arrival and departure – trying to see if anyone else called out to her and she ignored them – I began watching this Royal Family Channel video from inside the library event. Camilla’s shaking has gotten very noticeable in recent months. I still believe that Camilla has been having health issues in recent years but they aren’t talking about it because Charles has cancer.