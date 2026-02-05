Ghislaine Maxwell authenticated the photo of Virginia Giuffre & Prince Andrew

In her posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl, Virginia Giuffre detailed her encounters with then-Prince Andrew to the best of her memory. She had stronger memories of their first encounter, when she was 17 years old and brought to Ghislaine Maxwell’s London townhouse. Virginia described how Ghislaine informed her what would happen, that Virginia would meet a prince and that Virginia would do whatever the prince wanted, basically. Virginia wanted to document meeting Andrew, so she asked Jeffrey Epstein to take the photo seen above, with Andrew, Virginia and Ghislaine off to the side. It was taken at Ghislaine’s townhouse. When the photo came out years later, Andrew’s friends and supporters spent a lot of time and energy claiming that the photo is fake, that Andrew never even met Virginia and those aren’t his fat fingers. In earlier documents from the Epstein Files, Epstein himself admitted that the photo is real. Well, in newly released documents, Ghislaine admits the same, that the photo is real.
A bombshell email confirms that the infamous photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with his arm around his chief accuser was genuine, it emerged today. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had long disputed the authenticity of the image of him in intimate contact with Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17. And his suggestion that the damning 2001 image may have been faked was central to the defence he tried to put over in his disastrous Newsnight interview.
But today an email came to light from disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in which she said she was ‘stating for the record as fact’ that not only had she introduced the former Prince to Giuffre but that the image was taken at her London home that same night.
Her admission, unearthed by the Daily Mail, will come as a major blow to Andrew, leaving his controversial Pizza Express ‘alibi’ in tatters.
It was made in a series of 2015 emails released in a tranche of more than three million Jeffrey Epstein-related documents by the US Department of Justice last week. Drafting a statement intended to hit back at reports of mounting allegations in the press, disgraced socialite Maxwell had sent Epstein an email asking for his approval.
‘In 2001 I was in London when (redacted) met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew,’ she wrote. ‘A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family. I never asked (redacted) to give him a massage,’ her draft statement added. In the body of the email, she said: ‘I am stating for the record as fact’ before adding: ‘Prince Andrew came to my house to visit me – (redacted) was in the house and they did meet.’
However, she claimed she had ‘no knowledge’ of Ms Giuffre ‘having sexual activity’ with Andrew or any other ‘famous people’.
Epstein replied saying her statement left ‘too many unanswered questions’ adding: ‘Her and andrew?…whats the deal here? why is she there.’
Maxwell insisted that she need the statement ‘asap’ and that she was advised to say ‘I was not aware of massage w/andrew in my house’.
‘These thing they have to stay, along w/meeting virginia and rebutting those allegations. I needs it asap.’
In the email headed ‘first draft privledged joint defense agreement’, Maxwell claims she was compelled to speak out due to the ‘salacious claims’ against her. She says: ‘The allegations made against me by (redacted) are lies. I have consistently stated that they are untrue and I have waited for an opportunity to prove this in a court of law.’
Seeking to discredit Giuffre, who took her own life aged 41 last year, Maxwell stated: ‘The salacious claims she makes are untrue and made purely for financial gain. The relentless media harassment to which I, Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew have been subjected to over the last week has become intolerable and breaches any justifiable sense of natural justice.’
It’s sort of grotesquely funny that Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein treated the photo as a fact of life and tried to explain their way out of it, meanwhile dim-witted predator Prince Andrew was like “the photo is fake, look at my fingers!” Ghislaine’s emails and draft statements were her attempts to get her story straight with Epstein, and they were trying to figure out how to deal with Virginia and her increasingly loud accusations. Both Epstein and Maxwell would end up settling out of court with Virginia. Years later, Andrew settled out of court with Virginia as well, because he knew that his bullsh-t “those aren’t my fingers” defense wouldn’t hold up.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
A true “bombshell.” Maxwell also denied it in the end. And it kills me to say, but vindication for the DM, which visited Virginia and took a photo of the photo and was the first publication to publish it.
No one pays £12 million to someone they have never met. The photo is genuine and VG told the truth about Andrew, Epstein and Maxwell. She has no reason to lie or sweat but they did.
LADY VICTORIA HARVEY is the only one that thought the picture was fake 😳🥸 she is so disgusting 🤮
For folks who have supposedly so much to lose its quite fascinating how sloppy they are. Why would you take the pic in the first place !?
Because they thought they were invincible. They were doing all of this in plain sight. I’m sure Epstein only got taken down because he attempted to blackmail the wrong person. The rest of these pervs are just collateral damage.
Remember how Lady Victoria Harvey kept going to the press and swearing that photo of Andrew was a fake. Hope she feels like a jackass right now.
She doesn’t. I can’t verify but I heard she’s in the Epstein files and it is verified that she is close friends with MAHA influencer and Epstein defender Jessica Reed Krause, who wore a free Ghislaine shirt.
Welp, there ya go. Gross.
Well well well. Did anyone believe that the photo was faked? Probably but now they have the truth. Seems that Epstein was very good a documenting all of his famous and probably not so famous people in compromised positions. What a way to control them and get what he wanted. Well one or more made sure he didn’t live to tell the tale and are doing their best to hide the rest of the files.
I remember royalists in dm comments said the photo was fake. They were in total denial.
Wait someone had doubts about the photo?
Girl… I’ve been side-eyeing all the folks claiming it was fake. Who would bother to fake it? Andrew is not that important in the big scheme of things. I could understand faking one of the king (to bring down the monarchy), but a brother? Please…
I thought I read somewhere years ago that before VRG lawsuit was settled that the fbi had authenticated that photo. I never doubted it but I do believe VRG attorneys had that information.
“Disgraced socialite” is used twice…um, how about convicted sex trafficker? The inability of media to state facts instead of insinuate aids the perpetrators.
Exactly.
The British press on this is weird to me . The FBI had already verified that the photo was real so why are the DM and other papers behaving like this is new information? Is it that they truly believed that it was fake? It would explain their weak reporting on Andrew over the last decade and a half. The British establishment did everything they could to protect Andrew.
Virginia’s life…depicted in her book broke my 💔 WAY before she met the 🤬🤬 highlighted above….how could ANYONE survive that type of 😱
Same here. I had to stop the audiobook and take a break several times. Especially during her childhood chapters.
My heart breaks for her and just to think she will never get to see justice depresses me so bad.
Ghislaine Maxwell could have lived a comfortable life as, yes, a socialite but instead she hooked up with Epstein and chose to be a sex trafficker. I truly don’t understand what makes a person make that kind of choice.
Anyway … everyone knew the photo was real. I’m glad, though, that the rota now will have to unequivocally state the truth.
No doubt a novel experience for them, on many fronts.
This photo always makes my skin crawl. The 2 demons grinning next to the candid smile of a too young Virginia just breaks me. She was 2 years older than me and I cannot image having to go through and surviving the same things she did as a child and teen.
I’ll never understand why Andrew didn’t just admit he had sex with her, but used the ‘I thought she was legal age’ excuse. He was divorced. Probably most people wouldn’t have cared. Rather than digging deeper holes for himself. Teen girls with makeup on can look older. It would have been believable to a lot of people. He probably would have held on to his titles at least. Not that I feel sorry for him, but he was so stupid. Only himself to blame.
I’d also like to know why nobody in Virgina’s circle were keeping and eye on her, she was obviously fragile. So sad.
Ummm, the “I thought she was of legal age” defense does not absolve someone from statutory rape charges. Underage is underage.
And people in “Virginia’s circle” were other girls being trafficked and abused by Epstein & Maxwell. That’s why they weren’t “keeping an eye on her”—-because they were being victimized at the same time.
She had a difficult upbringing and a rocky relationship with her parents. She had a boyfriend at the time but both were teenagers with problems.
The only 2 adults that were supposed to look after her at some point in her life were Epstein and Maxwell.
I appreciate, respect and honour men who protect and respect their children, their wives and life in their country. These men? I despise them, their vulgarity, their shamelessness, their greed and their lawlessness, and every woman in her right mind feels the same way, doesn’t she? And I despise all those who stood by and watched in silence. And those who profited financially from Epstein.
“Seeking to discredit Giuffre, who took her own life aged 41 last year, Maxwell stated: ‘The salacious claims she makes are untrue and made purely for financial gain. The relentless media harassment to which I, Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew have been subjected to over the last week has become intolerable and breaches any justifiable sense of natural justice.’ ”
What a shameless misogynistic monster that woman is. To sound so aggrieved and entitled after years of being procurer and working partner to a convicted trafficking pedophile. 🤮 🤬